BC-150-actives-n

The Associated Press

October 11, 2019, 12:10 PM

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 58963 2.49 2.33 2.45+.16
AT&TInc 2.04 112223 37.73 37.47 37.64+.22
AbbVie 4.28 x28771 74.34 73.65 74.21+.83
AlcoaCp 28663 19.47 18.97 19.21+.52
AlgonPw .56 52957 13.85 13.43 13.72—.16
Alibaba 109677 174.87 169.57 173.52+7.45
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 68514 8.86 8.79 8.80—.01
Altice .07e 42952 28.60 27.45 28.13—.13
Altria 3.36f 32679 43.40 42.41 42.97—.01
Ambev .05e 63879 4.59 4.49 4.56+.09
Annaly 1e 34393 8.74 8.67 8.72+.03
AnteroRes 1 36504 2.65 2.48 2.62+.15
Aphrian 35516 4.88 4.63 4.69+.07
AuroraCn 114033 3.87 3.64 3.67—.06
BPPLC 2.44 35067 37.58 37.36 37.45+.29
BcoBrad .06a 35455 8.32 8.22 8.28+.16
BcoSantSA .21e 70206 4.15 4.08 4.14+.19
BkofAm .72f 278662 29.34 28.98 29.22+.77
Barclay .15e 73834 8.10 7.96 8.06+.65
BarrickGld 2.82e
107114 17.74 16.97 17.12—.79
BlackBerry 36610 5.27 5.14 5.24+.18
BostonSci 54839 38.95 38.17 38.50+.52
Brandyw .76 39496 14.57 14.40 14.50+.13
BrMySq 1.64 55350 51.98 51.22 51.85+1.07
CallonPet 31045 4.17 4.04 4.07+.06
CanopyGr 48764 20.88 19.75 19.93—.49
Cemex .29t 63305 4.11 3.96 4.03+.12
CenovusE .25 31596 8.56 8.26 8.48+.31
ChesEng 334005 1.38 1.31 1.36+.07
CgpVelLCrd 103284 10.56 10.12 10.32+.32
CgpVelICrd 129132 5.62 5.37 5.51—.18
Citigroup 2.04f 56788 70.93 69.99 70.57+1.95
ClevCliffs .24 60583 7.69 7.39 7.63+.34
CocaCola 1.60 33373 53.70 53.28 53.44—.23
Coeur 38368 5.14 4.86 4.95—.31
DeltaAir 1.61 44679 53.77 52.64 53.24+.14
DenburyR 56084 1.14 1.10 1.11+.03
DevonE .36f 34019 21.72 21.05 21.44+.61
DxGBull 82593 30.77 28.60 29.22—2.83
DxGlMBr 52405 16.41 15.35 15.92+1.06
DirSPBear 54080 17.19 16.74 16.91—.79
DirDGlBr 151902 7.84 7.34 7.68+.61
DxSPOGBl 95724 2.88 2.74 2.81+.17
DrxSPBull 34487 52.96 51.70 52.52+2.31
EnCanag .07 79252 4.44 4.33 4.34+.06
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 50876 12.69 12.45 12.58+.16
Euronav 2.41e 28785 11.54 11.22 11.33+.73
ExxonMbl 3.48 30007 69.49 68.89 69.15+.90
FordM .60a 151375 8.87 8.73 8.81+.19
FrptMcM .20 x222219 9.52 9.13 9.41+.50
GenElec .04 232430 8.86 8.58 8.86+.41
GenMotors 1.52 45323 35.93 35.21 35.72+1.06
Gerdau .02e 33322 3.24 3.16 3.20+.11
GoldFLtd .01e 46034 5.72 5.41 5.54—.18
HPInc .64 69228 16.60 16.27 16.53+.50
HSBC 2e 38102 38.55 38.27 38.42+1.52
Hallibrtn .72 38697 19.03 18.60 18.80+.37
HarmonyG .05 30363 3.04 2.94 2.96—.14
HeclaM .01e 31679 1.96 1.89 1.94—.06
ING .14e 70932 10.91 10.69 10.84+.40
iPtShFut 275599 23.70 23.14 23.35—1.08
iShGold 164443 14.21 14.10 14.16—.14
iShBrazil .67e 125993 42.46 41.70 42.32+1.15
iShHK .61e 41577 23.03 22.85 22.93+.56
iShSilver 152987 16.42 16.21 16.34—.03
iShChinaLC .87e
182725 41.69 41.43 41.44+.69
iShEMkts .59e 387788 42.05 41.69 41.82+.75
iShiBoxIG 3.87
42605 126.72 126.06 126.33—.48
iSh20yrT 3.05
80216 141.10 139.84 140.10—2.10
iSEafe 1.66e 168332 65.82 65.37 65.62+1.22
iShiBxHYB 5.09 56995 86.73 86.64 86.67+.26
iShR2K 1.77e
156931 151.96 149.75 151.20+3.48
iSUSAMinV .87e 34620 64.28 63.97 64.13+.43
iShCorEafe 1.56e
