BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|63843
|2.28
|2.19
|2.27+.05
|AT&TInc 2.04
|210578
|37.87
|37.52
|37.66+.15
|Alibaba
|120101
|172.30
|167.21
|168.32—2.02
|AllyFincl .68
|60494
|31.73
|31.31
|31.41—.39
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|156521
|9.05
|8.94
|8.96—.09
|Altria 3.36f
|162100
|42.56
|41.85
|42.17+.52
|Ambev .05e
|135583
|4.74
|4.58
|4.58—.17
|Amcorn
|61782
|9.51
|9.38
|9.39—.10
|AEagleOut .55
|62827
|14.89
|14.51
|14.60—.28
|Annaly 1e
|93749
|8.75
|8.64
|8.65—.01
|AnteroRes 1
|142748
|2.93
|2.66
|2.67—.23
|AuroraCn
|147267
|4.37
|4.11
|4.11—.29
|AvayaHl
|150293
|14.37
|13.32
|14.09+.86
|BPPLC 2.44
|56560
|37.40
|36.94
|36.95—.01
|BcoBrad .06a
|130037
|8.14
|7.85
|7.86—.13
|BcoSantSA .21e
|77683
|3.88
|3.82
|3.86+.02
|BkofAm .72f
|367984
|28.62
|28.18
|28.31—.06
|BkNYMel 1.24f
|78684
|42.61
|42.17
|42.24—.39
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|81426
|17.86
|17.51
|17.62—.13
|BlackBerry
|68624
|5.29
|5.08
|5.10—.06
|Blackstone 2.07e
|95973
|46.66
|45.66
|45.90—1.03
|BrMySq 1.64
|93757
|51.49
|50.56
|50.88+.13
|CabotO&G .36f
|63290
|18.24
|17.63
|18.17+.19
|CallonPet
|107687
|4.07
|3.84
|3.91—.02
|Carnival 2
|57290
|41.35
|40.53
|40.91—.23
|CntryLink 1
|132010
|11.56
|11.35
|11.49—.05
|ChesEng
|469052
|1.37
|1.31
|1.33—.03
|CgpVelLCrd
|163639
|10.19
|9.42
|9.58+.01
|CgpVelICrd
|144809
|6.06
|5.57
|5.96—.01
|Citigroup 2.04f
|78405
|68.84
|67.87
|68.15—.03
|CitizFincl 1.44f
|57687
|34.28
|33.56
|33.94+.18
|ClevCliffs .24
|673351
|7.56
|7.24
|7.43+.05
|CocaCola 1.60
|60017
|54.36
|53.77
|53.87—.67
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|81781
|55.63
|53.80
|54.60+1.10
|ContlRescs
|90389
|29.21
|28.08
|28.55—.30
|DXCTch .84f
|76664
|27.92
|26.95
|26.95—.32
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|87250
|54.11
|53.24
|53.36—.45
|DenburyR
|178421
|1.15
|1.06
|1.09
|DevonE .36f
|72192
|22.60
|21.55
|21.89—.71
|DxGBull
|69479
|31.88
|30.11
|30.60—.94
|DxGlMBr
|61586
|15.99
|14.87
|15.75+.71
|DirSPBear
|65424
|17.84
|17.40
|17.78+.21
|DirDGlBr
|147241
|7.57
|7.16
|7.46+.21
|DxSPOGBl
|123840
|2.88
|2.66
|2.70—.12
|Disney 1.76
|58187
|131.57
|129.04
|130.90+.63
|EQTCorp .12
|65947
|10.12
|9.57
|9.77—.13
|EnCanag .07
|207037
|4.53
|4.32
|4.51+.07
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|113870
|12.97
|12.71
|12.71—.19
|ErosIntl
|79064
|1.95
|1.63
|1.73+.07
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|110855
|69.03
|68.02
|68.02—.95
|FordM .60a
|293770
|8.79
|8.61
|8.68—.06
|FrptMcM .20
|212427
|9.05
|8.73
|8.76—.07
|Gap .97
|64265
|16.68
|16.18
|16.57+.34
|GenElec .04
|324532
|8.65
|8.48
|8.56—.01
|GenMotors 1.52
|68453
|35.11
|34.30
|34.75—.16
|Gerdau .02e
|70943
|3.17
|3.05
|3.08—.10
|GoldFLtd .01e
|72818
|5.45
|5.27
|5.42+.10
|HPInc .64
|154007
|17.02
|16.51
|16.80+.16
|Hallibrtn .72
|83236
|18.80
|18.33
|18.36—.19
|HPEnt .45e
|81940
|14.67
|14.33
|14.35—.05
|HostHotls .85a
|75948
|16.93
|16.56
|16.80+.18
|iPtShFut
|290463
|24.68
|23.76
|24.27+.18
|iShGold
|228279
|14.39
|14.23
|14.28—.13
|iShBrazil .67e
|265937
|42.05
|40.86
|40.87—1.24
|iShHK .61e
|63193
|22.58
|22.42
|22.52—.01
|iShSilver
|83804
|16.46
|16.28
|16.30—.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|226101
|40.24
|39.92
|39.96—.28
|iShEMkts .59e
|571016
|40.93
|40.60
|40.63—.34
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|69893
|128.00
|127.61
|127.62—.65
|iShCorUSTr .33
|64856
|26.52
|26.47
|26.48—.08
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|110388
|145.53
|144.71
|144.78—1.21
|iSEafe 1.66e
|192279
|64.41
|64.08
|64.09—.08
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|147923
|86.49
|86.25
|86.36—.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|160467
|150.07
|148.12
|148.88—.26
|iShREst 2.76e
|72410
|93.86
|93.04
