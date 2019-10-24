BC-150-actives-f The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 79356 2.61 2.41 2.50—.08 AT&TInc 2.04 408622 37.77 36.54 36.82—.92 AbbVie 4.28 63281 77.89 76.25 76.80—.95 Alibaba 74228 172.75 170.21 172.55+2.63 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 146289 8.73 8.62 8.65—.03 Altria 3.36f 82405 47.12 46.37 46.96+.21 Ambev .05e 307027 4.81 4.71 4.73+.11 Annaly 1e 161093 8.96 8.81 8.85—.11 AnteroRes 1 103885 2.60 2.39 2.47—.09 AstraZen 1.37e 60102 47.31 46.36 47.25+2.56 AuroraC 93016 3.74 3.60 3.72+.05 BPPLC 2.44 88635 39.61 38.94 39.21+.15 BcoBrad .06a 91013 8.80 8.61 8.69—.01 BcoSantSA .21e 94860 4.42 4.31 4.35—.05 BkofAm .72 395543 31.52 31.20 31.36—.06 BarrickGld 2.82e 147278 17.22 16.58 17.17+.60 Baxter .88 128069 82.17 77.03 79.08—8.87 BostonSci 108348 40.72 39.89 40.54+.45 BrMySq 1.64 146387 54.97 53.86 54.37—.40 CBSB .72 83358 36.58 35.08 35.75—.74 CabotO&G .40f 78761 18.61 18.04 18.46—.06 CallonPet 168100 4.17 3.97 4.08—.03 Cemex .29t 145487 4.09 3.83 3.90—.29 CenterPnt 1.15 62773 30.23 29.56 30.16+.56 CntryLink 1 125573 13.07 12.65 12.77—.32 ChesEng 462486 1.48 1.39 1.48+.05 Cisio 77297 10.12 10.04 10.07—.02 CgpVelLCrd 126154 11.55 11.21 11.40+.28 CgpVelICrd 204686 4.96 4.81 4.89—.12 Citigroup 2.04f 74654 72.86 71.86 72.30—.15 ClevCliffs .24 182684 7.18 6.82 7.15+.39 CocaCola 1.60 110687 54.82 54.49 54.61—.03 ConAgra .85 70137 27.31 26.73 27.09—.52 DenburyR 138295 1.10 1.02 1.06—.02 DevonE .36f 83396 21.53 21.03 21.46+.16 DxGBull 110983 29.76 27.90 29.69+2.11 DxGlMBr 58524 16.33 15.22 15.24—1.21 DirDGlBr 294910 7.84 7.31 7.35—.59 DxSPOGBl 103048 2.98 2.75 2.86—.02 Disney 1.76 67839 131.70 129.63 130.26—.87 DowIncn 2.80 61170 49.99 47.84 49.47+2.24 EnCanag .07 195788 4.20 4.05 4.15+.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 118130 12.69 12.43 12.44—.16 ExxonMbl 3.48 90680 70.05 69.02 69.09—.66 Fitbit 63410 4.53 4.33 4.38—.11 FordM .60a 1206565 8.89 8.55 8.60—.61 FrptMcM .20 328078 10.23 9.51 9.59—.54 Gap .97 67521 17.68 16.83 17.32—.24 GenElec .04 370010 9.15 8.88 8.95—.19 GenMotors 1.52 68085 36.77 35.75 35.82—.79 Genworth 84102 4.24 3.98 4.19+.18 Gerdau .02e 94244 3.28 3.15 3.20—.06 GraphPkg .30 67242 15.71 15.41 15.42—.22 HPInc .64 65082 17.32 16.99 17.12 Hallibrtn .72 94833 20.36 19.53 19.91—.30 HarmonyG .05 67607 3.40 3.18 3.40+.26 HeclaM .01e 91273 2.04 2.00 2.01+.01 HPEnt .45e 84674 16.24 15.68 15.89—.13 IAMGldg 1.52f 65786 3.50 3.39 3.50+.13 ICICIBk .19e 63547 12.79 12.67 12.77+.05 iPtShFut 251405 20.95 20.42 20.46—.29 iShGold 127900 14.38 14.30 14.37+.10 iShBrazil .67e 188263 44.77 44.00 44.13—.33 iShSilver 149368 16.69 16.57 16.65+.26 iShChinaLC .87e 141100 41.37 41.18 41.23—.03 iShEMkts .59e 617274 42.59 42.37 42.40 iShiBoxIG 3.87 92070 127.56 127.27 127.42+.28 iSh20yrT 3.05 68286 140.24 139.03 139.20—.28 iSEafe 1.66e 236198 67.08 66.82 66.95+.12 iShiBxHYB 5.09 148465 87.32 87.17 87.32+.10 iShR2K 1.77e 86773 155.06 153.47 154.18—.22 iShCorEafe 1.56e 57878 62.95 62.71 62.84+.10 Infosys 287919 8.99 8.76 