BC-150-actives-n The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 31193 2.25 2.13 2.15—.12 AT&TInc 2.04 x99341 37.22 36.89 37.03—.13 Alibaba 59784 165.70 163.42 165.12—3.20 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 51930 8.93 8.84 8.86—.11 Altice .07e 25484 29.25 28.65 28.98—.24 Altria 3.36f 29564 42.43 41.68 42.26+.09 Ambev .05e 63297 4.60 4.54 4.57—.02 Annaly 1e 23625 8.66 8.58 8.61—.04 AnteroRes 1 31816 2.53 2.40 2.46—.21 ArcelorM .10p 19531 13.26 12.98 13.07—.17 AuroraCn 57867 4.28 4.11 4.15+.04 Avon 20431 4.33 4.16 4.21—.18 BPPLC 2.44 21691 37.38 37.12 37.20+.25 BcoBrad .06a 28276 7.100 7.87 7.94+.08 BcoSantSA .21e 25426 3.85 3.82 3.85—.02 BkofAm .72f 139119 27.97 27.75 27.87—.44 BarrickGld 2.82e 32366 18.05 17.83 17.90+.28 BlackBerry 23300 4.98 4.87 4.89—.22 BostonSci 30831 38.82 38.23 38.72—1.63 BrMySq 1.64 24742 50.94 50.32 50.57—.31 CVSHealth 2 20441 61.34 60.69 60.82—1.18 CabotO&G .36f 21167 17.85 17.49 17.58—.59 CallonPet 44023 4.03 3.92 3.97+.06 Cemigpf .08e 20235 3.38 3.27 3.27—.04 CenovusE .25 26437 8.26 8.01 8.11—.46 ChesEng 247822 1.31 1.27 1.29—.05 CgpVelLCrd 101891 10.01 9.52 9.88+.30 CgpVelICrd 135810 5.99 5.68 5.77—.19 Citigroup 2.04f 31051 67.50 66.79 67.31—.84 ClevCliffs .24 59565 7.25 6.90 6.97—.46 CocaCola 1.60 31783 54.07 53.54 53.67—.20 DeltaAir 1.61f 28228 54.40 53.59 53.85+.49 DenburyR 36548 1.11 1.06 1.08—.02 DeutschBk .12e 21792 6.94 6.88 6.92—.17 DevonE .36f 24870 21.40 20.91 21.02—.87 DxGBull 41772 33.10 31.80 32.21+1.61 DxGlMBr 27229 15.09 14.31 14.90—.85 DirSPBear 29309 18.32 18.08 18.14+.36 DirDGlBr 66641 7.12 6.85 7.03—.43 DxSPOGBl 67480 2.64 2.53 2.57—.13 DrxSPBull 21516 49.21 48.60 49.06—1.08 Disney 1.76 20242 129.40 128.06 128.76—2.14 EQTCorp .12 23859 9.54 9.14 9.38—.39 EnCanag .07 110454 4.31 4.18 4.21—.31 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 36493 12.60 12.43 12.51—.20 ExxonMbl 3.48 26724 67.70 67.20 67.38—.64 Fitbit 22530 3.80 3.58 3.63—.19 FordM .60a 70670 8.64 8.56 8.59—.09 FrptMcM .20 90462 8.67 8.43 8.51—.26 Frontlne .60e 21557 11.91 10.85 10.89—.21 GameStop 1.52 22560 5.30 5.02 5.12—.37 GenElec .04 153481 8.34 8.24 8.27—.30 GenMotors 1.52 22393 34.20 33.79 34.03—.72 Gerdau .02e 49290 3.06 2.96 3.01—.07 GoldFLtd .01e 23280 5.67 5.52 5.62+.20 GraphPkg .30 25935 14.29 14.06 14.28—.05 HPInc .64 37900 16.49 16.32 16.39—.41 Hallibrtn .72 32418 18.50 18.16 18.24—.12 HeclaM .01e 22685 2.03 1.97 2.01+.08 HPEnt .45e 23742 14.15 13.95 14.09—.26 HostHotls .85a 28559 16.60 16.37 16.43—.37 IAMGldg 1.52f 35020 3.75 3.64 3.65+.06 ICICIBk .19e 35179 12.25 12.02 12.03+.28 iPtShFut 129893 25.83 25.24 25.36+1.09 iShGold 88274 14.44 14.40 14.42+.14 iShBrazil .67e 66110 41.21 40.66 40.86—.01 iShSilver 74436 16.68 16.55 16.60+.30 iShChinaLC .87e 105584 40.35 40.19 40.34+.38 iShEMkts .59e 145042 40.72 40.60 40.69+.06 iShiBoxIG 3.87 57749 127.78 127.41 127.43—.19 iSh20yrT 3.05 34380 144.61 144.09 144.11—.67 iSEafe 1.66e 72019 63.97 63.77 63.92—.18 iShiBxHYB 5.09 39127 86.38 86.25 86.33—.04 