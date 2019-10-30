BC-150-actives-f, The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 66100 17.23 16.96 17.21+.12 AKSteel 69002 2.71 2.61 2.67—.05 AT&TInc 2.04 340062 38.87 38.11 38.20+.14 AbbVie 4.28 72175 79.79 78.01 79.66+1.19 Alibaba 100256 177.88 173.94 177.53+.64 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 148615 8.61 8.51 8.56+.02 Altria 3.36f 78421 46.43 45.84 45.96—.42 Ambev .05e 179088 4.37 4.28 4.36 AnteroMid .45e 143145 8.45 7.13 7.20—.26 AnteroRes 1 215248 3.38 2.66 2.70—.14 BPPLC 2.44 123565 38.72 38.22 38.46+.53 BcoBrad .06a 136319 9.14 8.81 9.10+.02 BcoSantSA .21e x222780 4.11 4.04 4.09—.14 BkofAm .72 452296 32.01 31.53 31.62—.45 BarrickGld 2.82e 109647 17.06 16.55 17.05+.28 BrMySq 1.64 141405 56.92 55.84 56.87+1.10 CNXResc .04 85206 9.15 8.53 8.57—.14 CVSHealth 2 80254 67.33 65.85 67.05+1.16 CabotO&G .40f 64574 19.11 18.46 18.49—.47 CallonPet 135903 4.23 3.90 3.91—.24 Cemex .29t 177975 4.01 3.81 3.84—.17 Centenes 137786 54.44 52.52 54.04+4.13 CntryLink 1 95933 13.05 12.68 12.89+.05 ChesEng 379198 1.50 1.40 1.40—.07 CgpVelLCrd 140656 10.90 10.32 10.61—.30 CgpVelICrd 182830 5.36 5.09 5.23+.15 Citigroup 2.04f 124298 73.35 72.10 72.97—.12 ClevCliffs .24 91407 7.35 7.14 7.33—.01 CocaCola 1.60 86204 54.05 53.16 53.94+.53 ConocoPhil 1.68f 79066 57.46 54.95 55.04—2.05 Corning .80 74768 30.42 29.01 30.39+.13 DRHorton .60 74309 52.26 50.15 52.19+.63 DenburyR 105904 1.10 1.03 1.03—.06 DeutschBk .12e 192189 7.51 7.31 7.36—.62 DigitalRlt 4.32 78407 130.13 123.25 129.41—1.18 DxGBull 103414 29.48 27.15 29.34+.75 DirSPBear 70460 16.25 15.85 15.92—.15 DirDGlBr 173328 7.95 7.33 7.33—.23 DxSPOGBl 163475 3.20 2.72 2.75—.35 Disney 1.76 108716 130.31 129.15 129.60+.12 EQTCorp .12 94100 10.61 9.90 9.90—.41 EdisonInt 2.45 66943 65.49 60.31 62.16—3.24 EnCanag .07 217773 4.38 4.15 4.17—.16 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 135260 12.50 12.25 12.35 ErosIntl 65554 2.52 2.21 2.30—.02 ExxonMbl 3.48 128146 68.37 67.27 67.72—.72 Farfetch 99758 9.57 8.80 8.94—.06 FiatChrys 426992 15.28 14.12 14.98+.75 Fitbit 330304 6.37 5.51 5.86—.19 FordM .60a 286681 8.64 8.52 8.54—.10 FrptMcM .20 197836 10.19 9.94 10.13—.10 Gap .97 92441 17.19 16.68 16.88—.20 GenElec .04 2158366 10.37 9.71 10.11+1.04 GenMotors 1.52 73917 38.26 37.42 37.91—.30 Gerdau .02e 112552 3.33 3.16 3.29+.08 GrubHub 281280 36.75 32.11 34.00+.89 HPInc .64 86626 17.63 17.31 17.62+.02 Hallibrtn .72 131454 20.45 19.42 19.44—.94 Hanesbds .60 69172 16.12 15.75 16.03—.02 HeclaM .01e 86876 2.25 2.12 2.21+.07 HPEnt .45e 64522 16.48 16.19 16.31—.15 iPtShFut 388746 20.46 19.44 19.47—.49 iShGold 193687 14.32 14.16 14.32+.10 iShBrazil .67e 240021 45.30 44.01 45.28+.66 iShSilver 155573 16.73 16.44 16.73+.08 iShChinaLC .87e 229452 41.40 41.00 41.33—.13 iShEMkts .59e 608809 42.92 42.45 42.92+.19 iShiBoxIG 3.87 122627 127.01 126.43 126.94+.45 iSh20yrT 3.05 109138 139.45 137.77 139.36+2.01 iSEafe 1.66e 225929 67.58 66.92 67.58+.28 iShiBxHYB 5.09 248614 87.28 87.00 87.11—.11 iShR2K 1.77e 144463 156.81 155.28 156.33—.52 iShREst 2.76e 72471 94.42 93.42 