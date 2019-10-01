BC-150-actives-n

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|52998
|2.43
|2.27
|2.30+.03
|AT&TInc 2.04
|115137
|37.96
|37.45
|37.49—.35
|AbbVie 4.28
|42637
|76.03
|73.93
|74.12—1.60
|Alibaba
|73675
|168.23
|163.64
|164.05—3.18
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|59857
|9.19
|9.11
|9.13—.01
|Altria 3.36f
|27591
|41.14
|40.71
|41.01+.11
|Ambev .05e
|76412
|4.65
|4.58
|4.63+.01
|Annaly 1e
|27430
|8.81
|8.71
|8.74—.07
|AnteroRes 1
|28561
|3.10
|2.92
|2.95—.08
|ArcelorM .10p
|31124
|14.36
|13.86
|13.87—.37
|AuroraCn
|113593
|4.39
|4.13
|4.14—.25
|BB&TCp 1.80f
|30554
|53.90
|52.65
|52.70—.67
|BcoBrad .06a
|34298
|8.16
|7.96
|8.00—.14
|BcoSantSA .21e
|50415
|4.03
|3.95
|3.96—.07
|BkofAm .72f
|227411
|29.51
|28.67
|28.68—.49
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|83494
|17.59
|17.03
|17.48+.15
|BauschHl
|37702
|21.58
|20.24
|20.27—1.58
|BlackBerry
|34683
|5.39
|5.12
|5.14—.12
|BrMySq 1.64
|37248
|51.44
|50.72
|50.81+.10
|CallonPet
|68211
|4.48
|4.18
|4.20—.15
|CanopyGr
|33202
|22.91
|21.62
|21.82—1.11
|Carnival 2
|33730
|44.17
|42.63
|42.69—1.02
|Centenes
|31668
|43.62
|42.09
|42.56—.70
|CntryLink 1
|54610
|12.58
|12.13
|12.13—.35
|ChesEng
|248247
|1.46
|1.38
|1.39—.02
|CienaCorp
|37911
|38.25
|36.46
|36.71—2.52
|CgpVelLCrd
|71598
|10.64
|10.00
|10.02—.35
|CgpVelICrd
|81949
|5.74
|5.38
|5.73+.21
|Citigroup 2.04f
|52585
|70.27
|68.63
|68.82—.26
|ClevCliffs .24
|40093
|7.51
|7.18
|7.21—.01
|CocaCola 1.60
|54547
|54.78
|54.01
|54.32—.13
|Coeur
|31035
|4.100
|4.73
|4.92+.11
|DXCTch .84f
|28811
|29.74
|28.52
|28.72—.78
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|27162
|58.68
|56.91
|56.95—.65
|DenburyR
|36205
|1.23
|1.16
|1.17—.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|29573
|7.47
|7.25
|7.30—.21
|DrGMBllrs
|30358
|63.47
|56.33
|63.39+6.25
|DxGBull
|88522
|30.05
|27.22
|29.92+2.06
|DxGlMBr
|59841
|17.97
|15.74
|15.76—1.100
|DirSPBear
|41150
|17.56
|16.89
|17.54+.39
|DirDGlBr
|148284
|8.46
|7.62
|7.67—.56
|DxSPOGBl
|60981
|3.49
|3.18
|3.20—.12
|EnCanag .07
|87212
|4.66
|4.49
|4.54—.07
|EndvSilvg
|29953
|2.37
|2.20
|2.36+.14
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|50107
|13.21
|13.03
|13.05—.04
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|32452
|70.91
|69.69
|69.71—.90
|FordM .60a
|150340
|9.24
|9.03
|9.03—.13
|FrptMcM .20
|115707
|9.60
|9.16
|9.28—.29
|GameStop 1.52
|36245
|5.82
|5.52
|5.54+.02
|GenElec .04
|256050
|9.04
|8.63
|8.67—.28
|GenMotors 1.52
|27658
|37.48
|36.62
|36.64—.85
|GoldFLtd .01e
|33613
|5.16
|4.83
|5.16+.24
|HPInc .64
|41585
|19.18
|18.75
|18.81—.11
|Hallibrtn .72
|45805
|19.16
|18.66
|18.71—.15
|HeclaM .01e
|33369
|1.89
|1.75
|1.86+.10
|ICICIBk .19e
|33600
|11.98
|11.84
|11.91—.27
|iPtShFut
|207351
|24.35
|23.05
|24.28+.54
|iShGold
|105089
|14.21
|13.98
|14.20+.10
|iShBrazil .67e
|102788
|42.00
|41.54
|41.73—.40
|iShCanada .48e
|28697
|28.92
|28.62
|28.64—.27
|iShEMU .86e
|54416
|38.88
|38.52
|38.52—.37
|iShHK .61e
|48907
|22.73
|22.30
|22.38—.32
|iShSilver
|147731
|16.19
|15.91
|16.18+.26
|iShChinaLC .87e
|128132
|39.93
|39.50
|39.69—.11
|iShEMkts .59e
|245290
|40.91
|40.55
|40.64—.23
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|52735
|127.66
|126.56
|127.46—.02
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|84793
|143.82
|141.14
|143.72+.64
|iSEafe 1.66e
|232094
|65.07
|64.54
|64.59—.62
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|104177
|86.86
|86.60
|86.65—.52
|iShR2K 1.77e
|134482
|153.35
|150.51
|150.64—.70
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|29549
|64.29
|63.74
|63.78—.32
|iShREst 2.76e
|48860
|93.67
|92.47
|92.76—.79
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|50147
|61.01
|60.54
|60.57—.50
