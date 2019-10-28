BC-150-actives-n, The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 48299 2.68 2.58 2.61+.05 AT&TInc 2.04 357346 38.86 37.97 38.66+1.75 Alibaba 46478 178.43 176.41 178.08+3.77 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 63883 8.77 8.63 8.64—.01 Altria 3.36f 43530 46.75 45.97 45.99—.81 Ambev .05e 151951 4.45 4.32 4.37—.06 AEagleOut .55 25647 16.36 16.05 16.20—.47 Annaly 1e 79430 8.87 8.80 8.87+.08 AnteroRes 1 58652 2.93 2.71 2.75+.04 Aphrian 25623 5.70 5.33 5.42—.19 Athene 22174 44.89 43.57 44.37+2.37 AuroraC 73981 3.94 3.77 3.80+.00 BPPLC 2.44 37873 39.80 39.58 39.62+.27 BcoBrad .06a 74197 9.15 8.96 9.12+.27 BcoSantSA .21e 28933 4.39 4.37 4.38+.01 BkofAm .72 249538 32.23 31.85 31.95+.23 BarrickGld 2.82e 54496 17.03 16.64 16.67—.54 BostonSci 25241 41.42 40.81 41.36+.51 BrMySq 1.64 46619 55.82 54.71 55.37+.39 CabotO&G .40f 26692 19.01 18.25 18.27—.55 CallonPet 49670 4.31 4.08 4.10—.02 Caterpillar 4.12 30477 141.63 138.87 140.22+.49 Cemex .29t 28017 4.10 3.99 4.06+.08 CntryLink 1 56651 13.25 12.89 13.11+.22 ChesEng 370072 1.59 1.48 1.50—.07 CgpVelLCrd 47330 11.81 11.18 11.27—.42 CgpVelICrd 81877 4.97 4.71 4.93+.17 Citigroup 2.04f 45052 74.28 73.45 73.88+.71 ClevCliffs .24 30672 7.33 7.18 7.21+.06 CocaCola 1.60 27387 53.95 53.48 53.50—.25 CredSuiss 1.22e 29703 12.79 12.69 12.74+.17 DenburyR 36519 1.11 1.08 1.10+.02 DeutschBk .12e 28822 8.05 7.100 8.05+.08 DxGBull 56400 29.44 28.02 28.04—2.34 DxGlMBr 30592 15.81 15.13 15.81+1.11 DirSPBear 27210 16.10 15.95 16.04—.26 DirDGlBr 82323 7.71 7.40 7.71+.53 DxSPOGBl 58196 3.20 2.98 2.100—.04 Disney 1.76 27706 132.08 130.34 130.40—.50 DukeRlty .86 27273 35.18 34.69 35.08+.52 EnCanag .07 90215 4.37 4.15 4.17—.09 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 43169 12.76 12.50 12.51—.04 EntProdPt 1.77f 31780 27.77 27.02 27.18—.37 ErosIntl 25269 2.10 1.92 2.09+.20 ExxonMbl 3.48 28306 69.67 69.03 69.07—.19 FiatChrys 59285 13.28 13.21 13.24+.11 Fitbit 179691 6.09 4.28 5.58+1.27 FordM .60a 153166 8.76 8.61 8.61—.11 FrptMcM .20 77348 10.33 10.19 10.22+.08 GenElec .04 130563 9.12 8.99 9.04+.04 GenMotors 1.52 44354 37.30 36.67 36.89+.15 Gerdau .02e 26208 3.34 3.29 3.29+.03 GoldFLtd .01e 28973 5.84 5.70 5.74—.13 HSBC 2e 30959 38.15 38.00 38.10—1.42 Hallibrtn .72 57704 20.64 20.26 20.38—.11 HarmonyG .05 35013 3.37 3.23 3.24—.15 HeclaM .01e 23167 2.12 2.04 2.04—.06 ICICIBk .19e 24641 13.19 13.01 13.08+.05 iPtShFut 141403 20.05 19.65 19.92+.13 iShGold 82092 14.34 14.25 14.25—.15 iShBrazil .67e 86371 45.30 44.93 45.19+.52 iShGerm .60e 23722 28.62 28.54 28.56+.15 iShHK .61e 28472 23.83 23.76 23.83+.34 iShSilver 78252 16.81 16.62 16.65—.24 iShChinaLC .87e 110581 41.96 41.86 41.91+.42 iSCorSP500 4.38e 22659 305.56 304.55 305.03+1.72 iShEMkts .59e 261664 43.01 42.88 42.98+.28 iShiBoxIG 3.87 30648 126.94 126.74 126.75—.45 iSh20yrT 3.05 37475 137.58 136.99 137.08—1.44 iSEafe 1.66e 35271 67.30 67.11 67.27+.25 iShiBxHYB 5.09 40656 87.44 87.38 87.41+.02 iShR2K 1.77e 58667 