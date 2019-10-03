BC-150-actives-n, The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 29552 2.19 2.08 2.16+.01 AT&TInc 2.04 86977 37.17 36.66 36.99—.09 Alibaba 51216 168.79 165.00 168.36+2.59 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 85384 9.02 8.87 8.94—.07 Ambev .05e 84871 4.59 4.52 4.55+.01 Annaly 1e 50544 8.69 8.55 8.61+.07 AnteroRes 1 49429 2.88 2.67 2.82+.03 Aphrian 38147 5.31 5.10 5.17—.01 ArcelorM .10p 30237 13.03 12.72 12.96—.21 AuroraCn 119814 4.42 4.07 4.33+.18 Avon 34248 4.37 4.12 4.30+.08 BPPLC 2.44 53535 36.35 35.88 36.18—.41 BcoBrad .06a 63045 7.88 7.68 7.78+.01 BcoSantSA .21e 60751 3.83 3.77 3.82—.01 BkofAm .72f 286685 27.88 27.16 27.57—.27 BarrickGld 2.82e 77657 17.93 17.32 17.60+.23 BlackBerry 34638 5.16 4.92 5.16+.14 Blackstone 2.07e 32766 47.24 46.27 46.97+.31 BrMySq 1.64 31496 49.35 48.55 49.30+.09 CallonPet 108450 3.94 3.75 3.87—.06 CntryLink 1 33777 11.58 11.36 11.48—.05 ChesEng 238224 1.34 1.28 1.31—.02 CgpVelLCrd 141733 9.20 8.56 9.06—.39 CgpVelICrd 149977 6.62 6.20 6.29+.24 Citigroup 2.04f 59534 66.54 64.79 65.96—.31 ClevCliffs .24 x207890 7.59 6.93 7.29+.59 CocaCola 1.60 49008 53.84 52.82 53.79+.71 DeltaAir 1.61f 67390 53.86 51.81 52.61—1.74 DenburyR 63657 1.07 1.00 1.04 DevonE .36f 30067 22.00 21.42 21.80—.23 DxGBull 87126 32.12 29.70 30.99+.93 DxGlMBr 43968 16.31 14.82 15.43—.50 DirSPBear 116414 19.38 18.49 18.72 DirDGlBr 180699 7.73 7.12 7.41—.23 DxSPOGBl 96779 2.73 2.53 2.65—.05 DrxSCBull .41e 32803 51.35 48.74 50.05—1.05 DrxSPBull 46142 48.41 46.12 47.78 Disney 1.76 32124 129.43 127.54 128.01—1.13 EQTCorp .12 40431 10.00 9.06 9.41—.67 EnCanag .07 115538 4.33 4.18 4.30+.04 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 49967 12.82 12.51 12.68+.01 ExxonMbl 3.48 41835 67.38 66.31 67.15 FordM .60a 183065 8.60 8.45 8.57—.04 FrptMcM .20 135208 8.87 8.60 8.72—.15 Gap .97 34667 16.41 15.86 16.19—.26 GenElec .04 236250 8.52 8.25 8.43—.08 GenMotors 1.52 36711 34.62 34.16 34.33—.36 Gerdau .02e 39688 3.06 2.97 3.03+.03 GoldFLtd .01e 38801 5.31 5.12 5.24+.06 HPInc .64 38914 18.55 18.14 18.23—.36 Hallibrtn .72 38946 18.41 18.03 18.23+.06 HarmonyG .05 38925 3.12 3.00 3.03—.01 HeclaM .01e 36138 1.95 1.88 1.91—.02 IAMGldg 1.52f 42177 3.61 3.42 3.56—.01 iPtShFut 302461 27.10 25.76 26.13—.32 iShGold 175018 14.54 14.34 14.44+.10 iShBrazil .67e 142491 41.40 40.48 41.04+.26 iShSilver 167422 16.65 16.37 16.50+.07 iShChinaLC .87e 126415 40.25 39.94 40.15+.48 iShEMkts .59e 328093 40.72 40.30 40.59+.32 iShiBoxIG 3.87 46544 127.92 127.43 127.62+.38 iSh20yrT 3.05 78988 145.67 143.92 144.79+1.18 iSEafe 1.66e 174186 63.61 62.98 63.41+.16 iShiBxHYB 5.09 136382 86.15 85.75 86.02—.09 iShR2K 1.77e 124576 147.44 144.93 146.29—.96 iShREst 2.76e 48418 93.27 91.95 92.73+.54 iShCorEafe 1.56e 48026 59.72 59.14 59.52+.16 Infosys 31475 11.21 11.06 11.13+.05 iShJapan 50609 56.05 55.53 55.76—.03 iSTaiwn 39013 36.49 36.16 36.40+.21 iShUK 32445 30.39 30.04 30.30+.11 iShCorEM .95e 109004 48.93 48.45 48.79+.41 ItauUnHs 139240 8.20 7.97 8.08+.04 JPMorgCh 