51211 61.80 61.29 61.61+1.18
Infosys 177880 11.31 10.96 11.05—.14
iShJapan 47428 57.40 56.86 57.18+.73
iShUK 30755 31.80 31.57 31.70+.97
iShCorEM .95e 60841 50.42 50.02 50.16+.87
ItauUnHs 60204 8.28 8.14 8.24+.17
JPMorgCh 3.20
62841 117.99 115.87 117.47+3.26
JohnJn 3.80 32177 132.62 130.82 132.12+3.06
Keycorp .74f 43882 17.69 17.47 17.63+.44
Kinrossg 68994 4.75 4.58 4.65—.11
Kroger .56f 37972 24.41 24.01 24.20+.36
LBrands 1.20 29833 17.98 17.09 17.76+.92
LloydBkg .47a 112121 2.98 2.93 2.93+.32
Macys 1.51 54829 15.90 15.45 15.63+.33
MarathnO .20 39534 11.85 11.53 11.69+.29
McDerI 121144 2.20 1.98 2.17+.22
MorgStan 1.40f 43970 42.51 42.00 42.30+1.25
Nabors .24 75333 1.80 1.65 1.72+.10
NewmtM .56 39106 38.66 37.78 37.88—1.06
NokiaCp .19e 172794 5.12 5.02 5.03+.09
NordicAm .11e 53052 4.24 3.94 4.00+.16
OasisPet 33067 3.25 3.10 3.21+.13
Oracle .96 59365 56.85 55.71 56.60+1.11
PG&ECp 2.12f 195385 8.80 7.88 8.07+.28
Penney 31321 1.01 .98 1.00+.03
Petrobras 50094 14.48 14.28 14.42+.33
Pfizer 1.44 70331 36.58 36.11 36.44+.65
ProShSP 44004 26.19 25.97 26.05—.40
PrUShSP 52096 29.57 29.07 29.27—.91
QEPRes .08 45158 3.19 3.05 3.16+.09
RangeRs .08 35476 3.67 3.50 3.57+.15
RegionsFn .62 38162 15.65 15.43 15.59+.48
RBScotlnd 43370 5.78 5.52 5.55+.61
SpdrGold 55491 140.07 138.91 139.49—1.32
S&P500ETF 4.13e
333732 298.74 296.25 297.80+4.56
SpdrS&PRB .74e
32337 52.80 52.09 52.59+1.43
SpdrRetl .49e 62202 43.04 42.09 42.56+.100
SpdrOGEx .73e 119241 21.45 21.09 21.28+.53
Schlmbrg 2 49306 32.73 31.27 32.52+1.45
Schwab .68 38140 37.22 36.82 37.14+.100
SlackTcn 58772 25.65 24.35 25.22+1.40
SnapIncA 132112 14.57 14.10 14.48+.40
SwstnEngy 88159 1.99 1.86 1.92+.07
Sprint 49867 6.46 6.27 6.43+.16
Square 40731 63.56 62.41 62.65+.62
SPMatls .98e 41362 57.88 56.86 57.70+1.44
SPHlthC 1.01e
39203 90.100 89.100 90.69+1.49
SPCnSt 1.28e 71154 61.16 60.72 61.01+.11
SPEngy 2.04e 75776 58.30 57.61 58.01+.89
SPDRFncl .46e
316132 27.99 27.72 27.89+.58
SPInds 1.12e 72738 77.36 76.18 77.08+1.70
SPTech .78e 52059 82.15 81.35 81.86+1.40
SPUtil 1.55e 79824 64.13 63.70 64.10—.06
TaiwSemi .73e 37359 49.70 49.38 49.59+.66
TeckResg .19e 29634 16.95 16.31 16.59+.73
TeekayTnk .21 58414 2.08 1.93 1.97+.11
TevaPhrm .73e 82750 6.99 6.70 6.92+.18
Transocn 95092 4.56 4.30 4.49+.27
Twitter 32048 40.54 39.81 40.16+.62
UberTchn 50948 30.17 28.94 30.09+1.22
USOilFd 154197 11.42 11.24 11.32+.13
USSteel .20 171663 11.26 10.32 10.100+.86
ValeSA .29e 117206 11.90 11.67 11.80+.38
VanEGold .06e 284356 27.70 27.05 27.25—.81
VnEkRus .01e 52982 23.01 22.79 22.80—.01
VnEkSemi .58e
29483 123.17 121.92 122.66+2.96
VEckOilSvc .47e
45192 11.52 11.14 11.43+.40
VanEJrGld 79490 37.92 37.00 37.42—.89
VangEmg 1.10e 54924 41.39 41.09 41.19+.65
Vereit .56f 43608 9.82 9.71 9.81+.06
VerizonCm 2.46f 40756 60.38 59.89 60.21+.38
Visa 1 31012 179.20 176.87 178.39+3.51
WPXEngy 33139 10.43 10.23 10.29+.15
WellsFargo 2.04f
81198 49.92 49.35 49.72+1.07
WhitngPet 45791 7.47 6.95 7.45+.59
WmsCos 1.52 35304 23.26 22.94 23.11+.37
Yamanag .02 76206 3.38 3.25 3.31—.11
—————————

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

