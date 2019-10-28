BC-150-actives-f The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 95359 2.69 2.58 2.68+.12 AT&TInc 2.04 622155 38.86 37.97 38.49+1.58 AbbVie 4.28 71450 78.38 76.49 78.33+1.80 Alibaba 116976 179.64 176.41 178.68+4.37 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 148103 8.77 8.56 8.58—.07 Altria 3.36f 124332 46.75 45.95 45.99—.81 Ambev .05e 267478 4.45 4.32 4.37—.06 Amcorn 57694 9.70 9.56 9.58—.14 Annaly 1e 175622 8.91 8.80 8.89+.10 AnteroRes 1 110025 2.93 2.60 2.60—.11 AuroraC 132181 3.94 3.68 3.69—.11 BPPLC 2.44 90821 39.80 39.17 39.24—.11 BcoBrad .06a 176399 9.22 8.96 9.18+.33 BcoSantSA .21e 60533 4.39 4.34 4.37 BkofAm .72 587206 32.23 31.74 31.84+.12 BarrickGld 2.82e 104267 17.03 16.64 16.72—.48 BostonSci 65278 41.68 40.81 41.57+.72 BrMySq 1.64 139268 55.93 54.71 55.59+.61 CVSHealth 2 70153 66.54 65.35 65.88+.78 CabotO&G .40f 71163 19.01 18.11 18.11—.70 CallonPet 104790 4.31 4.08 4.11—.01 Caterpillar 4.12 61737 141.63 138.87 140.06+.33 Cemex .29t 60410 4.10 3.99 4.09+.11 CntryLink 1 124783 13.25 12.88 12.93+.04 ChesEng 604598 1.59 1.47 1.47—.09 CgpVelLCrd 94249 11.81 10.98 11.11—.58 CgpVelICrd 152598 5.05 4.71 5.00+.24 Citigroup 2.04f 130864 74.28 73.45 73.59+.42 ClevCliffs .24 108618 7.40 7.18 7.40+.25 CocaCola 1.60 88646 53.95 53.37 53.57—.18 ConocoPhil 1.68f 75716 56.95 54.86 55.68—.67 Corning .80 65305 30.83 30.38 30.61+.10 DenburyR 108591 1.11 1.06 1.09+.01 DevonE .36f 88784 21.87 21.05 21.05—.42 DxGBull 90541 29.44 28.01 28.22—2.16 DirDGlBr 147249 7.72 7.40 7.66+.48 DxSPOGBl 100001 3.20 2.94 2.95—.08 Disney 1.76 89365 132.08 130.14 130.53—.37 DukeRlty .86 64204 35.43 34.69 35.25+.69 EnCanag .07 176647 4.37 4.12 4.17—.09 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 117482 12.76 12.33 12.36—.19 EntProdPt 1.77f 74683 27.77 26.81 26.89—.65 ExxonMbl 3.48 112090 69.67 68.59 68.64—.61 FiatChrys 92858 13.28 13.16 13.23+.10 Fitbit 648451 6.09 4.28 5.64+1.33 FordM .60a 395948 8.76 8.58 8.61—.11 FrptMcM .20 178738 10.33 10.19 10.24+.10 GenElec .04 317209 9.12 8.99 9.07+.07 GenMotors 1.52 106407 37.30 36.49 36.64—.10 Gerdau .02e 81957 3.34 3.24 3.24—.02 HPInc .64 138537 17.67 17.46 17.63+.30 Hallibrtn .72 124632 20.64 20.22 20.30—.18 HarmonyG .05 59546 3.37 3.23 3.29—.10 HPEnt .45e 55370 16.48 16.27 16.43+.27 iPtShFut 265577 20.05 19.65 19.98+.19 iShGold 137400 14.34 14.25 14.27—.13 iShBrazil .67e 183285 45.32 44.93 45.13+.46 iShGerm .60e 55574 28.62 28.54 28.59+.18 iShHK .61e 60469 23.89 23.76 23.83+.34 iShSilver 138590 16.81 16.62 16.68—.21 iShChinaLC .87e 228936 41.98 41.86 41.88+.39 iShEMkts .59e 562760 43.06 42.88 42.95+.25 iShiBoxIG 3.87 90815 126.94 126.72 126.82—.38 iShCorUSTr .33 58947 26.05 26.01 26.03—.07 iSh20yrT 3.05 114012 137.58 136.99 137.26—1.26 iSEafe 1.66e 164865 67.34 67.11 67.32+.30 iShiBxHYB 5.09 108004 87.44 87.38 87.38—.01 iShR2K 1.77e 153494 156.98 155.01 156.34+1.34 iShCorEafe 1.56e 158276 63.20 62.95 63.14+.27 Infosys 118919 9.30 9.15 9.16—.04 iShCorEM .95e 136060 51.73 51.52 51.63+.34 ItauUnHs 176872 9.37 9.21 9.27+.18 