Need an excuse to shop before the holiday season kicks off or hoping to cross some gifts of your list early? Columbus Day falls on Monday, and there are plenty of sales to shop over the long weekend.

Columbus Day may not have as many deals as other three-day shopping weekends such as Memorial Day and Labor Day. And few stores explicitly label their sales as Columbus Day sales. However, retailers still throw sales over the long weekend, with deals on clothing, beauty, tech and home goods.

Here is a roundup of the stores offering the best Columbus Day sales for 2019:

— 23andMe.

— Academy Sports + Outdoors.

— Bloomingdale’s.

— Ashley HomeStore.

— Home Depot.

— Bass Pro Shops.

— Macy’s.

— Behr Paint.

— Target.

— Nest Bedding.

— Famous Footwear.

— White House Black Market.

— Fleet Farm.

— Lowe’s.

Remember that if you can wait until Black Friday, it’s a much better time to shop for computers, TVs, phones and other tech. During Columbus Day weekend, concentrate on fashion, beauty and home goods.

Where to Shop Columbus Day Sales

Visit stores such as Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s and Lowe’s for deals and sales on beauty, fashion and home goods during Columbus Day weekend. Read on for more details.

23andMe

The DNA-testing company is offering up to $50 off per kit until Tuesday. The Health + Ancestry kit is $149 ($50 off), and the Ancestry + Traits kit is $79 ($20 off).

Visit 23andMe to Shop Sales

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Get 25% off select fleece until Oct. 20. Plus, Oct. 14 to Oct. 27, get 20% off Nike and Adidas duffel bags and 25% off inversion tables, which invert the user to provide therapy for back pain.

Bloomingdale’s

In stores and online, shop the Friends & Family sale, which runs through Monday. The sale features 25% off select items labeled as “Friends & Family: 25% off discount applied in bag.” You don’t need a coupon or promo code. The discount will automatically be applied on eligible items. Discounts on some items are slightly lower. You’ll get 20% off cookware and 20% off designer fine jewelry.

Visit Bloomingdale’s to Shop Sales

Ashley HomeStore

The Columbus Day sale runs through the weekend and features up to 30% off select beds, sofas, memory foam mattresses, lamps, area rugs and more.

Home Depot

Get a head start on your Thanksgiving decor with up to 50% off Thanksgiving and harvest tableware during the weekend.

View Home Depot Deals

Bass Pro Shops

The Great Outdoor Days event runs until Oct. 20 and features up to 40% off hunting supplies, hiking boots and camping equipment.

Macy’s

Later in the week, check the Macy’s website for the Columbus Day sale and the promo code you’ll need to get a discount on items in the sale. Want to start shopping earlier? This shoe deal is already live and available until Monday: Use promo code GREAT when shopping online to get 40% off two pairs of shoes and 30% off one pair. Some brands are excluded.

View Macy’s Deals

Behr Paint

The Behr Paint sale will take place at all U.S. home depot locations Thursday through Monday. Save money on paint with discounts on Behr Marquee Interior paint, including $5 off 1 gallon cans and $20 off 5 gallon buckets.

Target

When shopping online, use promo code OCTOBER to get 15% off select furniture through Monday. Plus, through the weekend, get up to $20 off Apple AirPods when shopping online. The exact discount depends on which version you buy.

Nest Bedding

Use code FALLIZZZHERE the entire month of October to get $200 off select mattresses.

Visit Nest Bedding to Shop Sales

Famous Footwear

Through Monday, get 15% off when you buy two pairs of shoes and 25% off when you buy three or more pairs. Use promo code CHOOSE2SAVE when shopping online. In stores, you’ll need the coupon available on Famous Footwear’s site. The sale is not valid on all brands, nor is it valid for accessories.

White House Black Market

Full-priced styles are 30% off between Tuesday and Monday.

View White House Black Market Deals

Fleet Farm

The Fleet Farm Toyland sale runs Saturday through Monday. Stores open 6 a.m. on Saturday and will offer various doorbuster deals on some of the season’s top toys.

Lowe’s

The Columbus Day Savings appliance sale runs until Oct. 23 and features up to 35% off select refrigerators, ranges, washers, dryers and dishwashers.

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

Best Columbus Day Sales for 2019 originally appeared on usnews.com