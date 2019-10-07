Best Ways to Redeem Travel Miles

You’ve worked hard to earn travel miles, and now the real challenge begins: how to make the most of them.…

You’ve worked hard to earn travel miles, and now the real challenge begins: how to make the most of them. Your credit card issuer may give you more than one option for redeeming travel miles, and the redemption value may not stay the same across all options. If you’re also earning miles through a travel loyalty program, you have to figure out where those fit in the picture, too. Here’s how you can put your travel rewards to work.

How Do Credit Card Airline and Travel Miles Work?

You can earn and redeem airline or travel miles with a credit card.

Your card issuer may offer a flat number of miles on every purchase you charge to your card or tier rewards so that some purchases earn more miles than others. A flat-rate credit card with miles rewards may be attractive if you don’t exclusively charge travel purchases to your card.

On the other hand, you might get more mileage from a card that offers more rewards on travel versus everyday spending.

Some travel cards give you chances to earn additional miles. For instance, you may be able to earn an introductory miles bonus by meeting a minimum spending requirement. Or you may be granted bonus miles by meeting a yearly spending limit or as an account anniversary reward.

What Can Travel Miles Be Used For?

Flights. You may be able to use miles to book free or discounted flights. The number of miles you’ll need to redeem for flights varies by card and airline.

Hotel stays. Your card issuer may allow you to redeem airline or travel miles for hotel stays or hotel room upgrades.

Rental cars. If you need a rental car to get around while you’re traveling for business or pleasure, your miles could help cover those expenses.

Vacation and cruise packages. You can also use miles to cover some or all of your vacation or cruise package costs.

Non-Travel Redemptions

Statement credit. Apply miles as a statement credit against previous purchases.

Cash back. Redeem travel miles for cash back. Cash back rewards can be deposited directly into your bank account or paid out as a paper check.

Merchandise. If your card issuer offers an online shopping mall, use your miles to shop and purchase merchandise from partner retailers.

Gift cards. Redeem miles for gift cards to partner merchants.

Charitable donations. Several major card issuers and many frequent flyer programs allow you to donate your miles to partner charities.

Best Ways to Redeem Travel Miles

— Through your card’s travel portal.

— Directly through the airline or hotel.

— Transferring miles to a travel partner.

— As a travel statement credit.

Here’s how to access your miles using these redemption methods:

Redeem through your card’s travel portal. Some card issuers allow you to book travel using miles or points through a rewards program travel portal. To do so, log in to your account, navigate to the portal, book your flight or hotel stay, and apply your miles toward the purchase.

Using your card’s portal to redeem travel miles could also land you a bonus. Chase, for example, gives you 25% more value when you redeem points earned with the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card for travel booked through through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Redeem directly with the airline or hotel. This option may only be available if you have a co-branded airline or hotel travel rewards card.

Say you have an airline credit card that allows you to earn travel miles deposited to your account with the carrier’s frequent flyer program. You log in to the frequent flyer program online, then search for eligible flights you could book using available miles.

Once you find a flight, you’d choose the option to pay using your miles. If you don’t have enough miles to cover the entire flight, you may have the option to charge the remaining balance to your card. Some don’t allow you to combine miles and cash for bookings, though.

Transfer miles to travel partners. Some card issuers allow you to transfer travel miles or points to partner airlines and hotels.

To transfer your miles or points, log in to your credit card account and head to the redemption portal. You’d then look for the travel partners you want to transfer rewards to and select the number of miles or points to transfer.

Once your travel rewards are transferred, you can book your travel plans through the travel partner’s website.

Apply a travel statement credit. With some travel credit cards, your only redemption option is as a travel statement credit.

To use your miles toward travel, log in to your account and check your rewards balance. You’d then select the travel purchases from your most recent statement you’d like to redeem miles for and the amount of miles to redeem.

This strategy has a catch though: You can only redeem miles for trips you’ve already taken, while the other options would allow you to redeem miles or points for future travel plans.

Check the Redemption Value First

Before you redeem travel rewards, always check the cash price to know what each mile is worth, says Mark Jackson, personal finance and travel channel manager at Brad’s Deals discount website. “Not every program is created equal.”

How one card issuer values travel miles or points may be different from another. The value of your miles or points can also fluctuate depending on how you redeem them and what they’re used for.

Generally, travel miles and points can range in value from 0.18 cents to 5.29 cents apiece, according to U.S. News research.

Here are a few rules of thumb for valuing travel miles:

— Miles redeemed directly with airline or hotel loyalty programs tend to be worth more than miles redeemed with a credit card through a travel portal or as a credit. That means it might make sense to transfer miles to a partner and book directly rather than booking through a credit card’s travel portal.

— You’ll typically get more value when you redeem miles for travel versus cash back, gift cards or merchandise.

— Miles value may be higher when redeeming for international flights, rather than domestic air travel. “Many consumers don’t know that all the major domestic carriers, save Southwest and JetBlue, have airline partners overseas that offer better earning rates for flying and redemptions when it’s time to book an award ticket,” Jackson says.

— Some card issuers let you transfer miles on a 1-to-1 basis, but not all do.

When redeeming for flights, your fare class also influences miles value. “Contrary to what people might think, you can get more bang for your airline buck if you use them toward business or first class flights instead of economy,” says Will Hatton, founder and senior editor of The Broke Backpacker travel blog.

What to Watch Out for When Redeeming Travel Miles

Whether you’re redeeming miles with a credit card or through a travel loyalty program, get familiar with the fine print.

Hatton recommends planning in advance and comparing redemption options across the card’s travel portal, transfer partners and the airline itself. He also cautions against buying miles to make up any redemption shortfalls.

“Don’t purchase miles to top off a balance of a booking,” Hatton says. “These top-offs can be quite pricey.”

If you need to accrue more miles to cover a trip, you could consider opening a new travel credit card to get an introductory miles bonus if one is available. Or, use your existing card for purchases other than travel to rack up more miles.

When redeeming miles for travel, pay attention to blackout dates and restrictions imposed by your card issuer, the airline or hotel. Take note of the minimum amount of miles required to redeem, as well as any fees you may pay that aren’t covered by your miles redemption, such as taxes on flights. Know whether your miles have an expiration date so you don’t miss out on a chance to redeem them.

Finally, don’t overlook opportunities to pair your credit travel miles with miles or points earned through a travel loyalty program. By combining miles together, you can reduce the amount you may need to pay out of pocket to cover travel costs.

