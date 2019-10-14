Best Halloween Sales to Shop for 2019

First things first: If you want to save the most on Halloween decor, candy and costumes, you need to shop…

First things first: If you want to save the most on Halloween decor, candy and costumes, you need to shop last-minute sales or right after the holiday.

Now that advice is out of the way, let’s face it: It’s hard not to get swept up in the Halloween spirit. The holiday has such a brief moment in the spotlight before Christmas takes over. And at some retailers, holiday wreaths, ornaments and artificial trees already threaten to overwhelm the spooky yard decorations and pumpkins.

If you can’t wait to shop for Halloween or need a new Halloween costume or party supplies this year, these are the sales to shop if you want to save the most.

Here are the stores offering the best Halloween sales this year:

— Carter’s.

— Claire’s.

— Disney.

— Hobby Lobby.

— Home Depot.

— Hot Topic.

— Kmart.

— Kohl’s.

— Lindt.

— Michaels.

— Mrs. Fields.

— Petco.

— Pottery Barn.

— Walgreens.

— Walmart.

— Spirit Halloween.

Where to Shop Halloween Sales

Here are the sales to shop for spooky treats, Halloween costumes and other Halloween decor and gear. Plus, read on for where to get free treats at restaurants this Halloween.

Carter’s

The Halloween shop is offering discounts of up to 60% off whether you want to dress your baby or toddler as a dragon, unicorn, avocado, a pineapple or practically anything else.

Claire’s

Get the perfect accessory, wig or headpiece for your costume, including a unicorn horn or devil horns. Use code ENCHANTING at checkout.

Disney

Get 30% off Halloween costumes and accessories on ShopDisney.com for the month of October. As Disney’s empire grows, so does its costume selection. Your child (or you) can dress up as “Star Wars” characters, Marvel characters and practically every hero and villain from Disney’s films.

Hobby Lobby

Get 40% off Halloween crafting items for spooky do-it-yourself projects until Oct. 31.

Home Depot

Throwing a Halloween party? Get up to 50% off Halloween tableware until Oct. 23.

Hot Topic

Halloween merchandise is up to 50% off until Oct. 16. Hot Topic is known for its collection of pop-culture-related costumes, props and accessories. It also offers plenty of Halloween T-shirts if you don’t want to go all-out with a costume, but still want to get into the Halloween spirit.

Kmart

Halloween party essentials are marked down to 30% off until Oct. 18. The sale includes strobe lights, cauldrons, Halloween door hangers and all manner of skull decor.

Kohl’s

Use code CATCH15OFF to get 15% off your order of $100 or more. This promo isn’t specifically for Halloween, but you can use it on Kohl’s many Halloween products, including matching family T-shirts, costumes and chic and spooky home decor.

Lindt

Lindt chocolates are probably a bit too high-end for trick-or-treaters. That means you get to enjoy these tasty deals yourself: Get Halloween caskets (cardboard coffins filled with truffles) priced at two for $12 and 75-piece gift bags at two for $40.

Michaels

Whether you’re shopping for Halloween or more general fall decor, Michaels has discounts. All fall floral and decor collections are up to 70% off, and Halloween decor items are up to 50% off. Plus, be sure to pick up the store’s weekly circular ad. It’s known to have coupons for up to 40% off a single item.

Mrs. Fields

October happens to take place during National Cookie Month. All month long, use promo code OCTOBER to get 15% off your order. Use it to get a discount on one of the many fall- and Halloween-themed gift sets and cookie tins now available.

Petco

Get up to 50% off Petco’s Halloween collection. You’ll find Halloween costumes for dogs and cats, as well as dog toys shaped like bats and skeletons.

Pottery Barn

If you have refined tastes, even when it comes to Halloween Decor, Pottery Barn is offering up to 60% off stylishly spooky items. Sale items include galvanized metal pumpkins, harvest-themed table runners and mercury glass gourds.

Walgreens

Stores are running various specials and buy one, get one deals on candy throughout the month. Check the weekly circular ad for the latest. Halloween candy deals will be particularly good the day after Halloween.

Walmart

Prep for Halloween with all the essentials at budget-friendly price points. Kids costumes are up to 49% off, pet costumes are available for less than $10, and candy starts at $2.

Spirit Halloween

The one-stop shop for all your Halloween needs is offering 20% off a single item through Oct. 31 with promo code 19SPIRITG7. Spirit has a history of offering limited-time promo codes and buy one, get one discounts almost daily leading up to Halloween. Check its website for the latest.

