BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|48299
|2.68
|2.58
|2.61+.05
|AT&TInc 2.04
|357346
|38.86
|37.97
|38.66+1.75
|Alibaba
|46478
|178.43
|176.41
|178.08+3.77
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|63883
|8.77
|8.63
|8.64—.01
|Altria 3.36f
|43530
|46.75
|45.97
|45.99—.81
|Ambev .05e
|151951
|4.45
|4.32
|4.37—.06
|AEagleOut .55
|25647
|16.36
|16.05
|16.20—.47
|Annaly 1e
|79430
|8.87
|8.80
|8.87+.08
|AnteroRes 1
|58652
|2.93
|2.71
|2.75+.04
|Aphrian
|25623
|5.70
|5.33
|5.42—.19
|Athene
|22174
|44.89
|43.57
|44.37+2.37
|AuroraC
|73981
|3.94
|3.77
|3.80+.00
|BPPLC 2.44
|37873
|39.80
|39.58
|39.62+.27
|BcoBrad .06a
|74197
|9.15
|8.96
|9.12+.27
|BcoSantSA .21e
|28933
|4.39
|4.37
|4.38+.01
|BkofAm .72
|249538
|32.23
|31.85
|31.95+.23
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|54496
|17.03
|16.64
|16.67—.54
|BostonSci
|25241
|41.42
|40.81
|41.36+.51
|BrMySq 1.64
|46619
|55.82
|54.71
|55.37+.39
|CabotO&G .40f
|26692
|19.01
|18.25
|18.27—.55
|CallonPet
|49670
|4.31
|4.08
|4.10—.02
|Caterpillar 4.12
|30477
|141.63
|138.87
|140.22+.49
|Cemex .29t
|28017
|4.10
|3.99
|4.06+.08
|CntryLink 1
|56651
|13.25
|12.89
|13.11+.22
|ChesEng
|370072
|1.59
|1.48
|1.50—.07
|CgpVelLCrd
|47330
|11.81
|11.18
|11.27—.42
|CgpVelICrd
|81877
|4.97
|4.71
|4.93+.17
|Citigroup 2.04f
|45052
|74.28
|73.45
|73.88+.71
|ClevCliffs .24
|30672
|7.33
|7.18
|7.21+.06
|CocaCola 1.60
|27387
|53.95
|53.48
|53.50—.25
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|29703
|12.79
|12.69
|12.74+.17
|DenburyR
|36519
|1.11
|1.08
|1.10+.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|28822
|8.05
|7.100
|8.05+.08
|DxGBull
|56400
|29.44
|28.02
|28.04—2.34
|DxGlMBr
|30592
|15.81
|15.13
|15.81+1.11
|DirSPBear
|27210
|16.10
|15.95
|16.04—.26
|DirDGlBr
|82323
|7.71
|7.40
|7.71+.53
|DxSPOGBl
|58196
|3.20
|2.98
|2.100—.04
|Disney 1.76
|27706
|132.08
|130.34
|130.40—.50
|DukeRlty .86
|27273
|35.18
|34.69
|35.08+.52
|EnCanag .07
|90215
|4.37
|4.15
|4.17—.09
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|43169
|12.76
|12.50
|12.51—.04
|EntProdPt 1.77f
|31780
|27.77
|27.02
|27.18—.37
|ErosIntl
|25269
|2.10
|1.92
|2.09+.20
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|28306
|69.67
|69.03
|69.07—.19
|FiatChrys
|59285
|13.28
|13.21
|13.24+.11
|Fitbit
|179691
|6.09
|4.28
|5.58+1.27
|FordM .60a
|153166
|8.76
|8.61
|8.61—.11
|FrptMcM .20
|77348
|10.33
|10.19
|10.22+.08
|GenElec .04
|130563
|9.12
|8.99
|9.04+.04
|GenMotors 1.52
|44354
|37.30
|36.67
|36.89+.15
|Gerdau .02e
|26208
|3.34
|3.29
|3.29+.03
|GoldFLtd .01e
|28973
|5.84
|5.70
|5.74—.13
|HSBC 2e
|30959
|38.15
|38.00
|38.10—1.42
|Hallibrtn .72
|57704
|20.64
|20.26
|20.38—.11
|HarmonyG .05
|35013
|3.37
|3.23
|3.24—.15
|HeclaM .01e
|23167
|2.12
|2.04
|2.04—.06
|ICICIBk .19e
|24641
|13.19
|13.01
|13.08+.05
|iPtShFut
|141403
|20.05
|19.65
|19.92+.13
|iShGold
|82092
|14.34
|14.25
|14.25—.15
|iShBrazil .67e
|86371
|45.30
|44.93
|45.19+.52
|iShGerm .60e
|23722
|28.62
|28.54
|28.56+.15
|iShHK .61e
|28472
|23.83
|23.76
|23.83+.34
|iShSilver
|78252
|16.81
|16.62
|16.65—.24
|iShChinaLC .87e
|110581
|41.96
|41.86
|41.91+.42
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|22659
|305.56
|304.55
|305.03+1.72
|iShEMkts .59e
|261664
|43.01
|42.88
|42.98+.28
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|30648
|126.94
|126.74
|126.75—.45
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|37475
|137.58
|136.99
|137.08—1.44
|iSEafe 1.66e
|35271
|67.30
|67.11
|67.27+.25
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|40656
|87.44
|87.38
|87.41+.02
|iShR2K 1.77e
|58667
|156.98
|155.64
|156.50+1.50
|Infosys
|48324
|9.29
|9.15
|9.26+.06
|iShJapan
|22385
|58.21
|58.06
|58.18+.09
|iShCorEM .95e
