BC-150-actives-f, The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 332095…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 332095 37.17 36.72 36.91+.09 Albemarle 1.47 59983 65.49 62.50 63.59—5.86 AlcoaCp 59292 21.20 20.60 21.02+.28 Alibaba 98852 175.81 170.88 174.31+1.76 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 342530 8.72 8.63 8.65 Altria 3.36f 64559 47.16 46.54 46.80—.16 Ambev .05e 485615 4.51 4.38 4.43—.30 Amcorn 65044 9.77 9.52 9.72+.25 ABInBev 3.19e 58332 84.36 81.56 81.83—9.77 Annaly 1e 176238 8.89 8.77 8.79—.06 AnteroMid .45e 57734 7.47 7.21 7.43+.11 AnteroRes 1 108089 2.72 2.41 2.71+.24 Apache 1 145698 23.26 20.57 22.07—1.16 Aphrian 90232 5.62 5.06 5.60+.46 AuroraC 131532 3.83 3.64 3.80+.08 Avon 60398 4.31 4.10 4.29+.19 BcoBrad .06a 109920 8.90 8.72 8.85+.16 BcoSantSA .21e 59309 4.38 4.34 4.37+.02 BkofAm .72 436749 31.85 31.34 31.72+.36 BkNYMel 1.24f x56969 46.75 45.86 46.38+.41 BarrickGld 2.82e 98081 17.63 17.04 17.20+.03 Baxter .88 98973 77.97 75.67 77.28—1.80 BostonSci 65489 41.24 40.26 40.85+.31 BrMySq 1.64 123387 55.25 54.40 54.98+.61 CabotO&G .40f 94230 19.34 18.33 18.81+.35 CallonPet 123622 4.17 4.02 4.12+.04 Caterpillar 4.12 83154 139.98 134.85 139.73+5.88 Cemex .29t 67401 4.00 3.87 3.98+.08 CntryLink 1 66735 12.93 12.76 12.89+.12 ChesEng 710042 1.57 1.44 1.56+.08 CgpVelLCrd 118308 11.69 11.00 11.69+.29 CgpVelICrd 206730 5.05 4.75 4.76—.13 Citigroup 2.04f 104957 73.42 71.81 73.17+.87 ClevCliffs .24 156966 7.40 7.03 7.15 CocaCola 1.60 97803 54.56 53.67 53.75—.86 Coeur 59505 5.48 5.16 5.28+.09 Corning .80 73988 30.70 29.73 30.51+.72 DenburyR 90768 1.09 1.03 1.08+.02 DevonE .36f 94552 21.63 21.06 21.47+.01 DxGBull 115756 31.82 29.22 30.38+.69 DxGlMBr 63744 15.45 13.98 14.70—.54 DirSPBear 69754 16.62 16.21 16.29—.22 DirDGlBr 188933 7.44 6.81 7.18—.17 DxSPOGBl 126597 3.07 2.79 3.03+.17 Disney 1.76 56817 131.76 130.03 130.90+.64 EQTCorp .12 61416 9.66 9.11 9.49+.23 EdisonInt 2.45 125863 71.00 62.69 66.05—6.14 EnCanag .07 175605 4.27 4.07 4.26+.11 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 106379 12.65 12.42 12.55+.11 ExxonMbl 3.48 75788 69.48 68.90 69.25+.16 FiatChrys 63374 13.19 13.07 13.13—.04 FMajSilvg 56856 10.98 10.43 10.75+.30 FordM .60a 511952 8.75 8.62 8.72+.12 FrptMcM .20 353965 10.35 9.61 10.14+.55 GenElec .04 394371 9.09 8.92 9.00+.05 GenMotors 1.52 87211 36.82 35.76 36.74+.92 Gerdau .02e 87635 3.30 3.22 3.26+.06 HPInc .64 171541 17.46 17.20 17.33+.21 Hallibrtn .72 131460 20.52 19.79 20.48+.57 HarmonyG .05 65254 3.53 3.31 3.39—.01 HeclaM .01e 103350 2.15 2.04 2.10+.09 HPEnt .45e 63488 16.20 15.90 16.16+.27 ICICIBk .19e 110070 13.17 12.98 13.03+.26 iPtShFut 260979 20.60 19.78 19.79—.67 iShGold 162335 14.50 14.35 14.40+.03 iShBrazil .67e 256955 44.89 44.34 44.67+.54 iShSilver 258191 17.11 16.69 16.89+.24 iShChinaLC .87e 182877 41.55 41.19 41.49+.26 iShEMkts .59e 494406 42.73 42.38 42.70+.30 iShiBoxIG 3.87 62630 127.48 127.03 127.20—.22 iSh20yrT 3.05 56697 139.55 138.31 138.52—.68 iSEafe 1.66e 166304 67.07 66.75 67.02+.07 iShiBxHYB 5.09 116160 87.42 87.30 87.39+.07 iShR2K 1.77e 