BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 72312 2.58 2.48 2.50+.04 AT&TInc 2.04 280318 38.62 38.19 38.23—.24 AbbottLab 1.28 55887 83.28 81.52 81.65—1.14 AbbVie 4.28 78811 77.85 75.85 77.30+.84 AlcoaCp 63541 21.66 20.45 20.47—1.07 Alibaba 90428 173.91 170.87 173.52+4.39 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 111051 8.77 8.70 8.71 Altria 3.36f 104434 45.60 44.51 45.56+1.23 Ambev .05e 127005 4.59 4.50 4.58+.06 Annaly 1e 123941 8.95 8.78 8.95+.17 AnteroRes 1 83504 2.59 2.42 2.57+.02 AuroraC 146798 3.74 3.51 3.69+.01 BPPLC 2.44 70808 38.40 38.04 38.27+.79 BcoBrad .06a 118585 8.21 8.04 8.14—.01 BcoSantSA .21e 66973 4.39 4.35 4.35+.05 BkofAm .72f 616538 31.15 30.63 31.02+.67 BkNYMel 1.24f 69417 45.97 45.47 45.67+.33 BarrickGld 2.82e 88612 17.27 16.75 16.83—.36 Boeing 8.22 155257 334.24 324.40 331.06—12.94 BostonSci 87700 38.95 38.50 38.65+.18 BrMySq 1.64 131706 53.37 52.56 53.20+.17 CBSB .72 58210 37.09 36.25 36.35—.40 CVSHealth 2 68595 66.78 65.61 65.70—.46 CabotO&G .36f 68776 18.30 17.65 18.25+.30 CallonPet 236907 3.93 3.70 3.71—.11 Centenes 55982 47.30 45.77 45.77—1.11 CntryLink 1 123302 12.79 12.31 12.41—.03 ChesEng 595674 1.37 1.26 1.36+.07 CgpVelLCrd 99817 10.00 9.00 9.94—.08 CgpVelICrd 113312 5.89 5.62 5.65+.04 Citigroup 2.04f 131048 71.89 70.52 71.81+2.07 ClevCliffs .24 116497 7.23 6.91 6.99+.07 CocaCola 1.60 128766 54.56 53.68 54.23—.55 Coeur 56909 4.98 4.80 4.86—.01 ConocoPhil 1.68f 67786 56.11 54.08 55.96+2.01 Coty .50 177968 11.65 10.70 11.48+1.36 DeltaAir 1.61 67522 54.98 54.10 54.58+.75 DeutschBk .12e 57142 8.16 8.06 8.08+.16 DxGBull 84377 29.10 26.64 26.88—1.72 DirDGlBr 127060 8.22 7.54 8.13+.45 DxSPOGBl 120526 2.62 2.46 2.59+.08 Disney 1.76 73887 131.73 130.02 130.26—.63 EOGRescs 1.15 57204 67.73 64.33 67.66+3.22 EnCanag .07 174099 4.10 3.99 4.04—.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 103700 12.95 12.70 12.86+.12 ErosIntl 157348 2.18 1.68 1.73—.03 ExxonMbl 3.48 104698 68.77 67.82 68.74+1.13 FiatChrys 73651 13.58 13.24 13.33+.11 Fitbit 92898 4.21 3.89 4.17+.31 FordM .60a x337990 9.25 9.01 9.03—.11 FrptMcM .20 240072 10.00 9.75 9.82+.24 Gap .97 63923 17.48 17.01 17.36+.48 GenElec .04 637675 9.12 8.76 8.79—.17 GenMotors 1.52 74292 36.72 35.63 35.93—.24 Gerdau .02e 75287 3.18 3.13 3.18+.05 HPInc .64 88227 17.27 16.99 17.00+.15 Hallibrtn .72 281236 20.00 18.10 19.61+1.18 HPEnt .45e 195090 16.41 15.79 15.97+.62 iPtShFut 186679 21.08 20.66 20.68—.56 iShGold 76348 14.29 14.17 14.18—.07 iShBrazil .67e 239346 42.81 42.11 42.80+.38 iShEMU .86e 99941 40.34 40.16 40.23+.17 iSFrance .58e 73754 30.81 30.62 30.69+.01 iShGerm .60e 71540 28.40 28.27 28.34+.25 iShSilver 177814 16.68 16.38 16.41 iShChinaLC .87e 186413 41.72 41.52 41.72+.48 iShEMkts .59e 385466 42.37 42.10 42.36+.38 iShiBoxIG 3.87 64577 127.00 126.80 126.85—.29 iSh20yrT 3.05 81892 138.99 138.23 138.53—1.05 iSEafe 1.66e 297765 66.75 66.59 66.63+.36 iShiBxHYB 5.09 100902 87.17 87.11 87.12+.03 iShR2K 1.77e 174620 154.98 153.91 154.04+1.43 iShREst 