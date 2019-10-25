Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-f,

The Associated Press

October 25, 2019, 5:35 PM

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AT&TInc 2.04 332095 37.17 36.72 36.91+.09
Albemarle 1.47 59983 65.49 62.50 63.59—5.86
AlcoaCp 59292 21.20 20.60 21.02+.28
Alibaba 98852 175.81 170.88 174.31+1.76
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 342530 8.72 8.63 8.65
Altria 3.36f 64559 47.16 46.54 46.80—.16
Ambev .05e 485615 4.51 4.38 4.43—.30
Amcorn 65044 9.77 9.52 9.72+.25
ABInBev 3.19e 58332 84.36 81.56 81.83—9.77
Annaly 1e 176238 8.89 8.77 8.79—.06
AnteroMid .45e 57734 7.47 7.21 7.43+.11
AnteroRes 1 108089 2.72 2.41 2.71+.24
Apache 1 145698 23.26 20.57 22.07—1.16
Aphrian 90232 5.62 5.06 5.60+.46
AuroraC 131532 3.83 3.64 3.80+.08
Avon 60398 4.31 4.10 4.29+.19
BcoBrad .06a 109920 8.90 8.72 8.85+.16
BcoSantSA .21e 59309 4.38 4.34 4.37+.02
BkofAm .72 436749 31.85 31.34 31.72+.36
BkNYMel 1.24f x56969 46.75 45.86 46.38+.41
BarrickGld 2.82e
98081 17.63 17.04 17.20+.03
Baxter .88 98973 77.97 75.67 77.28—1.80
BostonSci 65489 41.24 40.26 40.85+.31
BrMySq 1.64 123387 55.25 54.40 54.98+.61
CabotO&G .40f 94230 19.34 18.33 18.81+.35
CallonPet 123622 4.17 4.02 4.12+.04
Caterpillar 4.12
83154 139.98 134.85 139.73+5.88
Cemex .29t 67401 4.00 3.87 3.98+.08
CntryLink 1 66735 12.93 12.76 12.89+.12
ChesEng 710042 1.57 1.44 1.56+.08
CgpVelLCrd 118308 11.69 11.00 11.69+.29
CgpVelICrd 206730 5.05 4.75 4.76—.13
Citigroup 2.04f 104957 73.42 71.81 73.17+.87
ClevCliffs .24 156966 7.40 7.03 7.15
CocaCola 1.60 97803 54.56 53.67 53.75—.86
Coeur 59505 5.48 5.16 5.28+.09
Corning .80 73988 30.70 29.73 30.51+.72
DenburyR 90768 1.09 1.03 1.08+.02
DevonE .36f 94552 21.63 21.06 21.47+.01
DxGBull 115756 31.82 29.22 30.38+.69
DxGlMBr 63744 15.45 13.98 14.70—.54
DirSPBear 69754 16.62 16.21 16.29—.22
DirDGlBr 188933 7.44 6.81 7.18—.17
DxSPOGBl 126597 3.07 2.79 3.03+.17
Disney 1.76 56817 131.76 130.03 130.90+.64
EQTCorp .12 61416 9.66 9.11 9.49+.23
EdisonInt 2.45 125863 71.00 62.69 66.05—6.14
EnCanag .07 175605 4.27 4.07 4.26+.11
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 106379 12.65 12.42 12.55+.11
ExxonMbl 3.48 75788 69.48 68.90 69.25+.16
FiatChrys 63374 13.19 13.07 13.13—.04
FMajSilvg 56856 10.98 10.43 10.75+.30
FordM .60a 511952 8.75 8.62 8.72+.12
FrptMcM .20 353965 10.35 9.61 10.14+.55
GenElec .04 394371 9.09 8.92 9.00+.05
GenMotors 1.52 87211 36.82 35.76 36.74+.92
Gerdau .02e 87635 3.30 3.22 3.26+.06
HPInc .64 171541 17.46 17.20 17.33+.21
Hallibrtn .72 131460 20.52 19.79 20.48+.57
HarmonyG .05 65254 3.53 3.31 3.39—.01
HeclaM .01e 103350 2.15 2.04 2.10+.09
HPEnt .45e 63488 16.20 15.90 16.16+.27
ICICIBk .19e 110070 13.17 12.98 13.03+.26
iPtShFut 260979 20.60 19.78 19.79—.67
iShGold 162335 14.50 14.35 14.40+.03
iShBrazil .67e 256955 44.89 44.34 44.67+.54
iShSilver 258191 17.11 16.69 16.89+.24
iShChinaLC .87e
182877 41.55 41.19 41.49+.26
iShEMkts .59e 494406 42.73 42.38 42.70+.30
iShiBoxIG 3.87
62630 127.48 127.03 127.20—.22
iSh20yrT 3.05
56697 139.55 138.31 138.52—.68
iSEafe 1.66e 166304 67.07 66.75 67.02+.07
