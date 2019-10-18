BC-150-actives-n

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|122767
|38.09
|37.79
|38.01+.20
|AbbVie 4.28
|32087
|76.97
|75.21
|76.90+1.76
|Alibaba
|62429
|176.23
|170.57
|170.64—6.21
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|62057
|8.75
|8.65
|8.69+.03
|Altria 3.36f
|57119
|44.57
|44.14
|44.40+.12
|Ambev .05e
|31506
|4.57
|4.52
|4.52+.03
|AmExp 1.72f
|37798
|119.98
|116.83
|117.81—1.29
|Annaly 1e
|31305
|8.76
|8.66
|8.74+.08
|AnteroRes 1
|31037
|2.89
|2.68
|2.69—.12
|Apache 1
|47824
|23.60
|22.27
|22.71+.59
|Aphrian
|27029
|4.95
|4.75
|4.77—.16
|AuroraCn
|91911
|3.91
|3.66
|3.69—.20
|BcoBrad .06a
|x25554
|8.20
|8.08
|8.14+.04
|BcoSantSA .21e
|45216
|4.28
|4.24
|4.26+.02
|BkofAm .72f
|198254
|30.40
|30.10
|30.26
|BkNYMel 1.24f
|22703
|45.47
|44.25
|45.39+1.01
|Barclay .15e
|25797
|8.48
|8.43
|8.44+.06
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|32688
|17.39
|17.04
|17.05—.04
|BostonSci
|33326
|38.44
|38.01
|38.21+.04
|BrMySq 1.64
|40656
|52.82
|52.38
|52.75+.33
|BrixmorP 1.12
|22999
|20.66
|20.53
|20.61—.02
|CVSHealth 2
|25836
|66.46
|65.80
|65.91—.59
|CallonPet
|54558
|4.11
|3.96
|3.97—.13
|Centenes
|22729
|47.29
|46.13
|46.57—.61
|CntryLink 1
|39534
|12.36
|11.99
|12.32+.28
|ChesEng
|153463
|1.32
|1.29
|1.30—.02
|Chevron 4.76
|22887
|115.58
|114.75
|115.14—.21
|CgpVelLCrd
|42680
|10.43
|10.06
|10.09—.07
|CgpVelICrd
|69414
|5.59
|5.38
|5.57+.04
|Citigroup 2.04f
|40660
|69.95
|69.14
|69.53—.07
|ClevCliffs .24
|38973
|7.06
|6.93
|6.95—.07
|CocaCola 1.60
|100984
|55.39
|54.45
|55.28+1.49
|Corning .80
|31778
|29.42
|29.22
|29.29—.06
|DenburyR
|37296
|1.05
|1.01
|1.03—.01
|DeutschBk .12e
|27105
|7.96
|7.86
|7.88—.02
|DxGBull
|41801
|28.92
|27.66
|27.73—.73
|DxGlMBr
|25530
|16.46
|15.55
|16.45+.71
|DirDGlBr
|62127
|7.94
|7.61
|7.92+.19
|DxSPOGBl
|47268
|2.76
|2.59
|2.59—.11
|Disney 1.76
|32036
|133.16
|131.23
|131.26—1.11
|EnCanag .07
|70839
|4.28
|4.11
|4.12—.10
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|35809
|12.81
|12.55
|12.77+.21
|ErosIntl
|24653
|1.74
|1.59
|1.71+.05
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|46973
|68.15
|67.69
|67.79—.35
|FiatChrys
|62738
|13.33
|13.15
|13.17+.03
|FordM .60a
|149369
|9.25
|9.09
|9.23+.12
|FrptMcM .20
|80359
|9.77
|9.47
|9.51+.07
|Gap .97
|87864
|17.12
|16.33
|16.69—.88
|GenElec .04
|149541
|9.10
|8.97
|8.98—.06
|Gildan .54
|122230
|28.30
|23.45
|26.73—8.65
|HPInc .64
|42189
|16.98
|16.76
|16.93—.03
|Hallibrtn .72
|71874
|19.21
|18.50
|18.89+.38
|Hanesbds .60
|50790
|15.45
|14.47
|15.24—.60
|HarmonyG .05
|27409
|3.20
|3.14
|3.16+.01
|HeclaM .01e
|22073
|2.04
|1.91
|1.91—.09
|HPEnt .45e
|33069
|15.35
|15.20
|15.33+.12
|iPtShFut
|139258
|21.52
|21.07
|21.51+.22
|iShGold
|48995
|14.28
|14.24
|14.27—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|75568
|42.60
|42.19
|42.31+.27
|iShSilver
|108837
|16.45
|16.35
|16.42+.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|66181
|41.59
|41.40
|41.41—.29
|iShEMkts .59e
|176517
|42.22
|41.98
|41.99—.22
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|31092
|127.31
|127.05
|127.23+.25
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|26368
|140.09
|139.57
|139.98+.40
|iSEafe 1.66e
|90960
|66.29
|66.09
|66.13—.18
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|79575
|87.13
|87.01
|87.02—.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|58747
|153.50
|152.13
|152.17—1.17
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|33041
|62.24
|62.05
|62.08—.17
|Infosys
|90642
|10.69
|10.60
|10.63+.04
|IBM 6.48
|32200
|134.49
|132.25
|132.75—1.51
|iShJapan
|21654
|57.42
|57.24
|57.25—.23
|iShUK
|22494
|32.02
|31.85
|31.89—.12
|iShCorEM .95e
|40434
|50.67
|50.42
|50.43—.19
|ItauUnHs
