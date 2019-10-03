BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|29552
|2.19
|2.08
|2.16+.01
|AT&TInc 2.04
|86977
|37.17
|36.66
|36.99—.09
|Alibaba
|51216
|168.79
|165.00
|168.36+2.59
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|85384
|9.02
|8.87
|8.94—.07
|Ambev .05e
|84871
|4.59
|4.52
|4.55+.01
|Annaly 1e
|50544
|8.69
|8.55
|8.61+.07
|AnteroRes 1
|49429
|2.88
|2.67
|2.82+.03
|Aphrian
|38147
|5.31
|5.10
|5.17—.01
|ArcelorM .10p
|30237
|13.03
|12.72
|12.96—.21
|AuroraCn
|119814
|4.42
|4.07
|4.33+.18
|Avon
|34248
|4.37
|4.12
|4.30+.08
|BPPLC 2.44
|53535
|36.35
|35.88
|36.18—.41
|BcoBrad .06a
|63045
|7.88
|7.68
|7.78+.01
|BcoSantSA .21e
|60751
|3.83
|3.77
|3.82—.01
|BkofAm .72f
|286685
|27.88
|27.16
|27.57—.27
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|77657
|17.93
|17.32
|17.60+.23
|BlackBerry
|34638
|5.16
|4.92
|5.16+.14
|Blackstone 2.07e
|32766
|47.24
|46.27
|46.97+.31
|BrMySq 1.64
|31496
|49.35
|48.55
|49.30+.09
|CallonPet
|108450
|3.94
|3.75
|3.87—.06
|CntryLink 1
|33777
|11.58
|11.36
|11.48—.05
|ChesEng
|238224
|1.34
|1.28
|1.31—.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|141733
|9.20
|8.56
|9.06—.39
|CgpVelICrd
|149977
|6.62
|6.20
|6.29+.24
|Citigroup 2.04f
|59534
|66.54
|64.79
|65.96—.31
|ClevCliffs .24
|x207890
|7.59
|6.93
|7.29+.59
|CocaCola 1.60
|49008
|53.84
|52.82
|53.79+.71
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|67390
|53.86
|51.81
|52.61—1.74
|DenburyR
|63657
|1.07
|1.00
|1.04
|DevonE .36f
|30067
|22.00
|21.42
|21.80—.23
|DxGBull
|87126
|32.12
|29.70
|30.99+.93
|DxGlMBr
|43968
|16.31
|14.82
|15.43—.50
|DirSPBear
|116414
|19.38
|18.49
|18.72
|DirDGlBr
|180699
|7.73
|7.12
|7.41—.23
|DxSPOGBl
|96779
|2.73
|2.53
|2.65—.05
|DrxSCBull .41e
|32803
|51.35
|48.74
|50.05—1.05
|DrxSPBull
|46142
|48.41
|46.12
|47.78
|Disney 1.76
|32124
|129.43
|127.54
|128.01—1.13
|EQTCorp .12
|40431
|10.00
|9.06
|9.41—.67
|EnCanag .07
|115538
|4.33
|4.18
|4.30+.04
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|49967
|12.82
|12.51
|12.68+.01
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|41835
|67.38
|66.31
|67.15
|FordM .60a
|183065
|8.60
|8.45
|8.57—.04
|FrptMcM .20
|135208
|8.87
|8.60
|8.72—.15
|Gap .97
|34667
|16.41
|15.86
|16.19—.26
|GenElec .04
|236250
|8.52
|8.25
|8.43—.08
|GenMotors 1.52
|36711
|34.62
|34.16
|34.33—.36
|Gerdau .02e
|39688
|3.06
|2.97
|3.03+.03
|GoldFLtd .01e
|38801
|5.31
|5.12
|5.24+.06
|HPInc .64
|38914
|18.55
|18.14
|18.23—.36
|Hallibrtn .72
|38946
|18.41
|18.03
|18.23+.06
|HarmonyG .05
|38925
|3.12
|3.00
|3.03—.01
|HeclaM .01e
|36138
|1.95
|1.88
|1.91—.02
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|42177
|3.61
|3.42
|3.56—.01
|iPtShFut
|302461
|27.10
|25.76
|26.13—.32
|iShGold
|175018
|14.54
|14.34
|14.44+.10
|iShBrazil .67e
|142491
|41.40
|40.48
|41.04+.26
|iShSilver
|167422
|16.65
|16.37
|16.50+.07
|iShChinaLC .87e
|126415
|40.25
|39.94
|40.15+.48
|iShEMkts .59e
|328093
|40.72
|40.30
|40.59+.32
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|46544
|127.92
|127.43
|127.62+.38
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|78988
|145.67
|143.92
|144.79+1.18
|iSEafe 1.66e
|174186
|63.61
|62.98
|63.41+.16
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|136382
|86.15
|85.75
|86.02—.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|124576
|147.44
|144.93
|146.29—.96
|iShREst 2.76e
|48418
|93.27
|91.95
|92.73+.54
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|48026
|59.72
|59.14
|59.52+.16
|Infosys
|31475
|11.21
|11.06
|11.13+.05
|iShJapan
|50609
|56.05
|55.53
|55.76—.03
|iSTaiwn
|39013
|36.49
|36.16
|36.40+.21
|iShUK
|32445
|30.39
|30.04
|30.30+.11
|iShCorEM .95e
|109004
|48.93
|48.45
|48.79+.41
|ItauUnHs
|139240
|8.20
|7.97
|8.08+.04
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|x52475
