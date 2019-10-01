BC-150-actives-n The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 52998 2.43 2.27 2.30+.03 AT&TInc 2.04 115137 37.96 37.45 37.49—.35 AbbVie 4.28 42637 76.03 73.93 74.12—1.60 Alibaba 73675 168.23 163.64 164.05—3.18 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 59857 9.19 9.11 9.13—.01 Altria 3.36f 27591 41.14 40.71 41.01+.11 Ambev .05e 76412 4.65 4.58 4.63+.01 Annaly 1e 27430 8.81 8.71 8.74—.07 AnteroRes 1 28561 3.10 2.92 2.95—.08 ArcelorM .10p 31124 14.36 13.86 13.87—.37 AuroraCn 113593 4.39 4.13 4.14—.25 BB&TCp 1.80f 30554 53.90 52.65 52.70—.67 BcoBrad .06a 34298 8.16 7.96 8.00—.14 BcoSantSA .21e 50415 4.03 3.95 3.96—.07 BkofAm .72f 227411 29.51 28.67 28.68—.49 BarrickGld 2.82e 83494 17.59 17.03 17.48+.15 BauschHl 37702 21.58 20.24 20.27—1.58 BlackBerry 34683 5.39 5.12 5.14—.12 BrMySq 1.64 37248 51.44 50.72 50.81+.10 CallonPet 68211 4.48 4.18 4.20—.15 CanopyGr 33202 22.91 21.62 21.82—1.11 Carnival 2 33730 44.17 42.63 42.69—1.02 Centenes 31668 43.62 42.09 42.56—.70 CntryLink 1 54610 12.58 12.13 12.13—.35 ChesEng 248247 1.46 1.38 1.39—.02 CienaCorp 37911 38.25 36.46 36.71—2.52 CgpVelLCrd 71598 10.64 10.00 10.02—.35 CgpVelICrd 81949 5.74 5.38 5.73+.21 Citigroup 2.04f 52585 70.27 68.63 68.82—.26 ClevCliffs .24 40093 7.51 7.18 7.21—.01 CocaCola 1.60 54547 54.78 54.01 54.32—.13 Coeur 31035 4.100 4.73 4.92+.11 DXCTch .84f 28811 29.74 28.52 28.72—.78 DeltaAir 1.61f 27162 58.68 56.91 56.95—.65 DenburyR 36205 1.23 1.16 1.17—.02 DeutschBk .12e 29573 7.47 7.25 7.30—.21 DrGMBllrs 30358 63.47 56.33 63.39+6.25 DxGBull 88522 30.05 27.22 29.92+2.06 DxGlMBr 59841 17.97 15.74 15.76—1.100 DirSPBear 41150 17.56 16.89 17.54+.39 DirDGlBr 148284 8.46 7.62 7.67—.56 DxSPOGBl 60981 3.49 3.18 3.20—.12 EnCanag .07 87212 4.66 4.49 4.54—.07 EndvSilvg 29953 2.37 2.20 2.36+.14 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 50107 13.21 13.03 13.05—.04 ExxonMbl 3.48 32452 70.91 69.69 69.71—.90 FordM .60a 150340 9.24 9.03 9.03—.13 FrptMcM .20 115707 9.60 9.16 9.28—.29 GameStop 1.52 36245 5.82 5.52 5.54+.02 GenElec .04 256050 9.04 8.63 8.67—.28 GenMotors 1.52 27658 37.48 36.62 36.64—.85 GoldFLtd .01e 33613 5.16 4.83 5.16+.24 HPInc .64 41585 19.18 18.75 18.81—.11 Hallibrtn .72 45805 19.16 18.66 18.71—.15 HeclaM .01e 33369 1.89 1.75 1.86+.10 ICICIBk .19e 33600 11.98 11.84 11.91—.27 iPtShFut 207351 24.35 23.05 24.28+.54 iShGold 105089 14.21 13.98 14.20+.10 iShBrazil .67e 102788 42.00 41.54 41.73—.40 iShCanada .48e 28697 28.92 28.62 28.64—.27 iShEMU .86e 54416 38.88 38.52 38.52—.37 iShHK .61e 48907 22.73 22.30 22.38—.32 iShSilver 147731 16.19 15.91 16.18+.26 iShChinaLC .87e 128132 39.93 39.50 39.69—.11 iShEMkts .59e 245290 40.91 40.55 40.64—.23 iShiBoxIG 3.87 52735 127.66 126.56 127.46—.02 iSh20yrT 3.05 84793 143.82 141.14 143.72+.64 iSEafe 1.66e 232094 65.07 64.54 64.59—.62 iShiBxHYB 5.09 104177 86.86 86.60 86.65—.52 iShR2K 1.77e 134482 153.35 150.51 150.64—.70 iSUSAMinV .87e 29549 64.29 63.74 63.78—.32 iShREst 2.76e 48860 93.67 92.47 92.76—.79 iShCorEafe 1.56e 50147 61.01 60.54 60.57—.50 Infosys 