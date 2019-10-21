BC-150-actives-n The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 38171 2.58…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 38171 2.58 2.48 2.57+.11 AT&TInc 2.04 98759 38.62 38.34 38.39—.08 AbbVie 4.28 23981 77.07 75.85 77.03+.57 AlcoaCp 22775 21.66 20.70 21.14—.40 Alibaba 47502 173.30 170.87 171.98+2.85 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 47797 8.77 8.71 8.73+.02 Altria 3.36f 40070 45.49 44.51 45.23+.90 Ambev .05e 53137 4.57 4.50 4.53+.01 AEagleOut .55 23005 15.91 15.27 15.80+.68 Annaly 1e 63419 8.93 8.78 8.91+.13 AnteroRes 1 38626 2.59 2.42 2.52—.03 Aphrian 24677 4.72 4.52 4.69—.06 ArcelorM .10p 21126 15.25 15.04 15.18+.59 AuroraC 86565 3.70 3.51 3.62—.06 BPPLC 2.44 37115 38.30 38.04 38.15+.67 BcoBrad .06a 23009 8.12 8.04 8.09—.06 BcoSantSA .21e 43571 4.39 4.36 4.37+.07 BkofAm .72f 309986 31.15 30.63 31.14+.79 BkNYMel 1.24f 21112 45.97 45.47 45.80+.46 BarrickGld 2.82e 40392 17.27 16.75 16.79—.40 BlackBerry 21196 5.22 5.10 5.22+.14 Boeing 8.22 92872 333.90 324.40 330.35—13.65 BostonSci 31745 38.95 38.50 38.81+.34 BrMySq 1.64 36579 53.19 52.56 52.89—.14 CallonPet 41973 3.93 3.79 3.84+.02 Carnival 2 27850 43.44 42.97 43.37+.58 CntryLink 1 54145 12.79 12.44 12.58+.14 ChesEng 191826 1.31 1.26 1.31+.02 CgpVelLCrd 56815 9.88 9.51 9.66—.36 CgpVelICrd 67441 5.89 5.69 5.80+.19 Citigroup 2.04f 58346 71.68 70.52 71.63+1.89 ClevCliffs .24 54321 7.23 6.94 7.01+.09 CocaCola 1.60 45960 54.56 53.83 53.83—.95 Coeur 37427 4.98 4.80 4.88+.01 Coty .50 89094 11.65 10.70 11.51+1.39 DeltaAir 1.61 24446 54.98 54.10 54.73+.90 DenburyR 29013 1.03 .99 1.03+.02 DeutschBk .12e 25539 8.16 8.11 8.13+.21 DxGBull 50588 29.10 26.64 26.79—1.81 DxGlMBr 32098 17.29 15.60 17.15+1.14 DirDGlBr 77611 8.22 7.54 8.19+.51 DxSPOGBl 80073 2.58 2.46 2.55+.04 EnCanag .07 61267 4.10 3.99 4.08+.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 42409 12.87 12.70 12.82+.08 ErosIntl 93271 2.18 1.79 2.05+.29 ExxonMbl 3.48 34495 68.77 67.82 68.62+1.01 FiatChrys 40073 13.58 13.30 13.31+.09 Fitbit 30532 4.08 3.89 3.98+.12 FordM .60a x135907 9.13 9.09 9.11—.04 FrptMcM .20 114171 10.00 9.78 9.82+.24 Gap .97 24794 17.48 17.01 17.27+.39 GenElec .04 181355 9.12 8.83 8.85—.12 GenMotors 1.52 23922 36.72 36.00 36.04—.14 Gerdau .02e 34815 3.18 3.13 3.17+.04 HPInc .64 29829 17.27 16.99 17.13+.28 Hallibrtn .72 148080 20.00 18.10 19.90+1.47 HPEnt .45e 105471 16.41 15.79 16.29+.94 iPtShFut 90862 21.08 20.76 20.84—.41 iShGold 42335 14.29 14.18 14.20—.05 iShBrazil .67e 71990 42.40 42.11 42.36—.06 iShSilver 119397 16.68 16.40 16.43+.02 iShChinaLC .87e 67928 41.71 41.52 41.57+.33 iShEMkts .59e 110292 42.24 42.10 42.18+.20 iShiBoxIG 3.87 22105 127.00 126.80 126.87—.28 iSh20yrT 3.05 43386 138.99 138.33 138.35—1.23 iSEafe 1.66e 105229 66.75 66.60 66.63+.36 iShiBxHYB 5.09 47914 87.17 87.11 87.15+.06 iShR2K 1.77e 86088 154.98 153.91 154.60+1.99 Infosys 422296 9.43 8.93 9.15—1.43 IBM 6.48 32419 133.08 130.90 132.26—1.83 Invesco 1.24 28044 16.32 16.07 16.30+.41 iShCorEM .95e 46369 50.74 50.58 50.68+.29 ItauUnHs 