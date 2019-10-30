BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55
|66100
|17.23
|16.96
|17.21+.12
|AKSteel
|69002
|2.71
|2.61
|2.67—.05
|AT&TInc 2.04
|340062
|38.87
|38.11
|38.20+.14
|AbbVie 4.28
|72175
|79.79
|78.01
|79.66+1.19
|Alibaba
|100256
|177.88
|173.94
|177.53+.64
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|148615
|8.61
|8.51
|8.56+.02
|Altria 3.36f
|78421
|46.43
|45.84
|45.96—.42
|Ambev .05e
|179088
|4.37
|4.28
|4.36
|AnteroMid .45e
|143145
|8.45
|7.13
|7.20—.26
|AnteroRes 1
|215248
|3.38
|2.66
|2.70—.14
|BPPLC 2.44
|123565
|38.72
|38.22
|38.46+.53
|BcoBrad .06a
|136319
|9.14
|8.81
|9.10+.02
|BcoSantSA .21e
|x222780
|4.11
|4.04
|4.09—.14
|BkofAm .72
|452296
|32.01
|31.53
|31.62—.45
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|109647
|17.06
|16.55
|17.05+.28
|BrMySq 1.64
|141405
|56.92
|55.84
|56.87+1.10
|CNXResc .04
|85206
|9.15
|8.53
|8.57—.14
|CVSHealth 2
|80254
|67.33
|65.85
|67.05+1.16
|CabotO&G .40f
|64574
|19.11
|18.46
|18.49—.47
|CallonPet
|135903
|4.23
|3.90
|3.91—.24
|Cemex .29t
|177975
|4.01
|3.81
|3.84—.17
|Centenes
|137786
|54.44
|52.52
|54.04+4.13
|CntryLink 1
|95933
|13.05
|12.68
|12.89+.05
|ChesEng
|379198
|1.50
|1.40
|1.40—.07
|CgpVelLCrd
|140656
|10.90
|10.32
|10.61—.30
|CgpVelICrd
|182830
|5.36
|5.09
|5.23+.15
|Citigroup 2.04f
|124298
|73.35
|72.10
|72.97—.12
|ClevCliffs .24
|91407
|7.35
|7.14
|7.33—.01
|CocaCola 1.60
|86204
|54.05
|53.16
|53.94+.53
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|79066
|57.46
|54.95
|55.04—2.05
|Corning .80
|74768
|30.42
|29.01
|30.39+.13
|DRHorton .60
|74309
|52.26
|50.15
|52.19+.63
|DenburyR
|105904
|1.10
|1.03
|1.03—.06
|DeutschBk .12e
|192189
|7.51
|7.31
|7.36—.62
|DigitalRlt 4.32
|78407
|130.13
|123.25
|129.41—1.18
|DxGBull
|103414
|29.48
|27.15
|29.34+.75
|DirSPBear
|70460
|16.25
|15.85
|15.92—.15
|DirDGlBr
|173328
|7.95
|7.33
|7.33—.23
|DxSPOGBl
|163475
|3.20
|2.72
|2.75—.35
|Disney 1.76
|108716
|130.31
|129.15
|129.60+.12
|EQTCorp .12
|94100
|10.61
|9.90
|9.90—.41
|EdisonInt 2.45
|66943
|65.49
|60.31
|62.16—3.24
|EnCanag .07
|217773
|4.38
|4.15
|4.17—.16
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|135260
|12.50
|12.25
|12.35
|ErosIntl
|65554
|2.52
|2.21
|2.30—.02
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|128146
|68.37
|67.27
|67.72—.72
|Farfetch
|99758
|9.57
|8.80
|8.94—.06
|FiatChrys
|426992
|15.28
|14.12
|14.98+.75
|Fitbit
|330304
|6.37
|5.51
|5.86—.19
|FordM .60a
|286681
|8.64
|8.52
|8.54—.10
|FrptMcM .20
|197836
|10.19
|9.94
|10.13—.10
|Gap .97
|92441
|17.19
|16.68
|16.88—.20
|GenElec .04
|2158366
|10.37
|9.71
|10.11+1.04
|GenMotors 1.52
|73917
|38.26
|37.42
|37.91—.30
|Gerdau .02e
|112552
|3.33
|3.16
|3.29+.08
|GrubHub
|281280
|36.75
|32.11
|34.00+.89
|HPInc .64
|86626
|17.63
|17.31
|17.62+.02
|Hallibrtn .72
|131454
|20.45
|19.42
|19.44—.94
|Hanesbds .60
|69172
|16.12
|15.75
|16.03—.02
|HeclaM .01e
|86876
|2.25
|2.12
|2.21+.07
|HPEnt .45e
|64522
|16.48
|16.19
|16.31—.15
|iPtShFut
|388746
|20.46
|19.44
|19.47—.49
|iShGold
|193687
|14.32
|14.16
|14.32+.10
|iShBrazil .67e
|240021
|45.30
|44.01
|45.28+.66
|iShSilver
|155573
|16.73
|16.44
|16.73+.08
|iShChinaLC .87e
|229452
|41.40
|41.00
|41.33—.13
|iShEMkts .59e
|608809
|42.92
|42.45
|42.92+.19
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|122627
|127.01
|126.43
|126.94+.45
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|109138
|139.45
|137.77
|139.36+2.01
|iSEafe 1.66e
|225929
|67.58
|66.92
|67.58+.28
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|248614
|87.28
|87.00
|87.11—.11
|iShR2K 1.77e
|144463
|156.81
|155.28
|156.33—.52
|iShREst 2.76e
|72471
|94.42
|93.42
|94.42+.52
|iShHmCnst .09e
|64108
|44.78
|43.69
|44.78+.24
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|104359
