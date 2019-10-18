BC-150-actives-n The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 122767 38.09 37.79 38.01+.20 AbbVie 4.28 32087 76.97 75.21 76.90+1.76 Alibaba 62429 176.23 170.57 170.64—6.21 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 62057 8.75 8.65 8.69+.03 Altria 3.36f 57119 44.57 44.14 44.40+.12 Ambev .05e 31506 4.57 4.52 4.52+.03 AmExp 1.72f 37798 119.98 116.83 117.81—1.29 Annaly 1e 31305 8.76 8.66 8.74+.08 AnteroRes 1 31037 2.89 2.68 2.69—.12 Apache 1 47824 23.60 22.27 22.71+.59 Aphrian 27029 4.95 4.75 4.77—.16 AuroraCn 91911 3.91 3.66 3.69—.20 BcoBrad .06a x25554 8.20 8.08 8.14+.04 BcoSantSA .21e 45216 4.28 4.24 4.26+.02 BkofAm .72f 198254 30.40 30.10 30.26 BkNYMel 1.24f 22703 45.47 44.25 45.39+1.01 Barclay .15e 25797 8.48 8.43 8.44+.06 BarrickGld 2.82e 32688 17.39 17.04 17.05—.04 BostonSci 33326 38.44 38.01 38.21+.04 BrMySq 1.64 40656 52.82 52.38 52.75+.33 BrixmorP 1.12 22999 20.66 20.53 20.61—.02 CVSHealth 2 25836 66.46 65.80 65.91—.59 CallonPet 54558 4.11 3.96 3.97—.13 Centenes 22729 47.29 46.13 46.57—.61 CntryLink 1 39534 12.36 11.99 12.32+.28 ChesEng 153463 1.32 1.29 1.30—.02 Chevron 4.76 22887 115.58 114.75 115.14—.21 CgpVelLCrd 42680 10.43 10.06 10.09—.07 CgpVelICrd 69414 5.59 5.38 5.57+.04 Citigroup 2.04f 40660 69.95 69.14 69.53—.07 ClevCliffs .24 38973 7.06 6.93 6.95—.07 CocaCola 1.60 100984 55.39 54.45 55.28+1.49 Corning .80 31778 29.42 29.22 29.29—.06 DenburyR 37296 1.05 1.01 1.03—.01 DeutschBk .12e 27105 7.96 7.86 7.88—.02 DxGBull 41801 28.92 27.66 27.73—.73 DxGlMBr 25530 16.46 15.55 16.45+.71 DirDGlBr 62127 7.94 7.61 7.92+.19 DxSPOGBl 47268 2.76 2.59 2.59—.11 Disney 1.76 32036 133.16 131.23 131.26—1.11 EnCanag .07 70839 4.28 4.11 4.12—.10 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 35809 12.81 12.55 12.77+.21 ErosIntl 24653 1.74 1.59 1.71+.05 ExxonMbl 3.48 46973 68.15 67.69 67.79—.35 FiatChrys 62738 13.33 13.15 13.17+.03 FordM .60a 149369 9.25 9.09 9.23+.12 FrptMcM .20 80359 9.77 9.47 9.51+.07 Gap .97 87864 17.12 16.33 16.69—.88 GenElec .04 149541 9.10 8.97 8.98—.06 Gildan .54 122230 28.30 23.45 26.73—8.65 HPInc .64 42189 16.98 16.76 16.93—.03 Hallibrtn .72 71874 19.21 18.50 18.89+.38 Hanesbds .60 50790 15.45 14.47 15.24—.60 HarmonyG .05 27409 3.20 3.14 3.16+.01 HeclaM .01e 22073 2.04 1.91 1.91—.09 HPEnt .45e 33069 15.35 15.20 15.33+.12 iPtShFut 139258 21.52 21.07 21.51+.22 iShGold 48995 14.28 14.24 14.27—.01 iShBrazil .67e 75568 42.60 42.19 42.31+.27 iShSilver 108837 16.45 16.35 16.42+.02 iShChinaLC .87e 66181 41.59 41.40 41.41—.29 iShEMkts .59e 176517 42.22 41.98 41.99—.22 iShiBoxIG 3.87 31092 127.31 127.05 127.23+.25 iSh20yrT 3.05 26368 140.09 139.57 139.98+.40 iSEafe 1.66e 90960 66.29 66.09 66.13—.18 iShiBxHYB 5.09 79575 87.13 87.01 87.02—.05 iShR2K 1.77e 58747 153.50 152.13 152.17—1.17 iShCorEafe 1.56e 33041 62.24 62.05 62.08—.17 Infosys 90642 10.69 10.60 10.63+.04 IBM 6.48 32200 134.49 132.25 132.75—1.51 iShJapan 21654 57.42 57.24 57.25—.23 iShUK 22494 32.02 31.85 31.89—.12 iShCorEM .95e 40434 50.67 50.42 50.43—.19 ItauUnHs 37452 8.33 8.18 8.28+.02 JPMorgCh 3.20 42570 120.96 119.86 120.67+.32 JohnJn 3.80 104000 134.39 129.91 129.93—6.24 Keycorp .74f 41023 17.73 17.46 17.63+.12 KindMorg 1 52399 20.18 19.95 20.00—.07 Kinrossg 23783 4.75 4.60 4.61—.08 LBrands 1.20 86296 17.40 16.38 16.62—1.48 LloydBkg .47a 49846 3.09 3.05 3.07 Macys 1.51 115071 15.48 14.90 15.03—.75 Mallinckdt 46605 2.70 2.51 2.57+.02 MarathnO .20 28386 11.70 11.45 11.45—.10 MarathPt 2.12 39857 65.31 63.78 64.68+.58 McDerI 106350 2.55 2.22 2.27—.21 Merck 2.20 32305 84.67 83.66 84.52+.72 MobileTele 1.57e 25927 8.38 8.31 8.32+.09 MorgStan 1.40 41623 43.62 43.26 43.31—.13 Nabors .24 42336 1.78 1.66 1.68—.06 NobleEngy .48 28611 20.08 19.31 19.31—.30 NokiaCp .19e 193077 5.24 5.20 5.20—.03 OcciPet 3.16f 26831 41.10 40.35 40.73+.40 Oracle .96 50135 55.26 54.18 54.46—.60 Pagsegur 24307 40.17 38.09 38.49—1.92 ParsleyEn .03p 23053 16.25 15.70 15.75—.41 Penney 24578 1.02 .99 .99—.02 Petrobras 74513 14.73 14.52 14.54+.11 Pfizer 1.44 61385 36.70 36.36 36.54+.08 PhilipMor 4.68f 34552 81.93 79.95 81.89+2.04 Pinterestn 36019 26.20 25.15 25.25—.74 ProctGam 2.98 31116 117.48 116.17 117.26+.63 PrUShSP 23231 29.27 28.97 29.27+.29 RangeRs .08 34278 3.90 3.75 3.80 RegionsFn .62 39133 15.80 15.49 15.72+.18 SpdrGold 35345 140.71 140.32 140.52—.09 S&P500ETF 4.13e 198820 299.40 297.85 297.88—1.40 SpdrBiot .44e 25821 79.93 78.36 78.37—1.24 SpdAgBd 33167 29.51 29.46 29.50—.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 92154 21.17 20.72 20.72—.23 Salesforce 30503 146.44 142.55 143.28—2.89 Schlmbrg 2 72612 33.20 32.09 32.50+.61 Schwab .68 30653 40.04 39.43 39.85+.40 SibanyeG .14r 25055 7.06 6.82 6.82—.01 SlackTcn 121844 23.60 21.44 21.52—2.48 SnapIncA 221270 14.28 13.48 13.50—.28 SwstnEngy 82458 2.17 2.06 2.06—.09 Sprint 72708 6.55 6.38 6.40—.04 Square 26037 63.44 60.57 60.61—2.79 SPHlthC 1.01e 25078 92.24 91.60 91.73—.37 SPCnSt 1.28e 37105 60.97 60.51 60.89+.27 SPEngy 2.04e 35326 57.64 57.18 57.25—.09 SPDRFncl .46e 159738 28.17 27.96 28.12+.08 SPInds 1.12e 25965 77.60 77.11 77.18—.44 SPTech .78e 27173 81.70 80.68 80.69—1.00 SPUtil 1.55e 43399 63.69 63.30 63.65+.04 StateStr 2.08f 24850 63.58 60.52 63.31+3.61 Synchrony .88f 34850 34.94 33.90 34.48+.50 TaiwSemi .73e 35996 50.09 49.29 49.30—.45 TevaPhrm .73e 112300 7.88 7.43 7.49—.29 Transocn 44991 4.75 4.61 4.61—.06 Twitter 54566 39.91 38.52 38.53—1.09 UberTchn 33310 32.66 31.50 31.53—1.10 USOilFd 77378 11.39 11.24 11.26—.03 USSteel .20 66924 10.88 10.53 10.66+.03 ValeSA .29e 57011 11.35 11.20 11.21+.04 VanEGold .06e 96228 27.24 26.83 26.86—.22 VnEkRus .01e 23382 23.17 23.00 23.01—.08 VEckOilSvc .47e 32496 11.51 11.24 11.24 VanEJrGld 22920 37.54 36.81 36.85—.52 VangEmg 1.10e 33019 41.63 41.41 41.41—.10 VangFTSE 1.10e 27190 41.76 41.64 41.66—.12 Vereit .56f 37631 9.84 9.74 9.82+.07 VerizonCm 2.46f 48624 61.10 60.31 60.97+.56 Visa 1 24009 178.20 175.37 175.40—2.54 WPXEngy 21825 9.94 9.64 9.64—.18 WellsFargo 2.04f 81784 50.22 49.32 50.12+.51 WhitngPet 34458 7.09 6.64 6.65—.10 WmsCos 1.52 40063 22.99 22.73 