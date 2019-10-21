BC-150-actives-n

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|38171
|2.58
|2.48
|2.57+.11
|AT&TInc 2.04
|98759
|38.62
|38.34
|38.39—.08
|AbbVie 4.28
|23981
|77.07
|75.85
|77.03+.57
|AlcoaCp
|22775
|21.66
|20.70
|21.14—.40
|Alibaba
|47502
|173.30
|170.87
|171.98+2.85
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|47797
|8.77
|8.71
|8.73+.02
|Altria 3.36f
|40070
|45.49
|44.51
|45.23+.90
|Ambev .05e
|53137
|4.57
|4.50
|4.53+.01
|AEagleOut .55
|23005
|15.91
|15.27
|15.80+.68
|Annaly 1e
|63419
|8.93
|8.78
|8.91+.13
|AnteroRes 1
|38626
|2.59
|2.42
|2.52—.03
|Aphrian
|24677
|4.72
|4.52
|4.69—.06
|ArcelorM .10p
|21126
|15.25
|15.04
|15.18+.59
|AuroraC
|86565
|3.70
|3.51
|3.62—.06
|BPPLC 2.44
|37115
|38.30
|38.04
|38.15+.67
|BcoBrad .06a
|23009
|8.12
|8.04
|8.09—.06
|BcoSantSA .21e
|43571
|4.39
|4.36
|4.37+.07
|BkofAm .72f
|309986
|31.15
|30.63
|31.14+.79
|BkNYMel 1.24f
|21112
|45.97
|45.47
|45.80+.46
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|40392
|17.27
|16.75
|16.79—.40
|BlackBerry
|21196
|5.22
|5.10
|5.22+.14
|Boeing 8.22
|92872
|333.90
|324.40
|330.35—13.65
|BostonSci
|31745
|38.95
|38.50
|38.81+.34
|BrMySq 1.64
|36579
|53.19
|52.56
|52.89—.14
|CallonPet
|41973
|3.93
|3.79
|3.84+.02
|Carnival 2
|27850
|43.44
|42.97
|43.37+.58
|CntryLink 1
|54145
|12.79
|12.44
|12.58+.14
|ChesEng
|191826
|1.31
|1.26
|1.31+.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|56815
|9.88
|9.51
|9.66—.36
|CgpVelICrd
|67441
|5.89
|5.69
|5.80+.19
|Citigroup 2.04f
|58346
|71.68
|70.52
|71.63+1.89
|ClevCliffs .24
|54321
|7.23
|6.94
|7.01+.09
|CocaCola 1.60
|45960
|54.56
|53.83
|53.83—.95
|Coeur
|37427
|4.98
|4.80
|4.88+.01
|Coty .50
|89094
|11.65
|10.70
|11.51+1.39
|DeltaAir 1.61
|24446
|54.98
|54.10
|54.73+.90
|DenburyR
|29013
|1.03
|.99
|1.03+.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|25539
|8.16
|8.11
|8.13+.21
|DxGBull
|50588
|29.10
|26.64
|26.79—1.81
|DxGlMBr
|32098
|17.29
|15.60
|17.15+1.14
|DirDGlBr
|77611
|8.22
|7.54
|8.19+.51
|DxSPOGBl
|80073
|2.58
|2.46
|2.55+.04
|EnCanag .07
|61267
|4.10
|3.99
|4.08+.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|42409
|12.87
|12.70
|12.82+.08
|ErosIntl
|93271
|2.18
|1.79
|2.05+.29
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|34495
|68.77
|67.82
|68.62+1.01
|FiatChrys
|40073
|13.58
|13.30
|13.31+.09
|Fitbit
|30532
|4.08
|3.89
|3.98+.12
|FordM .60a
|x135907
|9.13
|9.09
|9.11—.04
|FrptMcM .20
|114171
|10.00
|9.78
|9.82+.24
|Gap .97
|24794
|17.48
|17.01
|17.27+.39
|GenElec .04
|181355
|9.12
|8.83
|8.85—.12
|GenMotors 1.52
|23922
|36.72
|36.00
|36.04—.14
|Gerdau .02e
|34815
|3.18
|3.13
|3.17+.04
|HPInc .64
|29829
|17.27
|16.99
|17.13+.28
|Hallibrtn .72
|148080
|20.00
|18.10
|19.90+1.47
|HPEnt .45e
|105471
|16.41
|15.79
|16.29+.94
|iPtShFut
|90862
|21.08
|20.76
|20.84—.41
|iShGold
|42335
|14.29
|14.18
|14.20—.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|71990
|42.40
|42.11
|42.36—.06
|iShSilver
|119397
|16.68
|16.40
|16.43+.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|67928
|41.71
|41.52
|41.57+.33
|iShEMkts .59e
|110292
|42.24
|42.10
|42.18+.20
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|22105
|127.00
|126.80
|126.87—.28
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|43386
|138.99
|138.33
|138.35—1.23
|iSEafe 1.66e
|105229
|66.75
|66.60
|66.63+.36
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|47914
|87.17
|87.11
|87.15+.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|86088
|154.98
|153.91
|154.60+1.99
|Infosys
|422296
|9.43
|8.93
|9.15—1.43
|IBM 6.48
|32419
|133.08
|130.90
|132.26—1.83
|Invesco 1.24
|28044
|16.32
|16.07
|16.30+.41
|iShCorEM .95e
|46369
|50.74
|50.58
|50.68+.29
|ItauUnHs
|42608
|8.26
|8.16
|8.22—.05
|JPMUlSh
|21415
