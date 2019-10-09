BC-150-actives-n

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|31193
|2.25
|2.13
|2.15—.12
|AT&TInc 2.04
|x99341
|37.22
|36.89
|37.03—.13
|Alibaba
|59784
|165.70
|163.42
|165.12—3.20
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|51930
|8.93
|8.84
|8.86—.11
|Altice .07e
|25484
|29.25
|28.65
|28.98—.24
|Altria 3.36f
|29564
|42.43
|41.68
|42.26+.09
|Ambev .05e
|63297
|4.60
|4.54
|4.57—.02
|Annaly 1e
|23625
|8.66
|8.58
|8.61—.04
|AnteroRes 1
|31816
|2.53
|2.40
|2.46—.21
|ArcelorM .10p
|19531
|13.26
|12.98
|13.07—.17
|AuroraCn
|57867
|4.28
|4.11
|4.15+.04
|Avon
|20431
|4.33
|4.16
|4.21—.18
|BPPLC 2.44
|21691
|37.38
|37.12
|37.20+.25
|BcoBrad .06a
|28276
|7.100
|7.87
|7.94+.08
|BcoSantSA .21e
|25426
|3.85
|3.82
|3.85—.02
|BkofAm .72f
|139119
|27.97
|27.75
|27.87—.44
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|32366
|18.05
|17.83
|17.90+.28
|BlackBerry
|23300
|4.98
|4.87
|4.89—.22
|BostonSci
|30831
|38.82
|38.23
|38.72—1.63
|BrMySq 1.64
|24742
|50.94
|50.32
|50.57—.31
|CVSHealth 2
|20441
|61.34
|60.69
|60.82—1.18
|CabotO&G .36f
|21167
|17.85
|17.49
|17.58—.59
|CallonPet
|44023
|4.03
|3.92
|3.97+.06
|Cemigpf .08e
|20235
|3.38
|3.27
|3.27—.04
|CenovusE .25
|26437
|8.26
|8.01
|8.11—.46
|ChesEng
|247822
|1.31
|1.27
|1.29—.05
|CgpVelLCrd
|101891
|10.01
|9.52
|9.88+.30
|CgpVelICrd
|135810
|5.99
|5.68
|5.77—.19
|Citigroup 2.04f
|31051
|67.50
|66.79
|67.31—.84
|ClevCliffs .24
|59565
|7.25
|6.90
|6.97—.46
|CocaCola 1.60
|31783
|54.07
|53.54
|53.67—.20
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|28228
|54.40
|53.59
|53.85+.49
|DenburyR
|36548
|1.11
|1.06
|1.08—.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|21792
|6.94
|6.88
|6.92—.17
|DevonE .36f
|24870
|21.40
|20.91
|21.02—.87
|DxGBull
|41772
|33.10
|31.80
|32.21+1.61
|DxGlMBr
|27229
|15.09
|14.31
|14.90—.85
|DirSPBear
|29309
|18.32
|18.08
|18.14+.36
|DirDGlBr
|66641
|7.12
|6.85
|7.03—.43
|DxSPOGBl
|67480
|2.64
|2.53
|2.57—.13
|DrxSPBull
|21516
|49.21
|48.60
|49.06—1.08
|Disney 1.76
|20242
|129.40
|128.06
|128.76—2.14
|EQTCorp .12
|23859
|9.54
|9.14
|9.38—.39
|EnCanag .07
|110454
|4.31
|4.18
|4.21—.31
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|36493
|12.60
|12.43
|12.51—.20
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|26724
|67.70
|67.20
|67.38—.64
|Fitbit
|22530
|3.80
|3.58
|3.63—.19
|FordM .60a
|70670
|8.64
|8.56
|8.59—.09
|FrptMcM .20
|90462
|8.67
|8.43
|8.51—.26
|Frontlne .60e
|21557
|11.91
|10.85
|10.89—.21
|GameStop 1.52
|22560
|5.30
|5.02
|5.12—.37
|GenElec .04
|153481
|8.34
|8.24
|8.27—.30
|GenMotors 1.52
|22393
|34.20
|33.79
|34.03—.72
|Gerdau .02e
|49290
|3.06
|2.96
|3.01—.07
|GoldFLtd .01e
|23280
|5.67
|5.52
|5.62+.20
|GraphPkg .30
|25935
|14.29
|14.06
|14.28—.05
|HPInc .64
|37900
|16.49
|16.32
|16.39—.41
|Hallibrtn .72
|32418
|18.50
|18.16
|18.24—.12
|HeclaM .01e
|22685
|2.03
|1.97
|2.01+.08
|HPEnt .45e
|23742
|14.15
|13.95
|14.09—.26
|HostHotls .85a
|28559
|16.60
|16.37
|16.43—.37
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|35020
|3.75
|3.64
|3.65+.06
|ICICIBk .19e
|35179
|12.25
|12.02
|12.03+.28
|iPtShFut
|129893
|25.83
|25.24
|25.36+1.09
|iShGold
|88274
|14.44
|14.40
|14.42+.14
|iShBrazil .67e
|66110
|41.21
|40.66
|40.86—.01
|iShSilver
|74436
|16.68
|16.55
|16.60+.30
|iShChinaLC .87e
|105584
|40.35
|40.19
|40.34+.38
|iShEMkts .59e
|145042
|40.72
|40.60
|40.69+.06
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|57749
|127.78
|127.41
|127.43—.19
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|34380
|144.61
|144.09
|144.11—.67
|iSEafe 1.66e
|72019
|63.97
|63.77
|63.92—.18
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|39127
|86.38
|86.25
|86.33—.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|45394
|147.68