156.98 155.64 156.50+1.50 Infosys 48324 9.29 9.15 9.26+.06 iShJapan 22385 58.21 58.06 58.18+.09 iShCorEM .95e 60289 51.66 51.52 51.62+.33 ItauUnHs 81456 9.37 9.21 9.35+.26 JPMorgCh 3.20 38935 127.21 126.40 127.09+1.06 Keycorp .74f 24773 18.47 18.26 18.34+.14 KindMorg 1 30620 20.53 20.28 20.37—.06 Kinrossg 46430 4.77 4.63 4.64—.19 KosmosEn .18 30060 6.17 5.92 6.01+.13 LibtProp 1.64 107061 59.34 58.13 58.16+7.59 LloydBkg .47a 33069 3.01 2.98 3.00—.05 Macys 1.51 34860 15.72 15.46 15.65+.07 Mallinckdt 48934 3.46 3.21 3.32+.13 MarathnO .20 26703 12.19 11.90 11.91—.07 McDerI 41027 1.69 1.62 1.66+.04 McDnlds 5f 34472 195.32 191.53 191.61—3.00 Merck 2.20 62636 83.47 80.34 81.05—1.21 MobileTele 1.57e 44050 9.03 8.82 9.03+.29 MorgStan 1.40 41669 47.12 46.47 47.12+.75 Nabors .24 34579 1.78 1.69 1.74—.01 NYCmtyB .68 22227 13.53 13.30 13.37—.12 NikeB .88 36279 91.30 90.23 90.30—.63 NokiaCp .19e 417106 3.70 3.59 3.62—.17 OasisPet 39299 2.99 2.85 2.86—.07 PG&ECp 2.12f 457990 4.72 3.55 4.20—.80 Petrobras 59537 15.99 15.80 15.92+.07 Pfizer 1.44 72373 37.33 36.82 37.06+.29 Pinterestn 30078 26.30 25.73 25.98+.12 ProLogis 2.12 82188 88.44 86.34 86.38—4.48 ProShSP 22467 25.64 25.56 25.60—.15 PrUShSP 22271 28.32 28.15 28.25—.31 QEPRes .08 27242 3.88 3.56 3.67+.02 RangeRs .08 49344 4.46 4.20 4.22 RegionsFn .62 43376 16.75 16.44 16.51+.11 RestBrnds 2 24577 68.24 65.56 66.19—2.26 SpdrGold 29340 141.25 140.40 140.41—1.45 S&P500ETF 4.13e 146309 303.85 302.91 303.30+1.70 SpdrS&PRB .74e 41435 55.14 54.51 54.90+.50 SpdrOGEx .73e 115946 22.29 21.77 21.79—.06 Schlmbrg 2 40629 35.56 34.95 35.04—.05 SlackTcn 50188 20.62 19.86 20.27—.19 SnapIncA 173028 14.56 14.01 14.50+.54 SwstnEngy 106095 2.25 2.12 2.15+.03 Spotify 67936 143.15 129.34 138.87+18.18 Sprint 47927 6.55 6.38 6.48+.10 Square 31894 63.23 61.91 63.10+.21 SPHlthC 1.01e 26818 93.18 92.22 92.80+.74 SPCnSt 1.28e 39838 61.31 60.86 60.88—.21 SPEngy 2.04e 49856 60.06 59.37 59.40—.13 SPDRFncl .46e 161958 28.92 28.74 28.84+.20 SPInds 1.12e 22231 79.23 78.77 78.92+.32 SPTech .78e 29019 83.95 83.61 83.84+.92 SPUtil 1.55e 72452 64.00 63.64 63.76—.40 TALEduc 22775 42.57 41.39 42.07—1.03 TaiwSemi .73e 31202 51.48 51.05 51.36+.23 TeekayTnk .21 32061 2.32 2.20 2.28+.09 TevaPhrm .73e 74883 8.31 8.05 8.12+.09 Tiffany 2.32 153031 130.40 125.74 129.59+31.04 Transocn 49506 4.87 4.66 4.69—.01 Twitter 164829 30.66 29.75 29.89—.42 UberTchn 33631 33.16 32.50 32.99+.28 USNGas 26522 20.42 20.06 20.12+.64 USOilFd 92349 11.88 11.67 11.71—.12 USSteel .20 95339 12.56 11.89 12.34+.63 ValeSA .29e 73484 12.20 12.08 12.16+.12 VanEGold .06e 151618 27.44 27.01 27.01—.73 VnEkRus .01e 35944 24.21 23.99 24.03—.08 VEckOilSvc .47e 58238 11.96 11.70 11.72—.05 VanEJrGld 34521 37.78 37.19 37.19—.95 VangEmg 1.10e 36557 42.29 42.16 42.26+.33 Ventas 3.17 42353 65.14 62.97 64.51—1.49 Vereit .56f 46773 9.85 9.74 9.81+.05 VerizonCm 2.46f 49897 60.66 60.08 60.18—.19 Vipshop 35531 11.75 11.31 11.71+.24 WellsFargo 2.04 78133 52.05 51.68 51.76+.19 WhitngPet 31142 7.80 7.13 7.15—.26 WmsCos 1.52 25000 23.53 23.01 23.05—.20 Yamanag .02 