42188 11.25 11.03 11.04—.33 iShJapan 40284 56.79 56.44 56.48—.26 iSTaiwn 30527 36.60 36.44 36.49+.13 iShUK 107376 31.28 31.03 31.10—.33 iShCorEM .95e 84372 49.09 48.70 48.81—.21 ItauUnHs 45181 8.43 8.21 8.26—.16 JPMorgCh 3.20 43170 119.00 116.82 116.87—.82 Keycorp .74f 35222 18.04 17.52 17.52—.32 KindMorg 1 29425 20.74 20.35 20.38—.23 Kinrossg 96329 4.81 4.51 4.79+.19 Macys 1.51 49100 15.85 15.28 15.41—.14 Mallinckdt 71663 2.66 2.36 2.39—.02 MarathnO .20 43962 12.50 12.16 12.18—.09 McDerI 81834 2.04 1.82 1.90—.12 MorgStan 1.40f 67018 42.65 41.25 41.60—1.07 Nabors .24 36320 1.93 1.77 1.77—.10 NewmtM .56 32301 38.22 37.48 37.94+.02 NokiaCp .19e 374059 5.06 4.88 4.90—.16 OasisPet 48184 3.61 3.39 3.41—.05 Oracle .96 54780 55.64 54.51 54.57—.46 Penney 31610 .93 .88 .90+.01 Petrobras 51302 14.51 14.35 14.37—.10 Pfizer 1.44 86551 36.02 35.56 35.76—.17 ProVixST 31301 20.00 18.96 19.95+.43 PrUShSP 91731 29.97 29.20 29.94+.44 ProUShL20 28332 24.94 24.02 24.05—.31 RangeRs .08 51567 4.00 3.69 3.72—.11 RegionsFn .62 48397 16.08 15.58 15.58—.24 RoanRescn 54409 1.54 1.49 1.50+.27 SpdrGold 64854 139.99 137.80 139.94+1.07 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 40599 37.70 37.31 37.32—.42 S&P500ETF 4.13e 299862 295.57 294.56 294.73—2.04 SpdrBiot .44e 34312 77.64 75.93 76.01—.24 SpdrS&PRB .74e 30703 53.65 52.27 52.28—.51 SpdrRetl .49e 33407 43.14 42.38 42.44+.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 127402 22.74 22.06 22.09—.27 Schlmbrg 2 30592 34.57 33.43 33.49—.68 Schwab .68 168793 39.88 37.48 38.43—3.40 SiderurNac 31631 3.17 3.10 3.15—.02 SlackTcn 47087 24.07 22.66 22.87—.86 SnapIncA 151518 16.46 15.62 15.62—.18 SwstnEngy 99521 2.02 1.93 1.95+.02 Sprint 47039 6.22 6.10 6.15—.02 Square 41408 62.99 61.87 61.98+.03 SPMatls .98e 29238 58.49 57.38 57.40—.80 SPHlthC 1.01e 44221 90.57 89.60 89.67—.46 SPCnSt 1.28e 65853 61.62 61.01 61.22—.20 SPEngy 2.04e 50103 59.62 58.58 58.62—.58 SPDRFncl .46e 224688 28.15 27.65 27.66—.34 SPInds 1.12e 58251 78.24 76.54 76.56—1.07 SPTech .78e 47403 81.43 80.23 80.28—.25 SpdrRESel 32181 39.40 38.85 38.97—.37 SPUtil 1.55e 71901 64.70 64.24 64.42—.32 TaiwSemi .73e 74570 47.85 46.96 47.52+1.04 TeekOffsh .04m 190972 1.54 1.53 1.53+.37 TevaPhrm .73e 119672 7.37 6.84 6.89+.01 TotalSA 2.71e 90042 52.36 51.62 51.62—.38 Transocn 91109 4.59 4.23 4.25—.22 Twitter 38885 41.57 40.33 40.39—.81 UberTchn 73980 30.51 28.65 29.39—1.08 USOilFd 138747 11.43 11.18 11.19—.15 USSteel .20 193175 12.66 11.60 12.31+.76 ValeSA .29e 67148 11.66 11.42 11.47—.04 VanEGold .06e 262859 27.42 26.51 27.38+.67 VnEkRus .01e 29930 22.91 22.69 22.70—.12 VEckOilSvc .47e 54697 11.93 11.48 11.50—.25 VanEJrGld 64682 37.67 36.15 37.65+1.39 VangEmg 1.10e 133124 40.30 39.96 40.07—.19 VangEur 1.71e 40229 53.45 53.01 53.03—.58 VangFTSE 1.10e 41278 41.02 40.70 40.72—.36 Vereit .56f 45697 9.89 9.67 9.75—.04 VerizonCm 2.46f 33289 60.43 59.90 60.01—.35 Visa 1 31691 174.54 172.82 173.55+1.54 WPXEngy 32755 10.86 10.52 10.63+.04 WellsFargo 2.04f 117270 50.78 49.41 49.42—1.02 WTIndia .22e 34205 23.40 23.28 23.35—.51 Yamanag .02 81453 3.34 3.13 3.33+.15 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 