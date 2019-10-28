BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|95359
|2.69
|2.58
|2.68+.12
|AT&TInc 2.04
|622155
|38.86
|37.97
|38.49+1.58
|AbbVie 4.28
|71450
|78.38
|76.49
|78.33+1.80
|Alibaba
|116976
|179.64
|176.41
|178.68+4.37
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|148103
|8.77
|8.56
|8.58—.07
|Altria 3.36f
|124332
|46.75
|45.95
|45.99—.81
|Ambev .05e
|267478
|4.45
|4.32
|4.37—.06
|Amcorn
|57694
|9.70
|9.56
|9.58—.14
|Annaly 1e
|175622
|8.91
|8.80
|8.89+.10
|AnteroRes 1
|110025
|2.93
|2.60
|2.60—.11
|AuroraC
|132181
|3.94
|3.68
|3.69—.11
|BPPLC 2.44
|90821
|39.80
|39.17
|39.24—.11
|BcoBrad .06a
|176399
|9.22
|8.96
|9.18+.33
|BcoSantSA .21e
|60533
|4.39
|4.34
|4.37
|BkofAm .72
|587206
|32.23
|31.74
|31.84+.12
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|104267
|17.03
|16.64
|16.72—.48
|BostonSci
|65278
|41.68
|40.81
|41.57+.72
|BrMySq 1.64
|139268
|55.93
|54.71
|55.59+.61
|CVSHealth 2
|70153
|66.54
|65.35
|65.88+.78
|CabotO&G .40f
|71163
|19.01
|18.11
|18.11—.70
|CallonPet
|104790
|4.31
|4.08
|4.11—.01
|Caterpillar 4.12
|61737
|141.63
|138.87
|140.06+.33
|Cemex .29t
|60410
|4.10
|3.99
|4.09+.11
|CntryLink 1
|124783
|13.25
|12.88
|12.93+.04
|ChesEng
|604598
|1.59
|1.47
|1.47—.09
|CgpVelLCrd
|94249
|11.81
|10.98
|11.11—.58
|CgpVelICrd
|152598
|5.05
|4.71
|5.00+.24
|Citigroup 2.04f
|130864
|74.28
|73.45
|73.59+.42
|ClevCliffs .24
|108618
|7.40
|7.18
|7.40+.25
|CocaCola 1.60
|88646
|53.95
|53.37
|53.57—.18
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|75716
|56.95
|54.86
|55.68—.67
|Corning .80
|65305
|30.83
|30.38
|30.61+.10
|DenburyR
|108591
|1.11
|1.06
|1.09+.01
|DevonE .36f
|88784
|21.87
|21.05
|21.05—.42
|DxGBull
|90541
|29.44
|28.01
|28.22—2.16
|DirDGlBr
|147249
|7.72
|7.40
|7.66+.48
|DxSPOGBl
|100001
|3.20
|2.94
|2.95—.08
|Disney 1.76
|89365
|132.08
|130.14
|130.53—.37
|DukeRlty .86
|64204
|35.43
|34.69
|35.25+.69
|EnCanag .07
|176647
|4.37
|4.12
|4.17—.09
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|117482
|12.76
|12.33
|12.36—.19
|EntProdPt 1.77f
|74683
|27.77
|26.81
|26.89—.65
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|112090
|69.67
|68.59
|68.64—.61
|FiatChrys
|92858
|13.28
|13.16
|13.23+.10
|Fitbit
|648451
|6.09
|4.28
|5.64+1.33
|FordM .60a
|395948
|8.76
|8.58
|8.61—.11
|FrptMcM .20
|178738
|10.33
|10.19
|10.24+.10
|GenElec .04
|317209
|9.12
|8.99
|9.07+.07
|GenMotors 1.52
|106407
|37.30
|36.49
|36.64—.10
|Gerdau .02e
|81957
|3.34
|3.24
|3.24—.02
|HPInc .64
|138537
|17.67
|17.46
|17.63+.30
|Hallibrtn .72
|124632
|20.64
|20.22
|20.30—.18
|HarmonyG .05
|59546
|3.37
|3.23
|3.29—.10
|HPEnt .45e
|55370
|16.48
|16.27
|16.43+.27
|iPtShFut
|265577
|20.05
|19.65
|19.98+.19
|iShGold
|137400
|14.34
|14.25
|14.27—.13
|iShBrazil .67e
|183285
|45.32
|44.93
|45.13+.46
|iShGerm .60e
|55574
|28.62
|28.54
|28.59+.18
|iShHK .61e
|60469
|23.89
|23.76
|23.83+.34
|iShSilver
|138590
|16.81
|16.62
|16.68—.21
|iShChinaLC .87e
|228936
|41.98
|41.86
|41.88+.39
|iShEMkts .59e
|562760
|43.06
|42.88
|42.95+.25
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|90815
|126.94
|126.72
|126.82—.38
|iShCorUSTr .33
|58947
|26.05
|26.01
|26.03—.07
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|114012
|137.58
|136.99
|137.26—1.26
|iSEafe 1.66e
|164865
|67.34
|67.11
|67.32+.30
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|108004
|87.44
|87.38
|87.38—.01
|iShR2K 1.77e
|153494
|156.98
|155.01
|156.34+1.34
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|158276
|63.20
|62.95
|63.14+.27
|Infosys
|118919
|9.30
|9.15
|9.16—.04
|iShCorEM .95e
|136060
|51.73
|51.52
|51.63+.34
|ItauUnHs
|176872
|9.37
|9.21
|9.27+.18
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|93699
|127.21
|126.40