|60289
|51.66
|51.52
|51.62+.33
|ItauUnHs
|81456
|9.37
|9.21
|9.35+.26
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|38935
|127.21
|126.40
|127.09+1.06
|Keycorp .74f
|24773
|18.47
|18.26
|18.34+.14
|KindMorg 1
|30620
|20.53
|20.28
|20.37—.06
|Kinrossg
|46430
|4.77
|4.63
|4.64—.19
|KosmosEn .18
|30060
|6.17
|5.92
|6.01+.13
|LibtProp 1.64
|107061
|59.34
|58.13
|58.16+7.59
|LloydBkg .47a
|33069
|3.01
|2.98
|3.00—.05
|Macys 1.51
|34860
|15.72
|15.46
|15.65+.07
|Mallinckdt
|48934
|3.46
|3.21
|3.32+.13
|MarathnO .20
|26703
|12.19
|11.90
|11.91—.07
|McDerI
|41027
|1.69
|1.62
|1.66+.04
|McDnlds 5f
|34472
|195.32
|191.53
|191.61—3.00
|Merck 2.20
|62636
|83.47
|80.34
|81.05—1.21
|MobileTele 1.57e
|44050
|9.03
|8.82
|9.03+.29
|MorgStan 1.40
|41669
|47.12
|46.47
|47.12+.75
|Nabors .24
|34579
|1.78
|1.69
|1.74—.01
|NYCmtyB .68
|22227
|13.53
|13.30
|13.37—.12
|NikeB .88
|36279
|91.30
|90.23
|90.30—.63
|NokiaCp .19e
|417106
|3.70
|3.59
|3.62—.17
|OasisPet
|39299
|2.99
|2.85
|2.86—.07
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|457990
|4.72
|3.55
|4.20—.80
|Petrobras
|59537
|15.99
|15.80
|15.92+.07
|Pfizer 1.44
|72373
|37.33
|36.82
|37.06+.29
|Pinterestn
|30078
|26.30
|25.73
|25.98+.12
|ProLogis 2.12
|82188
|88.44
|86.34
|86.38—4.48
|ProShSP
|22467
|25.64
|25.56
|25.60—.15
|PrUShSP
|22271
|28.32
|28.15
|28.25—.31
|QEPRes .08
|27242
|3.88
|3.56
|3.67+.02
|RangeRs .08
|49344
|4.46
|4.20
|4.22
|RegionsFn .62
|43376
|16.75
|16.44
|16.51+.11
|RestBrnds 2
|24577
|68.24
|65.56
|66.19—2.26
|SpdrGold
|29340
|141.25
|140.40
|140.41—1.45
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|146309
|303.85
|302.91
|303.30+1.70
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|41435
|55.14
|54.51
|54.90+.50
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|115946
|22.29
|21.77
|21.79—.06
|Schlmbrg 2
|40629
|35.56
|34.95
|35.04—.05
|SlackTcn
|50188
|20.62
|19.86
|20.27—.19
|SnapIncA
|173028
|14.56
|14.01
|14.50+.54
|SwstnEngy
|106095
|2.25
|2.12
|2.15+.03
|Spotify
|67936
|143.15
|129.34
|138.87+18.18
|Sprint
|47927
|6.55
|6.38
|6.48+.10
|Square
|31894
|63.23
|61.91
|63.10+.21
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|26818
|93.18
|92.22
|92.80+.74
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|39838
|61.31
|60.86
|60.88—.21
|SPEngy 2.04e
|49856
|60.06
|59.37
|59.40—.13
|SPDRFncl .46e
|161958
|28.92
|28.74
|28.84+.20
|SPInds 1.12e
|22231
|79.23
|78.77
|78.92+.32
|SPTech .78e
|29019
|83.95
|83.61
|83.84+.92
|SPUtil 1.55e
|72452
|64.00
|63.64
|63.76—.40
|TALEduc
|22775
|42.57
|41.39
|42.07—1.03
|TaiwSemi .73e
|31202
|51.48
|51.05
|51.36+.23
|TeekayTnk .21
|32061
|2.32
|2.20
|2.28+.09
|TevaPhrm .73e
|74883
|8.31
|8.05
|8.12+.09
|Tiffany 2.32
|153031
|130.40
|125.74
|129.59+31.04
|Transocn
|49506
|4.87
|4.66
|4.69—.01
|164829
|30.66
|29.75
|29.89—.42
|UberTchn
|33631
|33.16
|32.50
|32.99+.28
|USNGas
|26522
|20.42
|20.06
|20.12+.64
|USOilFd
|92349
|11.88
|11.67
|11.71—.12
|USSteel .20
|95339
|12.56
|11.89
|12.34+.63
|ValeSA .29e
|73484
|12.20
|12.08
|12.16+.12
|VanEGold .06e
|151618
|27.44
|27.01
|27.01—.73
|VnEkRus .01e
|35944
|24.21
|23.99
|24.03—.08
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|58238
|11.96
|11.70
|11.72—.05
|VanEJrGld
|34521
|37.78
|37.19
|37.19—.95
|VangEmg 1.10e
|36557
|42.29
|42.16
|42.26+.33
|Ventas 3.17
|42353
|65.14
|62.97
|64.51—1.49
|Vereit .56f
|46773
|9.85
|9.74
|9.81+.05
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|49897
|60.66
|60.08
|60.18—.19
|Vipshop
|35531
|11.75
|11.31
|11.71+.24
|WellsFargo 2.04
|78133
|52.05
|51.68
|51.76+.19
|WhitngPet
|31142
|7.80
|7.13
|7.15—.26
|WmsCos 1.52
|25000
|23.53
|23.01
|23.05—.20
|Yamanag .02
|85545
|3.63
|3.54
|3.56—.10
|—————————
