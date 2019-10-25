BC-150-actives-n, The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 27052 2.62 2.48 2.59+.09 AT&TInc 2.04 108012 37.17 36.86 36.98+.16 Albemarle 1.47 33226 65.49 62.50 64.91—4.54 Alibaba 49731 175.81 170.88 175.44+2.89 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 52073 8.70 8.63 8.70+.05 Altria 3.36f 28085 47.16 46.54 47.03+.07 Ambev .05e 180952 4.51 4.38 4.39—.35 ABInBev 3.19e 36387 84.36 81.60 81.69—9.91 Annaly 1e 76550 8.89 8.80 8.84—.01 AnteroRes 1 25225 2.57 2.41 2.55+.08 Apache 1 107609 23.26 20.57 21.95—1.28 Aphrian 46528 5.58 5.06 5.50+.36 ArcelorM .10p 28662 15.63 15.17 15.61+.60 AuroraC 67147 3.83 3.64 3.77+.05 BPPLC 2.44 26613 39.44 39.03 39.35+.14 BcBilVArg .27e 32131 5.43 5.38 5.41—.02 BcoBrad .06a 32533 8.90 8.72 8.83+.14 BcoSantSA .21e 44533 4.38 4.34 4.37+.02 BkofAm .72 205785 31.85 31.34 31.83+.47 BkNYMel 1.24f x24110 46.75 45.86 46.64+.67 BarrickGld 2.82e 56648 17.63 17.06 17.09—.08 Baxter .88 45109 77.97 75.67 76.03—3.06 BrMySq 1.64 36915 55.15 54.40 55.01+.64 CBSB .72 24081 36.80 35.65 36.44+.69 CabotO&G .40f 43044 19.34 18.33 19.12+.66 CallonPet 47746 4.15 4.02 4.07—.01 Caterpillar 4.12 34056 139.19 134.85 139.04+5.19 Cemex .29t 33030 4.00 3.87 3.97+.07 CntryLink 1 29196 12.93 12.76 12.86+.09 ChesEng 299256 1.54 1.44 1.52+.04 CgpVelLCrd 49327 11.58 11.00 11.47+.07 CgpVelICrd 120017 5.05 4.80 4.85—.04 Citigroup 2.04f 35216 73.22 71.81 73.19+.89 ClevCliffs .24 78293 7.40 7.03 7.27+.12 CocaCola 1.60 33028 54.56 53.76 53.81—.80 Coeur 33437 5.48 5.24 5.24+.05 Corning .80 30803 30.52 29.73 30.47+.68 DenburyR 23681 1.08 1.03 1.07+.01 DrGMBllrs 28370 67.28 61.46 61.73—.21 DxSOXBrrs 31612 32.85 30.93 31.08—1.89 DxGBull 72837 31.82 29.29 29.37—.32 DxGlMBr 42970 15.39 13.98 15.34+.10 DirSPBear 38215 16.62 16.21 16.24—.27 DirDGlBr 128094 7.43 6.81 7.40+.05 DxSPOGBl 58867 3.01 2.79 2.100+.14 DowIncn 2.80 30424 50.48 48.90 50.37+.90 EdisonInt 2.45 65207 71.00 62.69 63.31—8.88 EnCanag .07 62852 4.18 4.07 4.16+.01 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 41861 12.65 12.42 12.62+.18 EnLinkLLC 1.11e x27524 6.78 6.52 6.58—.21 ExxonMbl 3.48 24535 69.48 68.90 69.35+.26 FiatChrys 34920 13.19 13.09 13.12—.06 FMajSilvg 29695 10.98 10.43 10.43—.02 Fitbit 25244 4.42 4.24 4.26—.12 FordM .60a 171988 8.75 8.62 8.69+.09 FrptMcM .20 137685 10.26 9.61 10.25+.66 GenElec .04 135939 9.09 8.92 9.04+.09 Gerdau .02e 39495 3.30 3.22 3.28+.08 GoldFLtd .01e 26391 6.00 5.72 5.73—.11 GraniteC .52 27256 31.15 23.45 25.63—11.28 HPInc .64 36069 17.46 17.20 17.44+.32 Hallibrtn .72 42538 20.44 19.79 20.31+.40 HarmonyG .05 38107 3.53 3.31 3.32—.09 HeclaM .01e 54346 2.15 2.05 2.06+.05 HPEnt .45e 24544 16.20 15.90 16.17+.28 Huntsmn .65 28869 23.00 21.03 22.89—.62 IAMGldg 1.52f 23568 3.63 3.47 3.48—.02 ICICIBk .19e 35384 13.10 12.98 13.10+.33 iPtShFut 115810 20.60 20.02 20.03—.43 iShGold 88041 14.50 14.38 14.38+.01 iShBrazil .67e 167689 44.89 44.34 44.72+.59 iShSilver 154609 17.11 16.79 16.81+.16 iShChinaLC .87e 77687 41.45 41.19 41.42+.19 