JPMorgCh 3.20 93699 127.21 126.40 126.51+.48 JohnJn 3.80 78758 130.00 128.51 129.18+.83 Keycorp .74f 78118 18.47 18.25 18.38+.18 KindMorg 1 101897 20.53 20.17 20.18—.24 Kinrossg 100919 4.77 4.63 4.70—.12 Kroger .56f 61905 25.40 25.11 25.33+.05 LibtProp 1.64 197077 59.34 57.50 57.50+6.93 LloydBkg .47a 59093 3.01 2.98 3.00—.05 Macys 1.51 88328 15.72 15.45 15.45—.13 Mallinckdt 79030 3.46 3.20 3.26+.07 MarathnO .20 74645 12.19 11.84 11.94—.04 McDerI 86404 1.69 1.61 1.63+.01 McDnlds 5f 77032 195.32 191.50 191.78—2.83 Merck 2.20 148366 83.47 80.34 82.20—.06 MobileTele 1.57e 63692 9.05 8.82 8.95+.21 MorgStan 1.40 102753 47.16 46.47 46.84+.47 Nabors .24 85501 1.78 1.69 1.71—.04 NYCmtyB .68 65679 13.53 13.30 13.48 NikeB .88 103039 91.30 90.17 90.85—.07 NokiaCp .19e 822082 3.70 3.58 3.59—.19 OasisPet 91766 2.99 2.82 2.83—.10 Oracle .96 72694 54.68 54.27 54.64+.47 PG&ECp 2.12f 907889 4.72 3.55 3.80—1.20 ParsleyEn .03p 77744 17.14 16.27 16.37—.43 PetrbrsA 64634 14.81 14.59 14.77+.18 Petrobras 166407 16.09 15.80 16.00+.15 Pfizer 1.44 244629 37.48 36.82 37.28+.51 Pinterestn 70546 26.30 25.73 26.25+.39 ProLogis 2.12 154465 88.44 85.81 85.89—4.97 QEPRes .08 83899 3.88 3.56 3.59—.06 RangeRs .08 129339 4.46 4.17 4.18—.04 RegionsFn .62 99643 16.75 16.39 16.52+.12 S&P500ETF 4.13e 415639 303.85 302.91 303.30+1.70 SpdrS&PRB .74e 74569 55.14 54.51 54.95+.55 SpdrOGEx .73e 229389 22.29 21.67 21.69—.15 Salesforce 75741 154.92 149.43 154.79+4.30 Schlmbrg 2 127238 35.56 34.81 35.02—.07 SlackTcn 131700 21.64 19.86 21.47+1.01 SnapIncA 376186 14.73 14.01 14.68+.72 SwstnEngy 214152 2.25 2.11 2.15+.03 Spotify 107958 143.15 129.34 140.20+19.51 Sprint 178071 6.55 6.31 6.32—.06 Square 71623 63.43 61.91 62.80—.09 SPHlthC 1.01e 69098 93.20 92.22 93.01+.95 SPCnSt 1.28e 111541 61.31 60.83 60.97—.12 SPEngy 2.04e 117541 60.06 59.08 59.18—.34 SPDRFncl .46e 500845 28.92 28.74 28.79+.15 SPInds 1.12e 81381 79.23 78.76 78.82+.22 SPTech .78e 72298 84.01 83.61 83.97+1.05 SPUtil 1.55e 233185 64.00 63.20 63.28—.88 TaiwSemi .73e 77254 51.48 51.05 51.31+.18 Technip .13 65646 21.61 20.70 20.93—.43 TeekayTnk .21 56252 2.32 2.16 2.18—.01 TevaPhrm .73e 163780 8.31 8.05 8.17+.14 Tiffany 2.32 223971 130.40 125.74 129.72+31.17 Transocn 160767 4.87 4.64 4.72+.02 Twitter 298394 30.66 29.75 30.06—.24 UberTchn 75700 33.36 32.50 33.22+.51 USOilFd 189570 11.88 11.60 11.65—.18 USSteel .20 182915 12.56 11.89 12.31+.60 ValeSA .29e 216945 12.23 12.08 12.23+.19 VanEGold .06e 608644 27.44 27.00 27.06—.68 VnEkRus .01e 65053 24.21 23.95 24.01—.10 VEckOilSvc .47e 107242 11.96 11.64 11.69—.08 VanEJrGld 161342 37.78 37.15 37.29—.85 VangEmg 1.10e 97631 42.35 42.16 42.26+.33 VangFTSE 1.10e 57413 42.40 42.24 42.38+.19 Ventas 3.17 72522 65.26 62.97 64.64—1.36 Vereit .56f 94952 9.85 9.74 9.79+.03 VerizonCm 2.46f 146207 60.66 60.04 60.18—.19 Vipshop 76793 11.79 11.31 11.69+.22 Visa 1 100330 180.18 178.35 179.84+1.99 WPXEngy 60684 10.28 10.01 10.05—.06 WellsFargo 2.04 239135 52.05 51.57 51.65+.08 WstnUnion .80 76636 25.30 24.92 25.02+.20 WhitngPet 65037 7.80 7.12 7.15—.26 WmsCos 1.52 71137 23.53 22.91 22.97—.27 Yamanag .02 175524 3.63 3.51 3.52—.13 