|50.51
|50.50
|50.51+.01
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|51651
|123.47
|121.99
|123.23+2.67
|JohnJn 3.80
|55786
|129.67
|127.33
|127.61—.09
|JohnContln 1.04
|24393
|42.86
|41.92
|42.61+.76
|Kennamtl .80
|58909
|32.31
|28.86
|29.52—1.19
|Keycorp .74f
|35380
|18.19
|17.96
|18.19+.42
|Kimco 1.12
|25290
|21.01
|20.88
|21.00+.08
|KindMorg 1
|48538
|20.35
|20.11
|20.14+.12
|Kinrossg
|38509
|4.71
|4.52
|4.54—.12
|LBrands 1.20
|36858
|17.01
|16.10
|16.93+.62
|LloydBkg .47a
|32069
|3.16
|3.14
|3.15+.07
|Macys 1.51
|43259
|15.59
|15.21
|15.44+.32
|Mallinckdt
|43009
|2.75
|2.48
|2.52—.14
|MarathnO .20
|32352
|11.44
|11.23
|11.42+.12
|McDerI
|405100
|3.03
|2.03
|2.12—.23
|MobileTele 1.57e
|23234
|8.36
|8.28
|8.29+.05
|MorgStan 1.40
|47201
|44.94
|44.08
|44.93+1.27
|Nabors .24
|27672
|1.78
|1.64
|1.77+.12
|NokiaCp .19e
|93058
|5.27
|5.20
|5.21+.01
|OasisPet
|45504
|2.91
|2.71
|2.89—.02
|OcciPet 3.16f
|26113
|40.72
|40.29
|40.64+.19
|Oracle .96
|28979
|55.28
|54.82
|55.22+.67
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|21226
|8.08
|7.76
|8.08+.32
|Petrobras
|39645
|14.58
|14.44
|14.54+.01
|Pfizer 1.44
|34118
|36.68
|36.36
|36.44—.02
|Pinterestn
|75226
|26.50
|25.61
|26.34+1.03
|ProctGam 2.98
|24831
|118.91
|117.35
|118.47+1.00
|PrUShSP
|21706
|29.06
|28.88
|28.93—.30
|RPC .20m
|25208
|5.08
|4.72
|5.03+.42
|RangeRs .08
|48273
|3.84
|3.59
|3.72+.04
|RegionsFn .62
|32889
|16.12
|15.95
|16.12+.35
|SpdrGold
|38936
|140.76
|139.78
|139.92—.54
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|127144
|299.86
|298.94
|299.60+1.63
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|27990
|54.21
|53.73
|54.16+.94
|SpdrRetl .49e
|22720
|43.53
|43.07
|43.30+.59
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|83876
|20.71
|20.37
|20.63+.07
|Schlmbrg 2
|56604
|33.69
|32.22
|33.63+1.32
|Schwab .68
|24751
|40.97
|40.23
|40.95+1.01
|SibanyeG .14r
|35951
|7.07
|6.56
|6.59—.33
|SlackTcn
|47378
|22.74
|21.87
|22.26+.45
|Smith&N .70e
|30846
|44.09
|43.19
|43.55—4.23
|SnapIncA
|203022
|14.37
|13.73
|14.35+.83
|SwstAirl .72
|36689
|54.31
|53.25
|53.46—.02
|SwstnEngy
|99597
|2.05
|1.92
|1.98—.03
|Sprint
|43753
|6.43
|6.37
|6.38—.04
|Square
|28163
|60.96
|59.83
|60.76+.31
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|22283
|92.28
|91.51
|91.59—.17
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|36188
|60.97
|60.68
|60.75+.01
|SPEngy 2.04e
|49629
|57.91
|57.07
|57.88+.85
|SPDRFncl .46e
|210597
|28.50
|28.34
|28.49+.38
|SPInds 1.12e
|29824
|77.51
|77.11
|77.43+.49
|SPTech .78e
|24101
|81.64
|81.10
|81.52+.61
|SPUtil 1.55e
|47712
|63.95
|63.63
|63.81—.01
|Synchrony .88f
|21457
|35.10
|34.56
|35.07+.78
|TaiwSemi .73e
|24468
|49.80
|49.33
|49.72+.44
|TeekayTnk .21
|30678
|2.15
|1.97
|1.97—.15
|TevaPhrm .73e
|125603
|7.83
|7.50
|7.68+.18
|Transocn
|58269
|4.60
|4.47
|4.59+.05
|40198
|40.10
|39.31
|39.100+1.01
|UberTchn
|31552
|32.28
|31.39
|31.65—.42
|USNGas
|24201
|19.35
|19.12
|19.34—.74
|USOilFd
|79148
|11.18
|11.04
|11.09—.13
|USSteel .20
|65746
|11.13
|10.75
|10.90+.18
|ValeSA .29e
|45052
|11.35
|11.22
|11.28+.13
|VanEGold .06e
|123055
|27.30
|26.50
|26.56—.57
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|49390
|11.54
|11.08
|11.52+.42
|VanEJrGld
|27059
|37.49
|36.18
|36.30—.91
|VangEmg 1.10e
|39924
|41.57
|41.44
|41.53+.13
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|34877
|42.04
|41.95
|41.98+.25
|Vereit .56f
|38768
|9.94
|9.83
|9.90+.05
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|33672
|61.23
|60.74
|60.78—.27
|WPXEngy
|23966
|9.67
|9.26
|9.64+.10
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|80801
|50.50
|50.18
|50.45+.48
|WhitngPet
|27303
|6.65
|6.40
|6.57+.02
|WmsCos 1.52
|54944
|23.07
|22.85
|22.96+.05
|Yamanag .02
|45553
|3.40
|3.27
|3.29—.09
|Zendesk
|23637
|64.96
|62.39
|63.95—.45
|—————————
