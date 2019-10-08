BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|301988
|37.71
|37.38
|37.48—.18
|Alibaba
|158922
|165.22
|161.68
|161.93—6.39
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|197028
|8.89
|8.80
|8.84—.12
|Altria 3.36f
|99972
|42.64
|42.00
|42.00—.17
|Ambev .05e
|222079
|4.61
|4.52
|4.54—.04
|Annaly 1e
|95275
|8.68
|8.56
|8.57—.08
|AnteroRes 1
|103684
|2.71
|2.45
|2.46—.21
|AuroraCn
|148173
|4.25
|3.95
|4.15+.04
|AvayaHl
|76072
|14.03
|12.71
|13.04—1.05
|Avon
|77382
|4.39
|4.22
|4.28—.11
|Axalta
|97118
|29.88
|27.99
|28.32—1.52
|BPPLC 2.44
|83537
|37.27
|36.83
|36.85—.10
|BcoBrad .06a
|139589
|8.05
|7.85
|7.87+.01
|BcoSantSA .21e
|91236
|3.83
|3.77
|3.81—.05
|BkofAm .72f
|584322
|27.92
|27.46
|27.63—.68
|BkNYMel 1.24f
|80777
|42.70
|41.66
|42.33+.09
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|107765
|18.21
|17.83
|18.06+.44
|BlackBerry
|76989
|5.08
|4.88
|4.89—.21
|BostonSci
|196131
|40.23
|37.78
|37.87—2.48
|BrMySq 1.64
|111334
|51.19
|49.96
|50.36—.52
|CBSB .72
|64417
|38.45
|37.11
|37.17—1.59
|CVSHealth 2
|69637
|61.62
|60.14
|60.38—1.61
|CabotO&G .36f
|78536
|18.08
|17.55
|17.69—.48
|CallonPet
|112093
|4.07
|3.83
|3.90—.01
|Centenes
|73049
|43.58
|42.63
|42.76—1.06
|CntryLink 1
|128443
|11.53
|11.25
|11.35—.14
|ChesEng
|674219
|1.32
|1.28
|1.28—.05
|CgpVelLCrd
|129578
|9.53
|9.02
|9.25—.33
|CgpVelICrd
|174079
|6.32
|5.99
|6.18+.22
|Citigroup 2.04f
|135112
|67.18
|66.03
|66.40—1.75
|CitizFincl 1.44f
|83961
|33.29
|32.58
|32.58—1.36
|ClevCliffs .24
|124119
|7.37
|7.11
|7.16—.27
|CocaCola 1.60
|133422
|54.07
|53.45
|53.58—.29
|ConAgra .85
|66892
|28.50
|27.86
|27.89—.74
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|69768
|55.38
|53.73
|53.90—.70
|ContlRescs
|63281
|28.29
|27.26
|27.30—1.25
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|80530
|54.10
|52.89
|53.20—.16
|DenburyR
|110988
|1.11
|1.05
|1.05—.04
|DeutschBk .12e
|69119
|6.99
|6.87
|6.92—.17
|DevonE .36f
|85359
|21.72
|20.91
|20.91—.98
|DxGBull
|103653
|33.15
|31.21
|33.15+2.55
|DxGlMBr
|71239
|15.40
|14.35
|14.35—1.40
|DirSPBear
|108077
|18.62
|18.01
|18.62+.84
|DirDGlBr
|186520
|7.32
|6.84
|6.85—.61
|DxSPOGBl
|180696
|2.68
|2.48
|2.48—.22
|DrxSPBull
|64357
|49.53
|47.83
|47.88—2.26
|Disney 1.76
|67734
|130.04
|128.37
|128.47—2.43
|Dominos 2.60
|65124
|258.00
|227.50
|253.48+11.27
|EnCanag .07
|242167
|4.47
|4.19
|4.19—.32
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|127471
|12.70
|12.36
|12.36—.35
|ErosIntl
|65950
|1.79
|1.45
|1.46—.27
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|99240
|67.92
|66.64
|66.70—1.32
|FordM .60a
|311502
|8.66
|8.50
|8.54—.14
|FrptMcM .20
|297563
|8.70
|8.48
|8.51—.25
|Gap .97
|x79489
|16.25
|15.83
|16.02—.31
|GenElec .04
|457475
|8.50
|8.27
|8.28—.28
|GenMotors 1.52
|112091
|34.47
|33.71
|33.88—.87
|Gerdau .02e
|145189
|3.07
|2.97
|3.02—.06
|HPInc .64
|168973
|16.66
|16.28
|16.30—.50
|Hallibrtn .72
|113761
|18.60
|18.04
|18.25—.11
|HeclaM .01e
|100937
|2.04
|1.97
|2.01+.08
|HPEnt .45e
|119295
|14.22
|13.82
|13.85—.50
|ICICIBk .19e
|63836
|11.72
|11.64
|11.67—.08
|iPtShFut
|494031
|26.27
|24.93
|26.24+1.97
|iShGold
|415053
|14.44
|14.32
|14.41+.13
|iSAstla 1.01e
|127917
|21.71
|21.54
|21.57—.16
|iShBrazil .67e
|298078
|41.44
|40.58
|40.58—.29
|iShSilver
|198764
|16.66
|16.49
|16.61+.31
|iShChinaLC .87e
|293527
|40.03
|39.68
|39.69—.27
|iShEMkts .59e
|586781
|40.60
|40.31
|40.34—.29
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|86354
|127.99
|127.48
|127.51—.11
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|145309
|145.93
|144.62
|145.17+.39
|iSEafe 1.66e
|277978
|63.81
|63.44
|63.49—.60
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|154910
|86.32
|86.04
|86.04—.32
|iShR2K 1.77e
|183900
|147.93
|146.11
|146.46—2.42
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|81287