|37452
|8.33
|8.18
|8.28+.02
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|42570
|120.96
|119.86
|120.67+.32
|JohnJn 3.80
|104000
|134.39
|129.91
|129.93—6.24
|Keycorp .74f
|41023
|17.73
|17.46
|17.63+.12
|KindMorg 1
|52399
|20.18
|19.95
|20.00—.07
|Kinrossg
|23783
|4.75
|4.60
|4.61—.08
|LBrands 1.20
|86296
|17.40
|16.38
|16.62—1.48
|LloydBkg .47a
|49846
|3.09
|3.05
|3.07
|Macys 1.51
|115071
|15.48
|14.90
|15.03—.75
|Mallinckdt
|46605
|2.70
|2.51
|2.57+.02
|MarathnO .20
|28386
|11.70
|11.45
|11.45—.10
|MarathPt 2.12
|39857
|65.31
|63.78
|64.68+.58
|McDerI
|106350
|2.55
|2.22
|2.27—.21
|Merck 2.20
|32305
|84.67
|83.66
|84.52+.72
|MobileTele 1.57e
|25927
|8.38
|8.31
|8.32+.09
|MorgStan 1.40
|41623
|43.62
|43.26
|43.31—.13
|Nabors .24
|42336
|1.78
|1.66
|1.68—.06
|NobleEngy .48
|28611
|20.08
|19.31
|19.31—.30
|NokiaCp .19e
|193077
|5.24
|5.20
|5.20—.03
|OcciPet 3.16f
|26831
|41.10
|40.35
|40.73+.40
|Oracle .96
|50135
|55.26
|54.18
|54.46—.60
|Pagsegur
|24307
|40.17
|38.09
|38.49—1.92
|ParsleyEn .03p
|23053
|16.25
|15.70
|15.75—.41
|Penney
|24578
|1.02
|.99
|.99—.02
|Petrobras
|74513
|14.73
|14.52
|14.54+.11
|Pfizer 1.44
|61385
|36.70
|36.36
|36.54+.08
|PhilipMor 4.68f
|34552
|81.93
|79.95
|81.89+2.04
|Pinterestn
|36019
|26.20
|25.15
|25.25—.74
|ProctGam 2.98
|31116
|117.48
|116.17
|117.26+.63
|PrUShSP
|23231
|29.27
|28.97
|29.27+.29
|RangeRs .08
|34278
|3.90
|3.75
|3.80
|RegionsFn .62
|39133
|15.80
|15.49
|15.72+.18
|SpdrGold
|35345
|140.71
|140.32
|140.52—.09
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|198820
|299.40
|297.85
|297.88—1.40
|SpdrBiot .44e
|25821
|79.93
|78.36
|78.37—1.24
|SpdAgBd
|33167
|29.51
|29.46
|29.50—.01
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|92154
|21.17
|20.72
|20.72—.23
|Salesforce
|30503
|146.44
|142.55
|143.28—2.89
|Schlmbrg 2
|72612
|33.20
|32.09
|32.50+.61
|Schwab .68
|30653
|40.04
|39.43
|39.85+.40
|SibanyeG .14r
|25055
|7.06
|6.82
|6.82—.01
|SlackTcn
|121844
|23.60
|21.44
|21.52—2.48
|SnapIncA
|221270
|14.28
|13.48
|13.50—.28
|SwstnEngy
|82458
|2.17
|2.06
|2.06—.09
|Sprint
|72708
|6.55
|6.38
|6.40—.04
|Square
|26037
|63.44
|60.57
|60.61—2.79
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|25078
|92.24
|91.60
|91.73—.37
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|37105
|60.97
|60.51
|60.89+.27
|SPEngy 2.04e
|35326
|57.64
|57.18
|57.25—.09
|SPDRFncl .46e
|159738
|28.17
|27.96
|28.12+.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|25965
|77.60
|77.11
|77.18—.44
|SPTech .78e
|27173
|81.70
|80.68
|80.69—1.00
|SPUtil 1.55e
|43399
|63.69
|63.30
|63.65+.04
|StateStr 2.08f
|24850
|63.58
|60.52
|63.31+3.61
|Synchrony .88f
|34850
|34.94
|33.90
|34.48+.50
|TaiwSemi .73e
|35996
|50.09
|49.29
|49.30—.45
|TevaPhrm .73e
|112300
|7.88
|7.43
|7.49—.29
|Transocn
|44991
|4.75
|4.61
|4.61—.06
|54566
|39.91
|38.52
|38.53—1.09
|UberTchn
|33310
|32.66
|31.50
|31.53—1.10
|USOilFd
|77378
|11.39
|11.24
|11.26—.03
|USSteel .20
|66924
|10.88
|10.53
|10.66+.03
|ValeSA .29e
|57011
|11.35
|11.20
|11.21+.04
|VanEGold .06e
|96228
|27.24
|26.83
|26.86—.22
|VnEkRus .01e
|23382
|23.17
|23.00
|23.01—.08
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|32496
|11.51
|11.24
|11.24
|VanEJrGld
|22920
|37.54
|36.81
|36.85—.52
|VangEmg 1.10e
|33019
|41.63
|41.41
|41.41—.10
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|27190
|41.76
|41.64
|41.66—.12
|Vereit .56f
|37631
|9.84
|9.74
|9.82+.07
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|48624
|61.10
|60.31
|60.97+.56
|Visa 1
|24009
|178.20
|175.37
|175.40—2.54
|WPXEngy
|21825
|9.94
|9.64
|9.64—.18
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|81784
|50.22
|49.32
|50.12+.51
|WhitngPet
|34458
|7.09
|6.64
|6.65—.10
|WmsCos 1.52
|40063
|22.99
|22.73
|22.86+.06
|Yamanag .02
|33261
|3.40
|3.30
|3.31—.05
|—————————