3.20 x52475 112.91 110.52 111.60—.75 Keycorp .74f 49530 17.05 16.59 16.88—.18 KindMorg 1 36896 20.28 19.93 20.22+.05 Kinrossg 66616 5.00 4.79 4.91+.06 Kroger .56f 43065 25.15 24.41 24.53—.53 LaredoPet 32015 2.17 2.03 2.11—.03 LennarA .16 37655 59.25 57.66 58.17+.35 LloydBkg .47a 32075 2.54 2.49 2.53+.03 Macys 1.51 76876 14.63 14.11 14.37—.28 Mallinckdt 41053 2.59 2.40 2.54+.11 MarathnO .20 55331 11.45 11.07 11.37+.07 McDerI 44108 1.79 1.68 1.73—.02 MorgStan 1.40f 44190 40.30 39.30 39.78—.45 Nabors .24 44971 1.62 1.51 1.58—.03 NokiaCp .19e 157679 4.86 4.75 4.84+.02 OasisPet 38311 3.19 2.98 3.11—.07 Oracle .96 38758 53.65 52.94 53.38+.23 PG&ECp 2.12f 33441 9.26 9.01 9.21+.25 Petrobras 50931 14.18 13.86 14.06+.04 Pfizer 1.44 55661 35.14 34.60 35.12+.42 PivotSftn 31231 14.90 14.87 14.90+.01 PUltSP500 36922 51.14 48.72 50.45 ProVixST 33484 22.30 21.19 21.49—.26 PrUCrude 35352 14.97 14.28 14.81—.43 ProShtQQQ 35181 28.80 28.25 28.37—.07 ProShSP 85670 27.24 26.80 26.93 PrUShSP 88576 32.02 31.02 31.30—.01 RangeRs .08 68902 3.61 3.33 3.47+.05 RegionsFn .62 69305 15.18 14.77 14.98—.19 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 32716 261.32 257.38 260.31—.41 SpdrGold 68927 143.25 141.29 142.30+1.04 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 31091 36.63 36.18 36.48+.10 S&P500ETF 4.13e 481365 289.46 284.82 288.17+.11 SpdrShTHiY 1.58 73415 26.73 26.64 26.67—.05 SpdrS&PRB .74e 35269 50.91 49.91 50.30—.66 SpdrRetl .49e 30077 41.04 40.11 40.46—.54 SpdrOGEx .73e 177606 20.99 20.48 20.78—.17 Schlmbrg 2 42039 32.04 31.46 31.81+.05 Schwab .68 94675 36.43 35.07 35.16—1.36 SibanyeG .14r 34836 6.22 6.08 6.08—.03 SlackTcn 29500 24.00 22.53 23.86+.43 SnapIncA 215436 14.64 13.98 14.42—.39 SwstnEngy 91407 1.91 1.76 1.84—.06 Sprint 51378 6.03 5.84 5.93—.06 Square 33888 61.08 59.06 60.56+.48 SPMatls .98e 48376 55.91 55.10 55.63—.18 SPHlthC 1.01e 54159 88.55 87.20 88.34+.39 SPCnSt 1.28e 84035 60.57 59.79 60.39+.36 SPEngy 2.04e 91687 56.53 55.64 56.27—.14 SPDRFncl .46e 475648 26.92 26.45 26.71—.15 SPInds 1.12e 81075 74.50 73.18 73.99—.35 SPTech .78e 78693 78.98 77.28 78.65+.37 SpdrRESel 44225 39.30 38.70 39.03+.27 SPUtil 1.55e 57284 63.91 63.42 63.62—.11 TALEduc 37996 35.77 33.65 35.77+2.06 TaiwSemi .73e 30971 46.95 46.24 46.77+.34 TevaPhrm .73e 90748 7.02 6.69 6.80—.19 Transocn 97112 4.17 3.98 4.11—.04 TurqHillRs 50116 .47 .46 .46—.01 Twitter 54485 39.89 38.61 39.85+.15 UberTchn 41466 29.46 28.52 29.15+.15 USOilFd 164103 10.89 10.64 10.83—.15 USSteel .20 59308 11.11 10.55 10.85—.09 ValeSA .29e 111668 11.07 10.73 11.02+.15 VanEGold .06e 277011 28.05 27.31 27.70+.29 VnEkSemi .58e 30674 117.59 115.08 117.11+.72 VEckOilSvc .47e 48359 11.13 10.89 11.03—.06 VanEJrGld 63525 38.45 37.30 37.98+.41 VangEmg 1.10e 122968 40.22 39.83 40.11+.32 VangFTSE 1.10e 55001 40.14 39.74 40.02+.12 Vereit .56f 51666 9.97 9.81 9.92+.11 VerizonCm 2.46f 38961 59.12 58.33 58.87—.04 Visa 1 30252 172.49 168.63 171.99+2.16 WPXEngy 61140 10.24 9.77 10.22+.26 WellsFargo 2.04f 82294 48.42 47.32 48.09—.38 WhitngPet 37220 7.10 6.60 6.85—.27 Yamanag .02 70565 3.47 3.32 3.44+.09 ————————— 