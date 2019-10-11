BC-150-actives-n The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 58963 2.49…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 58963 2.49 2.33 2.45+.16 AT&TInc 2.04 112223 37.73 37.47 37.64+.22 AbbVie 4.28 x28771 74.34 73.65 74.21+.83 AlcoaCp 28663 19.47 18.97 19.21+.52 AlgonPw .56 52957 13.85 13.43 13.72—.16 Alibaba 109677 174.87 169.57 173.52+7.45 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 68514 8.86 8.79 8.80—.01 Altice .07e 42952 28.60 27.45 28.13—.13 Altria 3.36f 32679 43.40 42.41 42.97—.01 Ambev .05e 63879 4.59 4.49 4.56+.09 Annaly 1e 34393 8.74 8.67 8.72+.03 AnteroRes 1 36504 2.65 2.48 2.62+.15 Aphrian 35516 4.88 4.63 4.69+.07 AuroraCn 114033 3.87 3.64 3.67—.06 BPPLC 2.44 35067 37.58 37.36 37.45+.29 BcoBrad .06a 35455 8.32 8.22 8.28+.16 BcoSantSA .21e 70206 4.15 4.08 4.14+.19 BkofAm .72f 278662 29.34 28.98 29.22+.77 Barclay .15e 73834 8.10 7.96 8.06+.65 BarrickGld 2.82e 107114 17.74 16.97 17.12—.79 BlackBerry 36610 5.27 5.14 5.24+.18 BostonSci 54839 38.95 38.17 38.50+.52 Brandyw .76 39496 14.57 14.40 14.50+.13 BrMySq 1.64 55350 51.98 51.22 51.85+1.07 CallonPet 31045 4.17 4.04 4.07+.06 CanopyGr 48764 20.88 19.75 19.93—.49 Cemex .29t 63305 4.11 3.96 4.03+.12 CenovusE .25 31596 8.56 8.26 8.48+.31 ChesEng 334005 1.38 1.31 1.36+.07 CgpVelLCrd 103284 10.56 10.12 10.32+.32 CgpVelICrd 129132 5.62 5.37 5.51—.18 Citigroup 2.04f 56788 70.93 69.99 70.57+1.95 ClevCliffs .24 60583 7.69 7.39 7.63+.34 CocaCola 1.60 33373 53.70 53.28 53.44—.23 Coeur 38368 5.14 4.86 4.95—.31 DeltaAir 1.61 44679 53.77 52.64 53.24+.14 DenburyR 56084 1.14 1.10 1.11+.03 DevonE .36f 34019 21.72 21.05 21.44+.61 DxGBull 82593 30.77 28.60 29.22—2.83 DxGlMBr 52405 16.41 15.35 15.92+1.06 DirSPBear 54080 17.19 16.74 16.91—.79 DirDGlBr 151902 7.84 7.34 7.68+.61 DxSPOGBl 95724 2.88 2.74 2.81+.17 DrxSPBull 34487 52.96 51.70 52.52+2.31 EnCanag .07 79252 4.44 4.33 4.34+.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 50876 12.69 12.45 12.58+.16 Euronav 2.41e 28785 11.54 11.22 11.33+.73 ExxonMbl 3.48 30007 69.49 68.89 69.15+.90 FordM .60a 151375 8.87 8.73 8.81+.19 FrptMcM .20 x222219 9.52 9.13 9.41+.50 GenElec .04 232430 8.86 8.58 8.86+.41 GenMotors 1.52 45323 35.93 35.21 35.72+1.06 Gerdau .02e 33322 3.24 3.16 3.20+.11 GoldFLtd .01e 46034 5.72 5.41 5.54—.18 HPInc .64 69228 16.60 16.27 16.53+.50 HSBC 2e 38102 38.55 38.27 38.42+1.52 Hallibrtn .72 38697 19.03 18.60 18.80+.37 HarmonyG .05 30363 3.04 2.94 2.96—.14 HeclaM .01e 31679 1.96 1.89 1.94—.06 ING .14e 70932 10.91 10.69 10.84+.40 iPtShFut 275599 23.70 23.14 23.35—1.08 iShGold 164443 14.21 14.10 14.16—.14 iShBrazil .67e 125993 42.46 41.70 42.32+1.15 iShHK .61e 41577 23.03 22.85 22.93+.56 iShSilver 152987 16.42 16.21 16.34—.03 iShChinaLC .87e 182725 41.69 41.43 41.44+.69 iShEMkts .59e 387788 42.05 41.69 41.82+.75 iShiBoxIG 3.87 42605 126.72 126.06 126.33—.48 iSh20yrT 3.05 80216 141.10 139.84 140.10—2.10 iSEafe 1.66e 168332 65.82 65.37 65.62+1.22 iShiBxHYB 5.09 56995 86.73 86.64 86.67+.26 iShR2K 1.77e 156931 151.96 149.75 151.20+3.48 iSUSAMinV .87e 34620 64.28 63.97 64.13+.43 iShCorEafe 1.56e 51211 61.80 61.29 61.61+1.18 Infosys 177880 11.31 10.96 11.05—.14 iShJapan 47428 57.40 56.86 57.18+.73 iShUK 30755 31.80 31.57 31.70+.97 iShCorEM .95e 60841 50.42 50.02 50.16+.87 ItauUnHs 60204 8.28 8.14 8.24+.17 JPMorgCh 3.20 62841 117.99 115.87 117.47+3.26 JohnJn 3.80 32177 132.62 130.82 132.12+3.06 Keycorp .74f 43882 17.69 17.47 17.63+.44 Kinrossg 68994 4.75 4.58 4.65—.11 Kroger .56f 37972 24.41 24.01 24.20+.36 LBrands 1.20 29833 17.98 17.09 17.76+.92 LloydBkg .47a 112121 2.98 2.93 2.93+.32 Macys 1.51 54829 15.90 15.45 15.63+.33 MarathnO .20 39534 11.85 11.53 11.69+.29 McDerI 121144 2.20 1.98 2.17+.22 MorgStan 1.40f 43970 42.51 42.00 42.30+1.25 Nabors .24 75333 1.80 1.65 1.72+.10 NewmtM .56 39106 38.66 37.78 37.88—1.06 NokiaCp .19e 172794 5.12 5.02 5.03+.09 NordicAm .11e 53052 4.24 3.94 4.00+.16 OasisPet 33067 3.25 3.10 3.21+.13 Oracle .96 59365 56.85 55.71 56.60+1.11 PG&ECp 2.12f 195385 8.80 7.88 8.07+.28 Penney 31321 1.01 .98 1.00+.03 Petrobras 50094 14.48 14.28 14.42+.33 Pfizer 1.44 70331 36.58 36.11 36.44+.65 ProShSP 44004 26.19 25.97 26.05—.40 PrUShSP 52096 29.57 29.07 29.27—.91 QEPRes .08 45158 3.19 3.05 3.16+.09 RangeRs .08 35476 3.67 3.50 3.57+.15 RegionsFn .62 38162 15.65 15.43 15.59+.48 RBScotlnd 43370 5.78 5.52 5.55+.61 SpdrGold 55491 140.07 138.91 139.49—1.32 S&P500ETF 4.13e 333732 298.74 296.25 297.80+4.56 SpdrS&PRB .74e 32337 52.80 52.09 52.59+1.43 SpdrRetl .49e 62202 43.04 42.09 42.56+.100 SpdrOGEx .73e 119241 21.45 21.09 21.28+.53 Schlmbrg 2 49306 32.73 31.27 32.52+1.45 Schwab .68 38140 37.22 36.82 37.14+.100 SlackTcn 58772 25.65 24.35 25.22+1.40 SnapIncA 132112 14.57 14.10 14.48+.40 SwstnEngy 88159 1.99 1.86 1.92+.07 Sprint 49867 6.46 6.27 6.43+.16 Square 40731 63.56 62.41 62.65+.62 SPMatls .98e 41362 57.88 56.86 57.70+1.44 SPHlthC 1.01e 39203 90.100 89.100 90.69+1.49 SPCnSt 1.28e 71154 61.16 60.72 61.01+.11 SPEngy 2.04e 75776 58.30 57.61 58.01+.89 SPDRFncl .46e 316132 27.99 27.72 27.89+.58 SPInds 1.12e 72738 77.36 76.18 77.08+1.70 SPTech .78e 52059 82.15 81.35 81.86+1.40 SPUtil 1.55e 79824 64.13 63.70 64.10—.06 TaiwSemi .73e 37359 49.70 49.38 49.59+.66 TeckResg .19e 29634 16.95 16.31 16.59+.73 TeekayTnk .21 58414 2.08 1.93 1.97+.11 TevaPhrm .73e 82750 6.99 6.70 6.92+.18 Transocn 95092 4.56 4.30 4.49+.27 Twitter 32048 40.54 39.81 40.16+.62 UberTchn 50948 30.17 28.94 30.09+1.22 USOilFd 154197 11.42 11.24 11.32+.13 USSteel .20 171663 11.26 10.32 10.100+.86 ValeSA .29e 117206 11.90 11.67 11.80+.38 VanEGold .06e 284356 27.70 27.05 27.25—.81 VnEkRus .01e 52982 23.01 22.79 22.80—.01 VnEkSemi .58e 29483 123.17 121.92 122.66+2.96 VEckOilSvc .47e 45192 11.52 11.14 11.43+.40 VanEJrGld 79490 37.92 37.00 37.42—.89 VangEmg 1.10e 54924 41.39 41.09 41.19+.65 Vereit .56f 43608 9.82 9.71 9.81+.06 VerizonCm 2.46f 40756 60.38 59.89 60.21+.38 Visa 1 31012 179.20 176.87 178.39+3.51 WPXEngy 33139 10.43 10.23 10.29+.15 WellsFargo 2.04f 81198 49.92 49.35 49.72+1.07 WhitngPet 45791 7.47 6.95 7.45+.59 WmsCos 1.52 35304 23.26 22.94 23.11+.37 Yamanag .02 76206 3.38 3.25 3.31—.11 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.