|59.92
|59.57
|59.59—.58
|Infosys
|92636
|11.25
|11.11
|11.12—.17
|Interpublic .94
|78087
|20.91
|20.25
|20.27—.84
|iShJapan
|69144
|56.38
|56.02
|56.03—.33
|iShCorEM .95e
|147033
|48.78
|48.43
|48.45—.33
|ItauUnHs
|197730
|8.12
|7.93
|7.94—.05
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|108950
|113.06
|111.66
|111.82—2.55
|JohnJn 3.80
|78855
|133.27
|131.49
|131.84—1.32
|Keycorp .74f
|97328
|17.06
|16.73
|16.74—.54
|KindMorg 1
|102284
|20.27
|19.97
|20.01—.29
|Kinrossg
|152461
|4.94
|4.83
|4.88+.07
|Kroger .56f
|86145
|24.81
|24.28
|24.46—.38
|Macys 1.51
|106865
|14.97
|14.57
|14.84—.19
|MarathnO .20
|104587
|11.38
|11.09
|11.09—.32
|McDerI
|133471
|1.94
|1.76
|1.80
|MorgStan 1.40f
|83248
|40.20
|39.69
|39.82—.86
|Mosaic .20
|72736
|19.23
|18.54
|18.55—.65
|Nabors .24
|126821
|1.64
|1.50
|1.56—.01
|NikeB .88
|72991
|92.71
|90.41
|91.75—1.42
|NobleEngy .48
|117530
|20.04
|19.46
|19.46—.26
|NokiaCp .19e
|148074
|4.96
|4.88
|4.90—.01
|NordicAm .11e
|176853
|3.73
|3.07
|3.71+.63
|OasisPet
|95700
|3.11
|2.93
|2.96—.18
|OcciPet 3.16f
|87512
|42.30
|40.82
|40.83—1.35
|Oracle .96
|148141
|54.71
|53.77
|54.05—.75
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|107322
|11.58
|10.83
|10.90—.60
|PetrbrsA
|72391
|12.90
|12.61
|12.62—.07
|Petrobras
|137371
|14.05
|13.75
|13.77—.05
|Pfizer 1.44
|140422
|35.88
|35.42
|35.43—.40
|ProShSP
|78892
|26.89
|26.59
|26.88+.41
|PrUShSP
|116108
|31.18
|30.49
|31.16+.94
|QIAGEN
|142188
|26.82
|25.13
|25.41—6.65
|RangeRs .08
|129552
|3.57
|3.32
|3.34—.29
|RegionsFn .62
|105799
|15.13
|14.88
|14.89—.49
|SpdrGold
|104610
|142.29
|141.17
|141.92+1.23
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|977790
|291.85
|288.49
|288.53—4.55
|SpdrBiot .44e
|64042
|76.32
|74.65
|75.05—1.58
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|68846
|50.89
|50.12
|50.18—1.33
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|288100
|20.89
|20.37
|20.38—.60
|Schlmbrg 2
|172234
|31.86
|30.65
|30.71—1.09
|Schwab .68
|132053
|35.42
|34.58
|35.23—.22
|SeaLtd
|105466
|30.30
|27.78
|27.85—2.69
|SiderurNac
|64422
|3.10
|3.00
|3.02—.15
|SlackTcn
|80412
|26.40
|25.07
|25.70—.35
|SnapIncA
|237054
|14.59
|14.05
|14.15—.32
|SwstnEngy
|163843
|1.88
|1.79
|1.79—.07
|Sprint
|135177
|6.20
|6.01
|6.13+.01
|SPMatls .98e
|78149
|55.75
|55.11
|55.13—.98
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|106842
|89.12
|88.10
|88.12—1.71
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|149297
|60.89
|60.31
|60.32—.58
|SPEngy 2.04e
|200807
|56.73
|55.82
|55.90—.97
|SPDRFncl .46e
|608580
|27.06
|26.76
|26.78—.54
|SPInds 1.12e
|115823
|74.87
|74.02
|74.07—1.16
|SPTech .78e
|144015
|79.94
|78.73
|78.74—1.47
|SPUtil 1.55e
|216559
|64.53
|63.89
|63.92—.60
|TaiwSemi .73e
|130909
|48.40
|47.60
|47.86—.09
|TeekayTnk .21
|86708
|1.86
|1.68
|1.81+.04
|TevaPhrm .73e
|195877
|6.97
|6.53
|6.53—.45
|Transocn
|175316
|4.20
|4.02
|4.09—.08
|79953
|40.48
|39.67
|39.70—1.10
|UberTchn
|77902
|30.15
|29.17
|29.28—1.09
|USBancrp 1.68f
|78077
|53.41
|52.24
|52.38—1.55
|USOilFd
|244642
|11.02
|10.82
|10.89—.15
|USSteel .20
|103201
|11.18
|10.72
|11.03+.11
|ValeSA .29e
|199926
|11.22
|11.04
|11.05—.19
|VanEGold .06e
|758274
|28.38
|27.79
|28.36+.78
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|79437
|11.04
|10.82
|10.82—.23
|VanEJrGld
|150087
|38.81
|37.97
|38.76+1.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|151573
|40.06
|39.78
|39.81—.34
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|82024
|40.27
|40.03
|40.06—.38
|Vereit .56f
|150628
|10.00
|9.84
|9.88—.05
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|138611
|60.19
|59.29
|59.72—.53
|WPXEngy
|90541
|9.98
|9.61
|9.80—.12
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|197763
|48.35
|47.54
|47.82—.99
|Yamanag .02
|98770
|3.50
|3.43
|3.50+.12
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.