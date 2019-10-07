BC-150-actives-f, The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 63843 2.28 2.19 2.27+.05 AT&TInc 2.04 210578 37.87 37.52 37.66+.15 Alibaba 120101 172.30 167.21 168.32—2.02 AllyFincl .68 60494 31.73 31.31 31.41—.39 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 156521 9.05 8.94 8.96—.09 Altria 3.36f 162100 42.56 41.85 42.17+.52 Ambev .05e 135583 4.74 4.58 4.58—.17 Amcorn 61782 9.51 9.38 9.39—.10 AEagleOut .55 62827 14.89 14.51 14.60—.28 Annaly 1e 93749 8.75 8.64 8.65—.01 AnteroRes 1 142748 2.93 2.66 2.67—.23 AuroraCn 147267 4.37 4.11 4.11—.29 AvayaHl 150293 14.37 13.32 14.09+.86 BPPLC 2.44 56560 37.40 36.94 36.95—.01 BcoBrad .06a 130037 8.14 7.85 7.86—.13 BcoSantSA .21e 77683 3.88 3.82 3.86+.02 BkofAm .72f 367984 28.62 28.18 28.31—.06 BkNYMel 1.24f 78684 42.61 42.17 42.24—.39 BarrickGld 2.82e 81426 17.86 17.51 17.62—.13 BlackBerry 68624 5.29 5.08 5.10—.06 Blackstone 2.07e 95973 46.66 45.66 45.90—1.03 BrMySq 1.64 93757 51.49 50.56 50.88+.13 CabotO&G .36f 63290 18.24 17.63 18.17+.19 CallonPet 107687 4.07 3.84 3.91—.02 Carnival 2 57290 41.35 40.53 40.91—.23 CntryLink 1 132010 11.56 11.35 11.49—.05 ChesEng 469052 1.37 1.31 1.33—.03 CgpVelLCrd 163639 10.19 9.42 9.58+.01 CgpVelICrd 144809 6.06 5.57 5.96—.01 Citigroup 2.04f 78405 68.84 67.87 68.15—.03 CitizFincl 1.44f 57687 34.28 33.56 33.94+.18 ClevCliffs .24 673351 7.56 7.24 7.43+.05 CocaCola 1.60 60017 54.36 53.77 53.87—.67 ConocoPhil 1.68f 81781 55.63 53.80 54.60+1.10 ContlRescs 90389 29.21 28.08 28.55—.30 DXCTch .84f 76664 27.92 26.95 26.95—.32 DeltaAir 1.61f 87250 54.11 53.24 53.36—.45 DenburyR 178421 1.15 1.06 1.09 DevonE .36f 72192 22.60 21.55 21.89—.71 DxGBull 69479 31.88 30.11 30.60—.94 DxGlMBr 61586 15.99 14.87 15.75+.71 DirSPBear 65424 17.84 17.40 17.78+.21 DirDGlBr 147241 7.57 7.16 7.46+.21 DxSPOGBl 123840 2.88 2.66 2.70—.12 Disney 1.76 58187 131.57 129.04 130.90+.63 EQTCorp .12 65947 10.12 9.57 9.77—.13 EnCanag .07 207037 4.53 4.32 4.51+.07 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 113870 12.97 12.71 12.71—.19 ErosIntl 79064 1.95 1.63 1.73+.07 ExxonMbl 3.48 110855 69.03 68.02 68.02—.95 FordM .60a 293770 8.79 8.61 8.68—.06 FrptMcM .20 212427 9.05 8.73 8.76—.07 Gap .97 64265 16.68 16.18 16.57+.34 GenElec .04 324532 8.65 8.48 8.56—.01 GenMotors 1.52 68453 35.11 34.30 34.75—.16 Gerdau .02e 70943 3.17 3.05 3.08—.10 GoldFLtd .01e 72818 5.45 5.27 5.42+.10 HPInc .64 154007 17.02 16.51 16.80+.16 Hallibrtn .72 83236 18.80 18.33 18.36—.19 HPEnt .45e 81940 14.67 14.33 14.35—.05 HostHotls .85a 75948 16.93 16.56 16.80+.18 iPtShFut 290463 24.68 23.76 24.27+.18 iShGold 228279 14.39 14.23 14.28—.13 iShBrazil .67e 265937 42.05 40.86 40.87—1.24 iShHK .61e 63193 22.58 22.42 22.52—.01 iShSilver 83804 16.46 16.28 16.30—.11 iShChinaLC .87e 226101 40.24 39.92 39.96—.28 iShEMkts .59e 571016 40.93 40.60 40.63—.34 iShiBoxIG 3.87 69893 128.00 127.61 127.62—.65 iShCorUSTr .33 64856 26.52 26.47 26.48—.08 iSh20yrT 3.05 110388 145.53 144.71 144.78—1.21 iSEafe 1.66e 192279 64.41 64.08 64.09—.08 iShiBxHYB 5.09 147923 86.49 