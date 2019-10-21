BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|72312
|2.58
|2.48
|2.50+.04
|AT&TInc 2.04
|280318
|38.62
|38.19
|38.23—.24
|AbbottLab 1.28
|55887
|83.28
|81.52
|81.65—1.14
|AbbVie 4.28
|78811
|77.85
|75.85
|77.30+.84
|AlcoaCp
|63541
|21.66
|20.45
|20.47—1.07
|Alibaba
|90428
|173.91
|170.87
|173.52+4.39
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|111051
|8.77
|8.70
|8.71
|Altria 3.36f
|104434
|45.60
|44.51
|45.56+1.23
|Ambev .05e
|127005
|4.59
|4.50
|4.58+.06
|Annaly 1e
|123941
|8.95
|8.78
|8.95+.17
|AnteroRes 1
|83504
|2.59
|2.42
|2.57+.02
|AuroraC
|146798
|3.74
|3.51
|3.69+.01
|BPPLC 2.44
|70808
|38.40
|38.04
|38.27+.79
|BcoBrad .06a
|118585
|8.21
|8.04
|8.14—.01
|BcoSantSA .21e
|66973
|4.39
|4.35
|4.35+.05
|BkofAm .72f
|616538
|31.15
|30.63
|31.02+.67
|BkNYMel 1.24f
|69417
|45.97
|45.47
|45.67+.33
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|88612
|17.27
|16.75
|16.83—.36
|Boeing 8.22
|155257
|334.24
|324.40
|331.06—12.94
|BostonSci
|87700
|38.95
|38.50
|38.65+.18
|BrMySq 1.64
|131706
|53.37
|52.56
|53.20+.17
|CBSB .72
|58210
|37.09
|36.25
|36.35—.40
|CVSHealth 2
|68595
|66.78
|65.61
|65.70—.46
|CabotO&G .36f
|68776
|18.30
|17.65
|18.25+.30
|CallonPet
|236907
|3.93
|3.70
|3.71—.11
|Centenes
|55982
|47.30
|45.77
|45.77—1.11
|CntryLink 1
|123302
|12.79
|12.31
|12.41—.03
|ChesEng
|595674
|1.37
|1.26
|1.36+.07
|CgpVelLCrd
|99817
|10.00
|9.00
|9.94—.08
|CgpVelICrd
|113312
|5.89
|5.62
|5.65+.04
|Citigroup 2.04f
|131048
|71.89
|70.52
|71.81+2.07
|ClevCliffs .24
|116497
|7.23
|6.91
|6.99+.07
|CocaCola 1.60
|128766
|54.56
|53.68
|54.23—.55
|Coeur
|56909
|4.98
|4.80
|4.86—.01
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|67786
|56.11
|54.08
|55.96+2.01
|Coty .50
|177968
|11.65
|10.70
|11.48+1.36
|DeltaAir 1.61
|67522
|54.98
|54.10
|54.58+.75
|DeutschBk .12e
|57142
|8.16
|8.06
|8.08+.16
|DxGBull
|84377
|29.10
|26.64
|26.88—1.72
|DirDGlBr
|127060
|8.22
|7.54
|8.13+.45
|DxSPOGBl
|120526
|2.62
|2.46
|2.59+.08
|Disney 1.76
|73887
|131.73
|130.02
|130.26—.63
|EOGRescs 1.15
|57204
|67.73
|64.33
|67.66+3.22
|EnCanag .07
|174099
|4.10
|3.99
|4.04—.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|103700
|12.95
|12.70
|12.86+.12
|ErosIntl
|157348
|2.18
|1.68
|1.73—.03
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|104698
|68.77
|67.82
|68.74+1.13
|FiatChrys
|73651
|13.58
|13.24
|13.33+.11
|Fitbit
|92898
|4.21
|3.89
|4.17+.31
|FordM .60a
|x337990
|9.25
|9.01
|9.03—.11
|FrptMcM .20
|240072
|10.00
|9.75
|9.82+.24
|Gap .97
|63923
|17.48
|17.01
|17.36+.48
|GenElec .04
|637675
|9.12
|8.76
|8.79—.17
|GenMotors 1.52
|74292
|36.72
|35.63
|35.93—.24
|Gerdau .02e
|75287
|3.18
|3.13
|3.18+.05
|HPInc .64
|88227
|17.27
|16.99
|17.00+.15
|Hallibrtn .72
|281236
|20.00
|18.10
|19.61+1.18
|HPEnt .45e
|195090
|16.41
|15.79
|15.97+.62
|iPtShFut
|186679
|21.08
|20.66
|20.68—.56
|iShGold
|76348
|14.29
|14.17
|14.18—.07
|iShBrazil .67e
|239346
|42.81
|42.11
|42.80+.38
|iShEMU .86e
|99941
|40.34
|40.16
|40.23+.17
|iSFrance .58e
|73754
|30.81
|30.62
|30.69+.01
|iShGerm .60e
|71540
|28.40
|28.27
|28.34+.25
|iShSilver
|177814
|16.68
|16.38
|16.41
|iShChinaLC .87e
|186413
|41.72
|41.52
|41.72+.48
|iShEMkts .59e
|385466
|42.37
|42.10
|42.36+.38
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|64577
|127.00
|126.80
|126.85—.29
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|81892
|138.99
|138.23
|138.53—1.05
|iSEafe 1.66e
|297765
|66.75
|66.59
|66.63+.36
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|100902
|87.17
|87.11
|87.12+.03
|iShR2K 1.77e
|174620
|154.98
|153.91
|154.04+1.43
|iShREst 2.76e
|72764
|95.37
|94.52
|95.36+.69
|Infosys
|772296
|9.43
|8.93
|9.29—1.28
|IBM 6.48