94.42+.52 iShHmCnst .09e 64108 44.78 43.69 44.78+.24 iShCorEafe 1.56e 104359 63.44 62.83 63.42+.27 Infosys 148401 9.44 9.31 9.32+.01 InterXion 109127 89.38 84.75 89.20—.22 iShJapan 67987 58.68 58.28 58.67+.16 iShCorEM .95e 131387 51.57 51.01 51.55+.23 ItauUnHs 224955 9.22 8.87 9.18+.06 JPMorgCh 3.20 85127 126.26 124.92 125.73—.70 JohnJn 3.80 96257 133.53 131.73 132.84+3.72 KeanGrp 70166 5.10 4.40 4.55—.55 Keycorp .74f 71475 18.41 18.07 18.27—.18 KindMorg 1 x136218 20.15 19.85 20.00+.08 Kinrossg 128805 4.85 4.67 4.80+.03 MGM Rsts .48 67143 28.87 28.10 28.63+.10 Macys 1.51 126648 15.40 14.88 15.12—.15 MarathnO .20 111695 12.09 11.52 11.56—.45 MarathPt 2.12 68710 68.89 65.18 66.19—1.83 MatadorRs 71855 15.30 13.61 13.90—.88 McDerI 118641 1.86 1.61 1.65—.14 Merck 2.20 95659 86.49 84.32 86.22+1.12 MorgStan 1.40 x71012 46.29 45.83 46.26—.22 Nabors .24 180367 2.19 1.79 1.89+.10 NOilVarco .20 72457 24.39 22.43 22.66—1.17 NYCmtyB .68 211634 13.42 11.66 11.84—1.85 NikeB .88 81268 90.27 89.35 90.19+.91 NokiaCp .19e 537722 3.65 3.56 3.65+.10 OasisPet 133394 2.83 2.61 2.62—.15 PG&ECp 2.12f 561110 6.35 5.41 6.14+1.11 PetrbrsA 100610 15.03 14.60 15.01+.19 Petrobras 246233 16.28 15.79 16.24+.20 Pfizer 1.44 208852 38.82 38.30 38.48+.27 Pinterestn 69812 25.99 25.03 25.92+.35 QEPRes .08 68891 3.79 3.34 3.36—.35 RangeRs .08 145672 4.60 4.00 4.04—.44 RegionsFn .62 72434 16.43 16.15 16.27—.20 SpdrGold 69920 141.04 139.55 141.02+.77 S&P500ETF 4.13e 495011 304.55 301.99 304.14+.93 SpdrS&PRB .74e 65134 55.19 54.35 54.73—.54 SpdrOGEx .73e 329000 22.29 21.16 21.23—.82 Schlmbrg 2 139376 34.75 33.00 33.10—1.69 SlackTcn 98269 23.27 22.01 23.25+.75 SnapIncA 191023 14.90 14.43 14.86+.22 SwstnEngy 194899 2.30 2.09 2.10—.13 Sprint 172264 6.34 6.11 6.26+.07 SPMatls .98e 63471 58.94 58.34 58.85+.05 SPHlthC 1.01e 101797 94.90 93.99 94.86+.53 SPCnSt 1.28e 72163 61.36 60.85 61.25+.28 SPEngy 2.04e 155041 59.59 57.98 58.21—1.21 SPDRFncl .46e 510909 28.92 28.64 28.84—.02 SPInds 1.12e 91991 79.43 78.80 79.36+.28 SPTech .78e 127758 83.82 82.90 83.72+.51 SPUtil 1.55e 196782 64.06 63.38 63.90+.56 TevaPhrm .73e 145288 8.40 8.07 8.19—.19 Tiffany 2.32 65284 127.47 122.40 123.89—2.91 Transocn 212460 5.28 4.81 4.89—.22 Tuppwre 1.08 82202 12.95 10.15 10.16—5.38 Twilio 66751 109.66 105.60 107.70+2.60 Twitter 251918 30.17 29.72 29.86+.01 USSilica .25 65848 5.42 4.86 5.12+.24 UberTchn 108271 33.80 32.11 33.75+1.33 USOilFd 239440 11.57 11.36 11.47—.11 USSteel .20 104635 12.18 11.76 12.01—.21 ValeSA .29e 161158 12.13 11.80 12.13—.01 VanEGold .06e 548891 27.49 26.73 27.45+.24 VnEkRus .01e 67614 24.41 24.14 24.39+.29 VEckOilSvc .47e 123675 11.91 11.25 11.31—.53 VanEJrGld 109485 38.23 37.13 38.23+.47 VangEmg 1.10e 130377 42.18 41.74 42.18+.16 VangFTSE 1.10e 63831 42.50 42.12 42.50+.17 Vereit .56f 96882 9.96 9.79 9.89+.13 VerizonCm 2.46f 121358 61.07 60.41 60.82+.63 WPXEngy 105275 10.37 9.85 9.89—.40 WellsFargo 2.04 161552 52.28 51.62 52.03—.14 WhitngPet 89429 7.38 6.54 6.67—.60 WmsCos 1.52 88003 23.28 22.74 22.89—.33 Yamanag .02 169774 3.58 3.40 3.50—.02 YumBrnds 1.68 90184 103.60 97.74 103.34—6.38 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 