42608 8.26 8.16 8.22—.05 JPMUlSh 21415 50.51 50.50 50.51+.01 JPMorgCh 3.20 51651 123.47 121.99 123.23+2.67 JohnJn 3.80 55786 129.67 127.33 127.61—.09 JohnContln 1.04 24393 42.86 41.92 42.61+.76 Kennamtl .80 58909 32.31 28.86 29.52—1.19 Keycorp .74f 35380 18.19 17.96 18.19+.42 Kimco 1.12 25290 21.01 20.88 21.00+.08 KindMorg 1 48538 20.35 20.11 20.14+.12 Kinrossg 38509 4.71 4.52 4.54—.12 LBrands 1.20 36858 17.01 16.10 16.93+.62 LloydBkg .47a 32069 3.16 3.14 3.15+.07 Macys 1.51 43259 15.59 15.21 15.44+.32 Mallinckdt 43009 2.75 2.48 2.52—.14 MarathnO .20 32352 11.44 11.23 11.42+.12 McDerI 405100 3.03 2.03 2.12—.23 MobileTele 1.57e 23234 8.36 8.28 8.29+.05 MorgStan 1.40 47201 44.94 44.08 44.93+1.27 Nabors .24 27672 1.78 1.64 1.77+.12 NokiaCp .19e 93058 5.27 5.20 5.21+.01 OasisPet 45504 2.91 2.71 2.89—.02 OcciPet 3.16f 26113 40.72 40.29 40.64+.19 Oracle .96 28979 55.28 54.82 55.22+.67 PG&ECp 2.12f 21226 8.08 7.76 8.08+.32 Petrobras 39645 14.58 14.44 14.54+.01 Pfizer 1.44 34118 36.68 36.36 36.44—.02 Pinterestn 75226 26.50 25.61 26.34+1.03 ProctGam 2.98 24831 118.91 117.35 118.47+1.00 PrUShSP 21706 29.06 28.88 28.93—.30 RPC .20m 25208 5.08 4.72 5.03+.42 RangeRs .08 48273 3.84 3.59 3.72+.04 RegionsFn .62 32889 16.12 15.95 16.12+.35 SpdrGold 38936 140.76 139.78 139.92—.54 S&P500ETF 4.13e 127144 299.86 298.94 299.60+1.63 SpdrS&PRB .74e 27990 54.21 53.73 54.16+.94 SpdrRetl .49e 22720 43.53 43.07 43.30+.59 SpdrOGEx .73e 83876 20.71 20.37 20.63+.07 Schlmbrg 2 56604 33.69 32.22 33.63+1.32 Schwab .68 24751 40.97 40.23 40.95+1.01 SibanyeG .14r 35951 7.07 6.56 6.59—.33 SlackTcn 47378 22.74 21.87 22.26+.45 Smith&N .70e 30846 44.09 43.19 43.55—4.23 SnapIncA 203022 14.37 13.73 14.35+.83 SwstAirl .72 36689 54.31 53.25 53.46—.02 SwstnEngy 99597 2.05 1.92 1.98—.03 Sprint 43753 6.43 6.37 6.38—.04 Square 28163 60.96 59.83 60.76+.31 SPHlthC 1.01e 22283 92.28 91.51 91.59—.17 SPCnSt 1.28e 36188 60.97 60.68 60.75+.01 SPEngy 2.04e 49629 57.91 57.07 57.88+.85 SPDRFncl .46e 210597 28.50 28.34 28.49+.38 SPInds 1.12e 29824 77.51 77.11 77.43+.49 SPTech .78e 24101 81.64 81.10 81.52+.61 SPUtil 1.55e 47712 63.95 63.63 63.81—.01 Synchrony .88f 21457 35.10 34.56 35.07+.78 TaiwSemi .73e 24468 49.80 49.33 49.72+.44 TeekayTnk .21 30678 2.15 1.97 1.97—.15 TevaPhrm .73e 125603 7.83 7.50 7.68+.18 Transocn 58269 4.60 4.47 4.59+.05 Twitter 40198 40.10 39.31 39.100+1.01 UberTchn 31552 32.28 31.39 31.65—.42 USNGas 24201 19.35 19.12 19.34—.74 USOilFd 79148 11.18 11.04 11.09—.13 USSteel .20 65746 11.13 10.75 10.90+.18 ValeSA .29e 45052 11.35 11.22 11.28+.13 VanEGold .06e 123055 27.30 26.50 26.56—.57 VEckOilSvc .47e 49390 11.54 11.08 11.52+.42 VanEJrGld 27059 37.49 36.18 36.30—.91 VangEmg 1.10e 39924 41.57 41.44 41.53+.13 VangFTSE 1.10e 34877 42.04 41.95 41.98+.25 Vereit .56f 38768 9.94 9.83 9.90+.05 VerizonCm 2.46f 33672 61.23 60.74 60.78—.27 WPXEngy 23966 9.67 9.26 9.64+.10 WellsFargo 2.04f 80801 50.50 50.18 50.45+.48 WhitngPet 27303 6.65 6.40 6.57+.02 WmsCos 1.52 54944 23.07 22.85 22.96+.05 Yamanag .02 45553 3.40 3.27 3.29—.09 Zendesk 23637 64.96 62.39 63.95—.45 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.