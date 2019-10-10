BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|94803
|2.30
|2.14
|2.29+.13
|AT&TInc 2.04
|236483
|37.55
|36.97
|37.42+.37
|AbbVie 4.28
|74339
|74.63
|73.20
|74.45+1.15
|Alibaba
|115061
|168.57
|164.09
|166.07+.88
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|156262
|8.81
|8.74
|8.81+.03
|Altice .07e
|74108
|28.88
|28.21
|28.25—.68
|Altria 3.36f
|106155
|43.54
|42.67
|42.98+.52
|Ambev .05e
|218392
|4.54
|4.44
|4.47—.09
|AMovilL .17e
|60523
|15.36
|14.89
|15.21+.31
|Annaly 1e
|71391
|8.73
|8.62
|8.69+.04
|AnteroRes 1
|62107
|2.57
|2.43
|2.47+.01
|Aphrian
|121655
|5.25
|4.44
|4.62—.77
|AstraZen 1.37e
|62181
|43.80
|43.16
|43.60+.20
|AuroraCn
|295223
|4.06
|3.72
|3.72—.39
|Avon
|61099
|4.24
|4.14
|4.22—.01
|BB&TCp 1.80f
|77585
|51.73
|51.01
|51.33+.34
|BPPLC 2.44
|83449
|37.36
|37.00
|37.16—.01
|BcoBrad .06a
|130442
|8.21
|8.03
|8.12+.08
|BcoSantSA .21e
|72815
|3.96
|3.90
|3.95+.10
|BkofAm .72f
|487761
|28.75
|28.04
|28.45+.56
|Barclay .15e
|70620
|7.44
|7.14
|7.41+.39
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|146677
|17.95
|17.50
|17.91+.04
|BlackBerry
|60776
|5.15
|4.95
|5.06+.09
|BostonSci
|172517
|38.57
|37.65
|37.98—.63
|BrMySq 1.64
|112525
|50.99
|50.40
|50.78—.05
|CVSHealth 2
|67510
|62.50
|60.85
|62.14+1.34
|CallonPet
|197466
|4.06
|3.75
|4.01+.07
|CanopyGr
|92896
|22.32
|20.42
|20.42—2.41
|Cemex .29t
|77748
|3.98
|3.83
|3.91+.05
|CntryLink 1
|71688
|11.74
|11.42
|11.63+.21
|ChesEng
|463160
|1.31
|1.26
|1.29+.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|108758
|10.04
|9.60
|10.00+.57
|CgpVelICrd
|176655
|5.93
|5.67
|5.69—.37
|Citigroup 2.04f
|99039
|69.29
|67.55
|68.62+1.19
|ClevCliffs .24
|116534
|7.40
|7.07
|7.29+.26
|CocaCola 1.60
|90538
|53.88
|53.36
|53.66—.17
|DeltaAir 1.61
|264139
|53.26
|51.07
|53.10—.82
|DenburyR
|81523
|1.10
|1.06
|1.08+.02
|DevonE .36f
|60868
|21.35
|20.57
|20.83—.24
|DxGBull
|92191
|32.37
|30.18
|32.05—.01
|DxGlMBr
|72345
|15.89
|14.74
|14.86—.34
|DirSPBear
|77621
|18.15
|17.55
|17.70—.39
|DirDGlBr
|180263
|7.48
|6.99
|7.07+.01
|DxSPOGBl
|150271
|2.69
|2.52
|2.64+.09
|Dupontrs 1.20
|75943
|64.96
|62.87
|63.14—1.67
|EnCanag .07
|213068
|4.33
|4.17
|4.28+.12
|EndvSilvg
|60433
|2.35
|2.14
|2.15—.23
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|127967
|12.45
|12.25
|12.42+.09
|EssentPr .88
|160809
|24.41
|23.81
|23.98—.24
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|83252
|68.36
|67.38
|68.25+.81
|Fitbit
|76630
|3.70
|3.30
|3.56—.13
|FordM .60a
|281165
|8.65
|8.52
|8.62+.06
|FrptMcM .20
|614712
|9.14
|8.63
|8.96+.41
|GenElec .04
|308626
|8.52
|8.31
|8.45+.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|109554
|35.30
|34.21
|34.66+.52
|Gerdau .02e
|133851
|3.14
|3.03
|3.09+.07
|GoldFLtd .01e
|88698
|5.77
|5.49
|5.72+.10
|HPInc .64
|198850
|16.18
|15.93
|16.03—.37
|Hallibrtn .72
|98330
|18.61
|18.22
|18.43+.16
|HeclaM .01e
|90344
|2.00
|1.89
|1.99+.02
|ICICIBk .19e
|68210
|11.92
|11.80
|11.90—.09
|ING .14e
|185849
|10.46
|10.19
|10.44+.43
|iPtShFut
|347101
|25.40
|24.36
|24.43—.93
|iShGold
|185649
|14.37
|14.26
|14.29—.13
|iShBrazil .67e
|214985
|41.68
|40.83
|41.17+.04
|iShSilver
|150796
|16.49
|16.29
|16.37—.23
|iShChinaLC .87e
|348782
|40.85
|40.42
|40.75+.50
|iShEMkts .59e
|518471
|41.24
|40.79
|41.07+.42
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|79622
|127.20
|126.66
|126.81—.75
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|150560
|143.18
|141.73
|142.20—2.15
|iSEafe 1.66e
|265561
|64.43
|63.88
|64.40+.45
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|111608
|86.48
|86.30
|86.41+.11
|iShR2K 1.77e
|164494
|148.50
|147.10
|147.72+.59
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|61054