|63688
|133.10
|130.90
|132.58—1.51
|Invesco 1.24
|60797
|16.37
|16.07
|16.15+.26
|iShCorEM .95e
|200940
|50.93
|50.58
|50.92+.53
|ItauUnHs
|132723
|8.40
|8.16
|8.36+.09
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|132662
|123.77
|121.99
|123.55+2.99
|JohnJn 3.80
|141059
|129.67
|127.06
|128.02+.32
|JohnContln 1.04
|84407
|42.86
|41.92
|42.39+.54
|Kennamtl .80
|87478
|32.31
|28.86
|29.80—.91
|Keycorp .74f
|84200
|18.19
|17.96
|18.13+.36
|KindMorg 1
|108516
|20.35
|20.07
|20.16+.14
|Kinrossg
|85294
|4.71
|4.52
|4.53—.13
|LBrands 1.20
|75045
|17.01
|16.10
|16.60+.29
|LloydBkg .47a
|58889
|3.16
|3.12
|3.13+.05
|Macys 1.51
|94351
|15.59
|15.21
|15.43+.31
|Mallinckdt
|131290
|2.75
|2.39
|2.54—.12
|MarathnO .20
|73671
|11.55
|11.23
|11.53+.23
|McDerI
|614540
|3.03
|2.01
|2.04—.31
|MedProp 1.04f
|57124
|20.32
|20.04
|20.29+.19
|MorgStan 1.40
|143841
|45.09
|44.08
|44.98+1.32
|Nabors .24
|72103
|1.81
|1.64
|1.74+.09
|NokiaCp .19e
|184254
|5.27
|5.18
|5.20
|OasisPet
|103236
|2.92
|2.71
|2.85—.05
|OcciPet 3.16f
|67678
|40.85
|40.29
|40.82+.37
|Oracle .96
|83515
|55.30
|54.82
|55.13+.58
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|62847
|8.11
|7.65
|8.04+.28
|ParsleyEn .03p
|57386
|15.66
|15.27
|15.61+.20
|Petrobras
|92036
|14.65
|14.44
|14.64+.11
|Pfizer 1.44
|125840
|36.68
|36.36
|36.46
|Pinterestn
|152833
|26.95
|25.61
|26.76+1.45
|ProctGam 2.98
|72113
|119.12
|117.35
|119.08+1.61
|PulteGrp .44
|56590
|38.76
|38.05
|38.19—.11
|QEPRes .08
|57600
|2.81
|2.67
|2.74+.03
|RPC .20m
|57500
|5.09
|4.72
|4.99+.38
|RangeRs .08
|94238
|3.84
|3.59
|3.81+.13
|RegionsFn .62
|90335
|16.13
|15.95
|16.07+.30
|SpdrGold
|83126
|140.76
|139.60
|139.79—.67
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|393499
|300.21
|298.94
|299.99+2.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|55802
|54.21
|53.72
|53.93+.71
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|187040
|20.82
|20.37
|20.71+.15
|Schlmbrg 2
|165589
|33.80
|32.22
|33.59+1.28
|Schwab .68
|76935
|41.01
|40.23
|40.90+.96
|SibanyeG .14r
|62409
|7.07
|6.56
|6.72—.19
|SlackTcn
|85486
|22.74
|21.87
|22.58+.77
|SnapIncA
|451629
|14.63
|13.73
|14.58+1.06
|SwstAirl .72
|68550
|54.31
|53.14
|53.23—.25
|SwstnEngy
|189243
|2.05
|1.92
|2.02+.01
|Sprint
|144054
|6.49
|6.37
|6.42
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|99816
|60.97
|60.67
|60.94+.20
|SPEngy 2.04e
|105001
|58.10
|57.07
|58.05+1.02
|SPDRFncl .46e
|449469
|28.54
|28.34
|28.50+.39
|SPInds 1.12e
|84280
|77.57
|77.11
|77.40+.46
|SPTech .78e
|63454
|81.82
|81.10
|81.78+.87
|SPUtil 1.55e
|114800
|64.09
|63.63
|64.07+.25
|Synchrony .88f
|61786
|35.12
|34.56
|35.06+.77
|TJX .92
|61653
|60.84
|59.30
|59.91—.45
|TaiwSemi .73e
|68789
|50.11
|49.33
|50.00+.72
|TeekayTnk .21
|60272
|2.15
|1.89
|1.92—.20
|TevaPhrm .73e
|773514
|8.95
|7.50
|8.15+.65
|Transocn
|139813
|4.65
|4.47
|4.58+.04
|95633
|40.29
|39.31
|40.09+1.10
|UberTchn
|72257
|32.28
|31.19
|31.41—.65
|USOilFd
|176527
|11.22
|11.04
|11.21—.01
|USSteel .20
|133629
|11.13
|10.61
|10.64—.08
|ValeSA .29e
|101221
|11.38
|11.22
|11.38+.23
|VanEGold .06e
|538889
|27.30
|26.50
|26.58—.54
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|105073
|11.58
|11.08
|11.51+.41
|VanEJrGld
|121888
|37.49
|36.18
|36.26—.95
|VangEmg 1.10e
|83156
|41.70
|41.44
|41.70+.30
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|83540
|42.04
|41.95
|41.99+.26
|Vereit .56f
|121236
|9.95
|9.83
|9.94+.09
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|114309
|61.23
|57.92
|60.75—.30
|WPXEngy
|63975
|9.71
|9.26
|9.57+.03
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|203779
|50.50
|50.18
|50.46+.49
|WhitngPet
|60751
|6.70
|6.40
|6.69+.14
|WmsCos 1.52
|111204
|23.07
|22.85
|23.04+.13
|Yamanag .02
|102833
|3.40
|3.24
|3.24—.13