|93.33—.26
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|70562
|60.47
|60.17
|60.17—.12
|Infosys
|85893
|11.31
|11.10
|11.29+.07
|Interpublic .94
|66083
|21.21
|20.64
|21.11+.26
|iShCorEM .95e
|153808
|49.16
|48.77
|48.78—.44
|ItauUnHs
|225176
|8.25
|7.96
|7.99—.24
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|67873
|115.50
|114.07
|114.37—.25
|Keycorp .74f
|64789
|17.47
|17.17
|17.28+.01
|KindMorg 1
|68578
|20.57
|20.29
|20.30—.22
|Kinrossg
|70045
|4.91
|4.80
|4.81—.06
|KosmosEn .18
|68035
|5.59
|5.40
|5.41—.04
|Kroger .56f
|79975
|25.05
|24.81
|24.84+.05
|Macys 1.51
|155461
|15.39
|14.85
|15.03+.07
|MarathnO .20
|131650
|11.65
|11.33
|11.41—.15
|McDerI
|169545
|1.83
|1.62
|1.80+.17
|MorgStan 1.40f
|63445
|41.11
|40.55
|40.68—.10
|Mosaic .20
|64867
|19.74
|19.08
|19.20—.19
|Nabors .24
|114187
|1.65
|1.54
|1.57
|NobleEngy .48
|84186
|20.65
|19.69
|19.72—.87
|NokiaCp .19e
|139591
|4.96
|4.89
|4.91+.02
|NordicAm .11e
|80343
|3.17
|2.79
|3.08+.29
|OasisPet
|86295
|3.22
|3.02
|3.14—.03
|OcciPet 3.16f
|74537
|43.04
|42.17
|42.18—.89
|Oracle .96
|123599
|55.36
|54.75
|54.80—.34
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|157727
|12.29
|10.90
|11.50+.63
|Penney
|99573
|1.03
|.93
|1.01+.09
|Petrobras
|110368
|14.21
|13.78
|13.82—.37
|Pfizer 1.44
|111656
|36.26
|35.80
|35.83—.10
|PrUShSP
|74486
|30.30
|29.80
|30.22+.26
|QEPRes .08
|64353
|3.26
|3.03
|3.14—.01
|Qudian
|56504
|6.83
|6.44
|6.48—.38
|RangeRs .08
|86446
|3.74
|3.52
|3.63—.03
|RegionsFn .62
|69697
|15.59
|15.31
|15.38—.01
|RingCentrl
|62297
|177.99
|168.01
|172.72+9.42
|SpdrGold
|61343
|141.77
|140.24
|140.69—1.21
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|605348
|295.26
|292.77
|293.08—1.27
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|63695
|52.02
|51.35
|51.51—.11
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|242968
|21.40
|20.86
|20.98—.26
|Schlmbrg 2
|158611
|32.62
|31.79
|31.80—.08
|Schwab .68
|103636
|36.15
|35.44
|35.45—.22
|SlackTcn
|77686
|26.28
|24.57
|26.05+1.08
|SnapIncA
|214186
|14.68
|14.34
|14.47—.05
|SwstnEngy
|183091
|1.90
|1.79
|1.86—.02
|Sprint
|194541
|6.15
|6.04
|6.12+.05
|SPMatls .98e
|86304
|56.69
|55.94
|56.11—.20
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|82497
|90.42
|89.63
|89.83—.30
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|93789
|61.34
|60.84
|60.90—.50
|SPEngy 2.04e
|116695
|57.69
|56.84
|56.87—.51
|SPDRFncl .46e
|369335
|27.57
|27.29
|27.32—.14
|SPInds 1.12e
|73054
|75.87
|75.07
|75.23—.38
|SPTech .78e
|106194
|80.88
|80.15
|80.21—.34
|SPUtil 1.55e
|128927
|64.79
|64.36
|64.52—.25
|TaiwSemi .73e
|114098
|48.15
|47.43
|47.95+.53
|TakedaPhn
|81877
|16.99
|16.82
|16.88—.10
|TeekayTnk .21
|84428
|1.77
|1.56
|1.77+.26
|TevaPhrm .73e
|109297
|7.15
|6.93
|6.98+.01
|Transocn
|165090
|4.42
|4.15
|4.17—.07
|66046
|40.87
|40.06
|40.80+.44
|UberTchn
|101387
|30.75
|29.83
|30.37+.70
|USOilFd
|201116
|11.28
|10.98
|11.04
|USSteel .20
|114521
|11.25
|10.66
|10.92+.15
|VICIPr 1.19e
|76569
|23.07
|22.74
|23.04+.09
|ValeSA .29e
|125071
|11.52
|11.21
|11.24—.21
|VanEGold .06e
|372898
|27.99
|27.46
|27.58—.29
|VnEkSemi .58e
|57323
|120.79
|119.62
|119.66—.60
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|89011
|11.39
|11.04
|11.05—.11
|VanEJrGld
|112316
|38.44
|37.48
|37.68—.56
|VangAllW 1.34e
|59255
|49.47
|49.19
|49.19—.18
|VangEmg 1.10e
|155428
|40.42
|40.11
|40.15—.31
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|82943
|40.61
|40.40
|40.44—.05
|Vereit .56f
|159713
|10.00
|9.88
|9.93—.12
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|137798
|60.59
|59.90
|60.25+.35
|WPXEngy
|99558
|10.14
|9.86
|9.92—.13
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|157090
|49.29
|48.75
|48.81—.40
|WhitngPet
|64531
|7.41
|6.90
|7.21—.03
|Yamanag .02
|106091
|3.47
|3.35
|3.38—.07
