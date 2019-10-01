Best Discounts for World Teachers’ Day and Year-Round

World Teachers’ Day is Oct. 5. The day was founded in 1994 to commemorate the anniversary of the signing of…

World Teachers’ Day is Oct. 5. The day was founded in 1994 to commemorate the anniversary of the signing of an international document that set standards for the working conditions of teachers around the world.

Businesses, too, honor teachers in their own way year-round by offering educator discounts on everything from software to travel and clothing.

In celebration of World Teachers’ Day (and all that educators do), here are some of the major brands and stores offering discounts for teachers:

— Adobe

— Banana Republic

— Barnes & Noble

— Bonobos

— Caesars Entertainment

— Contiki

— Half Price Books

— Hanes

— Joann

— Lenovo

— Microsoft

— Michaels

— Overstock.com

These discounts are available not just on World Teachers’ Day, but all year-round.

Adobe

Teachers can get a 60% discount on Adobe Creative Cloud. That means the subscription (normally $52.99 per month) will cost $19.99 per month. Adobe Creative Cloud includes more than 20 apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and more. Sign up with a valid .edu email address to get the discounted rate.

Banana Republic

Teachers get 15% off full-priced items when they shop at Banana Republic stores and show a valid school ID. There’s no limit to how many times this offer can be claimed. This offer is not valid at factory stores.

Barnes & Noble

Teachers of pre-K through 12th grade students can enroll in the Barnes & Noble Educator program to receive 20% off books and other educational items for the classroom. During Educator Appreciation Days promos, the discount increases to 25%. Educators can verify their identity and sign up for the program at Barnes & Noble’s website or at its retail stores.

Bonobos

The menswear store offers 20% off online purchases to teachers. Navigate to the teacher page on the Bonobos website and verify your identity. You’ll receive a unique coupon code that you can use up to five times during the year.

Caesars Entertainment

This is the parent company of some of the most popular hotels in Las Vegas, including Caesars Palace, The Linq, Paris, as well as Harrah’s properties in New Orleans, Atlantic City and more. There are also plenty more Caesars Entertainment hotels and resorts around the world. Teachers get 10% off the lowest available rate at Caesars properties worldwide. To claim the discount, book your hotel of choice and select the teacher ID verification option that appears in the booking window. You’ll verify your status as a teacher to get the discounted rate.

Contiki

The group tour company gives teachers $75 off tours of seven days or more. To get this deal, you must call the booking line and mention that you are a teacher.

Half Price Books

Teachers and librarians can get an Educator Discount card for 10% off year-round. Apply at a Half Price Books store to get your card.

Hanes

Teachers, including retired ones, can get 10% off at Hanes.com and OneHanesPlace.com. To get the discount, verify your identity as a teacher on the Hanes website. You’ll receive a unique promo code that you can use to get 10% off when you check out.

Joann

Teachers can receive 15% off every purchase at the craft store. To get the discount, sign up for a Teacher Rewards account on Joann’s website. You’ll receive a digital discount card that can be used for 15% off future purchases.

Lenovo

Teachers get an extra 5% off site wide. Just navigate to the students and teachers page on Lenovo’s site, and verify your identity. Some discounted items and doorbusters aren’t eligible for the additional 5% off.

Microsoft

Teachers get Office 365 Education for free. This edition includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Microsoft Teams and other classroom tools. Just sign up with a valid .edu email address.

Michaels

Educators get 15% off every purchase online and in stores. Verify your teacher status through the website, or bring a valid school ID to the store. Signing up for Michaels Rewards and verifying your teacher status through your account will make for a faster checkout. There is a limit of one teacher discount per person per day.

Overstock.com

Teachers get a free Club O account, which normally costs $19.95 per year. Club O provides free shipping on every order, reward points with purchases and exclusive discounts and savings.

