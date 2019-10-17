BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|49695
|37.86
|37.66
|37.67—.12
|AbbVie 4.28
|25561
|76.09
|74.65
|75.91+1.16
|AlcoaCp
|56866
|21.63
|20.17
|20.34+1.18
|Alibaba
|41856
|178.59
|175.23
|176.40—.72
|AllyFincl .68
|33006
|31.05
|30.20
|30.21—.42
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|58655
|8.75
|8.67
|8.68—.04
|Altria 3.36f
|32792
|44.13
|43.53
|43.86+.35
|Ambev .05e
|48190
|4.58
|4.51
|4.53+.01
|AMovilL .17e
|50487
|16.00
|15.79
|15.95+.21
|Annaly 1e
|51777
|8.73
|8.65
|8.70+.05
|AnteroRes 1
|36673
|2.78
|2.62
|2.72+.07
|Aphrian
|26078
|5.06
|4.87
|4.95+.09
|AuroraCn
|118069
|3.83
|3.70
|3.80+.19
|BB&TCp 1.80f
|29806
|52.99
|51.40
|51.76—1.23
|BPPLC 2.44
|27553
|37.88
|37.54
|37.55+.34
|BcoBrad .06a
|53674
|8.65
|8.37
|8.39—.10
|BcoSantSA .21e
|37355
|4.31
|4.22
|4.22—.04
|BkofAm .72f
|280400
|30.54
|30.07
|30.09—.08
|Barclay .15e
|38679
|8.51
|8.36
|8.37+.02
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|52974
|17.35
|16.81
|17.34+.40
|BauschHl
|24145
|22.80
|22.31
|22.61+.44
|BrMySq 1.64
|38370
|52.75
|51.91
|52.46+.95
|CBSB .72
|62896
|38.29
|36.25
|37.45—.65
|CVSHealth 2
|24610
|66.27
|65.31
|66.19+.78
|CallonPet
|87300
|4.10
|3.92
|3.99+.02
|CanopyGr
|27677
|20.75
|19.86
|20.22+.49
|ChesEng
|295812
|1.33
|1.28
|1.29—.03
|CgpVelLCrd
|67145
|9.87
|9.43
|9.60—.21
|CgpVelICrd
|109331
|5.96
|5.69
|5.87+.14
|Citigroup 2.04f
|47360
|70.34
|69.31
|69.36—.14
|ClevCliffs .24
|26224
|7.14
|6.97
|7.04+.08
|CocaCola 1.60
|36047
|53.97
|53.58
|53.68+.19
|Coeur
|29477
|4.87
|4.51
|4.86+.29
|CrownHold
|31447
|70.88
|66.00
|69.03+5.50
|DenburyR
|55158
|1.05
|1.01
|1.01—.04
|DeutschBk .12e
|39698
|8.02
|7.90
|7.91+.07
|DxGBull
|68690
|29.17
|26.62
|29.12+1.78
|DxGlMBr
|30929
|17.15
|15.52
|15.52—1.20
|DirSPBear
|24629
|16.78
|16.51
|16.73—.08
|DirDGlBr
|103763
|8.27
|7.51
|7.52—.56
|DxSPOGBl
|48995
|2.72
|2.56
|2.60—.03
|Disney 1.76
|41163
|133.44
|130.51
|132.81+1.95
|EnCanag .07
|59165
|4.31
|4.21
|4.24—.03
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|27728
|12.66
|12.51
|12.52—.04
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|27936
|68.89
|68.26
|68.30+.07
|FiatChrys
|28320
|13.65
|13.50
|13.52+.05
|FMajSilvg
|23629
|10.40
|9.88
|10.39+.44
|Fitbit
|31540
|3.94
|3.69
|3.91+.17
|FordM .60a
|93446
|9.14
|9.03
|9.11+.04
|FrptMcM .20
|53331
|9.73
|9.50
|9.51+.01
|Gap .97
|36803
|18.15
|17.57
|17.65+.10
|GenElec .04
|139956
|9.09
|8.88
|9.08+.18
|GenMotors 1.52
|27755
|36.82
|36.34
|36.40—.26
|Gerdau .02e
|24921
|3.22
|3.15
|3.18+.02
|GoldFLtd .01e
|23654
|5.65
|5.43
|5.65+.14
|HPInc .64
|32880
|17.05
|16.85
|16.93—.12
|Hallibrtn .72
|49878
|18.56
|18.26
|18.31+.01
|HeclaM .01e
|24383
|1.99
|1.85
|1.98+.12
|ICICIBk .19e
|23355
|12.33
|12.25
|12.28+.14
|iPtShFut
|152993
|21.42
|20.97
|21.30—.12
|iShGold
|48261
|14.31
|14.25
|14.31+.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|101980
|42.82
|42.01
|42.12—.24
|iShSilver
|81685
|16.47
|16.36
|16.46+.20
|iShChinaLC .87e
|84142
|41.80
|41.63
|41.68+.16
|iShEMkts .59e
|213457
|42.39
|42.17
|42.22+.18
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|23768
|140.32
|139.30
|140.30+.38
|iSEafe 1.66e
|64182
|66.42
|66.18
|66.20+.06
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|32307
|87.07
|87.00
|87.04+.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|53689
|153.34
|152.05
|152.84+1.29
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|34881
|62.44
|62.13
|62.16+.05
|Infosys
|224624
|10.73
|10.49
|10.55—.05
|IBM 6.48
|90556
|136.00
|132.91
|133.61—8.50
|iShUK
|38745
|32.11
|31.89
|31.91+.12
|iShCorEM .95e
|65729
|50.83
|50.58
|50.66+.24
|ItauUnHs
|72694
|8.47
|8.21
