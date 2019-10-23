BC-150-actives-f The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 63299 17.15 16.84 17.13+.23 AKSteel 86852 2.66 2.54 2.58—.05 AT&TInc 2.04 242525 38.14 37.63 37.74—.43 AbbVie 4.28 61702 78.02 77.20 77.75—.12 Alibaba 88860 171.04 168.12 169.92+.03 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 128911 8.73 8.65 8.68—.03 Altria 3.36f 93646 46.80 46.07 46.75+.41 Ambev .05e 110346 4.64 4.56 4.62+.03 Annaly 1e 61933 8.96 8.87 8.96+.07 AnteroRes 1 108656 2.68 2.45 2.56+.01 AuroraC 136754 3.73 3.50 3.67+.09 Avon 66044 4.33 4.13 4.24—.04 BPPLC 2.44 84781 39.11 38.81 39.06+.55 BcoBrad .06a 156177 8.76 8.55 8.70+.18 BcoSantSA .21e 66831 4.40 4.36 4.40+.04 BkofAm .72 480593 31.44 31.09 31.42+.22 BkNYMel 1.24f 65477 46.95 46.04 46.73+.59 BarrickGld 2.82e 106433 16.90 16.50 16.57—.03 Blackstone 2.07e 77707 51.92 49.65 51.51+2.41 Boeing 8.22 109768 350.80 336.50 340.50+3.50 BostonSci 212580 41.24 39.77 40.09+1.91 BrMySq 1.64 131308 54.82 53.87 54.77+.35 CabotO&G .36f 82360 18.77 18.24 18.52 CallonPet 109319 4.12 3.73 4.11+.30 Carnival 2 73009 44.08 42.64 44.00+1.45 Caterpillar 4.12 113008 135.99 130.70 135.34+1.65 Cemex .29t 81059 4.20 4.10 4.19+.05 CntryLink 1 149773 13.10 12.62 13.09+.28 ChesEng 572616 1.43 1.32 1.43+.08 Cisio 132742 10.17 10.05 10.09+.02 CgpVelLCrd 186366 11.28 10.10 11.12+.80 CgpVelICrd 280568 5.54 4.93 5.01—.43 Citigroup 2.04f 103276 72.47 71.73 72.45+.39 ClevCliffs .24 290865 7.36 6.59 6.76—.38 CocaCola 1.60 86054 54.66 54.01 54.64+.79 DenburyR 109834 1.11 1.02 1.08+.03 DevonE .36f 103031 21.53 20.32 21.30+.63 DxGBull 90264 28.16 27.01 27.58+.84 DirDGlBr 139463 8.12 7.76 7.94—.24 DxSPOGBl 171578 2.97 2.60 2.88+.15 Disney 1.76 60097 132.68 130.76 131.13—1.27 EQTCorp .12 59525 9.81 9.14 9.62+.16 EliLilly 2.58 90968 107.75 101.36 107.40—2.44 EnCanag .07 252766 4.17 3.98 4.09+.01 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 105075 12.78 12.56 12.60—.10 ExxonMbl 3.48 86725 69.76 68.78 69.75+.66 Fitbit 78121 4.53 4.29 4.49+.11 FordM .60a 454207 9.21 8.97 9.21+.14 FrankRes 1.04 69350 27.91 26.96 27.88+.80 FrptMcM .20 366126 10.38 9.59 10.13+.20 GenElec .04 476346 9.15 8.93 9.14+.08 GenMotors 1.52 64670 36.64 35.83 36.61+.30 Gerdau .02e 64364 3.28 3.22 3.26+.06 GoldFLtd .01e 67044 5.73 5.53 5.63+.21 HPInc .64 71112 17.16 16.98 17.12 Hallibrtn .72 118488 20.40 19.42 20.21+.31 HPEnt .45e 109905 16.20 15.70 16.02+.07 HostHotls .85a 71115 16.92 16.73 16.85+.07 ICICIBk .19e 62278 12.77 12.68 12.72+.16 iPtShFut 176977 21.17 20.74 20.75—.26 iShGold 107421 14.31 14.26 14.27+.04 iShBrazil .67e 324482 44.56 43.72 44.46+.61 iShSilver 85311 16.47 16.38 16.39+.02 iShChinaLC .87e 160219 41.30 41.06 41.26—.12 iShEMkts .59e 433684 42.45 42.19 42.40+.01 iSh20yrT 3.05 59993 140.31 139.36 139.48+.14 iSEafe 1.66e 142062 66.83 66.52 66.83+.36 iShiBxHYB 5.09 91004 87.23 87.09 87.22+.08 iShR2K 1.77e 87616 154.75 153.55 154.40+.19 Infosys 259567 9.20 8.95 9.04+.03 Invesco 1.24 93898 17.32 16.46 