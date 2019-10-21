Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-f,

The Associated Press

October 21, 2019, 5:33 PM

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AKSteel 72312 2.58 2.48 2.50+.04
AT&TInc 2.04 280318 38.62 38.19 38.23—.24
AbbottLab 1.28 55887 83.28 81.52 81.65—1.14
AbbVie 4.28 78811 77.85 75.85 77.30+.84
AlcoaCp 63541 21.66 20.45 20.47—1.07
Alibaba 90428 173.91 170.87 173.52+4.39
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 111051 8.77 8.70 8.71
Altria 3.36f 104434 45.60 44.51 45.56+1.23
Ambev .05e 127005 4.59 4.50 4.58+.06
Annaly 1e 123941 8.95 8.78 8.95+.17
AnteroRes 1 83504 2.59 2.42 2.57+.02
AuroraC 146798 3.74 3.51 3.69+.01
BPPLC 2.44 70808 38.40 38.04 38.27+.79
BcoBrad .06a 118585 8.21 8.04 8.14—.01
BcoSantSA .21e 66973 4.39 4.35 4.35+.05
BkofAm .72f 616538 31.15 30.63 31.02+.67
BkNYMel 1.24f 69417 45.97 45.47 45.67+.33
BarrickGld 2.82e
88612 17.27 16.75 16.83—.36
Boeing 8.22
155257 334.24 324.40 331.06—12.94
BostonSci 87700 38.95 38.50 38.65+.18
BrMySq 1.64 131706 53.37 52.56 53.20+.17
CBSB .72 58210 37.09 36.25 36.35—.40
CVSHealth 2 68595 66.78 65.61 65.70—.46
CabotO&G .36f 68776 18.30 17.65 18.25+.30
CallonPet 236907 3.93 3.70 3.71—.11
Centenes 55982 47.30 45.77 45.77—1.11
CntryLink 1 123302 12.79 12.31 12.41—.03
ChesEng 595674 1.37 1.26 1.36+.07
CgpVelLCrd 99817 10.00 9.00 9.94—.08
CgpVelICrd 113312 5.89 5.62 5.65+.04
Citigroup 2.04f 131048 71.89 70.52 71.81+2.07
ClevCliffs .24 116497 7.23 6.91 6.99+.07
CocaCola 1.60 128766 54.56 53.68 54.23—.55
Coeur 56909 4.98 4.80 4.86—.01
ConocoPhil 1.68f
67786 56.11 54.08 55.96+2.01
Coty .50 177968 11.65 10.70 11.48+1.36
DeltaAir 1.61 67522 54.98 54.10 54.58+.75
DeutschBk .12e 57142 8.16 8.06 8.08+.16
DxGBull 84377 29.10 26.64 26.88—1.72
DirDGlBr 127060 8.22 7.54 8.13+.45
DxSPOGBl 120526 2.62 2.46 2.59+.08
Disney 1.76 73887 131.73 130.02 130.26—.63
EOGRescs 1.15
57204 67.73 64.33 67.66+3.22
EnCanag .07 174099 4.10 3.99 4.04—.02
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 103700 12.95 12.70 12.86+.12
ErosIntl 157348 2.18 1.68 1.73—.03
ExxonMbl 3.48
104698 68.77 67.82 68.74+1.13
FiatChrys 73651 13.58 13.24 13.33+.11
Fitbit 92898 4.21 3.89 4.17+.31
FordM .60a x337990 9.25 9.01 9.03—.11
FrptMcM .20 240072 10.00 9.75 9.82+.24
Gap .97 63923 17.48 17.01 17.36+.48
GenElec .04 637675 9.12 8.76 8.79—.17
GenMotors 1.52 74292 36.72 35.63 35.93—.24
Gerdau .02e 75287 3.18 3.13 3.18+.05
HPInc .64 88227 17.27 16.99 17.00+.15
Hallibrtn .72 281236 20.00 18.10 19.61+1.18
HPEnt .45e 195090 16.41 15.79 15.97+.62
iPtShFut 186679 21.08 20.66 20.68—.56
iShGold 76348 14.29 14.17 14.18—.07
iShBrazil .67e 239346 42.81 42.11 42.80+.38
iShEMU .86e 99941 40.34 40.16 40.23+.17
iSFrance .58e 73754 30.81 30.62 30.69+.01
iShGerm .60e 71540 28.40 28.27 28.34+.25
iShSilver 177814 16.68 16.38 16.41
iShChinaLC .87e
186413 41.72 41.52 41.72+.48
iShEMkts .59e 385466 42.37 42.10 42.36+.38
iShiBoxIG 3.87
64577 127.00 126.80 126.85—.29
iSh20yrT 3.05
81892 138.99 138.23 138.53—1.05
iSEafe 1.66e 297765 66.75 66.59 66.63+.36
iShiBxHYB 5.09
100902 87.17 87.11 87.12+.03