|8.23—.14
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|49395
|121.57
|120.12
|120.20+.52
|JaggedPk
|60676
|7.29
|7.06
|7.06—.05
|JohnJn 3.80
|38064
|137.49
|135.65
|137.12+1.95
|JohnContln 1.04
|40848
|42.81
|42.15
|42.63+.63
|Keycorp .74f
|53752
|18.03
|17.52
|17.65—.04
|KindMorg 1
|69481
|20.05
|19.63
|19.85—.17
|Kinrossg
|29152
|4.76
|4.59
|4.76+.13
|LaredoPet
|22923
|2.37
|2.28
|2.29—.03
|LloydBkg .47a
|94404
|3.16
|3.06
|3.07—.02
|Macys 1.51
|35868
|16.10
|15.73
|15.81+.03
|Mallinckdt
|85428
|2.62
|2.23
|2.44+.20
|MarathnO .20
|40732
|11.69
|11.38
|11.39—.24
|MarathPt 2.12
|29000
|65.41
|63.07
|64.05+1.36
|McDerI
|90204
|2.70
|2.33
|2.61+.26
|McEwenM .01
|28874
|1.55
|1.48
|1.54+.05
|Merck 2.20
|23629
|84.65
|83.91
|83.97—.48
|MorgStan 1.40f
|83358
|44.50
|43.90
|43.94+1.15
|Nabors .24
|45355
|1.84
|1.72
|1.72—.11
|NokiaCp .19e
|234968
|5.28
|5.16
|5.18+.09
|OasisPet
|60426
|3.03
|2.88
|2.99—.04
|Oracle .96
|31507
|56.24
|55.11
|55.12—.77
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|29907
|8.38
|7.91
|8.21+.33
|Pagsegur
|61192
|40.98
|39.60
|39.88+.35
|ParsleyEn .03p
|48547
|16.44
|16.03
|16.04—.07
|Petrobras
|44769
|14.77
|14.40
|14.44—.22
|Pfizer 1.44
|54992
|36.81
|36.38
|36.57+.23
|PhilipMor 4.68f
|37777
|80.30
|77.91
|78.53—.57
|Pinterestn
|58966
|26.52
|25.48
|26.33+.59
|PrUShSP
|25498
|29.11
|28.80
|29.06—.08
|RangeRs .08
|27554
|3.74
|3.49
|3.63+.04
|RegionsFn .62
|27434
|15.69
|15.47
|15.47—.06
|SpdrGold
|26312
|141.05
|140.42
|141.03+.62
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|217074
|300.24
|298.64
|298.89+.49
|SpdrBiot .44e
|26072
|79.86
|78.92
|79.65+.92
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|97955
|21.06
|20.63
|20.75—.11
|Salesforce
|24154
|148.04
|145.51
|146.54—.43
|Schlmbrg 2
|50018
|32.31
|31.91
|31.98+.03
|SibanyeG .14r
|32872
|6.99
|6.74
|6.97+.36
|SlackTcn
|35282
|23.81
|22.93
|23.74+.10
|SnapIncA
|122478
|14.12
|13.73
|13.79+.12
|SwstnEngy
|90922
|2.13
|1.99
|2.09+.07
|Sprint
|164744
|6.51
|6.28
|6.31—.13
|Square
|30390
|64.55
|63.02
|63.42+.42
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|33212
|92.25
|91.68
|92.13+.71
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|47690
|60.72
|60.45
|60.55+.21
|SPEngy 2.04e
|50254
|57.71
|57.21
|57.22—.08
|SPDRFncl .46e
|167294
|28.25
|28.00
|28.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|28870
|78.19
|77.54
|77.79+.56
|SPTech .78e
|26598
|82.36
|81.29
|81.41—.44
|SPUtil 1.55e
|44744
|63.61
|63.30
|63.43—.03
|Synchrony .88f
|25115
|34.19
|33.58
|33.83+.34
|TaiwSemi .73e
|67569
|51.21
|49.26
|49.49—.64
|TeekayTnk .21
|24911
|2.18
|2.07
|2.12+.08
|TevaPhrm .73e
|256353
|7.50
|7.13
|7.39+.44
|Transocn
|67973
|4.81
|4.66
|4.68—.08
|29739
|40.15
|39.48
|39.54—.37
|UBSGrp .69e
|24024
|11.40
|11.29
|11.30+.12
|UberTchn
|34666
|32.77
|31.45
|32.73+.86
|UnionPac 3.88f
|28213
|165.90
|159.61
|165.70+2.39
|UtdRentals
|27959
|132.80
|122.57
|126.47+4.80
|USOilFd
|89715
|11.17
|11.01
|11.07—.07
|USSteel .20
|195282
|10.66
|10.28
|10.53+.05
|ValeSA .29e
|60060
|11.34
|11.19
|11.22+.01
|VanEGold .06e
|137581
|27.32
|26.47
|27.31+.60
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|33267
|11.45
|11.26
|11.26—.07
|VanEJrGld
|28048
|37.53
|36.36
|37.53+.90
|VangEmg 1.10e
|55500
|41.75
|41.51
|41.56+.18
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|32669
|41.93
|41.72
|41.74+.07
|Vereit .56f
|32526
|9.79
|9.70
|9.76+.05
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|26077
|60.43
|60.16
|60.29—.01
|WPXEngy
|24306
|9.92
|9.65
|9.66—.18
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|83367
|50.17
|49.57
|49.60+.01
|WhitngPet
|53343
|6.74
|6.21
|6.52—.15
|WmsCos 1.52
|27738
|22.91
|22.71
|22.77—.05
|Yamanag .02
|70119
|3.38
|3.25
|3.36+.10
|—————————
