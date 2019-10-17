BC-150-actives-n, The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 49695 37.86 37.66 37.67—.12 AbbVie 4.28 25561 76.09 74.65 75.91+1.16 AlcoaCp 56866 21.63 20.17 20.34+1.18 Alibaba 41856 178.59 175.23 176.40—.72 AllyFincl .68 33006 31.05 30.20 30.21—.42 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 58655 8.75 8.67 8.68—.04 Altria 3.36f 32792 44.13 43.53 43.86+.35 Ambev .05e 48190 4.58 4.51 4.53+.01 AMovilL .17e 50487 16.00 15.79 15.95+.21 Annaly 1e 51777 8.73 8.65 8.70+.05 AnteroRes 1 36673 2.78 2.62 2.72+.07 Aphrian 26078 5.06 4.87 4.95+.09 AuroraCn 118069 3.83 3.70 3.80+.19 BB&TCp 1.80f 29806 52.99 51.40 51.76—1.23 BPPLC 2.44 27553 37.88 37.54 37.55+.34 BcoBrad .06a 53674 8.65 8.37 8.39—.10 BcoSantSA .21e 37355 4.31 4.22 4.22—.04 BkofAm .72f 280400 30.54 30.07 30.09—.08 Barclay .15e 38679 8.51 8.36 8.37+.02 BarrickGld 2.82e 52974 17.35 16.81 17.34+.40 BauschHl 24145 22.80 22.31 22.61+.44 BrMySq 1.64 38370 52.75 51.91 52.46+.95 CBSB .72 62896 38.29 36.25 37.45—.65 CVSHealth 2 24610 66.27 65.31 66.19+.78 CallonPet 87300 4.10 3.92 3.99+.02 CanopyGr 27677 20.75 19.86 20.22+.49 ChesEng 295812 1.33 1.28 1.29—.03 CgpVelLCrd 67145 9.87 9.43 9.60—.21 CgpVelICrd 109331 5.96 5.69 5.87+.14 Citigroup 2.04f 47360 70.34 69.31 69.36—.14 ClevCliffs .24 26224 7.14 6.97 7.04+.08 CocaCola 1.60 36047 53.97 53.58 53.68+.19 Coeur 29477 4.87 4.51 4.86+.29 CrownHold 31447 70.88 66.00 69.03+5.50 DenburyR 55158 1.05 1.01 1.01—.04 DeutschBk .12e 39698 8.02 7.90 7.91+.07 DxGBull 68690 29.17 26.62 29.12+1.78 DxGlMBr 30929 17.15 15.52 15.52—1.20 DirSPBear 24629 16.78 16.51 16.73—.08 DirDGlBr 103763 8.27 7.51 7.52—.56 DxSPOGBl 48995 2.72 2.56 2.60—.03 Disney 1.76 41163 133.44 130.51 132.81+1.95 EnCanag .07 59165 4.31 4.21 4.24—.03 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 27728 12.66 12.51 12.52—.04 ExxonMbl 3.48 27936 68.89 68.26 68.30+.07 FiatChrys 28320 13.65 13.50 13.52+.05 FMajSilvg 23629 10.40 9.88 10.39+.44 Fitbit 31540 3.94 3.69 3.91+.17 FordM .60a 93446 9.14 9.03 9.11+.04 FrptMcM .20 53331 9.73 9.50 9.51+.01 Gap .97 36803 18.15 17.57 17.65+.10 GenElec .04 139956 9.09 8.88 9.08+.18 GenMotors 1.52 27755 36.82 36.34 36.40—.26 Gerdau .02e 24921 3.22 3.15 3.18+.02 GoldFLtd .01e 23654 5.65 5.43 5.65+.14 HPInc .64 32880 17.05 16.85 16.93—.12 Hallibrtn .72 49878 18.56 18.26 18.31+.01 HeclaM .01e 24383 1.99 1.85 1.98+.12 ICICIBk .19e 23355 12.33 12.25 12.28+.14 iPtShFut 152993 21.42 20.97 21.30—.12 iShGold 48261 14.31 14.25 14.31+.06 iShBrazil .67e 101980 42.82 42.01 42.12—.24 iShSilver 81685 16.47 16.36 16.46+.20 iShChinaLC .87e 84142 41.80 41.63 41.68+.16 iShEMkts .59e 213457 42.39 42.17 42.22+.18 iSh20yrT 3.05 23768 140.32 139.30 140.30+.38 iSEafe 1.66e 64182 66.42 66.18 66.20+.06 iShiBxHYB 5.09 32307 87.07 87.00 87.04+.09 iShR2K 1.77e 53689 153.34 152.05 152.84+1.29 iShCorEafe 1.56e 34881 62.44 62.13 62.16+.05 Infosys 224624 10.73 10.49 10.55—.05 IBM 6.48 90556 136.00 132.91 133.61—8.50 iShUK 38745 