BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 94803 2.30…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 94803 2.30 2.14 2.29+.13 AT&TInc 2.04 236483 37.55 36.97 37.42+.37 AbbVie 4.28 74339 74.63 73.20 74.45+1.15 Alibaba 115061 168.57 164.09 166.07+.88 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 156262 8.81 8.74 8.81+.03 Altice .07e 74108 28.88 28.21 28.25—.68 Altria 3.36f 106155 43.54 42.67 42.98+.52 Ambev .05e 218392 4.54 4.44 4.47—.09 AMovilL .17e 60523 15.36 14.89 15.21+.31 Annaly 1e 71391 8.73 8.62 8.69+.04 AnteroRes 1 62107 2.57 2.43 2.47+.01 Aphrian 121655 5.25 4.44 4.62—.77 AstraZen 1.37e 62181 43.80 43.16 43.60+.20 AuroraCn 295223 4.06 3.72 3.72—.39 Avon 61099 4.24 4.14 4.22—.01 BB&TCp 1.80f 77585 51.73 51.01 51.33+.34 BPPLC 2.44 83449 37.36 37.00 37.16—.01 BcoBrad .06a 130442 8.21 8.03 8.12+.08 BcoSantSA .21e 72815 3.96 3.90 3.95+.10 BkofAm .72f 487761 28.75 28.04 28.45+.56 Barclay .15e 70620 7.44 7.14 7.41+.39 BarrickGld 2.82e 146677 17.95 17.50 17.91+.04 BlackBerry 60776 5.15 4.95 5.06+.09 BostonSci 172517 38.57 37.65 37.98—.63 BrMySq 1.64 112525 50.99 50.40 50.78—.05 CVSHealth 2 67510 62.50 60.85 62.14+1.34 CallonPet 197466 4.06 3.75 4.01+.07 CanopyGr 92896 22.32 20.42 20.42—2.41 Cemex .29t 77748 3.98 3.83 3.91+.05 CntryLink 1 71688 11.74 11.42 11.63+.21 ChesEng 463160 1.31 1.26 1.29+.02 CgpVelLCrd 108758 10.04 9.60 10.00+.57 CgpVelICrd 176655 5.93 5.67 5.69—.37 Citigroup 2.04f 99039 69.29 67.55 68.62+1.19 ClevCliffs .24 116534 7.40 7.07 7.29+.26 CocaCola 1.60 90538 53.88 53.36 53.66—.17 DeltaAir 1.61 264139 53.26 51.07 53.10—.82 DenburyR 81523 1.10 1.06 1.08+.02 DevonE .36f 60868 21.35 20.57 20.83—.24 DxGBull 92191 32.37 30.18 32.05—.01 DxGlMBr 72345 15.89 14.74 14.86—.34 DirSPBear 77621 18.15 17.55 17.70—.39 DirDGlBr 180263 7.48 6.99 7.07+.01 DxSPOGBl 150271 2.69 2.52 2.64+.09 Dupontrs 1.20 75943 64.96 62.87 63.14—1.67 EnCanag .07 213068 4.33 4.17 4.28+.12 EndvSilvg 60433 2.35 2.14 2.15—.23 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 127967 12.45 12.25 12.42+.09 EssentPr .88 160809 24.41 23.81 23.98—.24 ExxonMbl 3.48 83252 68.36 67.38 68.25+.81 Fitbit 76630 3.70 3.30 3.56—.13 FordM .60a 281165 8.65 8.52 8.62+.06 FrptMcM .20 614712 9.14 8.63 8.96+.41 GenElec .04 308626 8.52 8.31 8.45+.10 GenMotors 1.52 109554 35.30 34.21 34.66+.52 Gerdau .02e 133851 3.14 3.03 3.09+.07 GoldFLtd .01e 88698 5.77 5.49 5.72+.10 HPInc .64 198850 16.18 15.93 16.03—.37 Hallibrtn .72 98330 18.61 18.22 18.43+.16 HeclaM .01e 90344 2.00 1.89 1.99+.02 ICICIBk .19e 68210 11.92 11.80 11.90—.09 ING .14e 185849 10.46 10.19 10.44+.43 iPtShFut 347101 25.40 24.36 24.43—.93 iShGold 185649 14.37 14.26 14.29—.13 iShBrazil .67e 214985 41.68 40.83 41.17+.04 iShSilver 150796 16.49 16.29 16.37—.23 iShChinaLC .87e 348782 40.85 40.42 40.75+.50 iShEMkts .59e 518471 41.24 40.79 41.07+.42 iShiBoxIG 3.87 79622 127.20 126.66 126.81—.75 iSh20yrT 3.05 150560 143.18 141.73 142.20—2.15 iSEafe 1.66e 265561 64.43 63.88 64.40+.45 iShiBxHYB 5.09 111608 86.48 86.30 86.41+.11 iShR2K 1.77e 164494 148.50 147.10 147.72+.59 