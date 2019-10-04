BC-150-actives-f The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 220600 37.52 37.13 37.51+.32 AbbVie 4.28 70112 75.06 73.95 74.66+.81 Alibaba 88298 170.70 167.56 170.34+.86 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 141657 9.10 9.00 9.05+.04 Altria 3.36f 125390 41.66 40.55 41.65+.84 Ambev .05e 302806 4.78 4.55 4.75+.22 Amcorn 67600 9.56 9.44 9.49—.06 Annaly 1e 91774 8.70 8.61 8.66 AnteroRes 1 136964 2.92 2.66 2.90+.05 Apache 1 62287 23.51 21.68 22.16—1.21 AuroraCn 143366 4.64 4.36 4.40—.11 AvayaHl 282712 13.25 11.79 13.23+3.11 BPPLC 2.44 68254 36.97 36.45 36.96+.59 BcoBrad .06a 75754 8.00 7.80 7.99+.16 BcoSantSA .21e 71406 3.85 3.78 3.84 BkofAm .72f 428244 28.40 27.84 28.37+.56 BkNYMel 1.24f 144165 42.77 42.14 42.63+.20 BarrickGld 2.82e 115120 17.77 17.20 17.75+.49 Blackstone 2.07e 65881 48.32 46.74 46.93—.69 BostonSci 62357 40.72 39.89 40.53+.78 BrMySq 1.64 100831 50.82 49.52 50.75+1.20 CBSB .72 58356 39.36 38.33 39.04+.59 CabotO&G .36f 62605 18.02 17.54 17.98+.31 CallonPet 108359 4.05 3.79 3.93—.04 CntryLink 1 93226 11.62 11.34 11.54+.04 ChesEng 433205 1.39 1.31 1.36 CgpVelLCrd 149411 9.82 9.13 9.57+.30 CgpVelICrd 166263 6.26 5.80 5.97—.19 Citigroup 2.04f 110229 68.24 66.67 68.18+1.48 ClevCliffs .24 184897 7.56 7.25 7.38+.08 CocaCola 1.60 93261 54.54 53.89 54.54+.70 ContlRescs 60032 30.17 28.43 28.85—.88 DHTHldgs .20f 63900 6.88 6.51 6.88+.39 DRHorton .60 73775 52.76 51.49 52.54+1.20 DXCTch .84f 68768 27.54 26.82 27.27+.03 DeltaAir 1.61f 66658 53.96 52.68 53.81+.98 DenburyR 88511 1.10 1.04 1.09+.03 DxGBull 102087 31.62 29.12 31.54+1.96 DxGlMBr 73511 16.45 15.03 15.04—1.13 DirSPBear 80394 18.16 17.51 17.57—.71 DirDGlBr 218654 7.90 7.23 7.25—.51 DxSPOGBl 175482 2.91 2.66 2.82—.01 Disney 1.76 67946 130.44 128.61 130.27+2.12 EQTCorp .12 59052 9.90 9.11 9.90+.22 ElancoAn 58713 27.14 26.60 26.78—.07 EnCanag .07 189080 4.51 4.32 4.44—.01 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 83533 13.13 12.86 12.90+.03 ExxonMbl 3.48 105855 69.07 67.82 68.97+.99 Fitbit 75159 4.03 3.68 3.94+.15 FordM .60a 280046 8.76 8.66 8.74+.03 FrptMcM .20 211658 8.97 8.72 8.83—.03 GenElec .04 524643 8.70 8.54 8.57—.14 GenMotors 1.52 71024 35.19 34.58 34.91—.07 Gerdau .02e 97982 3.20 3.13 3.18+.08 GoldFLtd .01e 70602 5.36 5.13 5.32+.19 HPInc .64 412492 17.04 16.46 16.64—1.76 Hallibrtn .72 80252 18.93 18.28 18.55—.09 HPEnt .45e 97364 14.51 14.25 14.40—.10 HostHotls .85a 60330 16.76 16.50 16.62—.03 ICICIBk .19e 66237 11.65 11.50 11.65—.26 iPtShFut 297888 25.27 24.05 24.09—1.35 iShGold 263695 14.44 14.33 14.41 iShBrazil .67e 236578 42.19 41.41 42.11+.91 iShHK .61e 125155 22.61 22.39 22.53—.41 iShSilver 172165 16.46 16.25 16.41—.02 iShChinaLC .87e 229386 40.27 39.88 40.24—.07 iShEMkts .59e 543346 41.05 40.63 40.97+.18 iShiBoxIG 3.87 91743 128.27 127.95 128.27+.53 iSh20yrT 3.05 119359 146.03 145.20 145.99+1.07 iSEafe 1.66e 192083 64.20 63.68 64.17+.50 iShiBxHYB 5.09 179507 86.44 86.20 86.43+.27 iShR2K 1.77e 187347 149.25 147.12 149.14+1.40 