BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|332095
|37.17
|36.72
|36.91+.09
|Albemarle 1.47
|59983
|65.49
|62.50
|63.59—5.86
|AlcoaCp
|59292
|21.20
|20.60
|21.02+.28
|Alibaba
|98852
|175.81
|170.88
|174.31+1.76
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|342530
|8.72
|8.63
|8.65
|Altria 3.36f
|64559
|47.16
|46.54
|46.80—.16
|Ambev .05e
|485615
|4.51
|4.38
|4.43—.30
|Amcorn
|65044
|9.77
|9.52
|9.72+.25
|ABInBev 3.19e
|58332
|84.36
|81.56
|81.83—9.77
|Annaly 1e
|176238
|8.89
|8.77
|8.79—.06
|AnteroMid .45e
|57734
|7.47
|7.21
|7.43+.11
|AnteroRes 1
|108089
|2.72
|2.41
|2.71+.24
|Apache 1
|145698
|23.26
|20.57
|22.07—1.16
|Aphrian
|90232
|5.62
|5.06
|5.60+.46
|AuroraC
|131532
|3.83
|3.64
|3.80+.08
|Avon
|60398
|4.31
|4.10
|4.29+.19
|BcoBrad .06a
|109920
|8.90
|8.72
|8.85+.16
|BcoSantSA .21e
|59309
|4.38
|4.34
|4.37+.02
|BkofAm .72
|436749
|31.85
|31.34
|31.72+.36
|BkNYMel 1.24f
|x56969
|46.75
|45.86
|46.38+.41
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|98081
|17.63
|17.04
|17.20+.03
|Baxter .88
|98973
|77.97
|75.67
|77.28—1.80
|BostonSci
|65489
|41.24
|40.26
|40.85+.31
|BrMySq 1.64
|123387
|55.25
|54.40
|54.98+.61
|CabotO&G .40f
|94230
|19.34
|18.33
|18.81+.35
|CallonPet
|123622
|4.17
|4.02
|4.12+.04
|Caterpillar 4.12
|83154
|139.98
|134.85
|139.73+5.88
|Cemex .29t
|67401
|4.00
|3.87
|3.98+.08
|CntryLink 1
|66735
|12.93
|12.76
|12.89+.12
|ChesEng
|710042
|1.57
|1.44
|1.56+.08
|CgpVelLCrd
|118308
|11.69
|11.00
|11.69+.29
|CgpVelICrd
|206730
|5.05
|4.75
|4.76—.13
|Citigroup 2.04f
|104957
|73.42
|71.81
|73.17+.87
|ClevCliffs .24
|156966
|7.40
|7.03
|7.15
|CocaCola 1.60
|97803
|54.56
|53.67
|53.75—.86
|Coeur
|59505
|5.48
|5.16
|5.28+.09
|Corning .80
|73988
|30.70
|29.73
|30.51+.72
|DenburyR
|90768
|1.09
|1.03
|1.08+.02
|DevonE .36f
|94552
|21.63
|21.06
|21.47+.01
|DxGBull
|115756
|31.82
|29.22
|30.38+.69
|DxGlMBr
|63744
|15.45
|13.98
|14.70—.54
|DirSPBear
|69754
|16.62
|16.21
|16.29—.22
|DirDGlBr
|188933
|7.44
|6.81
|7.18—.17
|DxSPOGBl
|126597
|3.07
|2.79
|3.03+.17
|Disney 1.76
|56817
|131.76
|130.03
|130.90+.64
|EQTCorp .12
|61416
|9.66
|9.11
|9.49+.23
|EdisonInt 2.45
|125863
|71.00
|62.69
|66.05—6.14
|EnCanag .07
|175605
|4.27
|4.07
|4.26+.11
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|106379
|12.65
|12.42
|12.55+.11
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|75788
|69.48
|68.90
|69.25+.16
|FiatChrys
|63374
|13.19
|13.07
|13.13—.04
|FMajSilvg
|56856
|10.98
|10.43
|10.75+.30
|FordM .60a
|511952
|8.75
|8.62
|8.72+.12
|FrptMcM .20
|353965
|10.35
|9.61
|10.14+.55
|GenElec .04
|394371
|9.09
|8.92
|9.00+.05
|GenMotors 1.52
|87211
|36.82
|35.76
|36.74+.92
|Gerdau .02e
|87635
|3.30
|3.22
|3.26+.06
|HPInc .64
|171541
|17.46
|17.20
|17.33+.21
|Hallibrtn .72
|131460
|20.52
|19.79
|20.48+.57
|HarmonyG .05
|65254
|3.53
|3.31
|3.39—.01
|HeclaM .01e
|103350
|2.15
|2.04
|2.10+.09
|HPEnt .45e
|63488
|16.20
|15.90
|16.16+.27
|ICICIBk .19e
|110070
|13.17
|12.98
|13.03+.26
|iPtShFut
|260979
|20.60
|19.78
|19.79—.67
|iShGold
|162335
|14.50
|14.35
|14.40+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|256955
|44.89
|44.34
|44.67+.54
|iShSilver
|258191
|17.11
|16.69
|16.89+.24
|iShChinaLC .87e
|182877
|41.55
|41.19
|41.49+.26
|iShEMkts .59e
|494406
|42.73
|42.38
|42.70+.30
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|62630
|127.48
|127.03
|127.20—.22
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|56697
|139.55
|138.31
|138.52—.68
|iSEafe 1.66e
|166304
|67.07
|66.75
|67.02+.07
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|116160
|87.42
|87.30
|87.39+.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|104842
|155.53
|153.90
