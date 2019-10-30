Best Foods to Eat With an Upset Stomach

Tummy troubles Most people have been unlucky enough to experience a bout of food poisoning. But lots of things can…

Tummy troubles

Most people have been unlucky enough to experience a bout of food poisoning. But lots of things can wreak havoc on your gastrointestinal system. There are many different causes of an upset stomach, which range from having a virus or parasite to having a food allergy or sensitivity, says Sherri Flynt, a registered dietitian and manager of the Center for Nutritional Excellence at AdventHealth in Orlando.

In addition, certain medications like antibiotics can also turn sensitive stomachs. But experts say perhaps the most common culprit is what — and how much — we choose to eat and drink. “Probably the No. 1 reason for an upset stomach is simply eating too much,” Flynt says. The same goes for overindulging in fatty foods and certain drinks, like caffeinated and alcoholic beverages.

Settling the stomach

The good news is that foods can also be part of the solution. First, though, it’s important to know the cause of an upset stomach. Otherwise what you put on your plate or in your glass probably won’t make much difference. If it’s an infectious disease or a chronic condition such as Crohn’s disease, treat it accordingly. If your upset stomach persists, see a doctor. Consider, too, what you’ve been eating.

“If you see a pattern or have an upset stomach every couple of weeks or month or so, I would start keeping a nutrition journal and connect the dots,” Flynt says. “You could have a food allergy or sensitivity, which often also involves bloating.”

Foods to avoid

Before adding foods to soothe your stomach woes, it’s important to at least temporarily subtract any offenders from your diet. “I would recommend avoiding foods that may aggravate your symptoms, such as greasy, fried foods, spicy foods, alcohol or caffeine,” says Rahaf Al Bochi, a registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of Olive Tree Nutrition in Atlanta. Al Bochi is also a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “It’s important to listen to your body as you recover from an upset stomach, as some foods may be tolerated by some individuals but may aggravate symptoms in others.” In short, avoid any food or drinks that make you feel worse.

Clear liquids first

“The best place to start is with liquids, especially if you’re having nausea and diarrhea,” Flynt says. “I’d start with ice chips, progress to a clear broth, and a sports drink can be helpful to replace the electrolytes.” Look for low-sugar varieties of sports drinks, or grab another clear liquid like coconut water.

Clear liquids are often just the type of bland fluids that are most easily tolerated when you’re sick to your stomach. But sometimes a beverage with a bit more color, like an herbal tea, can also be soothing. In general, it’s important to get plenty of fluids while you’re sick (especially if your body is, ahem, expelling a lot of waste), so that you stay hydrated.

Chicken noodle soup

Dr. Christina Pieper-Bigelow, a gastroenterologist at Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Allina Health, suggests the traditional soothing soup and salted cracker combination.

The power of this popular standby is probably related to its dimensional, yet agreeable, nature. For example, it contains warm broth, which is hydrating and soothing, and vitamin-packed veggies that help boost the immune system. And while data is limited on how certain foods help us when we’re under the weather, some research indicates this can help with ailments beyond the stomach, like a cold. It also contains protein — the chicken — along with carbs and veggies, so it’s more well-rounded and filling (in a good, not bloating, way) than many other plain comfort foods.

Bananas

Bananas are among a list of foods that are easy to digest. What’s more: “Green bananas have been shown to relieve diarrhea in children,” Al Bochi points out. “Green bananas contain resistant starch, a type of fiber than can help bulk up stools and reduce diarrhea.”

Bananas are part of the BRAT, or BRATT, diet (bananas, rice, applesauce, tea and toast — with or without tea) that’s sometimes recommended for an upset stomach. However, the American Academy of Pediatrics says this diet should be avoided because it’s not a balanced diet, and it’s low in energy. The bottom line: Even when individual foods help, that doesn’t mean you or your child should subsist on them entirely.

Ginger

Ginger — a widely used pungent spice taken from the root of this flowering plant — can help ease nausea and vomiting that’s caused by an upset stomach. Compounds in ginger called gingerol and shogaol have been found to have anti-inflammatory properties and help ease nausea. “Ginger root can be steeped into tea or added to a smoothie,” Al Bochi notes.

Some people find relief from drinking “flat” ginger ale and other clear sodas. However, ginger ale contains very little, if any, ginger, Al Bochi says. “Also, depending on the individual, carbonated drinks may cause heartburn, bloating and gas,” Pieper-Bigelow adds.

Other herbs and spices

“Many people should consider various herbs and spices when they have stomach pain,” says Dr. Carolyn Kaloostian, a family medicine and geriatics physician and clinical assistant professor of family medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. “Things like ginger, licorice, chamomile, spearmint and mint can help soothe.”

Chamomile, for example, has anti-nausea and anti-inflammatory properties and seems to help reduce gas and relieve an upset stomach. Licorice root also seems to have immune-boosting qualities and has been found to help with stomach pain. Given the toleration of and need for fluids, tea is a great way to take in herbs and spices like chamomile that may soothe the stomach.

Coriander, cardamom and fennel have been found to help with things like easing indigestion, as well as reducing bloating and constipation. Although the exact reasons for this aren’t well understood or thoroughly studied, it’s thought that spices like coriander may stimulate the gut to help with digestion and keep things moving.

Bland carbs

“If you’re able to keep the liquids down, progress to soft, bland foods that are low-fiber, non-greasy and non-spicy,” Flynt suggests. Easy-to-digest foods such as toast and crackers make the list. “Plain mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes can also be good, but do not add fat like butter or dairy,” she says.

Yogurt

This calcium-rich option may be worth eating not only if you’re sick but also if medications like antibiotics do a number on your gut. “Yogurt contains probiotics, the healthy bacteria found in your gut,” Al Bochi notes. “This probiotic-rich food can help balance out bacteria in the gut, which can help relieve gas, bloating or constipation.”

As with sports drinks, make sure to look for varieties of yogurt that are low in added sugar, as high-sugar options abound — undercutting overall health benefits. Generally, with an upset stomach, less fat is more soothing, so you might also opt for low-fat yogurt. And consider low-lactose options or kefir instead if you can’t stomach the sugar found in dairy.

Papaya

Not everything you eat needs to be plain. If you’re able to stomach liquids and bland foods, you may be able to move on to more — relatively speaking at least — exotic fare. That way you can keep things interesting while you nurse your aching stomach. For example, you could try a papaya — that quintessential fruit from the tropics.

“Papayas have been shown to ease an upset stomach because they have enzymes that help with digestion,” Flynt says. However, she adds, “I wouldn’t immediately go to a papaya — make sure you follow a food progression with the liquids and the plain foods.” But it’s worth trying if you’re able to move on from only stomaching a few boring foods.

Diet overhaul

For most, simple changes in what you eat should help with settling an upset stomach. “Overall, it is recommended to eat small, soft, bland meals, hydrate and avoid anything too hot or cold, pickled and spicy foods,” Kaloostian recaps.

Depending on a person’s medical history, however — like for those with certain food intolerances, gallbladder resection or chronic intestinal conditions — a low-fat diet and low FODMAP diet are frequently recommended and can be helpful in decreasing stomach irritation, she notes. (FODMAP stands for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharide and polyols.)

The diet involves cutting out foods that are high in these FODMAPs such as wheat and dairy, beans and even certain fruits like peaches and papaya (which may be otherwise suggested with an upset stomach). Foods you can eat on the low FODMAP diet include quinoa, oats, bananas and veggies such as kale and cucumbers.

But before making any dietary overhauls if you’re dealing with chronic upset stomach, experts stress, it’s key to see your doctor about treatment options.