iShiBxHYB 5.09
116160 87.42 87.30 87.39+.07
iShR2K 1.77e
104842 155.53 153.90 155.00+.82
Infosys 236593 9.25 8.91 9.20+.27
iShCorEM .95e 119047 51.34 50.95 51.29+.29
ItauUnHs 165957 9.21 9.02 9.09+.09
JPMorgCh 3.20
90525 126.65 124.75 126.03+1.00
JohnJn 3.80 69466 129.10 127.31 128.35+.85
JnprNtwk .76 59165 26.14 24.87 25.23+.72
Keycorp .74f 75269 18.34 18.04 18.20+.02
KindMorg 1 108134 20.47 20.09 20.42—.02
Kinrossg 125172 4.92 4.75 4.82+.08
Kroger .56f 62292 25.38 24.89 25.28+.35
LaredoPet 57094 2.46 2.34 2.42+.03
LloydBkg .47a 64047 3.08 2.99 3.05
Macys 1.51 86601 15.65 15.21 15.58+.19
Mallinckdt 82679 3.35 2.96 3.19+.17
MarathnO .20 101322 12.03 11.72 11.98+.04
MarathPt 2.12
62481 68.50 65.75 68.01+1.66
McDerI 104355 1.71 1.60 1.62—.04
Merck 2.20 75048 82.85 82.03 82.26—.32
MorgStan 1.40 95753 46.46 45.61 46.37+.61
Nabors .24 88175 1.78 1.68 1.75+.04
NewResid 2 57792 16.07 15.61 15.68—.09
NikeB .88 81462 91.83 90.75 90.92—.58
NokiaCp .19e 837118 3.85 3.75 3.78—.12
OasisPet 91395 2.97 2.84 2.93+.03
Oracle .96 63069 54.42 54.01 54.17—.09
PG&ECp 2.12f 693264 6.16 4.96 5.00—2.20
Penney 69720 1.06 1.00 1.01—.05
PetrbrsA 68911 14.74 14.45 14.59+.53
Petrobras 254187 16.05 15.68 15.85+.60
Pfizer 1.44 166000 36.88 36.31 36.77+.38
Phillips66 3.60
62431 117.00 111.90 114.42+3.79
Pinterestn 64989 26.48 25.65 25.86+.09
ProctGam 2.98
60828 124.82 123.17 123.25—1.54
QEPRes .08 87922 3.75 3.41 3.65+.20
RangeRs .08 202704 4.26 3.75 4.22+.41
RegionsFn .62 67398 16.42 16.12 16.40+.22
SpdrGold 59973 142.83 141.40 141.86+.33
S&P500ETF 4.13e
448951 302.20 299.68 301.60+1.23
SpdrOGEx .73e 264005 21.97 21.28 21.84+.45
Schlmbrg 2 121773 35.31 34.59 35.09—.02
SiderurNac 60069 3.13 2.97 2.98—.08
SlackTcn 97428 21.33 20.22 20.46—.52
SnapIncA 279297 14.01 13.32 13.96+.44
SocCapH 64519 11.81 10.66 11.79+1.19
SwstnEngy 211715 2.13 1.94 2.12+.13
Sprint 95335 6.42 6.32 6.38+.10
SPCnSt 1.28e 75186 61.40 61.04 61.09—.36
SPEngy 2.04e 100295 59.69 58.98 59.52+.48
SPDRFncl .46e
282996 28.73 28.23 28.64+.14
SPInds 1.12e 77084 78.78 78.05 78.60+.49
SPTech .78e 81072 83.02 81.88 82.92+.99
SPUtil 1.55e 167393 64.96 63.90 64.16—.66
TaiwSemi .73e 63034 51.23 50.69 51.13+.18
TevaPhrm .73e 121688 8.20 7.94 8.03—.13
Transocn 110608 4.74 4.55 4.70+.08
Twitter 437295 31.04 29.92 30.30—.45
UberTchn 80989 33.48 32.61 32.71—.57
USOilFd 165127 11.84 11.61 11.83+.10
USSteel .20 183064 11.89 11.24 11.71+.44
VFCorp 1.72e 73676 85.83 81.49 84.15—6.67
ValeSA .29e 280785 12.07 11.84 12.04+.53
VanEGold .06e 599445 28.18 27.37 27.74+.22
VnEkRus .01e 55866 24.12 23.88 24.11+.24
VEckOilSvc .47e
101160 11.81 11.53 11.77+.13
VanEJrGld 158792 38.75 37.53 38.14+.45
VangEmg 1.10e 97764 41.99 41.69 41.93+.19
Ventas 3.17 66216 70.53 65.51 66.00—6.47
Vereit .56f 119940 9.87 9.73 9.76—.05
VerizonCm 2.46f
150342 60.88 59.21 60.37—.21
Vipshop 147760 11.94 10.17 11.47+1.43
Visa 1 101246 179.15 173.50 177.85+1.69
WPXEngy 76401 10.21 9.91 10.11+.08
WellsFargo 2.04
165044 51.73 51.00 51.57+.47
WhitngPet 73132 7.44 6.88 7.41+.48
WmsCos 1.52 86028 23.30 22.96 23.24+.02
Yamanag .02 425038 3.79 3.52 3.65+.27

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