iShEMkts .59e 264648 42.73 42.38 42.68+.28 iSh20yrT 3.05 25159 139.55 138.37 138.39—.81 iSEafe 1.66e 89590 67.07 66.75 67.00+.05 iShiBxHYB 5.09 45506 87.41 87.30 87.37+.05 iShR2K 1.77e 48674 155.53 153.90 155.47+1.29 Infosys 67203 9.12 8.91 9.10+.17 iShCorEM .95e 74883 51.34 50.95 51.28+.28 ItauUnHs 67221 9.21 9.03 9.09+.09 JPMorgCh 3.20 37118 126.38 124.75 126.38+1.35 JohnJn 3.80 28395 128.86 127.31 128.50+.100 JnprNtwk .76 27251 26.14 24.87 25.43+.92 Keycorp .74f 28519 18.34 18.04 18.33+.15 KindMorg 1 57715 20.36 20.09 20.36—.09 Kinrossg 81561 4.92 4.76 4.77+.03 LloydBkg .47a 31992 3.05 2.99 3.05—.01 Macys 1.51 41969 15.65 15.21 15.57+.18 Mallinckdt 36299 3.30 2.96 3.26+.24 MarathnO .20 37156 12.03 11.72 11.95+.01 McDerI 37906 1.71 1.61 1.69+.03 MorgStan 1.40 30491 46.39 45.61 46.39+.63 Nabors .24 40656 1.76 1.69 1.71—.01 NewResid 2 24145 16.07 15.80 15.86+.09 NikeB .88 36021 91.83 90.75 91.72+.22 NokiaCp .19e 527098 3.85 3.76 3.78—.12 OasisPet 24776 2.94 2.84 2.94+.04 PG&ECp 2.12f 383355 6.16 5.28 5.41—1.80 PetrbrsA 39653 14.74 14.45 14.67+.61 Petrobras 123529 16.05 15.68 15.96+.71 Pfizer 1.44 48437 36.88 36.31 36.79+.40 Phillips66 3.60 27358 116.95 111.90 116.91+6.28 Pinterestn 32865 26.48 25.65 26.42+.65 PrUShSP 31533 28.92 28.45 28.48—.30 QEPRes .08 24614 3.58 3.41 3.58+.13 RangeRs .08 76555 4.14 3.75 4.09+.28 SpdrGold 31928 142.83 141.66 141.66+.13 S&P500ETF 4.13e 139858 302.20 299.68 302.07+1.70 SpdrOGEx .73e 108396 21.83 21.28 21.79+.40 Schlmbrg 2 47403 35.31 34.59 34.93—.18 SibanyeG .14r 30620 7.23 6.97 6.99—.21 SiderurNac 24972 3.13 3.02 3.03—.04 SnapIncA 140978 13.88 13.32 13.80+.28 SwstnEngy 91419 2.05 1.94 2.02+.03 Sprint 26318 6.39 6.32 6.37+.09 SPCnSt 1.28e 32378 61.40 61.05 61.26—.20 SPEngy 2.04e 36591 59.69 58.98 59.62+.58 SPDRFncl .46e 141731 28.70 28.23 28.70+.20 SPInds 1.12e 34931 78.78 78.05 78.77+.66 SPTech .78e 31110 83.02 81.88 82.95+1.02 SPUtil 1.55e 76781 64.96 64.05 64.07—.75 TaiwSemi .73e 33441 51.09 50.69 50.93—.02 TataMotors 27450 10.59 9.65 10.43+1.16 TevaPhrm .73e 60278 8.19 7.94 8.14—.03 Transocn 57020 4.74 4.55 4.69+.07 Twitter 248398 31.04 29.92 30.40—.36 UberTchn 30061 33.43 32.89 33.42+.14 USOilFd 76142 11.80 11.61 11.76+.03 USSteel .20 85376 11.89 11.24 11.85+.58 VFCorp 1.72m 39489 85.32 81.49 85.31—5.52 ValeSA .29e 97957 12.00 11.84 11.100+.49 VanEGold .06e 205248 28.18 27.40 27.42—.11 VnEkRus .01e 28069 24.10 23.88 24.06+.19 VnEkSemi .58e 24001 126.99 125.06 126.83+2.32 VEckOilSvc .47e 41705 11.81 11.53 11.73+.09 VanEJrGld 52619 38.75 37.58 37.61—.08 VangEmg 1.10e 40889 41.99 41.69 41.95+.21 VangFTSE 1.10e 23822 42.22 42.01 42.19+.03 Ventas 3.17 28398 70.65 66.53 67.07—5.41 Vereit .56f 49602 9.87 9.73 9.74—.07 VerizonCm 2.46f 71839 60.88 59.21 60.35—.23 Vipshop 78602 11.94 10.17 11.72+1.68 Visa 1 46342 179.15 173.50 178.92+2.76 VoceraCm 34412 19.10 17.90 18.89—5.40 WPXEngy 28881 10.21 9.91 10.17+.14 WellsFargo 2.04 62371 51.63 51.00 51.60+.50 WhitngPet 24947 7.16 6.88 7.14+.21 WmsCos 1.52 37385 23.27 22.96 23.15—.08 Yamanag .02 225312 3.79 3.52 3.59+.21 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.