17.28+1.25 iShJapan 79121 58.19 57.92 58.09+.24 iShCorEM .95e 82830 51.03 50.74 50.97+.01 ItauUnHs 263435 9.00 8.74 8.95+.26 JPMorgCh 3.20 88548 125.15 124.17 125.12+.33 JohnJn 3.80 67200 130.48 129.07 129.90+.70 Keycorp .74f 80389 18.28 18.05 18.23+.10 KindMorg 1 84053 20.41 20.18 20.40+.08 Kinrossg 94056 4.68 4.59 4.61+.01 KosmosEn .18 141591 5.93 5.60 5.83+.10 Kroger .56f 71256 25.18 24.81 24.98+.13 LloydBkg .47a 69801 3.08 3.05 3.05+.01 Macys 1.51 85517 15.85 15.43 15.67—.19 Mallinckdt 116051 3.26 2.72 3.20+.34 MarathnO .20 93287 12.20 11.54 12.01+.28 MarathPt 2.12 59273 65.96 64.74 65.87+.69 McDerI 180210 1.75 1.65 1.70—.07 McDnlds 5f 79631 201.14 198.02 199.21—.06 Merck 2.20 81808 82.87 81.16 82.87+1.57 MorgStan 1.40 84323 45.93 45.10 45.91+.53 Nabors .24 96844 1.84 1.69 1.75—.03 Nautilus 70488 1.96 1.24 1.84+.55 NwMtnFin 1.36 86951 13.44 13.20 13.41—.14 NikeB .88 119829 95.54 92.12 92.32—3.28 NokiaCp .19e 349849 5.24 5.10 5.11—.07 OasisPet 123717 3.02 2.78 2.93+.04 OcciPet 3.16f 76771 42.92 41.84 42.92+.70 Oracle .96 105026 54.63 53.87 54.13+.02 PG&ECp 2.12f 71615 8.25 7.97 8.20+.10 ParsleyEn .03p 58995 16.80 16.09 16.63+.25 Penney 74360 1.10 1.04 1.06—.01 Petrobras 202137 15.60 15.25 15.58+.32 Pfizer 1.44 132996 36.78 36.22 36.77+.34 Pinterestn 71043 26.30 25.44 25.70—.18 ProctGam 2.98 82749 123.73 121.84 123.00+.82 QEPRes .08 112841 3.25 2.75 3.12+.29 RPC .20m 68795 4.95 4.32 4.63—.46 RangeRs .08 116679 4.00 3.64 3.84+.09 RegionsFn .62 78763 16.35 16.08 16.28+.06 ResidioTc 164234 9.64 8.60 9.50—5.73 S&P500ETF 4.13e 348074 299.94 298.50 299.88+.87 SpdrOGEx .73e 265437 21.72 20.77 21.46+.41 Schlmbrg 2 128702 35.65 34.22 35.33+.51 Schwab .68 59741 41.54 40.65 41.37+.45 ServcNow 121426 225.73 213.99 220.01—8.33 SixFlags 3.28 61032 48.25 44.72 44.88—6.35 SlackTcn 76933 21.48 20.67 20.84—.19 SnapIncA 1126483 14.38 12.93 13.18—.82 SwstnEngy 121093 2.15 1.97 2.09+.06 Sprint 97099 6.41 6.31 6.39+.04 Square 77232 59.69 57.62 58.36—.47 SPCnSt 1.28e 75991 61.28 60.91 61.24+.28 SPEngy 2.04e 118501 59.41 58.45 59.29+.49 SPDRFncl .46e 308971 28.54 28.35 28.54+.12 SPInds 1.12e 73824 78.05 77.67 78.00—.01 SPTech .78e 88763 80.76 80.26 80.75+.07 SPUtil 1.55e 129325 64.76 64.32 64.60+.26 TaiwSemi .73e 71292 50.40 49.92 50.17—.47 TeekayTnk .21 100757 2.25 2.03 2.15+.17 TevaPhrm .73e 276871 8.05 7.68 7.93—.10 Transocn 156127 4.96 4.56 4.85+.08 Twitter 203727 39.45 37.76 38.83+.02 UberTchn 68311 33.27 32.17 33.05+.52 USOilFd 258939 11.70 11.27 11.65+.31 USSteel .20 177520 11.57 10.97 11.17—.05 VICIPr 1.19e 60017 23.80 23.47 23.65+.05 ValeSA .29e 133587 11.69 11.53 11.65+.08 VanEGold .06e 509997 27.02 26.64 26.81+.27 VnEkSemi .58e 58054 122.21 120.62 121.30—2.15 VEckOilSvc .47e 104197 12.02 11.48 11.90+.12 VanEJrGld 104565 36.98 36.50 36.77+.38 VangEmg 1.10e 97167 41.74 41.50 41.69+.02 VangFTSE 1.10e 84364 42.09 41.91 42.09+.20 Vereit .56f 172755 9.90 9.78 9.81—.02 VerizonCm 2.46f 104210 61.32 60.55 60.88+.11 Visa 1 71458 172.17 170.18 171.32+.46 WellsFargo 2.04 142239 50.97 50.57 50.93+.31 WhitngPet 80711 7.56 6.64 