|112.91
|110.52
|111.60—.75
|Keycorp .74f
|49530
|17.05
|16.59
|16.88—.18
|KindMorg 1
|36896
|20.28
|19.93
|20.22+.05
|Kinrossg
|66616
|5.00
|4.79
|4.91+.06
|Kroger .56f
|43065
|25.15
|24.41
|24.53—.53
|LaredoPet
|32015
|2.17
|2.03
|2.11—.03
|LennarA .16
|37655
|59.25
|57.66
|58.17+.35
|LloydBkg .47a
|32075
|2.54
|2.49
|2.53+.03
|Macys 1.51
|76876
|14.63
|14.11
|14.37—.28
|Mallinckdt
|41053
|2.59
|2.40
|2.54+.11
|MarathnO .20
|55331
|11.45
|11.07
|11.37+.07
|McDerI
|44108
|1.79
|1.68
|1.73—.02
|MorgStan 1.40f
|44190
|40.30
|39.30
|39.78—.45
|Nabors .24
|44971
|1.62
|1.51
|1.58—.03
|NokiaCp .19e
|157679
|4.86
|4.75
|4.84+.02
|OasisPet
|38311
|3.19
|2.98
|3.11—.07
|Oracle .96
|38758
|53.65
|52.94
|53.38+.23
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|33441
|9.26
|9.01
|9.21+.25
|Petrobras
|50931
|14.18
|13.86
|14.06+.04
|Pfizer 1.44
|55661
|35.14
|34.60
|35.12+.42
|PivotSftn
|31231
|14.90
|14.87
|14.90+.01
|PUltSP500
|36922
|51.14
|48.72
|50.45
|ProVixST
|33484
|22.30
|21.19
|21.49—.26
|PrUCrude
|35352
|14.97
|14.28
|14.81—.43
|ProShtQQQ
|35181
|28.80
|28.25
|28.37—.07
|ProShSP
|85670
|27.24
|26.80
|26.93
|PrUShSP
|88576
|32.02
|31.02
|31.30—.01
|RangeRs .08
|68902
|3.61
|3.33
|3.47+.05
|RegionsFn .62
|69305
|15.18
|14.77
|14.98—.19
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|32716
|261.32
|257.38
|260.31—.41
|SpdrGold
|68927
|143.25
|141.29
|142.30+1.04
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|31091
|36.63
|36.18
|36.48+.10
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|481365
|289.46
|284.82
|288.17+.11
|SpdrShTHiY 1.58
|73415
|26.73
|26.64
|26.67—.05
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|35269
|50.91
|49.91
|50.30—.66
|SpdrRetl .49e
|30077
|41.04
|40.11
|40.46—.54
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|177606
|20.99
|20.48
|20.78—.17
|Schlmbrg 2
|42039
|32.04
|31.46
|31.81+.05
|Schwab .68
|94675
|36.43
|35.07
|35.16—1.36
|SibanyeG .14r
|34836
|6.22
|6.08
|6.08—.03
|SlackTcn
|29500
|24.00
|22.53
|23.86+.43
|SnapIncA
|215436
|14.64
|13.98
|14.42—.39
|SwstnEngy
|91407
|1.91
|1.76
|1.84—.06
|Sprint
|51378
|6.03
|5.84
|5.93—.06
|Square
|33888
|61.08
|59.06
|60.56+.48
|SPMatls .98e
|48376
|55.91
|55.10
|55.63—.18
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|54159
|88.55
|87.20
|88.34+.39
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|84035
|60.57
|59.79
|60.39+.36
|SPEngy 2.04e
|91687
|56.53
|55.64
|56.27—.14
|SPDRFncl .46e
|475648
|26.92
|26.45
|26.71—.15
|SPInds 1.12e
|81075
|74.50
|73.18
|73.99—.35
|SPTech .78e
|78693
|78.98
|77.28
|78.65+.37
|SpdrRESel
|44225
|39.30
|38.70
|39.03+.27
|SPUtil 1.55e
|57284
|63.91
|63.42
|63.62—.11
|TALEduc
|37996
|35.77
|33.65
|35.77+2.06
|TaiwSemi .73e
|30971
|46.95
|46.24
|46.77+.34
|TevaPhrm .73e
|90748
|7.02
|6.69
|6.80—.19
|Transocn
|97112
|4.17
|3.98
|4.11—.04
|TurqHillRs
|50116
|.47
|.46
|.46—.01
|54485
|39.89
|38.61
|39.85+.15
|UberTchn
|41466
|29.46
|28.52
|29.15+.15
|USOilFd
|164103
|10.89
|10.64
|10.83—.15
|USSteel .20
|59308
|11.11
|10.55
|10.85—.09
|ValeSA .29e
|111668
|11.07
|10.73
|11.02+.15
|VanEGold .06e
|277011
|28.05
|27.31
|27.70+.29
|VnEkSemi .58e
|30674
|117.59
|115.08
|117.11+.72
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|48359
|11.13
|10.89
|11.03—.06
|VanEJrGld
|63525
|38.45
|37.30
|37.98+.41
|VangEmg 1.10e
|122968
|40.22
|39.83
|40.11+.32
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|55001
|40.14
|39.74
|40.02+.12
|Vereit .56f
|51666
|9.97
|9.81
|9.92+.11
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|38961
|59.12
|58.33
|58.87—.04
|Visa 1
|30252
|172.49
|168.63
|171.99+2.16
|WPXEngy
|61140
|10.24
|9.77
|10.22+.26
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|82294
|48.42
|47.32
|48.09—.38
|WhitngPet
|37220
|7.10
|6.60
|6.85—.27
|Yamanag .02
|70565
|3.47
|3.32
|3.44+.09
|—————————
