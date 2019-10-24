Best Halloween Freebies and Deals From Restaurants

Trick-or-treating isn’t the only way to get free goodies on Halloween. Restaurants are offering free food deals and specials for…

Trick-or-treating isn’t the only way to get free goodies on Halloween. Restaurants are offering free food deals and specials for kids and adults who show up in costume. They’re also offering discounted or limited-time spooky items that will disappear from menus after Halloween night.

Here are the restaurants offering the best Halloween food deals this year:

— Applebee’s.

— Baskin-Robbins.

— Blackjack Pizza & Salads.

— Bubba Gump Shrimp Company.

— Cheesecake Factory.

— Chili’s.

— Chipotle.

— Chuck E. Cheese.

— Friendly’s.

— Insomnia Cookies.

— Joe’s Crab Shack.

— Krispy Kreme.

— McAlister’s Deli.

— Papa John’s.

— Potbelly Sandwich Shop.

— Ruby’s Diner.

Read on for where to dine out, whether you want to get into the Halloween spirit, parade your child around in costume in exchange for free food or grab a bite (or drink) between parties.

Halloween Food Deals for Adults

Halloween restaurant deals for adults (and the whole family) are on offer from restaurants such as Applebee’s, Cheesecake Factory and Chili’s.

Read on for the details.

Applebee’s

The $1 cocktail of the month is fittingly spooky. Called the Vampire, it’s bright purple and made with rum, strawberry, passion fruit, dragon fruit and pineapple juice. Each drink comes with vampire fangs and a cherry.

Baskin-Robbins

Scoops cost just $1.70 all day on Halloween.

Blackjack Pizza & Salads

Through Halloween, use promo code SPOOKY when you order online to get the Triple Threat Deal. It includes two large one-topping pizzas and a 2-liter bottle of soda for $16.99.

Cheesecake Factory

Until Halloween, guests who order via DoorDash and use promo code TREATORTREAT at checkout can get one complimentary slice of cheesecake. Options for the free slice are Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake and Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake. You must place an order of $30 or more to get the free slice.

Chili’s

The Fangtastic ‘Rita is $5 all month long. This cocktail features tequila, Cointreau, Monin Blood Orange and fresh sour and comes garnished with a lime and a set of plastic vampire fangs.

Chipotle

The famous Boorito deal is back for another year. On Halloween, from 3 p.m. to close, stop by a location in costume to get a variety of menu items for a discounted price of $4. Options include burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos. That’s about half off the regular cost of most of these items.

Insomnia Cookies

This late-night cookie-delivery service is perfect for Halloween after-parties. Show up in costume on Halloween to get a free traditional cookie (options include chocolate chunk, classic with M&Ms and many more). Ordering online? Get 10% off your entire order of $10 or more by using code TREAT10, which is valid until 3 a.m. Nov. 4.

Krispy Kreme

Stop by in costume on Halloween and get a free doughnut of your choice. This offer is not valid at all locations. A good choice for your free doughnut might be one from the limited-time Monster Batch line. These glazed doughnuts are decorated to look like monsters and ghouls.

Papa John’s

The jack-o’-lantern pizza is back at participating locations for a limited time. Priced at $11, it’s shaped like a pumpkin and decorated with pepperoni to look like a grinning jack-o’-lantern.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Order from Potbelly via Grubhub until Halloween and get free delivery and a free cookie. You’ll find this deal in the Perks section of the Grubhub app. Add a cookie, and the cost will automatically be deducted at checkout.

Halloween Deals and Freebies for Kids

These spooky specials are available for kids during Halloween. They may come with the required purchase of an adult meal.

Read on for more details on free food deals for kids this Halloween.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Kids eat free on Halloween. Get one free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree. This offer is not valid with any other coupon or discount. Bring in the coupon, which can be found on the restaurant’s website.

Chuck E. Cheese

Kids who show up in costume between now and Halloween will receive 50 free tickets.

Friendly’s

Children 12 and younger in Halloween costumes get free kids meals. You must purchase one adult entree for each free kids meal. The promo runs until Halloween.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Kids get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entree on Halloween. Use the coupon, available on the restaurant’s website. Wearing a costume isn’t required to get the deal, but it’s encouraged.

McAlister’s Deli

Kids 12 and younger dressed in costume can get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree. Each adult entree purchased gets you up to two free kids meals. This offer is available until Halloween at participating locations.

Ruby’s Diner

Kids 12 and younger eat free for all of October between 4 p.m. until close. Your child must be dressed in costume, and you must purchase an adult entree to claim the deal.

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