|126.51+.48
|JohnJn 3.80
|78758
|130.00
|128.51
|129.18+.83
|Keycorp .74f
|78118
|18.47
|18.25
|18.38+.18
|KindMorg 1
|101897
|20.53
|20.17
|20.18—.24
|Kinrossg
|100919
|4.77
|4.63
|4.70—.12
|Kroger .56f
|61905
|25.40
|25.11
|25.33+.05
|LibtProp 1.64
|197077
|59.34
|57.50
|57.50+6.93
|LloydBkg .47a
|59093
|3.01
|2.98
|3.00—.05
|Macys 1.51
|88328
|15.72
|15.45
|15.45—.13
|Mallinckdt
|79030
|3.46
|3.20
|3.26+.07
|MarathnO .20
|74645
|12.19
|11.84
|11.94—.04
|McDerI
|86404
|1.69
|1.61
|1.63+.01
|McDnlds 5f
|77032
|195.32
|191.50
|191.78—2.83
|Merck 2.20
|148366
|83.47
|80.34
|82.20—.06
|MobileTele 1.57e
|63692
|9.05
|8.82
|8.95+.21
|MorgStan 1.40
|102753
|47.16
|46.47
|46.84+.47
|Nabors .24
|85501
|1.78
|1.69
|1.71—.04
|NYCmtyB .68
|65679
|13.53
|13.30
|13.48
|NikeB .88
|103039
|91.30
|90.17
|90.85—.07
|NokiaCp .19e
|822082
|3.70
|3.58
|3.59—.19
|OasisPet
|91766
|2.99
|2.82
|2.83—.10
|Oracle .96
|72694
|54.68
|54.27
|54.64+.47
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|907889
|4.72
|3.55
|3.80—1.20
|ParsleyEn .03p
|77744
|17.14
|16.27
|16.37—.43
|PetrbrsA
|64634
|14.81
|14.59
|14.77+.18
|Petrobras
|166407
|16.09
|15.80
|16.00+.15
|Pfizer 1.44
|244629
|37.48
|36.82
|37.28+.51
|Pinterestn
|70546
|26.30
|25.73
|26.25+.39
|ProLogis 2.12
|154465
|88.44
|85.81
|85.89—4.97
|QEPRes .08
|83899
|3.88
|3.56
|3.59—.06
|RangeRs .08
|129339
|4.46
|4.17
|4.18—.04
|RegionsFn .62
|99643
|16.75
|16.39
|16.52+.12
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|415639
|303.85
|302.91
|303.30+1.70
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|74569
|55.14
|54.51
|54.95+.55
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|229389
|22.29
|21.67
|21.69—.15
|Salesforce
|75741
|154.92
|149.43
|154.79+4.30
|Schlmbrg 2
|127238
|35.56
|34.81
|35.02—.07
|SlackTcn
|131700
|21.64
|19.86
|21.47+1.01
|SnapIncA
|376186
|14.73
|14.01
|14.68+.72
|SwstnEngy
|214152
|2.25
|2.11
|2.15+.03
|Spotify
|107958
|143.15
|129.34
|140.20+19.51
|Sprint
|178071
|6.55
|6.31
|6.32—.06
|Square
|71623
|63.43
|61.91
|62.80—.09
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|69098
|93.20
|92.22
|93.01+.95
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|111541
|61.31
|60.83
|60.97—.12
|SPEngy 2.04e
|117541
|60.06
|59.08
|59.18—.34
|SPDRFncl .46e
|500845
|28.92
|28.74
|28.79+.15
|SPInds 1.12e
|81381
|79.23
|78.76
|78.82+.22
|SPTech .78e
|72298
|84.01
|83.61
|83.97+1.05
|SPUtil 1.55e
|233185
|64.00
|63.20
|63.28—.88
|TaiwSemi .73e
|77254
|51.48
|51.05
|51.31+.18
|Technip .13
|65646
|21.61
|20.70
|20.93—.43
|TeekayTnk .21
|56252
|2.32
|2.16
|2.18—.01
|TevaPhrm .73e
|163780
|8.31
|8.05
|8.17+.14
|Tiffany 2.32
|223971
|130.40
|125.74
|129.72+31.17
|Transocn
|160767
|4.87
|4.64
|4.72+.02
|298394
|30.66
|29.75
|30.06—.24
|UberTchn
|75700
|33.36
|32.50
|33.22+.51
|USOilFd
|189570
|11.88
|11.60
|11.65—.18
|USSteel .20
|182915
|12.56
|11.89
|12.31+.60
|ValeSA .29e
|216945
|12.23
|12.08
|12.23+.19
|VanEGold .06e
|608644
|27.44
|27.00
|27.06—.68
|VnEkRus .01e
|65053
|24.21
|23.95
|24.01—.10
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|107242
|11.96
|11.64
|11.69—.08
|VanEJrGld
|161342
|37.78
|37.15
|37.29—.85
|VangEmg 1.10e
|97631
|42.35
|42.16
|42.26+.33
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|57413
|42.40
|42.24
|42.38+.19
|Ventas 3.17
|72522
|65.26
|62.97
|64.64—1.36
|Vereit .56f
|94952
|9.85
|9.74
|9.79+.03
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|146207
|60.66
|60.04
|60.18—.19
|Vipshop
|76793
|11.79
|11.31
|11.69+.22
|Visa 1
|100330
|180.18
|178.35
|179.84+1.99
|WPXEngy
|60684
|10.28
|10.01
|10.05—.06
|WellsFargo 2.04
|239135
|52.05
|51.57
|51.65+.08
|WstnUnion .80
|76636
|25.30
|24.92
|25.02+.20
|WhitngPet
|65037
|7.80
|7.12
|7.15—.26
|WmsCos 1.52
|71137
|23.53
|22.91
|22.97—.27
|Yamanag .02
|175524
|3.63
|3.51
|3.52—.13