iShR2K 1.77e
174620 154.98 153.91 154.04+1.43
iShREst 2.76e 72764 95.37 94.52 95.36+.69
Infosys 772296 9.43 8.93 9.29—1.28
IBM 6.48 63688 133.10 130.90 132.58—1.51
Invesco 1.24 60797 16.37 16.07 16.15+.26
iShCorEM .95e 200940 50.93 50.58 50.92+.53
ItauUnHs 132723 8.40 8.16 8.36+.09
JPMorgCh 3.20
132662 123.77 121.99 123.55+2.99
JohnJn 3.80 141059 129.67 127.06 128.02+.32
JohnContln 1.04 84407 42.86 41.92 42.39+.54
Kennamtl .80 87478 32.31 28.86 29.80—.91
Keycorp .74f 84200 18.19 17.96 18.13+.36
KindMorg 1 108516 20.35 20.07 20.16+.14
Kinrossg 85294 4.71 4.52 4.53—.13
LBrands 1.20 75045 17.01 16.10 16.60+.29
LloydBkg .47a 58889 3.16 3.12 3.13+.05
Macys 1.51 94351 15.59 15.21 15.43+.31
Mallinckdt 131290 2.75 2.39 2.54—.12
MarathnO .20 73671 11.55 11.23 11.53+.23
McDerI 614540 3.03 2.01 2.04—.31
MedProp 1.04f 57124 20.32 20.04 20.29+.19
MorgStan 1.40 143841 45.09 44.08 44.98+1.32
Nabors .24 72103 1.81 1.64 1.74+.09
NokiaCp .19e 184254 5.27 5.18 5.20
OasisPet 103236 2.92 2.71 2.85—.05
OcciPet 3.16f 67678 40.85 40.29 40.82+.37
Oracle .96 83515 55.30 54.82 55.13+.58
PG&ECp 2.12f 62847 8.11 7.65 8.04+.28
ParsleyEn .03p 57386 15.66 15.27 15.61+.20
Petrobras 92036 14.65 14.44 14.64+.11
Pfizer 1.44 125840 36.68 36.36 36.46
Pinterestn 152833 26.95 25.61 26.76+1.45
ProctGam 2.98
72113 119.12 117.35 119.08+1.61
PulteGrp .44 56590 38.76 38.05 38.19—.11
QEPRes .08 57600 2.81 2.67 2.74+.03
RPC .20m 57500 5.09 4.72 4.99+.38
RangeRs .08 94238 3.84 3.59 3.81+.13
RegionsFn .62 90335 16.13 15.95 16.07+.30
SpdrGold 83126 140.76 139.60 139.79—.67
S&P500ETF 4.13e
393499 300.21 298.94 299.99+2.02
SpdrS&PRB .74e
55802 54.21 53.72 53.93+.71
SpdrOGEx .73e 187040 20.82 20.37 20.71+.15
Schlmbrg 2 165589 33.80 32.22 33.59+1.28
Schwab .68 76935 41.01 40.23 40.90+.96
SibanyeG .14r 62409 7.07 6.56 6.72—.19
SlackTcn 85486 22.74 21.87 22.58+.77
SnapIncA 451629 14.63 13.73 14.58+1.06
SwstAirl .72 68550 54.31 53.14 53.23—.25
SwstnEngy 189243 2.05 1.92 2.02+.01
Sprint 144054 6.49 6.37 6.42
SPCnSt 1.28e 99816 60.97 60.67 60.94+.20
SPEngy 2.04e 105001 58.10 57.07 58.05+1.02
SPDRFncl .46e
449469 28.54 28.34 28.50+.39
SPInds 1.12e 84280 77.57 77.11 77.40+.46
SPTech .78e 63454 81.82 81.10 81.78+.87
SPUtil 1.55e 114800 64.09 63.63 64.07+.25
Synchrony .88f 61786 35.12 34.56 35.06+.77
TJX .92 61653 60.84 59.30 59.91—.45
TaiwSemi .73e 68789 50.11 49.33 50.00+.72
TeekayTnk .21 60272 2.15 1.89 1.92—.20
TevaPhrm .73e 773514 8.95 7.50 8.15+.65
Transocn 139813 4.65 4.47 4.58+.04
Twitter 95633 40.29 39.31 40.09+1.10
UberTchn 72257 32.28 31.19 31.41—.65
USOilFd 176527 11.22 11.04 11.21—.01
USSteel .20 133629 11.13 10.61 10.64—.08
ValeSA .29e 101221 11.38 11.22 11.38+.23
VanEGold .06e 538889 27.30 26.50 26.58—.54
VEckOilSvc .47e
105073 11.58 11.08 11.51+.41
VanEJrGld 121888 37.49 36.18 36.26—.95
VangEmg 1.10e 83156 41.70 41.44 41.70+.30
VangFTSE 1.10e
83540 42.04 41.95 41.99+.26
Vereit .56f 121236 9.95 9.83 9.94+.09
VerizonCm 2.46f
114309 61.23 57.92 60.75—.30
WPXEngy 63975 9.71 9.26 9.57+.03
WellsFargo 2.04f
203779 50.50 50.18 50.46+.49
WhitngPet 60751 6.70 6.40 6.69+.14
WmsCos 1.52 111204 23.07 22.85 23.04+.13
Yamanag .02 102833 3.40 3.24 3.24—.13

