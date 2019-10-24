BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|79356
|2.61
|2.41
|2.50—.08
|AT&TInc 2.04
|408622
|37.77
|36.54
|36.82—.92
|AbbVie 4.28
|63281
|77.89
|76.25
|76.80—.95
|Alibaba
|74228
|172.75
|170.21
|172.55+2.63
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|146289
|8.73
|8.62
|8.65—.03
|Altria 3.36f
|82405
|47.12
|46.37
|46.96+.21
|Ambev .05e
|307027
|4.81
|4.71
|4.73+.11
|Annaly 1e
|161093
|8.96
|8.81
|8.85—.11
|AnteroRes 1
|103885
|2.60
|2.39
|2.47—.09
|AstraZen 1.37e
|60102
|47.31
|46.36
|47.25+2.56
|AuroraC
|93016
|3.74
|3.60
|3.72+.05
|BPPLC 2.44
|88635
|39.61
|38.94
|39.21+.15
|BcoBrad .06a
|91013
|8.80
|8.61
|8.69—.01
|BcoSantSA .21e
|94860
|4.42
|4.31
|4.35—.05
|BkofAm .72
|395543
|31.52
|31.20
|31.36—.06
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|147278
|17.22
|16.58
|17.17+.60
|Baxter .88
|128069
|82.17
|77.03
|79.08—8.87
|BostonSci
|108348
|40.72
|39.89
|40.54+.45
|BrMySq 1.64
|146387
|54.97
|53.86
|54.37—.40
|CBSB .72
|83358
|36.58
|35.08
|35.75—.74
|CabotO&G .40f
|78761
|18.61
|18.04
|18.46—.06
|CallonPet
|168100
|4.17
|3.97
|4.08—.03
|Cemex .29t
|145487
|4.09
|3.83
|3.90—.29
|CenterPnt 1.15
|62773
|30.23
|29.56
|30.16+.56
|CntryLink 1
|125573
|13.07
|12.65
|12.77—.32
|ChesEng
|462486
|1.48
|1.39
|1.48+.05
|Cisio
|77297
|10.12
|10.04
|10.07—.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|126154
|11.55
|11.21
|11.40+.28
|CgpVelICrd
|204686
|4.96
|4.81
|4.89—.12
|Citigroup 2.04f
|74654
|72.86
|71.86
|72.30—.15
|ClevCliffs .24
|182684
|7.18
|6.82
|7.15+.39
|CocaCola 1.60
|110687
|54.82
|54.49
|54.61—.03
|ConAgra .85
|70137
|27.31
|26.73
|27.09—.52
|DenburyR
|138295
|1.10
|1.02
|1.06—.02
|DevonE .36f
|83396
|21.53
|21.03
|21.46+.16
|DxGBull
|110983
|29.76
|27.90
|29.69+2.11
|DxGlMBr
|58524
|16.33
|15.22
|15.24—1.21
|DirDGlBr
|294910
|7.84
|7.31
|7.35—.59
|DxSPOGBl
|103048
|2.98
|2.75
|2.86—.02
|Disney 1.76
|67839
|131.70
|129.63
|130.26—.87
|DowIncn 2.80
|61170
|49.99
|47.84
|49.47+2.24
|EnCanag .07
|195788
|4.20
|4.05
|4.15+.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|118130
|12.69
|12.43
|12.44—.16
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|90680
|70.05
|69.02
|69.09—.66
|Fitbit
|63410
|4.53
|4.33
|4.38—.11
|FordM .60a
|1206565
|8.89
|8.55
|8.60—.61
|FrptMcM .20
|328078
|10.23
|9.51
|9.59—.54
|Gap .97
|67521
|17.68
|16.83
|17.32—.24
|GenElec .04
|370010
|9.15
|8.88
|8.95—.19
|GenMotors 1.52
|68085
|36.77
|35.75
|35.82—.79
|Genworth
|84102
|4.24
|3.98
|4.19+.18
|Gerdau .02e
|94244
|3.28
|3.15
|3.20—.06
|GraphPkg .30
|67242
|15.71
|15.41
|15.42—.22
|HPInc .64
|65082
|17.32
|16.99
|17.12
|Hallibrtn .72
|94833
|20.36
|19.53
|19.91—.30
|HarmonyG .05
|67607
|3.40
|3.18
|3.40+.26
|HeclaM .01e
|91273
|2.04
|2.00
|2.01+.01
|HPEnt .45e
|84674
|16.24
|15.68
|15.89—.13
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|65786
|3.50
|3.39
|3.50+.13
|ICICIBk .19e
|63547
|12.79
|12.67
|12.77+.05
|iPtShFut
|251405
|20.95
|20.42
|20.46—.29
|iShGold
|127900
|14.38
|14.30
|14.37+.10
|iShBrazil .67e
|188263
|44.77
|44.00
|44.13—.33
|iShSilver
|149368
|16.69
|16.57
|16.65+.26
|iShChinaLC .87e
|141100
|41.37
|41.18
|41.23—.03
|iShEMkts .59e
|617274
|42.59
|42.37
|42.40
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|92070
|127.56
|127.27
|127.42+.28
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|68286
|140.24
|139.03
|139.20—.28
|iSEafe 1.66e
|236198
|67.08
|66.82
|66.95+.12
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|148465
|87.32
|87.17
|87.32+.10
|iShR2K 1.77e
|86773
|155.06
|153.47
|154.18—.22
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|57878
|62.95
|62.71
|62.84+.10
|Infosys
|287919
|8.99
|8.76
|8.93—.11
|Invesco 1.24
|77764
|17.40
|16.86
