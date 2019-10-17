Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-n,

The Associated Press

October 17, 2019, 12:10 PM

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AT&TInc 2.04 49695 37.86 37.66 37.67—.12
AbbVie 4.28 25561 76.09 74.65 75.91+1.16
AlcoaCp 56866 21.63 20.17 20.34+1.18
Alibaba 41856 178.59 175.23 176.40—.72
AllyFincl .68 33006 31.05 30.20 30.21—.42
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 58655 8.75 8.67 8.68—.04
Altria 3.36f 32792 44.13 43.53 43.86+.35
Ambev .05e 48190 4.58 4.51 4.53+.01
AMovilL .17e 50487 16.00 15.79 15.95+.21
Annaly 1e 51777 8.73 8.65 8.70+.05
AnteroRes 1 36673 2.78 2.62 2.72+.07
Aphrian 26078 5.06 4.87 4.95+.09
AuroraCn 118069 3.83 3.70 3.80+.19
BB&TCp 1.80f 29806 52.99 51.40 51.76—1.23
BPPLC 2.44 27553 37.88 37.54 37.55+.34
BcoBrad .06a 53674 8.65 8.37 8.39—.10
BcoSantSA .21e 37355 4.31 4.22 4.22—.04
BkofAm .72f 280400 30.54 30.07 30.09—.08
Barclay .15e 38679 8.51 8.36 8.37+.02
BarrickGld 2.82e
52974 17.35 16.81 17.34+.40
BauschHl 24145 22.80 22.31 22.61+.44
BrMySq 1.64 38370 52.75 51.91 52.46+.95
CBSB .72 62896 38.29 36.25 37.45—.65
CVSHealth 2 24610 66.27 65.31 66.19+.78
CallonPet 87300 4.10 3.92 3.99+.02
CanopyGr 27677 20.75 19.86 20.22+.49
ChesEng 295812 1.33 1.28 1.29—.03
CgpVelLCrd 67145 9.87 9.43 9.60—.21
CgpVelICrd 109331 5.96 5.69 5.87+.14
Citigroup 2.04f 47360 70.34 69.31 69.36—.14
ClevCliffs .24 26224 7.14 6.97 7.04+.08
CocaCola 1.60 36047 53.97 53.58 53.68+.19
Coeur 29477 4.87 4.51 4.86+.29
CrownHold 31447 70.88 66.00 69.03+5.50
DenburyR 55158 1.05 1.01 1.01—.04
DeutschBk .12e 39698 8.02 7.90 7.91+.07
DxGBull 68690 29.17 26.62 29.12+1.78
DxGlMBr 30929 17.15 15.52 15.52—1.20
DirSPBear 24629 16.78 16.51 16.73—.08
DirDGlBr 103763 8.27 7.51 7.52—.56
DxSPOGBl 48995 2.72 2.56 2.60—.03
Disney 1.76 41163 133.44 130.51 132.81+1.95
EnCanag .07 59165 4.31 4.21 4.24—.03
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 27728 12.66 12.51 12.52—.04
ExxonMbl 3.48 27936 68.89 68.26 68.30+.07
FiatChrys 28320 13.65 13.50 13.52+.05
FMajSilvg 23629 10.40 9.88 10.39+.44
Fitbit 31540 3.94 3.69 3.91+.17
FordM .60a 93446 9.14 9.03 9.11+.04
FrptMcM .20 53331 9.73 9.50 9.51+.01
Gap .97 36803 18.15 17.57 17.65+.10
GenElec .04 139956 9.09 8.88 9.08+.18
GenMotors 1.52 27755 36.82 36.34 36.40—.26
Gerdau .02e 24921 3.22 3.15 3.18+.02
GoldFLtd .01e 23654 5.65 5.43 5.65+.14
HPInc .64 32880 17.05 16.85 16.93—.12
Hallibrtn .72 49878 18.56 18.26 18.31+.01
HeclaM .01e 24383 1.99 1.85 1.98+.12
ICICIBk .19e 23355 12.33 12.25 12.28+.14
iPtShFut 152993 21.42 20.97 21.30—.12
iShGold 48261 14.31 14.25 14.31+.06
iShBrazil .67e 101980 42.82 42.01 42.12—.24
iShSilver 81685 16.47 16.36 16.46+.20
iShChinaLC .87e 84142 41.80 41.63 41.68+.16
iShEMkts .59e 213457 42.39 42.17 42.22+.18
iSh20yrT 3.05
23768 140.32 139.30 140.30+.38
iSEafe 1.66e 64182 66.42 66.18 66.20+.06
iShiBxHYB 5.09 32307 87.07 87.00 87.04+.09
iShR2K 1.77e
53689 153.34 152.05 152.84+1.29
iShCorEafe 1.56e
34881 62.44 62.13 62.16+.05
Infosys 224624 10.73 10.49 10.55—.05