iShCorEafe 1.56e 61054 60.48 59.36 60.43+.35 Infosys 133322 11.21 10.94 11.18+.02 Interpublic .94 60109 20.52 19.71 19.83—.27 Invesco 1.24 64530 15.52 15.24 15.35—.04 iShJapan 79788 56.57 56.18 56.45—.07 iShCorEM .95e 85810 49.51 48.98 49.29+.46 ItauUnHs 217108 8.14 7.98 8.07 JPMorgCh 3.20 111625 115.40 113.00 114.21+1.58 JohnContln 1.04 60561 42.39 41.62 41.79+.19 Keycorp .74f 83839 17.24 16.89 17.19+.40 KindMorg 1 85561 20.31 20.11 20.24+.06 Kinrossg 170298 4.83 4.61 4.75—.05 Kroger .56f 140194 24.37 23.71 23.84—.69 LBrands 1.20 70653 17.40 16.57 16.84—.34 LloydBkg .47a 101382 2.61 2.46 2.61+.17 MGM Rsts .48 60045 27.62 26.72 27.43+.63 Macys 1.51 108257 15.48 14.97 15.30+.39 MarathnO .20 104315 11.49 11.19 11.40+.21 McDerI 254568 1.99 1.76 1.95+.19 Merck 2.20 84257 84.85 83.59 83.76—.42 MorgStan 1.40f 82504 41.41 40.75 41.05+.61 Nabors .24 77224 1.67 1.57 1.62—.01 NobleEngy .48 74867 20.15 19.42 20.12+.67 NokiaCp .19e 262511 4.98 4.90 4.94+.03 NordicAm .11e 101824 3.98 3.53 3.84+.02 OasisPet 90600 3.12 2.94 3.08+.11 OcciPet 3.16f 77960 41.54 40.55 41.03+.19 Oracle .96 138699 55.60 54.35 55.49+.96 PG&ECp 2.12f 446065 8.43 7.51 7.79—3.19 Petrobras 120482 14.25 13.95 14.09—.02 Pfizer 1.44 117205 36.01 35.60 35.79+.10 ProPetr 132846 10.07 9.07 9.44+1.54 PrUShSP 67443 30.67 29.99 30.18—.41 PureStrg 82767 17.38 16.43 16.64+.28 RangeRs .08 76277 3.49 3.28 3.42+.09 RegionsFn .62 103672 15.22 14.99 15.11+.20 SpdrGold 93279 141.66 140.58 140.81—1.24 S&P500ETF 4.13e 566886 294.21 291.00 293.24+1.97 SpdrBiot .44e 61362 76.24 75.16 76.05+1.33 SpdrOGEx .73e 207810 20.94 20.49 20.75+.21 Schlmbrg 2 128025 31.39 30.71 31.07+.17 Schwab .68 130693 36.58 35.99 36.14+.47 SlackTcn 116491 24.84 23.27 23.82—.75 SnapIncA 154226 14.38 14.01 14.08—.13 SwstnEngy 153574 1.88 1.75 1.85+.08 Sprint 166104 6.38 6.18 6.27+.13 SPMatls .98e 67736 56.53 55.78 56.26+.51 SPHlthC 1.01e 82323 89.51 88.42 89.20+.44 SPCnSt 1.28e 86480 61.08 60.48 60.90+.12 SPEngy 2.04e 100893 57.27 56.51 57.12+.71 SPDRFncl .46e 543771 27.51 27.10 27.31+.28 SPInds 1.12e 93221 75.65 74.55 75.38+.68 SPTech .78e 93991 80.78 79.77 80.46+.55 SPUtil 1.55e 156124 64.30 63.60 64.16—.07 TJX .92 61873 57.46 56.09 57.43+1.32 TaiwSemi .73e 95675 49.39 48.49 48.93+.25 TeekOffsh .04m 121522 1.55 1.54 1.54+.01 TeekayTnk .21 77679 1.90 1.76 1.86 TevaPhrm .73e 120215 6.84 6.60 6.74+.20 Transocn 140210 4.26 4.13 4.22+.10 Twitter 68182 39.89 39.26 39.54+.04 UberTchn 77659 29.28 28.58 28.87—.20 USOilFd 212323 11.22 11.05 11.19+.20 USSteel .20 257003 10.59 10.02 10.14+.05 ValeSA .29e 227348 11.52 11.18 11.42+.31 VanEGold .06e 393035 28.16 27.52 28.05 VEckOilSvc .47e 81772 11.07 10.90 11.03+.19 VanEJrGld 101743 38.44 37.48 38.31+.23 VangEmg 1.10e 131115 40.70 40.27 40.54+.43 VangFTSE 1.10e 107636 40.67 40.32 40.64+.26 Vereit .56f 98155 9.79 9.71 9.75 VerizonCm 2.46f 119630 60.02 59.20 59.83+.61 WPXEngy 68989 10.16 9.82 10.14+.26 WellsFargo 2.04f 184052 49.07 48.16 48.65+.50 WhitngPet 88535 7.17 6.59 6.86—.07 WmsCos 1.52 79014 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 