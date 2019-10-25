BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|27052
|2.62
|2.48
|2.59+.09
|AT&TInc 2.04
|108012
|37.17
|36.86
|36.98+.16
|Albemarle 1.47
|33226
|65.49
|62.50
|64.91—4.54
|Alibaba
|49731
|175.81
|170.88
|175.44+2.89
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|52073
|8.70
|8.63
|8.70+.05
|Altria 3.36f
|28085
|47.16
|46.54
|47.03+.07
|Ambev .05e
|180952
|4.51
|4.38
|4.39—.35
|ABInBev 3.19e
|36387
|84.36
|81.60
|81.69—9.91
|Annaly 1e
|76550
|8.89
|8.80
|8.84—.01
|AnteroRes 1
|25225
|2.57
|2.41
|2.55+.08
|Apache 1
|107609
|23.26
|20.57
|21.95—1.28
|Aphrian
|46528
|5.58
|5.06
|5.50+.36
|ArcelorM .10p
|28662
|15.63
|15.17
|15.61+.60
|AuroraC
|67147
|3.83
|3.64
|3.77+.05
|BPPLC 2.44
|26613
|39.44
|39.03
|39.35+.14
|BcBilVArg .27e
|32131
|5.43
|5.38
|5.41—.02
|BcoBrad .06a
|32533
|8.90
|8.72
|8.83+.14
|BcoSantSA .21e
|44533
|4.38
|4.34
|4.37+.02
|BkofAm .72
|205785
|31.85
|31.34
|31.83+.47
|BkNYMel 1.24f
|x24110
|46.75
|45.86
|46.64+.67
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|56648
|17.63
|17.06
|17.09—.08
|Baxter .88
|45109
|77.97
|75.67
|76.03—3.06
|BrMySq 1.64
|36915
|55.15
|54.40
|55.01+.64
|CBSB .72
|24081
|36.80
|35.65
|36.44+.69
|CabotO&G .40f
|43044
|19.34
|18.33
|19.12+.66
|CallonPet
|47746
|4.15
|4.02
|4.07—.01
|Caterpillar 4.12
|34056
|139.19
|134.85
|139.04+5.19
|Cemex .29t
|33030
|4.00
|3.87
|3.97+.07
|CntryLink 1
|29196
|12.93
|12.76
|12.86+.09
|ChesEng
|299256
|1.54
|1.44
|1.52+.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|49327
|11.58
|11.00
|11.47+.07
|CgpVelICrd
|120017
|5.05
|4.80
|4.85—.04
|Citigroup 2.04f
|35216
|73.22
|71.81
|73.19+.89
|ClevCliffs .24
|78293
|7.40
|7.03
|7.27+.12
|CocaCola 1.60
|33028
|54.56
|53.76
|53.81—.80
|Coeur
|33437
|5.48
|5.24
|5.24+.05
|Corning .80
|30803
|30.52
|29.73
|30.47+.68
|DenburyR
|23681
|1.08
|1.03
|1.07+.01
|DrGMBllrs
|28370
|67.28
|61.46
|61.73—.21
|DxSOXBrrs
|31612
|32.85
|30.93
|31.08—1.89
|DxGBull
|72837
|31.82
|29.29
|29.37—.32
|DxGlMBr
|42970
|15.39
|13.98
|15.34+.10
|DirSPBear
|38215
|16.62
|16.21
|16.24—.27
|DirDGlBr
|128094
|7.43
|6.81
|7.40+.05
|DxSPOGBl
|58867
|3.01
|2.79
|2.100+.14
|DowIncn 2.80
|30424
|50.48
|48.90
|50.37+.90
|EdisonInt 2.45
|65207
|71.00
|62.69
|63.31—8.88
|EnCanag .07
|62852
|4.18
|4.07
|4.16+.01
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|41861
|12.65
|12.42
|12.62+.18
|EnLinkLLC 1.11e
|x27524
|6.78
|6.52
|6.58—.21
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|24535
|69.48
|68.90
|69.35+.26
|FiatChrys
|34920
|13.19
|13.09
|13.12—.06
|FMajSilvg
|29695
|10.98
|10.43
|10.43—.02
|Fitbit
|25244
|4.42
|4.24
|4.26—.12
|FordM .60a
|171988
|8.75
|8.62
|8.69+.09
|FrptMcM .20
|137685
|10.26
|9.61
|10.25+.66
|GenElec .04
|135939
|9.09
|8.92
|9.04+.09
|Gerdau .02e
|39495
|3.30
|3.22
|3.28+.08
|GoldFLtd .01e
|26391
|6.00
|5.72
|5.73—.11
|GraniteC .52
|27256
|31.15
|23.45
|25.63—11.28
|HPInc .64
|36069
|17.46
|17.20
|17.44+.32
|Hallibrtn .72
|42538
|20.44
|19.79
|20.31+.40
|HarmonyG .05
|38107
|3.53
|3.31
|3.32—.09
|HeclaM .01e
|54346
|2.15
|2.05
|2.06+.05
|HPEnt .45e
|24544
|16.20
|15.90
|16.17+.28
|Huntsmn .65
|28869
|23.00
|21.03
|22.89—.62
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|23568
|3.63
|3.47
|3.48—.02
|ICICIBk .19e
|35384
|13.10
|12.98
|13.10+.33
|iPtShFut
|115810
|20.60
|20.02
|20.03—.43
|iShGold
|88041
|14.50
|14.38
|14.38+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|167689
|44.89
|44.34
|44.72+.59
|iShSilver
|154609
|17.11
|16.79
|16.81+.16
|iShChinaLC .87e
|77687
|41.45
|41.19
|41.42+.19
|iShEMkts .59e
|264648
|42.73
|42.38
|42.68+.28
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|25159
|139.55
|138.37
|138.39—.81
|iSEafe 1.66e
|89590