IBM 6.48 90556 136.00 132.91 133.61—8.50
iShUK 38745 32.11 31.89 31.91+.12
iShCorEM .95e 65729 50.83 50.58 50.66+.24
ItauUnHs 72694 8.47 8.21 8.23—.14
JPMorgCh 3.20
49395 121.57 120.12 120.20+.52
JaggedPk 60676 7.29 7.06 7.06—.05
JohnJn 3.80 38064 137.49 135.65 137.12+1.95
JohnContln 1.04 40848 42.81 42.15 42.63+.63
Keycorp .74f 53752 18.03 17.52 17.65—.04
KindMorg 1 69481 20.05 19.63 19.85—.17
Kinrossg 29152 4.76 4.59 4.76+.13
LaredoPet 22923 2.37 2.28 2.29—.03
LloydBkg .47a 94404 3.16 3.06 3.07—.02
Macys 1.51 35868 16.10 15.73 15.81+.03
Mallinckdt 85428 2.62 2.23 2.44+.20
MarathnO .20 40732 11.69 11.38 11.39—.24
MarathPt 2.12
29000 65.41 63.07 64.05+1.36
McDerI 90204 2.70 2.33 2.61+.26
McEwenM .01 28874 1.55 1.48 1.54+.05
Merck 2.20 23629 84.65 83.91 83.97—.48
MorgStan 1.40f 83358 44.50 43.90 43.94+1.15
Nabors .24 45355 1.84 1.72 1.72—.11
NokiaCp .19e 234968 5.28 5.16 5.18+.09
OasisPet 60426 3.03 2.88 2.99—.04
Oracle .96 31507 56.24 55.11 55.12—.77
PG&ECp 2.12f 29907 8.38 7.91 8.21+.33
Pagsegur 61192 40.98 39.60 39.88+.35
ParsleyEn .03p 48547 16.44 16.03 16.04—.07
Petrobras 44769 14.77 14.40 14.44—.22
Pfizer 1.44 54992 36.81 36.38 36.57+.23
PhilipMor 4.68f 37777 80.30 77.91 78.53—.57
Pinterestn 58966 26.52 25.48 26.33+.59
PrUShSP 25498 29.11 28.80 29.06—.08
RangeRs .08 27554 3.74 3.49 3.63+.04
RegionsFn .62 27434 15.69 15.47 15.47—.06
SpdrGold 26312 141.05 140.42 141.03+.62
S&P500ETF 4.13e
217074 300.24 298.64 298.89+.49
SpdrBiot .44e 26072 79.86 78.92 79.65+.92
SpdrOGEx .73e 97955 21.06 20.63 20.75—.11
Salesforce 24154 148.04 145.51 146.54—.43
Schlmbrg 2 50018 32.31 31.91 31.98+.03
SibanyeG .14r 32872 6.99 6.74 6.97+.36
SlackTcn 35282 23.81 22.93 23.74+.10
SnapIncA 122478 14.12 13.73 13.79+.12
SwstnEngy 90922 2.13 1.99 2.09+.07
Sprint 164744 6.51 6.28 6.31—.13
Square 30390 64.55 63.02 63.42+.42
SPHlthC 1.01e 33212 92.25 91.68 92.13+.71
SPCnSt 1.28e 47690 60.72 60.45 60.55+.21
SPEngy 2.04e 50254 57.71 57.21 57.22—.08
SPDRFncl .46e 167294 28.25 28.00 28.02
SPInds 1.12e 28870 78.19 77.54 77.79+.56
SPTech .78e 26598 82.36 81.29 81.41—.44
SPUtil 1.55e 44744 63.61 63.30 63.43—.03
Synchrony .88f 25115 34.19 33.58 33.83+.34
TaiwSemi .73e 67569 51.21 49.26 49.49—.64
TeekayTnk .21 24911 2.18 2.07 2.12+.08
TevaPhrm .73e 256353 7.50 7.13 7.39+.44
Transocn 67973 4.81 4.66 4.68—.08
Twitter 29739 40.15 39.48 39.54—.37
UBSGrp .69e 24024 11.40 11.29 11.30+.12
UberTchn 34666 32.77 31.45 32.73+.86
UnionPac 3.88f
28213 165.90 159.61 165.70+2.39
UtdRentals 27959 132.80 122.57 126.47+4.80
USOilFd 89715 11.17 11.01 11.07—.07
USSteel .20 195282 10.66 10.28 10.53+.05
ValeSA .29e 60060 11.34 11.19 11.22+.01
VanEGold .06e 137581 27.32 26.47 27.31+.60
VEckOilSvc .47e
33267 11.45 11.26 11.26—.07
VanEJrGld 28048 37.53 36.36 37.53+.90
VangEmg 1.10e 55500 41.75 41.51 41.56+.18
VangFTSE 1.10e
32669 41.93 41.72 41.74+.07
Vereit .56f 32526 9.79 9.70 9.76+.05
VerizonCm 2.46f 26077 60.43 60.16 60.29—.01
WPXEngy 24306 9.92 9.65 9.66—.18
WellsFargo 2.04f
83367 50.17 49.57 49.60+.01
WhitngPet 53343 6.74 6.21 6.52—.15
WmsCos 1.52 27738 22.91 22.71 22.77—.05
Yamanag .02 70119 3.38 3.25 3.36+.10