iShR2K 1.77e 45394 147.68 146.64 147.05—1.83 iShCorEafe 1.56e 22576 60.08 59.89 60.03—.15 Infosys 34766 11.24 11.08 11.18—.11 Interpublic .94 23523 20.32 19.87 20.15—.96 iShJapan 19537 56.48 56.34 56.43+.07 iShCorEM .95e 50825 48.91 48.78 48.88+.10 ItauUnHs 42750 8.03 7.92 7.97—.03 JPMorgCh 3.20 25547 113.16 112.07 112.47—1.90 JohnJn 3.80 35465 131.25 128.68 129.03—4.13 JohnContln 1.04 35309 42.01 41.56 41.85—.39 Keycorp .74f 20589 16.94 16.73 16.75—.53 Kinrossg 29767 4.89 4.80 4.83+.02 LBrands 1.20 24941 17.86 17.22 17.43—1.04 LeviStrn .15p 41010 19.11 17.26 17.78—1.99 Macys 1.51 37221 15.11 14.88 14.97—.06 Mallinckdt 33834 2.55 2.29 2.33—.17 MarathnO .20 36671 11.37 11.13 11.16—.25 McDerI 43018 1.85 1.69 1.74—.06 MobileTele 1.57e 38640 8.35 8.17 8.27+.21 MorgStan 1.40f 29726 40.50 40.03 40.45—.23 Nabors .24 48331 1.69 1.57 1.64+.07 NikeB .88 21451 92.60 91.82 92.35—.82 NokiaCp .19e 74379 4.94 4.91 4.94+.03 NordicAm .11e 96940 3.93 3.47 3.59+.51 OasisPet 67929 3.12 2.96 3.05—.09 OcciPet 3.16f 29919 41.52 40.45 40.83—1.35 Oracle .96 x39230 54.50 54.06 54.48—.08 Penney 22892 1.01 .96 .99—.02 Petrobras 29559 14.05 13.82 13.91+.09 Pfizer 1.44 43292 35.89 35.53 35.65—.18 PrUShSP 29230 30.84 30.58 30.66+.44 QIAGEN 30542 26.35 25.04 26.33—5.73 RangeRs .08 38452 3.46 3.29 3.37—.26 RegionsFn .62 37566 15.04 14.81 14.86—.52 SpdrGold 33477 142.26 141.93 142.08+1.39 S&P500ETF 4.13e 209849 291.32 288.66 290.96—2.12 SpdrRetl .49e 23820 41.41 40.89 41.32—.03 SpdrOGEx .73e 81043 20.80 20.51 20.62—.36 Schlmbrg 2 49311 31.16 30.72 31.00—.80 Schwab .68 41081 35.90 35.49 35.81+.36 SeaLtd 20454 28.93 28.21 28.52—2.02 SlackTcn 42011 25.59 24.41 24.49—1.56 SnapIncA 68639 14.33 14.04 14.11—.36 SwstnEngy 55024 1.86 1.76 1.77—.09 Sprint 58447 6.18 6.07 6.12—.01 SPMatls .98e 22981 55.77 55.36 55.57—.54 SPHlthC 1.01e 29144 88.88 88.36 88.64—1.19 SPCnSt 1.28e 24717 60.76 60.49 60.65—.25 SPEngy 2.04e 39521 56.72 56.30 56.49—.38 SPDRFncl .46e 116367 27.07 26.93 27.03—.30 SPInds 1.12e 22990 74.65 74.28 74.57—.66 SPTech .78e 34716 79.89 79.44 79.83—.38 SPUtil 1.55e 33561 64.28 63.94 64.02—.50 TaiwSemi .73e 41059 48.61 48.17 48.53+.58 Target 2.64 26166 111.25 109.53 110.86+2.91 TeekOffsh .04m 20726 1.55 1.53 1.54 TeekayTnk .21 39960 1.91 1.71 1.82+.05 TevaPhrm .73e 59308 6.65 6.44 6.56—.42 Transocn 83049 4.22 4.06 4.13—.04 Twitter 32448 40.10 39.41 39.44—1.36 UberTchn 30922 29.62 28.81 29.12—1.25 USOilFd 112859 11.21 11.02 11.17+.13 USSteel .20 216539 10.95 9.93 10.10—.83 UtdhlthGp 4.32 20215 223.47 220.17 222.32+1.08 ValeSA .29e 51013 11.20 10.99 11.08—.16 VanEGold .06e 110778 28.36 27.98 28.12+.54 VEckOilSvc .47e 19669 10.99 10.80 10.87—.18 VanEJrGld 22000 38.85 38.15 38.32+.64 VangEmg 1.10e 32659 40.18 40.07 40.16+.01 VangEur 1.71e 31031 52.33 52.18 52.30—.20 VangFTSE 1.10e 23444 40.37 40.25 40.34—.10 Vereit .56f 38875 9.95 9.79 9.80—.13 VerizonCm 2.46f x40383 59.45 58.93 59.15—.48 WPXEngy 24081 9.97 9.75 9.89—.03 WellsFargo 2.04f 44775 48.42 48.08 48.23—.58 WhitngPet 31886 7.13 