2.76e 72764 95.37 94.52 95.36+.69 Infosys 772296 9.43 8.93 9.29—1.28 IBM 6.48 63688 133.10 130.90 132.58—1.51 Invesco 1.24 60797 16.37 16.07 16.15+.26 iShCorEM .95e 200940 50.93 50.58 50.92+.53 ItauUnHs 132723 8.40 8.16 8.36+.09 JPMorgCh 3.20 132662 123.77 121.99 123.55+2.99 JohnJn 3.80 141059 129.67 127.06 128.02+.32 JohnContln 1.04 84407 42.86 41.92 42.39+.54 Kennamtl .80 87478 32.31 28.86 29.80—.91 Keycorp .74f 84200 18.19 17.96 18.13+.36 KindMorg 1 108516 20.35 20.07 20.16+.14 Kinrossg 85294 4.71 4.52 4.53—.13 LBrands 1.20 75045 17.01 16.10 16.60+.29 LloydBkg .47a 58889 3.16 3.12 3.13+.05 Macys 1.51 94351 15.59 15.21 15.43+.31 Mallinckdt 131290 2.75 2.39 2.54—.12 MarathnO .20 73671 11.55 11.23 11.53+.23 McDerI 614540 3.03 2.01 2.04—.31 MedProp 1.04f 57124 20.32 20.04 20.29+.19 MorgStan 1.40 143841 45.09 44.08 44.98+1.32 Nabors .24 72103 1.81 1.64 1.74+.09 NokiaCp .19e 184254 5.27 5.18 5.20 OasisPet 103236 2.92 2.71 2.85—.05 OcciPet 3.16f 67678 40.85 40.29 40.82+.37 Oracle .96 83515 55.30 54.82 55.13+.58 PG&ECp 2.12f 62847 8.11 7.65 8.04+.28 ParsleyEn .03p 57386 15.66 15.27 15.61+.20 Petrobras 92036 14.65 14.44 14.64+.11 Pfizer 1.44 125840 36.68 36.36 36.46 Pinterestn 152833 26.95 25.61 26.76+1.45 ProctGam 2.98 72113 119.12 117.35 119.08+1.61 PulteGrp .44 56590 38.76 38.05 38.19—.11 QEPRes .08 57600 2.81 2.67 2.74+.03 RPC .20m 57500 5.09 4.72 4.99+.38 RangeRs .08 94238 3.84 3.59 3.81+.13 RegionsFn .62 90335 16.13 15.95 16.07+.30 SpdrGold 83126 140.76 139.60 139.79—.67 S&P500ETF 4.13e 393499 300.21 298.94 299.99+2.02 SpdrS&PRB .74e 55802 54.21 53.72 53.93+.71 SpdrOGEx .73e 187040 20.82 20.37 20.71+.15 Schlmbrg 2 165589 33.80 32.22 33.59+1.28 Schwab .68 76935 41.01 40.23 40.90+.96 SibanyeG .14r 62409 7.07 6.56 6.72—.19 SlackTcn 85486 22.74 21.87 22.58+.77 SnapIncA 451629 14.63 13.73 14.58+1.06 SwstAirl .72 68550 54.31 53.14 53.23—.25 SwstnEngy 189243 2.05 1.92 2.02+.01 Sprint 144054 6.49 6.37 6.42 SPCnSt 1.28e 99816 60.97 60.67 60.94+.20 SPEngy 2.04e 105001 58.10 57.07 58.05+1.02 SPDRFncl .46e 449469 28.54 28.34 28.50+.39 SPInds 1.12e 84280 77.57 77.11 77.40+.46 SPTech .78e 63454 81.82 81.10 81.78+.87 SPUtil 1.55e 114800 64.09 63.63 64.07+.25 Synchrony .88f 61786 35.12 34.56 35.06+.77 TJX .92 61653 60.84 59.30 59.91—.45 TaiwSemi .73e 68789 50.11 49.33 50.00+.72 TeekayTnk .21 60272 2.15 1.89 1.92—.20 TevaPhrm .73e 773514 8.95 7.50 8.15+.65 Transocn 139813 4.65 4.47 4.58+.04 Twitter 95633 40.29 39.31 40.09+1.10 UberTchn 72257 32.28 31.19 31.41—.65 USOilFd 176527 11.22 11.04 11.21—.01 USSteel .20 133629 11.13 10.61 10.64—.08 ValeSA .29e 101221 11.38 11.22 11.38+.23 VanEGold .06e 538889 27.30 26.50 26.58—.54 VEckOilSvc .47e 105073 11.58 11.08 11.51+.41 VanEJrGld 121888 37.49 36.18 36.26—.95 VangEmg 1.10e 83156 41.70 41.44 41.70+.30 VangFTSE 1.10e 83540 42.04 41.95 41.99+.26 Vereit .56f 121236 9.95 9.83 9.94+.09 VerizonCm 2.46f 114309 61.23 57.92 60.75—.30 WPXEngy 63975 9.71 9.26 9.57+.03 WellsFargo 2.04f 203779 50.50 50.18 50.46+.49 WhitngPet 60751 