|146.64
|147.05—1.83
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|22576
|60.08
|59.89
|60.03—.15
|Infosys
|34766
|11.24
|11.08
|11.18—.11
|Interpublic .94
|23523
|20.32
|19.87
|20.15—.96
|iShJapan
|19537
|56.48
|56.34
|56.43+.07
|iShCorEM .95e
|50825
|48.91
|48.78
|48.88+.10
|ItauUnHs
|42750
|8.03
|7.92
|7.97—.03
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|25547
|113.16
|112.07
|112.47—1.90
|JohnJn 3.80
|35465
|131.25
|128.68
|129.03—4.13
|JohnContln 1.04
|35309
|42.01
|41.56
|41.85—.39
|Keycorp .74f
|20589
|16.94
|16.73
|16.75—.53
|Kinrossg
|29767
|4.89
|4.80
|4.83+.02
|LBrands 1.20
|24941
|17.86
|17.22
|17.43—1.04
|LeviStrn .15p
|41010
|19.11
|17.26
|17.78—1.99
|Macys 1.51
|37221
|15.11
|14.88
|14.97—.06
|Mallinckdt
|33834
|2.55
|2.29
|2.33—.17
|MarathnO .20
|36671
|11.37
|11.13
|11.16—.25
|McDerI
|43018
|1.85
|1.69
|1.74—.06
|MobileTele 1.57e
|38640
|8.35
|8.17
|8.27+.21
|MorgStan 1.40f
|29726
|40.50
|40.03
|40.45—.23
|Nabors .24
|48331
|1.69
|1.57
|1.64+.07
|NikeB .88
|21451
|92.60
|91.82
|92.35—.82
|NokiaCp .19e
|74379
|4.94
|4.91
|4.94+.03
|NordicAm .11e
|96940
|3.93
|3.47
|3.59+.51
|OasisPet
|67929
|3.12
|2.96
|3.05—.09
|OcciPet 3.16f
|29919
|41.52
|40.45
|40.83—1.35
|Oracle .96
|x39230
|54.50
|54.06
|54.48—.08
|Penney
|22892
|1.01
|.96
|.99—.02
|Petrobras
|29559
|14.05
|13.82
|13.91+.09
|Pfizer 1.44
|43292
|35.89
|35.53
|35.65—.18
|PrUShSP
|29230
|30.84
|30.58
|30.66+.44
|QIAGEN
|30542
|26.35
|25.04
|26.33—5.73
|RangeRs .08
|38452
|3.46
|3.29
|3.37—.26
|RegionsFn .62
|37566
|15.04
|14.81
|14.86—.52
|SpdrGold
|33477
|142.26
|141.93
|142.08+1.39
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|209849
|291.32
|288.66
|290.96—2.12
|SpdrRetl .49e
|23820
|41.41
|40.89
|41.32—.03
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|81043
|20.80
|20.51
|20.62—.36
|Schlmbrg 2
|49311
|31.16
|30.72
|31.00—.80
|Schwab .68
|41081
|35.90
|35.49
|35.81+.36
|SeaLtd
|20454
|28.93
|28.21
|28.52—2.02
|SlackTcn
|42011
|25.59
|24.41
|24.49—1.56
|SnapIncA
|68639
|14.33
|14.04
|14.11—.36
|SwstnEngy
|55024
|1.86
|1.76
|1.77—.09
|Sprint
|58447
|6.18
|6.07
|6.12—.01
|SPMatls .98e
|22981
|55.77
|55.36
|55.57—.54
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|29144
|88.88
|88.36
|88.64—1.19
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|24717
|60.76
|60.49
|60.65—.25
|SPEngy 2.04e
|39521
|56.72
|56.30
|56.49—.38
|SPDRFncl .46e
|116367
|27.07
|26.93
|27.03—.30
|SPInds 1.12e
|22990
|74.65
|74.28
|74.57—.66
|SPTech .78e
|34716
|79.89
|79.44
|79.83—.38
|SPUtil 1.55e
|33561
|64.28
|63.94
|64.02—.50
|TaiwSemi .73e
|41059
|48.61
|48.17
|48.53+.58
|Target 2.64
|26166
|111.25
|109.53
|110.86+2.91
|TeekOffsh .04m
|20726
|1.55
|1.53
|1.54
|TeekayTnk .21
|39960
|1.91
|1.71
|1.82+.05
|TevaPhrm .73e
|59308
|6.65
|6.44
|6.56—.42
|Transocn
|83049
|4.22
|4.06
|4.13—.04
|32448
|40.10
|39.41
|39.44—1.36
|UberTchn
|30922
|29.62
|28.81
|29.12—1.25
|USOilFd
|112859
|11.21
|11.02
|11.17+.13
|USSteel .20
|216539
|10.95
|9.93
|10.10—.83
|UtdhlthGp 4.32
|20215
|223.47
|220.17
|222.32+1.08
|ValeSA .29e
|51013
|11.20
|10.99
|11.08—.16
|VanEGold .06e
|110778
|28.36
|27.98
|28.12+.54
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|19669
|10.99
|10.80
|10.87—.18
|VanEJrGld
|22000
|38.85
|38.15
|38.32+.64
|VangEmg 1.10e
|32659
|40.18
|40.07
|40.16+.01
|VangEur 1.71e
|31031
|52.33
|52.18
|52.30—.20
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|23444
|40.37
|40.25
|40.34—.10
|Vereit .56f
|38875
|9.95
|9.79
|9.80—.13
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|x40383
|59.45
|58.93
|59.15—.48
|WPXEngy
|24081
|9.97
|9.75
|9.89—.03
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|44775
|48.42
|48.08
|48.23—.58
|WhitngPet
|31886
|7.13
|6.80
|6.92—.29
|Yamanag .02
|33960
|3.51
|3.42
|3.45+.07
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.