8.93—.11 Invesco 1.24 77764 17.40 16.86 16.94—.34 iShCorEM .95e 95067 51.21 50.97 51.00+.03 ItauUnHs 196511 9.15 8.95 9.00+.05 JPMorgCh 3.20 80542 125.66 124.07 125.03—.09 JohnJn 3.80 121435 130.58 126.10 127.50—2.40 Keycorp .74f 87086 18.31 18.04 18.18—.05 KindMorg 1 103693 20.71 20.41 20.44+.04 Kinrossg 99654 4.75 4.62 4.74+.13 LVSands 3.08 73454 61.84 59.50 61.16+1.94 LloydBkg .47a 80247 3.07 3.00 3.05 Macys 1.51 106325 15.69 15.19 15.39—.28 Mallinckdt 84056 3.27 2.91 3.02—.18 MarathnO .20 82561 12.16 11.68 11.94—.07 McDerI 134774 1.75 1.57 1.66—.04 MorgStan 1.40 74936 46.13 45.51 45.76—.15 Nabors .24 71839 1.79 1.66 1.71—.04 NikeB .88 121341 92.87 90.99 91.50—.82 NokiaCp .19e 2515098 4.09 3.83 3.90—1.21 NordicAm .11e 80176 4.28 3.70 3.82—.40 OasisPet 87143 2.96 2.81 2.90—.03 OcciPet 3.16f 72736 43.10 41.91 42.29—.63 Oracle .96 64787 54.65 53.94 54.26+.13 PG&ECp 2.12f 260573 7.90 7.05 7.20—1.00 PetrbrsA 80990 14.49 13.97 14.06—.28 Petrobras 225707 15.71 15.14 15.25—.33 Pfizer 1.44 190225 36.84 36.26 36.39—.38 ProctGam 2.98 67456 125.77 123.34 124.79+1.79 QEPRes .08 204919 3.69 3.43 3.45+.33 RangeRs .08 184668 3.96 3.49 3.81—.03 RegionsFn .62 66749 16.35 16.07 16.18—.10 SpdrGold 62636 141.74 140.93 141.53+1.00 S&P500ETF 4.13e 356757 301.07 299.46 300.37+.49 SpdrOGEx .73e 192003 21.75 21.15 21.39—.07 Schlmbrg 2 115650 35.52 34.28 35.11—.22 Schwab .68 63646 41.48 40.58 40.99—.38 ServcNow 93956 243.82 232.25 237.78+17.77 SiderurNac 92790 3.17 3.03 3.06—.25 SlackTcn 103023 21.48 20.51 20.98+.14 SnapIncA 544858 13.65 12.71 13.52+.34 SwstAirl .72 105438 57.10 54.00 56.29+3.05 SwstnEngy 166203 2.13 1.97 1.99—.10 Sprint 98431 6.40 6.27 6.28—.11 Square 81335 61.77 59.59 61.72+3.36 SPHlthC 1.01e 69168 92.69 91.63 91.96—.47 SPCnSt 1.28e 90895 61.55 61.12 61.45+.21 SPEngy 2.04e 132041 59.67 58.73 59.04—.25 SPDRFncl .46e 334961 28.62 28.39 28.50—.04 SPInds 1.12e 84145 78.22 77.55 78.11+.11 SPTech .78e 73022 82.00 81.31 81.93+1.18 SPUtil 1.55e 114804 64.93 64.53 64.82+.22 TALEduc 93175 43.18 40.40 42.72+4.93 TaiwSemi .73e 70136 51.05 50.23 50.95+.78 Technip .13 138182 22.01 20.34 20.68—2.76 TeekayTnk .21 79407 2.21 1.99 2.18+.03 TevaPhrm .73e 261520 8.20 7.73 8.16+.23 3MCo 5.76 59593 165.25 159.63 161.89—6.87 Transocn 163472 4.90 4.56 4.62—.23 Twitter 1060792 32.39 30.51 30.75—8.08 UberTchn 67878 33.42 32.51 33.28+.23 USOilFd 161853 11.79 11.68 11.73+.08 USSteel .20 135222 11.33 10.82 11.27+.10 ValeSA .29e 196128 11.78 11.49 11.51—.14 VanEGold .06e 557119 27.55 26.94 27.52+.71 VnEkRus .01e 68704 23.89 23.75 23.87+.28 VEckOilSvc .47e 94363 11.90 11.46 11.64—.26 VanEJrGld 143940 37.73 36.88 37.69+.92 VangEmg 1.10e 112995 41.88 41.69 41.74+.05 VangFTSE 1.10e 66059 42.26 42.06 42.16+.07 Vereit .56f 122489 9.87 9.78 9.81 VerizonCm 2.46f 112036 61.02 60.41 60.58—.30 Visa 1 80509 176.87 173.40 176.16+4.84 WPXEngy 65595 10.15 9.87 10.03+.12 WashPrGp 1 68369 4.69 4.27 4.34—.11 WellsFargo 2.04 176676 51.20 50.66 51.10+.17 WhitngPet 68748 7.36 6.85 6.93—.33 WmsCos 1.52 75643 23.63 23.01 23.22—.24 Yamanag .02 277452 3.48 3.32 3.38+.09 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 