32.11 31.89 31.91+.12 iShCorEM .95e 65729 50.83 50.58 50.66+.24 ItauUnHs 72694 8.47 8.21 8.23—.14 JPMorgCh 3.20 49395 121.57 120.12 120.20+.52 JaggedPk 60676 7.29 7.06 7.06—.05 JohnJn 3.80 38064 137.49 135.65 137.12+1.95 JohnContln 1.04 40848 42.81 42.15 42.63+.63 Keycorp .74f 53752 18.03 17.52 17.65—.04 KindMorg 1 69481 20.05 19.63 19.85—.17 Kinrossg 29152 4.76 4.59 4.76+.13 LaredoPet 22923 2.37 2.28 2.29—.03 LloydBkg .47a 94404 3.16 3.06 3.07—.02 Macys 1.51 35868 16.10 15.73 15.81+.03 Mallinckdt 85428 2.62 2.23 2.44+.20 MarathnO .20 40732 11.69 11.38 11.39—.24 MarathPt 2.12 29000 65.41 63.07 64.05+1.36 McDerI 90204 2.70 2.33 2.61+.26 McEwenM .01 28874 1.55 1.48 1.54+.05 Merck 2.20 23629 84.65 83.91 83.97—.48 MorgStan 1.40f 83358 44.50 43.90 43.94+1.15 Nabors .24 45355 1.84 1.72 1.72—.11 NokiaCp .19e 234968 5.28 5.16 5.18+.09 OasisPet 60426 3.03 2.88 2.99—.04 Oracle .96 31507 56.24 55.11 55.12—.77 PG&ECp 2.12f 29907 8.38 7.91 8.21+.33 Pagsegur 61192 40.98 39.60 39.88+.35 ParsleyEn .03p 48547 16.44 16.03 16.04—.07 Petrobras 44769 14.77 14.40 14.44—.22 Pfizer 1.44 54992 36.81 36.38 36.57+.23 PhilipMor 4.68f 37777 80.30 77.91 78.53—.57 Pinterestn 58966 26.52 25.48 26.33+.59 PrUShSP 25498 29.11 28.80 29.06—.08 RangeRs .08 27554 3.74 3.49 3.63+.04 RegionsFn .62 27434 15.69 15.47 15.47—.06 SpdrGold 26312 141.05 140.42 141.03+.62 S&P500ETF 4.13e 217074 300.24 298.64 298.89+.49 SpdrBiot .44e 26072 79.86 78.92 79.65+.92 SpdrOGEx .73e 97955 21.06 20.63 20.75—.11 Salesforce 24154 148.04 145.51 146.54—.43 Schlmbrg 2 50018 32.31 31.91 31.98+.03 SibanyeG .14r 32872 6.99 6.74 6.97+.36 SlackTcn 35282 23.81 22.93 23.74+.10 SnapIncA 122478 14.12 13.73 13.79+.12 SwstnEngy 90922 2.13 1.99 2.09+.07 Sprint 164744 6.51 6.28 6.31—.13 Square 30390 64.55 63.02 63.42+.42 SPHlthC 1.01e 33212 92.25 91.68 92.13+.71 SPCnSt 1.28e 47690 60.72 60.45 60.55+.21 SPEngy 2.04e 50254 57.71 57.21 57.22—.08 SPDRFncl .46e 167294 28.25 28.00 28.02 SPInds 1.12e 28870 78.19 77.54 77.79+.56 SPTech .78e 26598 82.36 81.29 81.41—.44 SPUtil 1.55e 44744 63.61 63.30 63.43—.03 Synchrony .88f 25115 34.19 33.58 33.83+.34 TaiwSemi .73e 67569 51.21 49.26 49.49—.64 TeekayTnk .21 24911 2.18 2.07 2.12+.08 TevaPhrm .73e 256353 7.50 7.13 7.39+.44 Transocn 67973 4.81 4.66 4.68—.08 Twitter 29739 40.15 39.48 39.54—.37 UBSGrp .69e 24024 11.40 11.29 11.30+.12 UberTchn 34666 32.77 31.45 32.73+.86 UnionPac 3.88f 28213 165.90 159.61 165.70+2.39 UtdRentals 27959 132.80 122.57 126.47+4.80 USOilFd 89715 11.17 11.01 11.07—.07 USSteel .20 195282 10.66 10.28 10.53+.05 ValeSA .29e 60060 11.34 11.19 11.22+.01 VanEGold .06e 137581 27.32 26.47 27.31+.60 VEckOilSvc .47e 33267 11.45 11.26 11.26—.07 VanEJrGld 28048 37.53 36.36 37.53+.90 VangEmg 1.10e 55500 41.75 41.51 41.56+.18 VangFTSE 1.10e 32669 41.93 41.72 41.74+.07 Vereit .56f 32526 9.79 9.70 9.76+.05 VerizonCm 2.46f 26077 60.43 60.16 60.29—.01 WPXEngy 24306 9.92 9.65 9.66—.18 WellsFargo 2.04f 83367 50.17 49.57 49.60+.01 WhitngPet 53343 6.74 6.21 6.52—.15 WmsCos 1.52 27738 22.91 22.71 22.77—.05 Yamanag .02 70119 3.38 3.25 3.36+.10 