|67.07
|66.75
|67.00+.05
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|45506
|87.41
|87.30
|87.37+.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|48674
|155.53
|153.90
|155.47+1.29
|Infosys
|67203
|9.12
|8.91
|9.10+.17
|iShCorEM .95e
|74883
|51.34
|50.95
|51.28+.28
|ItauUnHs
|67221
|9.21
|9.03
|9.09+.09
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|37118
|126.38
|124.75
|126.38+1.35
|JohnJn 3.80
|28395
|128.86
|127.31
|128.50+.100
|JnprNtwk .76
|27251
|26.14
|24.87
|25.43+.92
|Keycorp .74f
|28519
|18.34
|18.04
|18.33+.15
|KindMorg 1
|57715
|20.36
|20.09
|20.36—.09
|Kinrossg
|81561
|4.92
|4.76
|4.77+.03
|LloydBkg .47a
|31992
|3.05
|2.99
|3.05—.01
|Macys 1.51
|41969
|15.65
|15.21
|15.57+.18
|Mallinckdt
|36299
|3.30
|2.96
|3.26+.24
|MarathnO .20
|37156
|12.03
|11.72
|11.95+.01
|McDerI
|37906
|1.71
|1.61
|1.69+.03
|MorgStan 1.40
|30491
|46.39
|45.61
|46.39+.63
|Nabors .24
|40656
|1.76
|1.69
|1.71—.01
|NewResid 2
|24145
|16.07
|15.80
|15.86+.09
|NikeB .88
|36021
|91.83
|90.75
|91.72+.22
|NokiaCp .19e
|527098
|3.85
|3.76
|3.78—.12
|OasisPet
|24776
|2.94
|2.84
|2.94+.04
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|383355
|6.16
|5.28
|5.41—1.80
|PetrbrsA
|39653
|14.74
|14.45
|14.67+.61
|Petrobras
|123529
|16.05
|15.68
|15.96+.71
|Pfizer 1.44
|48437
|36.88
|36.31
|36.79+.40
|Phillips66 3.60
|27358
|116.95
|111.90
|116.91+6.28
|Pinterestn
|32865
|26.48
|25.65
|26.42+.65
|PrUShSP
|31533
|28.92
|28.45
|28.48—.30
|QEPRes .08
|24614
|3.58
|3.41
|3.58+.13
|RangeRs .08
|76555
|4.14
|3.75
|4.09+.28
|SpdrGold
|31928
|142.83
|141.66
|141.66+.13
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|139858
|302.20
|299.68
|302.07+1.70
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|108396
|21.83
|21.28
|21.79+.40
|Schlmbrg 2
|47403
|35.31
|34.59
|34.93—.18
|SibanyeG .14r
|30620
|7.23
|6.97
|6.99—.21
|SiderurNac
|24972
|3.13
|3.02
|3.03—.04
|SnapIncA
|140978
|13.88
|13.32
|13.80+.28
|SwstnEngy
|91419
|2.05
|1.94
|2.02+.03
|Sprint
|26318
|6.39
|6.32
|6.37+.09
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|32378
|61.40
|61.05
|61.26—.20
|SPEngy 2.04e
|36591
|59.69
|58.98
|59.62+.58
|SPDRFncl .46e
|141731
|28.70
|28.23
|28.70+.20
|SPInds 1.12e
|34931
|78.78
|78.05
|78.77+.66
|SPTech .78e
|31110
|83.02
|81.88
|82.95+1.02
|SPUtil 1.55e
|76781
|64.96
|64.05
|64.07—.75
|TaiwSemi .73e
|33441
|51.09
|50.69
|50.93—.02
|TataMotors
|27450
|10.59
|9.65
|10.43+1.16
|TevaPhrm .73e
|60278
|8.19
|7.94
|8.14—.03
|Transocn
|57020
|4.74
|4.55
|4.69+.07
|248398
|31.04
|29.92
|30.40—.36
|UberTchn
|30061
|33.43
|32.89
|33.42+.14
|USOilFd
|76142
|11.80
|11.61
|11.76+.03
|USSteel .20
|85376
|11.89
|11.24
|11.85+.58
|VFCorp 1.72m
|39489
|85.32
|81.49
|85.31—5.52
|ValeSA .29e
|97957
|12.00
|11.84
|11.100+.49
|VanEGold .06e
|205248
|28.18
|27.40
|27.42—.11
|VnEkRus .01e
|28069
|24.10
|23.88
|24.06+.19
|VnEkSemi .58e
|24001
|126.99
|125.06
|126.83+2.32
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|41705
|11.81
|11.53
|11.73+.09
|VanEJrGld
|52619
|38.75
|37.58
|37.61—.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|40889
|41.99
|41.69
|41.95+.21
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|23822
|42.22
|42.01
|42.19+.03
|Ventas 3.17
|28398
|70.65
|66.53
|67.07—5.41
|Vereit .56f
|49602
|9.87
|9.73
|9.74—.07
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|71839
|60.88
|59.21
|60.35—.23
|Vipshop
|78602
|11.94
|10.17
|11.72+1.68
|Visa 1
|46342
|179.15
|173.50
|178.92+2.76
|VoceraCm
|34412
|19.10
|17.90
|18.89—5.40
|WPXEngy
|28881
|10.21
|9.91
|10.17+.14
|WellsFargo 2.04
|62371
|51.63
|51.00
|51.60+.50
|WhitngPet
|24947
|7.16
|6.88
|7.14+.21
|WmsCos 1.52
|37385
|23.27
|22.96
|23.15—.08
|Yamanag .02
|225312
|3.79
|3.52
|3.59+.21
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.