104842 155.53 153.90 155.00+.82 Infosys 236593 9.25 8.91 9.20+.27 iShCorEM .95e 119047 51.34 50.95 51.29+.29 ItauUnHs 165957 9.21 9.02 9.09+.09 JPMorgCh 3.20 90525 126.65 124.75 126.03+1.00 JohnJn 3.80 69466 129.10 127.31 128.35+.85 JnprNtwk .76 59165 26.14 24.87 25.23+.72 Keycorp .74f 75269 18.34 18.04 18.20+.02 KindMorg 1 108134 20.47 20.09 20.42—.02 Kinrossg 125172 4.92 4.75 4.82+.08 Kroger .56f 62292 25.38 24.89 25.28+.35 LaredoPet 57094 2.46 2.34 2.42+.03 LloydBkg .47a 64047 3.08 2.99 3.05 Macys 1.51 86601 15.65 15.21 15.58+.19 Mallinckdt 82679 3.35 2.96 3.19+.17 MarathnO .20 101322 12.03 11.72 11.98+.04 MarathPt 2.12 62481 68.50 65.75 68.01+1.66 McDerI 104355 1.71 1.60 1.62—.04 Merck 2.20 75048 82.85 82.03 82.26—.32 MorgStan 1.40 95753 46.46 45.61 46.37+.61 Nabors .24 88175 1.78 1.68 1.75+.04 NewResid 2 57792 16.07 15.61 15.68—.09 NikeB .88 81462 91.83 90.75 90.92—.58 NokiaCp .19e 837118 3.85 3.75 3.78—.12 OasisPet 91395 2.97 2.84 2.93+.03 Oracle .96 63069 54.42 54.01 54.17—.09 PG&ECp 2.12f 693264 6.16 4.96 5.00—2.20 Penney 69720 1.06 1.00 1.01—.05 PetrbrsA 68911 14.74 14.45 14.59+.53 Petrobras 254187 16.05 15.68 15.85+.60 Pfizer 1.44 166000 36.88 36.31 36.77+.38 Phillips66 3.60 62431 117.00 111.90 114.42+3.79 Pinterestn 64989 26.48 25.65 25.86+.09 ProctGam 2.98 60828 124.82 123.17 123.25—1.54 QEPRes .08 87922 3.75 3.41 3.65+.20 RangeRs .08 202704 4.26 3.75 4.22+.41 RegionsFn .62 67398 16.42 16.12 16.40+.22 SpdrGold 59973 142.83 141.40 141.86+.33 S&P500ETF 4.13e 448951 302.20 299.68 301.60+1.23 SpdrOGEx .73e 264005 21.97 21.28 21.84+.45 Schlmbrg 2 121773 35.31 34.59 35.09—.02 SiderurNac 60069 3.13 2.97 2.98—.08 SlackTcn 97428 21.33 20.22 20.46—.52 SnapIncA 279297 14.01 13.32 13.96+.44 SocCapH 64519 11.81 10.66 11.79+1.19 SwstnEngy 211715 2.13 1.94 2.12+.13 Sprint 95335 6.42 6.32 6.38+.10 SPCnSt 1.28e 75186 61.40 61.04 61.09—.36 SPEngy 2.04e 100295 59.69 58.98 59.52+.48 SPDRFncl .46e 282996 28.73 28.23 28.64+.14 SPInds 1.12e 77084 78.78 78.05 78.60+.49 SPTech .78e 81072 83.02 81.88 82.92+.99 SPUtil 1.55e 167393 64.96 63.90 64.16—.66 TaiwSemi .73e 63034 51.23 50.69 51.13+.18 TevaPhrm .73e 121688 8.20 7.94 8.03—.13 Transocn 110608 4.74 4.55 4.70+.08 Twitter 437295 31.04 29.92 30.30—.45 UberTchn 80989 33.48 32.61 32.71—.57 USOilFd 165127 11.84 11.61 11.83+.10 USSteel .20 183064 11.89 11.24 11.71+.44 VFCorp 1.72e 73676 85.83 81.49 84.15—6.67 ValeSA .29e 280785 12.07 11.84 12.04+.53 VanEGold .06e 599445 28.18 27.37 27.74+.22 VnEkRus .01e 55866 24.12 23.88 24.11+.24 VEckOilSvc .47e 101160 11.81 11.53 11.77+.13 VanEJrGld 158792 38.75 37.53 38.14+.45 VangEmg 1.10e 97764 41.99 41.69 41.93+.19 Ventas 3.17 66216 70.53 65.51 66.00—6.47 Vereit .56f 119940 9.87 9.73 9.76—.05 VerizonCm 2.46f 150342 60.88 59.21 60.37—.21 Vipshop 147760 11.94 10.17 11.47+1.43 Visa 1 101246 179.15 173.50 177.85+1.69 WPXEngy 76401 10.21 9.91 10.11+.08 WellsFargo 2.04 165044 51.73 51.00 51.57+.47 WhitngPet 73132 7.44 6.88 7.41+.48 WmsCos 1.52 86028 23.30 22.96 23.24+.02 Yamanag .02 425038 3.79 3.52 3.65+.27 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.