BC-150-actives-f The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 301988…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 301988 37.71 37.38 37.48—.18 Alibaba 158922 165.22 161.68 161.93—6.39 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 197028 8.89 8.80 8.84—.12 Altria 3.36f 99972 42.64 42.00 42.00—.17 Ambev .05e 222079 4.61 4.52 4.54—.04 Annaly 1e 95275 8.68 8.56 8.57—.08 AnteroRes 1 103684 2.71 2.45 2.46—.21 AuroraCn 148173 4.25 3.95 4.15+.04 AvayaHl 76072 14.03 12.71 13.04—1.05 Avon 77382 4.39 4.22 4.28—.11 Axalta 97118 29.88 27.99 28.32—1.52 BPPLC 2.44 83537 37.27 36.83 36.85—.10 BcoBrad .06a 139589 8.05 7.85 7.87+.01 BcoSantSA .21e 91236 3.83 3.77 3.81—.05 BkofAm .72f 584322 27.92 27.46 27.63—.68 BkNYMel 1.24f 80777 42.70 41.66 42.33+.09 BarrickGld 2.82e 107765 18.21 17.83 18.06+.44 BlackBerry 76989 5.08 4.88 4.89—.21 BostonSci 196131 40.23 37.78 37.87—2.48 BrMySq 1.64 111334 51.19 49.96 50.36—.52 CBSB .72 64417 38.45 37.11 37.17—1.59 CVSHealth 2 69637 61.62 60.14 60.38—1.61 CabotO&G .36f 78536 18.08 17.55 17.69—.48 CallonPet 112093 4.07 3.83 3.90—.01 Centenes 73049 43.58 42.63 42.76—1.06 CntryLink 1 128443 11.53 11.25 11.35—.14 ChesEng 674219 1.32 1.28 1.28—.05 CgpVelLCrd 129578 9.53 9.02 9.25—.33 CgpVelICrd 174079 6.32 5.99 6.18+.22 Citigroup 2.04f 135112 67.18 66.03 66.40—1.75 CitizFincl 1.44f 83961 33.29 32.58 32.58—1.36 ClevCliffs .24 124119 7.37 7.11 7.16—.27 CocaCola 1.60 133422 54.07 53.45 53.58—.29 ConAgra .85 66892 28.50 27.86 27.89—.74 ConocoPhil 1.68f 69768 55.38 53.73 53.90—.70 ContlRescs 63281 28.29 27.26 27.30—1.25 DeltaAir 1.61f 80530 54.10 52.89 53.20—.16 DenburyR 110988 1.11 1.05 1.05—.04 DeutschBk .12e 69119 6.99 6.87 6.92—.17 DevonE .36f 85359 21.72 20.91 20.91—.98 DxGBull 103653 33.15 31.21 33.15+2.55 DxGlMBr 71239 15.40 14.35 14.35—1.40 DirSPBear 108077 18.62 18.01 18.62+.84 DirDGlBr 186520 7.32 6.84 6.85—.61 DxSPOGBl 180696 2.68 2.48 2.48—.22 DrxSPBull 64357 49.53 47.83 47.88—2.26 Disney 1.76 67734 130.04 128.37 128.47—2.43 Dominos 2.60 65124 258.00 227.50 253.48+11.27 EnCanag .07 242167 4.47 4.19 4.19—.32 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 127471 12.70 12.36 12.36—.35 ErosIntl 65950 1.79 1.45 1.46—.27 ExxonMbl 3.48 99240 67.92 66.64 66.70—1.32 FordM .60a 311502 8.66 8.50 8.54—.14 FrptMcM .20 297563 8.70 8.48 8.51—.25 Gap .97 x79489 16.25 15.83 16.02—.31 GenElec .04 457475 8.50 8.27 8.28—.28 GenMotors 1.52 112091 34.47 33.71 33.88—.87 Gerdau .02e 145189 3.07 2.97 3.02—.06 HPInc .64 168973 16.66 16.28 16.30—.50 Hallibrtn .72 113761 18.60 18.04 18.25—.11 HeclaM .01e 100937 2.04 1.97 2.01+.08 HPEnt .45e 119295 14.22 13.82 13.85—.50 ICICIBk .19e 63836 11.72 11.64 11.67—.08 iPtShFut 494031 26.27 24.93 26.24+1.97 iShGold 415053 14.44 14.32 14.41+.13 iSAstla 1.01e 127917 21.71 21.54 21.57—.16 iShBrazil .67e 298078 41.44 40.58 40.58—.29 iShSilver 198764 16.66 16.49 16.61+.31 iShChinaLC .87e 293527 40.03 39.68 39.69—.27 iShEMkts .59e 586781 40.60 40.31 40.34—.29 iShiBoxIG 3.87 86354 127.99 127.48 127.51—.11 iSh20yrT 3.05 145309 145.93 144.62 145.17+.39 iSEafe 1.66e 277978 63.81 63.44 63.49—.60 iShiBxHYB 5.09 154910 