|Infosys
|42188
|11.25
|11.03
|11.04—.33
|iShJapan
|40284
|56.79
|56.44
|56.48—.26
|iSTaiwn
|30527
|36.60
|36.44
|36.49+.13
|iShUK
|107376
|31.28
|31.03
|31.10—.33
|iShCorEM .95e
|84372
|49.09
|48.70
|48.81—.21
|ItauUnHs
|45181
|8.43
|8.21
|8.26—.16
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|43170
|119.00
|116.82
|116.87—.82
|Keycorp .74f
|35222
|18.04
|17.52
|17.52—.32
|KindMorg 1
|29425
|20.74
|20.35
|20.38—.23
|Kinrossg
|96329
|4.81
|4.51
|4.79+.19
|Macys 1.51
|49100
|15.85
|15.28
|15.41—.14
|Mallinckdt
|71663
|2.66
|2.36
|2.39—.02
|MarathnO .20
|43962
|12.50
|12.16
|12.18—.09
|McDerI
|81834
|2.04
|1.82
|1.90—.12
|MorgStan 1.40f
|67018
|42.65
|41.25
|41.60—1.07
|Nabors .24
|36320
|1.93
|1.77
|1.77—.10
|NewmtM .56
|32301
|38.22
|37.48
|37.94+.02
|NokiaCp .19e
|374059
|5.06
|4.88
|4.90—.16
|OasisPet
|48184
|3.61
|3.39
|3.41—.05
|Oracle .96
|54780
|55.64
|54.51
|54.57—.46
|Penney
|31610
|.93
|.88
|.90+.01
|Petrobras
|51302
|14.51
|14.35
|14.37—.10
|Pfizer 1.44
|86551
|36.02
|35.56
|35.76—.17
|ProVixST
|31301
|20.00
|18.96
|19.95+.43
|PrUShSP
|91731
|29.97
|29.20
|29.94+.44
|ProUShL20
|28332
|24.94
|24.02
|24.05—.31
|RangeRs .08
|51567
|4.00
|3.69
|3.72—.11
|RegionsFn .62
|48397
|16.08
|15.58
|15.58—.24
|RoanRescn
|54409
|1.54
|1.49
|1.50+.27
|SpdrGold
|64854
|139.99
|137.80
|139.94+1.07
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|40599
|37.70
|37.31
|37.32—.42
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|299862
|295.57
|294.56
|294.73—2.04
|SpdrBiot .44e
|34312
|77.64
|75.93
|76.01—.24
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|30703
|53.65
|52.27
|52.28—.51
|SpdrRetl .49e
|33407
|43.14
|42.38
|42.44+.01
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|127402
|22.74
|22.06
|22.09—.27
|Schlmbrg 2
|30592
|34.57
|33.43
|33.49—.68
|Schwab .68
|168793
|39.88
|37.48
|38.43—3.40
|SiderurNac
|31631
|3.17
|3.10
|3.15—.02
|SlackTcn
|47087
|24.07
|22.66
|22.87—.86
|SnapIncA
|151518
|16.46
|15.62
|15.62—.18
|SwstnEngy
|99521
|2.02
|1.93
|1.95+.02
|Sprint
|47039
|6.22
|6.10
|6.15—.02
|Square
|41408
|62.99
|61.87
|61.98+.03
|SPMatls .98e
|29238
|58.49
|57.38
|57.40—.80
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|44221
|90.57
|89.60
|89.67—.46
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|65853
|61.62
|61.01
|61.22—.20
|SPEngy 2.04e
|50103
|59.62
|58.58
|58.62—.58
|SPDRFncl .46e
|224688
|28.15
|27.65
|27.66—.34
|SPInds 1.12e
|58251
|78.24
|76.54
|76.56—1.07
|SPTech .78e
|47403
|81.43
|80.23
|80.28—.25
|SpdrRESel
|32181
|39.40
|38.85
|38.97—.37
|SPUtil 1.55e
|71901
|64.70
|64.24
|64.42—.32
|TaiwSemi .73e
|74570
|47.85
|46.96
|47.52+1.04
|TeekOffsh .04m
|190972
|1.54
|1.53
|1.53+.37
|TevaPhrm .73e
|119672
|7.37
|6.84
|6.89+.01
|TotalSA 2.71e
|90042
|52.36
|51.62
|51.62—.38
|Transocn
|91109
|4.59
|4.23
|4.25—.22
|38885
|41.57
|40.33
|40.39—.81
|UberTchn
|73980
|30.51
|28.65
|29.39—1.08
|USOilFd
|138747
|11.43
|11.18
|11.19—.15
|USSteel .20
|193175
|12.66
|11.60
|12.31+.76
|ValeSA .29e
|67148
|11.66
|11.42
|11.47—.04
|VanEGold .06e
|262859
|27.42
|26.51
|27.38+.67
|VnEkRus .01e
|29930
|22.91
|22.69
|22.70—.12
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|54697
|11.93
|11.48
|11.50—.25
|VanEJrGld
|64682
|37.67
|36.15
|37.65+1.39
|VangEmg 1.10e
|133124
|40.30
|39.96
|40.07—.19
|VangEur 1.71e
|40229
|53.45
|53.01
|53.03—.58
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|41278
|41.02
|40.70
|40.72—.36
|Vereit .56f
|45697
|9.89
|9.67
|9.75—.04
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|33289
|60.43
|59.90
|60.01—.35
|Visa 1
|31691
|174.54
|172.82
|173.55+1.54
|WPXEngy
|32755
|10.86
|10.52
|10.63+.04
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|117270
|50.78
|49.41
|49.42—1.02
|WTIndia .22e
|34205
|23.40
|23.28
|23.35—.51
|Yamanag .02
|81453
|3.34
|3.13
|3.33+.15