86.25 86.36—.07 iShR2K 1.77e 160467 150.07 148.12 148.88—.26 iShREst 2.76e 72410 93.86 93.04 93.33—.26 iShCorEafe 1.56e 70562 60.47 60.17 60.17—.12 Infosys 85893 11.31 11.10 11.29+.07 Interpublic .94 66083 21.21 20.64 21.11+.26 iShCorEM .95e 153808 49.16 48.77 48.78—.44 ItauUnHs 225176 8.25 7.96 7.99—.24 JPMorgCh 3.20 67873 115.50 114.07 114.37—.25 Keycorp .74f 64789 17.47 17.17 17.28+.01 KindMorg 1 68578 20.57 20.29 20.30—.22 Kinrossg 70045 4.91 4.80 4.81—.06 KosmosEn .18 68035 5.59 5.40 5.41—.04 Kroger .56f 79975 25.05 24.81 24.84+.05 Macys 1.51 155461 15.39 14.85 15.03+.07 MarathnO .20 131650 11.65 11.33 11.41—.15 McDerI 169545 1.83 1.62 1.80+.17 MorgStan 1.40f 63445 41.11 40.55 40.68—.10 Mosaic .20 64867 19.74 19.08 19.20—.19 Nabors .24 114187 1.65 1.54 1.57 NobleEngy .48 84186 20.65 19.69 19.72—.87 NokiaCp .19e 139591 4.96 4.89 4.91+.02 NordicAm .11e 80343 3.17 2.79 3.08+.29 OasisPet 86295 3.22 3.02 3.14—.03 OcciPet 3.16f 74537 43.04 42.17 42.18—.89 Oracle .96 123599 55.36 54.75 54.80—.34 PG&ECp 2.12f 157727 12.29 10.90 11.50+.63 Penney 99573 1.03 .93 1.01+.09 Petrobras 110368 14.21 13.78 13.82—.37 Pfizer 1.44 111656 36.26 35.80 35.83—.10 PrUShSP 74486 30.30 29.80 30.22+.26 QEPRes .08 64353 3.26 3.03 3.14—.01 Qudian 56504 6.83 6.44 6.48—.38 RangeRs .08 86446 3.74 3.52 3.63—.03 RegionsFn .62 69697 15.59 15.31 15.38—.01 RingCentrl 62297 177.99 168.01 172.72+9.42 SpdrGold 61343 141.77 140.24 140.69—1.21 S&P500ETF 4.13e 605348 295.26 292.77 293.08—1.27 SpdrS&PRB .74e 63695 52.02 51.35 51.51—.11 SpdrOGEx .73e 242968 21.40 20.86 20.98—.26 Schlmbrg 2 158611 32.62 31.79 31.80—.08 Schwab .68 103636 36.15 35.44 35.45—.22 SlackTcn 77686 26.28 24.57 26.05+1.08 SnapIncA 214186 14.68 14.34 14.47—.05 SwstnEngy 183091 1.90 1.79 1.86—.02 Sprint 194541 6.15 6.04 6.12+.05 SPMatls .98e 86304 56.69 55.94 56.11—.20 SPHlthC 1.01e 82497 90.42 89.63 89.83—.30 SPCnSt 1.28e 93789 61.34 60.84 60.90—.50 SPEngy 2.04e 116695 57.69 56.84 56.87—.51 SPDRFncl .46e 369335 27.57 27.29 27.32—.14 SPInds 1.12e 73054 75.87 75.07 75.23—.38 SPTech .78e 106194 80.88 80.15 80.21—.34 SPUtil 1.55e 128927 64.79 64.36 64.52—.25 TaiwSemi .73e 114098 48.15 47.43 47.95+.53 TakedaPhn 81877 16.99 16.82 16.88—.10 TeekayTnk .21 84428 1.77 1.56 1.77+.26 TevaPhrm .73e 109297 7.15 6.93 6.98+.01 Transocn 165090 4.42 4.15 4.17—.07 Twitter 66046 40.87 40.06 40.80+.44 UberTchn 101387 30.75 29.83 30.37+.70 USOilFd 201116 11.28 10.98 11.04 USSteel .20 114521 11.25 10.66 10.92+.15 VICIPr 1.19e 76569 23.07 22.74 23.04+.09 ValeSA .29e 125071 11.52 11.21 11.24—.21 VanEGold .06e 372898 27.99 27.46 27.58—.29 VnEkSemi .58e 57323 120.79 119.62 119.66—.60 VEckOilSvc .47e 89011 11.39 11.04 11.05—.11 VanEJrGld 112316 38.44 37.48 37.68—.56 VangAllW 1.34e 59255 49.47 49.19 49.19—.18 VangEmg 1.10e 155428 40.42 40.11 40.15—.31 VangFTSE 1.10e 82943 40.61 40.40 40.44—.05 Vereit .56f 159713 10.00 9.88 9.93—.12 VerizonCm 2.46f 137798 60.59 59.90 60.25+.35 WPXEngy 99558 10.14 9.86 9.92—.13 WellsFargo 2.04f 157090 49.29 48.75 48.81—.40 WhitngPet 64531 7.41 6.90 7.21—.03 Yamanag .02 106091 3.47 3.35 3.38—.07 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 