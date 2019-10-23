BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55
|63299
|17.15
|16.84
|17.13+.23
|AKSteel
|86852
|2.66
|2.54
|2.58—.05
|AT&TInc 2.04
|242525
|38.14
|37.63
|37.74—.43
|AbbVie 4.28
|61702
|78.02
|77.20
|77.75—.12
|Alibaba
|88860
|171.04
|168.12
|169.92+.03
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|128911
|8.73
|8.65
|8.68—.03
|Altria 3.36f
|93646
|46.80
|46.07
|46.75+.41
|Ambev .05e
|110346
|4.64
|4.56
|4.62+.03
|Annaly 1e
|61933
|8.96
|8.87
|8.96+.07
|AnteroRes 1
|108656
|2.68
|2.45
|2.56+.01
|AuroraC
|136754
|3.73
|3.50
|3.67+.09
|Avon
|66044
|4.33
|4.13
|4.24—.04
|BPPLC 2.44
|84781
|39.11
|38.81
|39.06+.55
|BcoBrad .06a
|156177
|8.76
|8.55
|8.70+.18
|BcoSantSA .21e
|66831
|4.40
|4.36
|4.40+.04
|BkofAm .72
|480593
|31.44
|31.09
|31.42+.22
|BkNYMel 1.24f
|65477
|46.95
|46.04
|46.73+.59
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|106433
|16.90
|16.50
|16.57—.03
|Blackstone 2.07e
|77707
|51.92
|49.65
|51.51+2.41
|Boeing 8.22
|109768
|350.80
|336.50
|340.50+3.50
|BostonSci
|212580
|41.24
|39.77
|40.09+1.91
|BrMySq 1.64
|131308
|54.82
|53.87
|54.77+.35
|CabotO&G .36f
|82360
|18.77
|18.24
|18.52
|CallonPet
|109319
|4.12
|3.73
|4.11+.30
|Carnival 2
|73009
|44.08
|42.64
|44.00+1.45
|Caterpillar 4.12
|113008
|135.99
|130.70
|135.34+1.65
|Cemex .29t
|81059
|4.20
|4.10
|4.19+.05
|CntryLink 1
|149773
|13.10
|12.62
|13.09+.28
|ChesEng
|572616
|1.43
|1.32
|1.43+.08
|Cisio
|132742
|10.17
|10.05
|10.09+.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|186366
|11.28
|10.10
|11.12+.80
|CgpVelICrd
|280568
|5.54
|4.93
|5.01—.43
|Citigroup 2.04f
|103276
|72.47
|71.73
|72.45+.39
|ClevCliffs .24
|290865
|7.36
|6.59
|6.76—.38
|CocaCola 1.60
|86054
|54.66
|54.01
|54.64+.79
|DenburyR
|109834
|1.11
|1.02
|1.08+.03
|DevonE .36f
|103031
|21.53
|20.32
|21.30+.63
|DxGBull
|90264
|28.16
|27.01
|27.58+.84
|DirDGlBr
|139463
|8.12
|7.76
|7.94—.24
|DxSPOGBl
|171578
|2.97
|2.60
|2.88+.15
|Disney 1.76
|60097
|132.68
|130.76
|131.13—1.27
|EQTCorp .12
|59525
|9.81
|9.14
|9.62+.16
|EliLilly 2.58
|90968
|107.75
|101.36
|107.40—2.44
|EnCanag .07
|252766
|4.17
|3.98
|4.09+.01
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|105075
|12.78
|12.56
|12.60—.10
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|86725
|69.76
|68.78
|69.75+.66
|Fitbit
|78121
|4.53
|4.29
|4.49+.11
|FordM .60a
|454207
|9.21
|8.97
|9.21+.14
|FrankRes 1.04
|69350
|27.91
|26.96
|27.88+.80
|FrptMcM .20
|366126
|10.38
|9.59
|10.13+.20
|GenElec .04
|476346
|9.15
|8.93
|9.14+.08
|GenMotors 1.52
|64670
|36.64
|35.83
|36.61+.30
|Gerdau .02e
|64364
|3.28
|3.22
|3.26+.06
|GoldFLtd .01e
|67044
|5.73
|5.53
|5.63+.21
|HPInc .64
|71112
|17.16
|16.98
|17.12
|Hallibrtn .72
|118488
|20.40
|19.42
|20.21+.31
|HPEnt .45e
|109905
|16.20
|15.70
|16.02+.07
|HostHotls .85a
|71115
|16.92
|16.73
|16.85+.07
|ICICIBk .19e
|62278
|12.77
|12.68
|12.72+.16
|iPtShFut
|176977
|21.17
|20.74
|20.75—.26
|iShGold
|107421
|14.31
|14.26
|14.27+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|324482
|44.56
|43.72
|44.46+.61
|iShSilver
|85311
|16.47
|16.38
|16.39+.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|160219
|41.30
|41.06
|41.26—.12
|iShEMkts .59e
|433684
|42.45
|42.19
|42.40+.01
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|59993
|140.31
|139.36
|139.48+.14
|iSEafe 1.66e
|142062
|66.83
|66.52
|66.83+.36
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|91004
|87.23
|87.09
|87.22+.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|87616
|154.75
|153.55
|154.40+.19
|Infosys
|259567
|9.20
|8.95
|9.04+.03
|Invesco 1.24
|93898
|17.32
|16.46
|17.28+1.25
|iShJapan
|79121
|58.19
|57.92
|58.09+.24
|iShCorEM .95e
|82830