|16.94—.34
|iShCorEM .95e
|95067
|51.21
|50.97
|51.00+.03
|ItauUnHs
|196511
|9.15
|8.95
|9.00+.05
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|80542
|125.66
|124.07
|125.03—.09
|JohnJn 3.80
|121435
|130.58
|126.10
|127.50—2.40
|Keycorp .74f
|87086
|18.31
|18.04
|18.18—.05
|KindMorg 1
|103693
|20.71
|20.41
|20.44+.04
|Kinrossg
|99654
|4.75
|4.62
|4.74+.13
|LVSands 3.08
|73454
|61.84
|59.50
|61.16+1.94
|LloydBkg .47a
|80247
|3.07
|3.00
|3.05
|Macys 1.51
|106325
|15.69
|15.19
|15.39—.28
|Mallinckdt
|84056
|3.27
|2.91
|3.02—.18
|MarathnO .20
|82561
|12.16
|11.68
|11.94—.07
|McDerI
|134774
|1.75
|1.57
|1.66—.04
|MorgStan 1.40
|74936
|46.13
|45.51
|45.76—.15
|Nabors .24
|71839
|1.79
|1.66
|1.71—.04
|NikeB .88
|121341
|92.87
|90.99
|91.50—.82
|NokiaCp .19e
|2515098
|4.09
|3.83
|3.90—1.21
|NordicAm .11e
|80176
|4.28
|3.70
|3.82—.40
|OasisPet
|87143
|2.96
|2.81
|2.90—.03
|OcciPet 3.16f
|72736
|43.10
|41.91
|42.29—.63
|Oracle .96
|64787
|54.65
|53.94
|54.26+.13
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|260573
|7.90
|7.05
|7.20—1.00
|PetrbrsA
|80990
|14.49
|13.97
|14.06—.28
|Petrobras
|225707
|15.71
|15.14
|15.25—.33
|Pfizer 1.44
|190225
|36.84
|36.26
|36.39—.38
|ProctGam 2.98
|67456
|125.77
|123.34
|124.79+1.79
|QEPRes .08
|204919
|3.69
|3.43
|3.45+.33
|RangeRs .08
|184668
|3.96
|3.49
|3.81—.03
|RegionsFn .62
|66749
|16.35
|16.07
|16.18—.10
|SpdrGold
|62636
|141.74
|140.93
|141.53+1.00
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|356757
|301.07
|299.46
|300.37+.49
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|192003
|21.75
|21.15
|21.39—.07
|Schlmbrg 2
|115650
|35.52
|34.28
|35.11—.22
|Schwab .68
|63646
|41.48
|40.58
|40.99—.38
|ServcNow
|93956
|243.82
|232.25
|237.78+17.77
|SiderurNac
|92790
|3.17
|3.03
|3.06—.25
|SlackTcn
|103023
|21.48
|20.51
|20.98+.14
|SnapIncA
|544858
|13.65
|12.71
|13.52+.34
|SwstAirl .72
|105438
|57.10
|54.00
|56.29+3.05
|SwstnEngy
|166203
|2.13
|1.97
|1.99—.10
|Sprint
|98431
|6.40
|6.27
|6.28—.11
|Square
|81335
|61.77
|59.59
|61.72+3.36
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|69168
|92.69
|91.63
|91.96—.47
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|90895
|61.55
|61.12
|61.45+.21
|SPEngy 2.04e
|132041
|59.67
|58.73
|59.04—.25
|SPDRFncl .46e
|334961
|28.62
|28.39
|28.50—.04
|SPInds 1.12e
|84145
|78.22
|77.55
|78.11+.11
|SPTech .78e
|73022
|82.00
|81.31
|81.93+1.18
|SPUtil 1.55e
|114804
|64.93
|64.53
|64.82+.22
|TALEduc
|93175
|43.18
|40.40
|42.72+4.93
|TaiwSemi .73e
|70136
|51.05
|50.23
|50.95+.78
|Technip .13
|138182
|22.01
|20.34
|20.68—2.76
|TeekayTnk .21
|79407
|2.21
|1.99
|2.18+.03
|TevaPhrm .73e
|261520
|8.20
|7.73
|8.16+.23
|3MCo 5.76
|59593
|165.25
|159.63
|161.89—6.87
|Transocn
|163472
|4.90
|4.56
|4.62—.23
|1060792
|32.39
|30.51
|30.75—8.08
|UberTchn
|67878
|33.42
|32.51
|33.28+.23
|USOilFd
|161853
|11.79
|11.68
|11.73+.08
|USSteel .20
|135222
|11.33
|10.82
|11.27+.10
|ValeSA .29e
|196128
|11.78
|11.49
|11.51—.14
|VanEGold .06e
|557119
|27.55
|26.94
|27.52+.71
|VnEkRus .01e
|68704
|23.89
|23.75
|23.87+.28
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|94363
|11.90
|11.46
|11.64—.26
|VanEJrGld
|143940
|37.73
|36.88
|37.69+.92
|VangEmg 1.10e
|112995
|41.88
|41.69
|41.74+.05
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|66059
|42.26
|42.06
|42.16+.07
|Vereit .56f
|122489
|9.87
|9.78
|9.81
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|112036
|61.02
|60.41
|60.58—.30
|Visa 1
|80509
|176.87
|173.40
|176.16+4.84
|WPXEngy
|65595
|10.15
|9.87
|10.03+.12
|WashPrGp 1
|68369
|4.69
|4.27
|4.34—.11
|WellsFargo 2.04
|176676
|51.20
|50.66
|51.10+.17
|WhitngPet
|68748
|7.36
|6.85
|6.93—.33
|WmsCos 1.52
|75643
|23.63
|23.01
|23.22—.24
|Yamanag .02
|277452
|3.48
|3.32
|3.38+.09
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.