|60.48
|59.36
|60.43+.35
|Infosys
|133322
|11.21
|10.94
|11.18+.02
|Interpublic .94
|60109
|20.52
|19.71
|19.83—.27
|Invesco 1.24
|64530
|15.52
|15.24
|15.35—.04
|iShJapan
|79788
|56.57
|56.18
|56.45—.07
|iShCorEM .95e
|85810
|49.51
|48.98
|49.29+.46
|ItauUnHs
|217108
|8.14
|7.98
|8.07
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|111625
|115.40
|113.00
|114.21+1.58
|JohnContln 1.04
|60561
|42.39
|41.62
|41.79+.19
|Keycorp .74f
|83839
|17.24
|16.89
|17.19+.40
|KindMorg 1
|85561
|20.31
|20.11
|20.24+.06
|Kinrossg
|170298
|4.83
|4.61
|4.75—.05
|Kroger .56f
|140194
|24.37
|23.71
|23.84—.69
|LBrands 1.20
|70653
|17.40
|16.57
|16.84—.34
|LloydBkg .47a
|101382
|2.61
|2.46
|2.61+.17
|MGM Rsts .48
|60045
|27.62
|26.72
|27.43+.63
|Macys 1.51
|108257
|15.48
|14.97
|15.30+.39
|MarathnO .20
|104315
|11.49
|11.19
|11.40+.21
|McDerI
|254568
|1.99
|1.76
|1.95+.19
|Merck 2.20
|84257
|84.85
|83.59
|83.76—.42
|MorgStan 1.40f
|82504
|41.41
|40.75
|41.05+.61
|Nabors .24
|77224
|1.67
|1.57
|1.62—.01
|NobleEngy .48
|74867
|20.15
|19.42
|20.12+.67
|NokiaCp .19e
|262511
|4.98
|4.90
|4.94+.03
|NordicAm .11e
|101824
|3.98
|3.53
|3.84+.02
|OasisPet
|90600
|3.12
|2.94
|3.08+.11
|OcciPet 3.16f
|77960
|41.54
|40.55
|41.03+.19
|Oracle .96
|138699
|55.60
|54.35
|55.49+.96
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|446065
|8.43
|7.51
|7.79—3.19
|Petrobras
|120482
|14.25
|13.95
|14.09—.02
|Pfizer 1.44
|117205
|36.01
|35.60
|35.79+.10
|ProPetr
|132846
|10.07
|9.07
|9.44+1.54
|PrUShSP
|67443
|30.67
|29.99
|30.18—.41
|PureStrg
|82767
|17.38
|16.43
|16.64+.28
|RangeRs .08
|76277
|3.49
|3.28
|3.42+.09
|RegionsFn .62
|103672
|15.22
|14.99
|15.11+.20
|SpdrGold
|93279
|141.66
|140.58
|140.81—1.24
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|566886
|294.21
|291.00
|293.24+1.97
|SpdrBiot .44e
|61362
|76.24
|75.16
|76.05+1.33
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|207810
|20.94
|20.49
|20.75+.21
|Schlmbrg 2
|128025
|31.39
|30.71
|31.07+.17
|Schwab .68
|130693
|36.58
|35.99
|36.14+.47
|SlackTcn
|116491
|24.84
|23.27
|23.82—.75
|SnapIncA
|154226
|14.38
|14.01
|14.08—.13
|SwstnEngy
|153574
|1.88
|1.75
|1.85+.08
|Sprint
|166104
|6.38
|6.18
|6.27+.13
|SPMatls .98e
|67736
|56.53
|55.78
|56.26+.51
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|82323
|89.51
|88.42
|89.20+.44
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|86480
|61.08
|60.48
|60.90+.12
|SPEngy 2.04e
|100893
|57.27
|56.51
|57.12+.71
|SPDRFncl .46e
|543771
|27.51
|27.10
|27.31+.28
|SPInds 1.12e
|93221
|75.65
|74.55
|75.38+.68
|SPTech .78e
|93991
|80.78
|79.77
|80.46+.55
|SPUtil 1.55e
|156124
|64.30
|63.60
|64.16—.07
|TJX .92
|61873
|57.46
|56.09
|57.43+1.32
|TaiwSemi .73e
|95675
|49.39
|48.49
|48.93+.25
|TeekOffsh .04m
|121522
|1.55
|1.54
|1.54+.01
|TeekayTnk .21
|77679
|1.90
|1.76
|1.86
|TevaPhrm .73e
|120215
|6.84
|6.60
|6.74+.20
|Transocn
|140210
|4.26
|4.13
|4.22+.10
|68182
|39.89
|39.26
|39.54+.04
|UberTchn
|77659
|29.28
|28.58
|28.87—.20
|USOilFd
|212323
|11.22
|11.05
|11.19+.20
|USSteel .20
|257003
|10.59
|10.02
|10.14+.05
|ValeSA .29e
|227348
|11.52
|11.18
|11.42+.31
|VanEGold .06e
|393035
|28.16
|27.52
|28.05
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|81772
|11.07
|10.90
|11.03+.19
|VanEJrGld
|101743
|38.44
|37.48
|38.31+.23
|VangEmg 1.10e
|131115
|40.70
|40.27
|40.54+.43
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|107636
|40.67
|40.32
|40.64+.26
|Vereit .56f
|98155
|9.79
|9.71
|9.75
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|119630
|60.02
|59.20
|59.83+.61
|WPXEngy
|68989
|10.16
|9.82
|10.14+.26
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|184052
|49.07
|48.16
|48.65+.50
|WhitngPet
|88535
|7.17
|6.59
|6.86—.07
|WmsCos 1.52
|79014
|23.00
|22.61
|22.74+.02
|Yamanag .02
|87727
|3.45
|3.34
|3.42—.02
