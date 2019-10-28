Best Times of Year to Buy Large Appliances

Maybe you’re thinking about buying a new washing machine or finally replacing the central air-conditioning system that sounds like a…

Maybe you’re thinking about buying a new washing machine or finally replacing the central air-conditioning system that sounds like a jet engine whenever it runs. The idea of a major appliance purchase is on your radar, but it’s not urgent. Instead, you want to shop around for a large appliance, so you can get the best deal.

If you’re in that boat, one big question has probably popped into your mind: When’s the best time of year to buy a large appliance?

It turns out there are lots of good times during the calendar year to make a major appliance purchase for a variety of reasons.

The Best Times to Buy Appliances

Here are some of the savviest times to purchase that next major appliance:

— Spring and fall.

— September to November.

— Late spring.

— Holiday weekends.

— End of the month.

Read on for more information about when to buy major appliances.

Spring and Fall

Shop for heating and cooling systems.

Many companies that sell, install, repair and maintain heating and cooling systems tend to have slow business during the parts of the year without extreme weather and will often offer discounts on their models and on the price of installation.

You’ll often find even bigger discounts on cooling systems in the fall (as summer has just ended, and retailers want to clear inventory) and heating systems in the spring (for the same reason). As fall starts heading into winter, it’s a great time to look at these systems, particularly air-conditioning units and cooling systems.

September to November

Shop for a variety of major appliances.

Many appliance manufacturers introduce new models during the fall, so stores can have them in stock for the winter months when many people shop for appliances for the holidays or a New Year’s refresh.

Because of that, many stores will offer nice discounts on the previous year’s models. They’re still new and fully under warranty. They just have lower prices because newer models are about to take their place.

Late Spring

Shop for refrigerators and freezers.

The exception to the above rule is with freezers and refrigerators, which often update their models in late spring. This is because people often find that their refrigerators and freezers fail in the heat, and the manufacturers want their new models ready to go for summer buying.

As a result, you’ll typically find the best bargains on refrigerators and freezers during late April, May and early June.

Holiday Weekends

Shop for a variety of appliances, including dishwashers, washing machines and dryers.

This is because holiday weekends usually provide families with the time to actually shop for and buy new appliances, and stores want to attract those lucrative customers. They figure that they’re better off selling an appliance for 30% off than not selling one at all. Appliances that are often popular on holiday weekend sales include washers, dryers, ovens, stoves and dishwashers.

Any weekend with a Friday or Monday federal holiday will usually see sales, so look for sales on Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day and, yes, Black Friday.

End of the Month

Shop for a range of large appliances such as microwaves, stoves and refrigerators.

Many stores and salespeople have quotas that they need to meet in a calendar month, so if you go appliance shopping near the end of a month, you can sometimes find a good deal.

This is the best time to haggle. You’ll often find stores and salespeople have a little more leeway near the month’s end as a quota stares them in the face.

Tip: Stacking These Factors Will Help You Find Huge Discounts

When you stack together multiple time windows that point toward savings on the appliance for which you’re looking, you can find some extreme bargains.

For example, if you’re buying a refrigerator, the best time of year to buy might just be Memorial Day weekend. Not only is it in the April-through-May window, when refrigerator models are cycled, it’s also a holiday weekend and late in the month, so retailers are hoping to meet quotas. Thus, you’ll often find huge refrigerator discounts on the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

Another example: You might find extreme deals on washers and dryers on Veterans Day weekend, as many retailers have appliance sales on long weekends, and November is close to the time of year when many appliance models are being refreshed.

If you have an appliance purchase in your near future, there’s almost certainly going to be a prime time to buy in the next few months. Plan ahead and watch for bargains in that time frame, and you’ll likely find the appliance of your dreams for less than you think.