86.32 86.04 86.04—.32 iShR2K 1.77e 183900 147.93 146.11 146.46—2.42 iShCorEafe 1.56e 81287 59.92 59.57 59.59—.58 Infosys 92636 11.25 11.11 11.12—.17 Interpublic .94 78087 20.91 20.25 20.27—.84 iShJapan 69144 56.38 56.02 56.03—.33 iShCorEM .95e 147033 48.78 48.43 48.45—.33 ItauUnHs 197730 8.12 7.93 7.94—.05 JPMorgCh 3.20 108950 113.06 111.66 111.82—2.55 JohnJn 3.80 78855 133.27 131.49 131.84—1.32 Keycorp .74f 97328 17.06 16.73 16.74—.54 KindMorg 1 102284 20.27 19.97 20.01—.29 Kinrossg 152461 4.94 4.83 4.88+.07 Kroger .56f 86145 24.81 24.28 24.46—.38 Macys 1.51 106865 14.97 14.57 14.84—.19 MarathnO .20 104587 11.38 11.09 11.09—.32 McDerI 133471 1.94 1.76 1.80 MorgStan 1.40f 83248 40.20 39.69 39.82—.86 Mosaic .20 72736 19.23 18.54 18.55—.65 Nabors .24 126821 1.64 1.50 1.56—.01 NikeB .88 72991 92.71 90.41 91.75—1.42 NobleEngy .48 117530 20.04 19.46 19.46—.26 NokiaCp .19e 148074 4.96 4.88 4.90—.01 NordicAm .11e 176853 3.73 3.07 3.71+.63 OasisPet 95700 3.11 2.93 2.96—.18 OcciPet 3.16f 87512 42.30 40.82 40.83—1.35 Oracle .96 148141 54.71 53.77 54.05—.75 PG&ECp 2.12f 107322 11.58 10.83 10.90—.60 PetrbrsA 72391 12.90 12.61 12.62—.07 Petrobras 137371 14.05 13.75 13.77—.05 Pfizer 1.44 140422 35.88 35.42 35.43—.40 ProShSP 78892 26.89 26.59 26.88+.41 PrUShSP 116108 31.18 30.49 31.16+.94 QIAGEN 142188 26.82 25.13 25.41—6.65 RangeRs .08 129552 3.57 3.32 3.34—.29 RegionsFn .62 105799 15.13 14.88 14.89—.49 SpdrGold 104610 142.29 141.17 141.92+1.23 S&P500ETF 4.13e 977790 291.85 288.49 288.53—4.55 SpdrBiot .44e 64042 76.32 74.65 75.05—1.58 SpdrS&PRB .74e 68846 50.89 50.12 50.18—1.33 SpdrOGEx .73e 288100 20.89 20.37 20.38—.60 Schlmbrg 2 172234 31.86 30.65 30.71—1.09 Schwab .68 132053 35.42 34.58 35.23—.22 SeaLtd 105466 30.30 27.78 27.85—2.69 SiderurNac 64422 3.10 3.00 3.02—.15 SlackTcn 80412 26.40 25.07 25.70—.35 SnapIncA 237054 14.59 14.05 14.15—.32 SwstnEngy 163843 1.88 1.79 1.79—.07 Sprint 135177 6.20 6.01 6.13+.01 SPMatls .98e 78149 55.75 55.11 55.13—.98 SPHlthC 1.01e 106842 89.12 88.10 88.12—1.71 SPCnSt 1.28e 149297 60.89 60.31 60.32—.58 SPEngy 2.04e 200807 56.73 55.82 55.90—.97 SPDRFncl .46e 608580 27.06 26.76 26.78—.54 SPInds 1.12e 115823 74.87 74.02 74.07—1.16 SPTech .78e 144015 79.94 78.73 78.74—1.47 SPUtil 1.55e 216559 64.53 63.89 63.92—.60 TaiwSemi .73e 130909 48.40 47.60 47.86—.09 TeekayTnk .21 86708 1.86 1.68 1.81+.04 TevaPhrm .73e 195877 6.97 6.53 6.53—.45 Transocn 175316 4.20 4.02 4.09—.08 Twitter 79953 40.48 39.67 39.70—1.10 UberTchn 77902 30.15 29.17 29.28—1.09 USBancrp 1.68f 78077 53.41 52.24 52.38—1.55 USOilFd 244642 11.02 10.82 10.89—.15 USSteel .20 103201 11.18 10.72 11.03+.11 ValeSA .29e 199926 11.22 11.04 11.05—.19 VanEGold .06e 758274 28.38 27.79 28.36+.78 VEckOilSvc .47e 79437 11.04 10.82 10.82—.23 VanEJrGld 150087 38.81 37.97 38.76+1.08 VangEmg 1.10e 151573 40.06 39.78 39.81—.34 VangFTSE 1.10e 82024 40.27 40.03 40.06—.38 Vereit .56f 150628 10.00 9.84 9.88—.05 VerizonCm 2.46f 138611 60.19 59.29 59.72—.53 WPXEngy 90541 9.98 9.61 9.80—.12 WellsFargo 2.04f 197763 48.35 47.54 47.82—.99 Yamanag .02 98770 3.50 3.43 3.50+.12 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.