|63.44
|62.83
|63.42+.27
|Infosys
|148401
|9.44
|9.31
|9.32+.01
|InterXion
|109127
|89.38
|84.75
|89.20—.22
|iShJapan
|67987
|58.68
|58.28
|58.67+.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|131387
|51.57
|51.01
|51.55+.23
|ItauUnHs
|224955
|9.22
|8.87
|9.18+.06
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|85127
|126.26
|124.92
|125.73—.70
|JohnJn 3.80
|96257
|133.53
|131.73
|132.84+3.72
|KeanGrp
|70166
|5.10
|4.40
|4.55—.55
|Keycorp .74f
|71475
|18.41
|18.07
|18.27—.18
|KindMorg 1
|x136218
|20.15
|19.85
|20.00+.08
|Kinrossg
|128805
|4.85
|4.67
|4.80+.03
|MGM Rsts .48
|67143
|28.87
|28.10
|28.63+.10
|Macys 1.51
|126648
|15.40
|14.88
|15.12—.15
|MarathnO .20
|111695
|12.09
|11.52
|11.56—.45
|MarathPt 2.12
|68710
|68.89
|65.18
|66.19—1.83
|MatadorRs
|71855
|15.30
|13.61
|13.90—.88
|McDerI
|118641
|1.86
|1.61
|1.65—.14
|Merck 2.20
|95659
|86.49
|84.32
|86.22+1.12
|MorgStan 1.40
|x71012
|46.29
|45.83
|46.26—.22
|Nabors .24
|180367
|2.19
|1.79
|1.89+.10
|NOilVarco .20
|72457
|24.39
|22.43
|22.66—1.17
|NYCmtyB .68
|211634
|13.42
|11.66
|11.84—1.85
|NikeB .88
|81268
|90.27
|89.35
|90.19+.91
|NokiaCp .19e
|537722
|3.65
|3.56
|3.65+.10
|OasisPet
|133394
|2.83
|2.61
|2.62—.15
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|561110
|6.35
|5.41
|6.14+1.11
|PetrbrsA
|100610
|15.03
|14.60
|15.01+.19
|Petrobras
|246233
|16.28
|15.79
|16.24+.20
|Pfizer 1.44
|208852
|38.82
|38.30
|38.48+.27
|Pinterestn
|69812
|25.99
|25.03
|25.92+.35
|QEPRes .08
|68891
|3.79
|3.34
|3.36—.35
|RangeRs .08
|145672
|4.60
|4.00
|4.04—.44
|RegionsFn .62
|72434
|16.43
|16.15
|16.27—.20
|SpdrGold
|69920
|141.04
|139.55
|141.02+.77
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|495011
|304.55
|301.99
|304.14+.93
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|65134
|55.19
|54.35
|54.73—.54
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|329000
|22.29
|21.16
|21.23—.82
|Schlmbrg 2
|139376
|34.75
|33.00
|33.10—1.69
|SlackTcn
|98269
|23.27
|22.01
|23.25+.75
|SnapIncA
|191023
|14.90
|14.43
|14.86+.22
|SwstnEngy
|194899
|2.30
|2.09
|2.10—.13
|Sprint
|172264
|6.34
|6.11
|6.26+.07
|SPMatls .98e
|63471
|58.94
|58.34
|58.85+.05
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|101797
|94.90
|93.99
|94.86+.53
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|72163
|61.36
|60.85
|61.25+.28
|SPEngy 2.04e
|155041
|59.59
|57.98
|58.21—1.21
|SPDRFncl .46e
|510909
|28.92
|28.64
|28.84—.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|91991
|79.43
|78.80
|79.36+.28
|SPTech .78e
|127758
|83.82
|82.90
|83.72+.51
|SPUtil 1.55e
|196782
|64.06
|63.38
|63.90+.56
|TevaPhrm .73e
|145288
|8.40
|8.07
|8.19—.19
|Tiffany 2.32
|65284
|127.47
|122.40
|123.89—2.91
|Transocn
|212460
|5.28
|4.81
|4.89—.22
|Tuppwre 1.08
|82202
|12.95
|10.15
|10.16—5.38
|Twilio
|66751
|109.66
|105.60
|107.70+2.60
|251918
|30.17
|29.72
|29.86+.01
|USSilica .25
|65848
|5.42
|4.86
|5.12+.24
|UberTchn
|108271
|33.80
|32.11
|33.75+1.33
|USOilFd
|239440
|11.57
|11.36
|11.47—.11
|USSteel .20
|104635
|12.18
|11.76
|12.01—.21
|ValeSA .29e
|161158
|12.13
|11.80
|12.13—.01
|VanEGold .06e
|548891
|27.49
|26.73
|27.45+.24
|VnEkRus .01e
|67614
|24.41
|24.14
|24.39+.29
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|123675
|11.91
|11.25
|11.31—.53
|VanEJrGld
|109485
|38.23
|37.13
|38.23+.47
|VangEmg 1.10e
|130377
|42.18
|41.74
|42.18+.16
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|63831
|42.50
|42.12
|42.50+.17
|Vereit .56f
|96882
|9.96
|9.79
|9.89+.13
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|121358
|61.07
|60.41
|60.82+.63
|WPXEngy
|105275
|10.37
|9.85
|9.89—.40
|WellsFargo 2.04
|161552
|52.28
|51.62
|52.03—.14
|WhitngPet
|89429
|7.38
|6.54
|6.67—.60
|WmsCos 1.52
|88003
|23.28
|22.74
|22.89—.33
|Yamanag .02
|169774
|3.58
|3.40
|3.50—.02
|YumBrnds 1.68
|90184
|103.60
|97.74
|103.34—6.38