|155.00+.82
|Infosys
|236593
|9.25
|8.91
|9.20+.27
|iShCorEM .95e
|119047
|51.34
|50.95
|51.29+.29
|ItauUnHs
|165957
|9.21
|9.02
|9.09+.09
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|90525
|126.65
|124.75
|126.03+1.00
|JohnJn 3.80
|69466
|129.10
|127.31
|128.35+.85
|JnprNtwk .76
|59165
|26.14
|24.87
|25.23+.72
|Keycorp .74f
|75269
|18.34
|18.04
|18.20+.02
|KindMorg 1
|108134
|20.47
|20.09
|20.42—.02
|Kinrossg
|125172
|4.92
|4.75
|4.82+.08
|Kroger .56f
|62292
|25.38
|24.89
|25.28+.35
|LaredoPet
|57094
|2.46
|2.34
|2.42+.03
|LloydBkg .47a
|64047
|3.08
|2.99
|3.05
|Macys 1.51
|86601
|15.65
|15.21
|15.58+.19
|Mallinckdt
|82679
|3.35
|2.96
|3.19+.17
|MarathnO .20
|101322
|12.03
|11.72
|11.98+.04
|MarathPt 2.12
|62481
|68.50
|65.75
|68.01+1.66
|McDerI
|104355
|1.71
|1.60
|1.62—.04
|Merck 2.20
|75048
|82.85
|82.03
|82.26—.32
|MorgStan 1.40
|95753
|46.46
|45.61
|46.37+.61
|Nabors .24
|88175
|1.78
|1.68
|1.75+.04
|NewResid 2
|57792
|16.07
|15.61
|15.68—.09
|NikeB .88
|81462
|91.83
|90.75
|90.92—.58
|NokiaCp .19e
|837118
|3.85
|3.75
|3.78—.12
|OasisPet
|91395
|2.97
|2.84
|2.93+.03
|Oracle .96
|63069
|54.42
|54.01
|54.17—.09
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|693264
|6.16
|4.96
|5.00—2.20
|Penney
|69720
|1.06
|1.00
|1.01—.05
|PetrbrsA
|68911
|14.74
|14.45
|14.59+.53
|Petrobras
|254187
|16.05
|15.68
|15.85+.60
|Pfizer 1.44
|166000
|36.88
|36.31
|36.77+.38
|Phillips66 3.60
|62431
|117.00
|111.90
|114.42+3.79
|Pinterestn
|64989
|26.48
|25.65
|25.86+.09
|ProctGam 2.98
|60828
|124.82
|123.17
|123.25—1.54
|QEPRes .08
|87922
|3.75
|3.41
|3.65+.20
|RangeRs .08
|202704
|4.26
|3.75
|4.22+.41
|RegionsFn .62
|67398
|16.42
|16.12
|16.40+.22
|SpdrGold
|59973
|142.83
|141.40
|141.86+.33
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|448951
|302.20
|299.68
|301.60+1.23
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|264005
|21.97
|21.28
|21.84+.45
|Schlmbrg 2
|121773
|35.31
|34.59
|35.09—.02
|SiderurNac
|60069
|3.13
|2.97
|2.98—.08
|SlackTcn
|97428
|21.33
|20.22
|20.46—.52
|SnapIncA
|279297
|14.01
|13.32
|13.96+.44
|SocCapH
|64519
|11.81
|10.66
|11.79+1.19
|SwstnEngy
|211715
|2.13
|1.94
|2.12+.13
|Sprint
|95335
|6.42
|6.32
|6.38+.10
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|75186
|61.40
|61.04
|61.09—.36
|SPEngy 2.04e
|100295
|59.69
|58.98
|59.52+.48
|SPDRFncl .46e
|282996
|28.73
|28.23
|28.64+.14
|SPInds 1.12e
|77084
|78.78
|78.05
|78.60+.49
|SPTech .78e
|81072
|83.02
|81.88
|82.92+.99
|SPUtil 1.55e
|167393
|64.96
|63.90
|64.16—.66
|TaiwSemi .73e
|63034
|51.23
|50.69
|51.13+.18
|TevaPhrm .73e
|121688
|8.20
|7.94
|8.03—.13
|Transocn
|110608
|4.74
|4.55
|4.70+.08
|437295
|31.04
|29.92
|30.30—.45
|UberTchn
|80989
|33.48
|32.61
|32.71—.57
|USOilFd
|165127
|11.84
|11.61
|11.83+.10
|USSteel .20
|183064
|11.89
|11.24
|11.71+.44
|VFCorp 1.72e
|73676
|85.83
|81.49
|84.15—6.67
|ValeSA .29e
|280785
|12.07
|11.84
|12.04+.53
|VanEGold .06e
|599445
|28.18
|27.37
|27.74+.22
|VnEkRus .01e
|55866
|24.12
|23.88
|24.11+.24
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|101160
|11.81
|11.53
|11.77+.13
|VanEJrGld
|158792
|38.75
|37.53
|38.14+.45
|VangEmg 1.10e
|97764
|41.99
|41.69
|41.93+.19
|Ventas 3.17
|66216
|70.53
|65.51
|66.00—6.47
|Vereit .56f
|119940
|9.87
|9.73
|9.76—.05
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|150342
|60.88
|59.21
|60.37—.21
|Vipshop
|147760
|11.94
|10.17
|11.47+1.43
|Visa 1
|101246
|179.15
|173.50
|177.85+1.69
|WPXEngy
|76401
|10.21
|9.91
|10.11+.08
|WellsFargo 2.04
|165044
|51.73
|51.00
|51.57+.47
|WhitngPet
|73132
|7.44
|6.88
|7.41+.48
|WmsCos 1.52
|86028
|23.30
|22.96
|23.24+.02
|Yamanag .02
|425038
|3.79
|3.52
|3.65+.27