iSUSAMinV .87e 68182 64.05 63.15 64.03+.93 iShREst 2.76e 106845 93.64 93.13 93.59+.50 Infosys 70180 11.26 11.14 11.22+.06 iShCorEM .95e 128017 49.29 48.83 49.22+.21 ItauUnHs 491081 8.23 8.02 8.23+.20 JPMorgCh 3.20 95064 114.94 112.27 114.62+2.43 JohnJn 3.80 72390 133.72 131.25 133.66+2.47 Keycorp .74f 105398 17.28 16.95 17.27+.16 KindMorg 1 63830 20.54 20.31 20.52+.14 Kinrossg 88364 4.91 4.78 4.87+.08 KosmosEn .18 65236 5.80 5.38 5.45—.25 Kroger .56f 78252 24.80 24.50 24.79+.20 LaredoPet 75639 2.19 2.08 2.13—.01 Macys 1.51 87174 15.01 14.66 14.96+.16 Mallinckdt 76172 2.68 2.38 2.49—.15 MarathnO .20 107049 11.69 11.32 11.56—.10 MarathPt 2.12 61891 60.99 59.72 60.74+.74 McDerI 168804 1.70 1.53 1.63—.07 Merck 2.20 72411 85.12 83.16 85.00+2.26 MorgStan 1.40f 60147 40.82 40.18 40.78+.53 Nabors .24 146688 1.67 1.53 1.57—.05 NokiaCp .19e 136096 4.89 4.84 4.89+.05 NordicAm .11e 65107 2.79 2.33 2.79+.46 OasisPet 106386 3.29 3.04 3.17—.05 Oracle .96 137160 55.18 53.84 55.14+1.28 PG&ECp 2.12f 163394 10.97 9.63 10.87+1.32 ParsleyEn .03p 61462 16.69 16.16 16.24—.18 PetrbrsA 99064 13.18 12.89 13.02 Petrobras 137699 14.28 13.96 14.19+.04 Pfizer 1.44 171665 35.98 35.45 35.93+.48 ProShSP 60054 26.66 26.33 26.35—.37 PrUShSP 74878 30.66 29.92 29.96—.84 QEPRes .08 75488 3.22 2.97 3.15 Qudian 73656 7.04 6.83 6.86—.10 RangeRs .08 115617 3.70 3.42 3.66+.04 RegionsFn .62 92807 15.41 15.10 15.39+.16 RingCentrl 92405 169.58 145.01 163.30+35.76 SpdrGold 96892 142.31 141.14 141.90 S&P500ETF 4.13e 662396 294.63 290.82 294.35+3.93 SpdrBiot .44e 60502 77.77 75.44 76.82+.16 SpdrOGEx .73e 246260 21.48 20.83 21.24—.03 Schlmbrg 2 105639 32.41 31.69 31.88—.17 Schwab .68 143278 35.79 35.08 35.67+.57 SibanyeG .14r 62778 6.37 6.02 6.36+.33 SlackTcn 66779 25.21 24.23 24.97+.04 SnapIncA 336630 15.17 14.42 14.52+.22 SwstnEngy 202410 1.91 1.71 1.88+.06 Sprint 192396 6.16 5.95 6.07+.11 SPMatls .98e 62951 56.44 56.00 56.31+.30 SPHlthC 1.01e 92586 90.18 88.95 90.13+1.39 SPCnSt 1.28e 119791 61.41 60.49 61.40+.95 SPEngy 2.04e 103411 57.46 56.68 57.38+.36 SPDRFncl .46e 415065 27.48 26.97 27.46+.50 SPInds 1.12e 91789 75.70 74.80 75.61+.78 SPTech .78e 109413 80.65 79.72 80.55+1.31 SPUtil 1.55e 187017 64.91 63.87 64.77+.89 TevaPhrm .73e 86791 7.13 6.88 6.97—.07 TotalSA 2.71e 63263 49.58 48.77 48.86—.57 Transocn 174483 4.37 4.11 4.24 Twitter 63205 40.59 39.83 40.36+.36 UberTchn 86318 30.18 28.90 29.67—.05 USOilFd 280112 11.14 10.86 11.04+.11 USSteel .20 108804 10.94 10.46 10.77—.02 ValeSA .29e 218425 11.47 11.24 11.45+.39 VanEGold .06e 590168 27.91 27.14 27.87+.62 VEckOilSvc .47e 66266 11.37 11.06 11.16—.11 VanEJrGld 136083 38.29 37.18 38.24+.81 VangEmg 1.10e 138111 40.52 40.13 40.46+.19 VangFTSE 1.10e 63265 40.51 40.18 40.49+.31 Vereit .56f 194986 10.05 9.90 10.05+.08 VerizonCm 2.46f 99242 59.98 58.96 59.90+.89 Visa 1 60736 176.52 174.44 175.98+3.11 WPXEngy 98433 10.28 9.88 10.05—.10 WellsFargo 2.04f 158182 49.25 48.53 49.21+.73 WstnUnion .80 58036 23.34 22.93 23.31+.41 WhitngPet 73227 7.30 6.93 7.24—.07 WmsCos 1.52 60583 23.78 23.48 23.65+.09 Yamanag .02 180735 3.46 3.32 3.45+.09 