|51.03
|50.74
|50.97+.01
|ItauUnHs
|263435
|9.00
|8.74
|8.95+.26
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|88548
|125.15
|124.17
|125.12+.33
|JohnJn 3.80
|67200
|130.48
|129.07
|129.90+.70
|Keycorp .74f
|80389
|18.28
|18.05
|18.23+.10
|KindMorg 1
|84053
|20.41
|20.18
|20.40+.08
|Kinrossg
|94056
|4.68
|4.59
|4.61+.01
|KosmosEn .18
|141591
|5.93
|5.60
|5.83+.10
|Kroger .56f
|71256
|25.18
|24.81
|24.98+.13
|LloydBkg .47a
|69801
|3.08
|3.05
|3.05+.01
|Macys 1.51
|85517
|15.85
|15.43
|15.67—.19
|Mallinckdt
|116051
|3.26
|2.72
|3.20+.34
|MarathnO .20
|93287
|12.20
|11.54
|12.01+.28
|MarathPt 2.12
|59273
|65.96
|64.74
|65.87+.69
|McDerI
|180210
|1.75
|1.65
|1.70—.07
|McDnlds 5f
|79631
|201.14
|198.02
|199.21—.06
|Merck 2.20
|81808
|82.87
|81.16
|82.87+1.57
|MorgStan 1.40
|84323
|45.93
|45.10
|45.91+.53
|Nabors .24
|96844
|1.84
|1.69
|1.75—.03
|Nautilus
|70488
|1.96
|1.24
|1.84+.55
|NwMtnFin 1.36
|86951
|13.44
|13.20
|13.41—.14
|NikeB .88
|119829
|95.54
|92.12
|92.32—3.28
|NokiaCp .19e
|349849
|5.24
|5.10
|5.11—.07
|OasisPet
|123717
|3.02
|2.78
|2.93+.04
|OcciPet 3.16f
|76771
|42.92
|41.84
|42.92+.70
|Oracle .96
|105026
|54.63
|53.87
|54.13+.02
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|71615
|8.25
|7.97
|8.20+.10
|ParsleyEn .03p
|58995
|16.80
|16.09
|16.63+.25
|Penney
|74360
|1.10
|1.04
|1.06—.01
|Petrobras
|202137
|15.60
|15.25
|15.58+.32
|Pfizer 1.44
|132996
|36.78
|36.22
|36.77+.34
|Pinterestn
|71043
|26.30
|25.44
|25.70—.18
|ProctGam 2.98
|82749
|123.73
|121.84
|123.00+.82
|QEPRes .08
|112841
|3.25
|2.75
|3.12+.29
|RPC .20m
|68795
|4.95
|4.32
|4.63—.46
|RangeRs .08
|116679
|4.00
|3.64
|3.84+.09
|RegionsFn .62
|78763
|16.35
|16.08
|16.28+.06
|ResidioTc
|164234
|9.64
|8.60
|9.50—5.73
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|348074
|299.94
|298.50
|299.88+.87
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|265437
|21.72
|20.77
|21.46+.41
|Schlmbrg 2
|128702
|35.65
|34.22
|35.33+.51
|Schwab .68
|59741
|41.54
|40.65
|41.37+.45
|ServcNow
|121426
|225.73
|213.99
|220.01—8.33
|SixFlags 3.28
|61032
|48.25
|44.72
|44.88—6.35
|SlackTcn
|76933
|21.48
|20.67
|20.84—.19
|SnapIncA
|1126483
|14.38
|12.93
|13.18—.82
|SwstnEngy
|121093
|2.15
|1.97
|2.09+.06
|Sprint
|97099
|6.41
|6.31
|6.39+.04
|Square
|77232
|59.69
|57.62
|58.36—.47
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|75991
|61.28
|60.91
|61.24+.28
|SPEngy 2.04e
|118501
|59.41
|58.45
|59.29+.49
|SPDRFncl .46e
|308971
|28.54
|28.35
|28.54+.12
|SPInds 1.12e
|73824
|78.05
|77.67
|78.00—.01
|SPTech .78e
|88763
|80.76
|80.26
|80.75+.07
|SPUtil 1.55e
|129325
|64.76
|64.32
|64.60+.26
|TaiwSemi .73e
|71292
|50.40
|49.92
|50.17—.47
|TeekayTnk .21
|100757
|2.25
|2.03
|2.15+.17
|TevaPhrm .73e
|276871
|8.05
|7.68
|7.93—.10
|Transocn
|156127
|4.96
|4.56
|4.85+.08
|203727
|39.45
|37.76
|38.83+.02
|UberTchn
|68311
|33.27
|32.17
|33.05+.52
|USOilFd
|258939
|11.70
|11.27
|11.65+.31
|USSteel .20
|177520
|11.57
|10.97
|11.17—.05
|VICIPr 1.19e
|60017
|23.80
|23.47
|23.65+.05
|ValeSA .29e
|133587
|11.69
|11.53
|11.65+.08
|VanEGold .06e
|509997
|27.02
|26.64
|26.81+.27
|VnEkSemi .58e
|58054
|122.21
|120.62
|121.30—2.15
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|104197
|12.02
|11.48
|11.90+.12
|VanEJrGld
|104565
|36.98
|36.50
|36.77+.38
|VangEmg 1.10e
|97167
|41.74
|41.50
|41.69+.02
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|84364
|42.09
|41.91
|42.09+.20
|Vereit .56f
|172755
|9.90
|9.78
|9.81—.02
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|104210
|61.32
|60.55
|60.88+.11
|Visa 1
|71458
|172.17
|170.18
|171.32+.46
|WellsFargo 2.04
|142239
|50.97
|50.57
|50.93+.31
|WhitngPet
|80711
|7.56
|6.64
|7.26+.36
|WmsCos 1.52
|76168
|23.66
|22.99
|23.46+.25
|Yamanag .02
|144266
|3.36
|3.27
|3.29+.03
