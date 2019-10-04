BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|220600
|37.52
|37.13
|37.51+.32
|AbbVie 4.28
|70112
|75.06
|73.95
|74.66+.81
|Alibaba
|88298
|170.70
|167.56
|170.34+.86
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|141657
|9.10
|9.00
|9.05+.04
|Altria 3.36f
|125390
|41.66
|40.55
|41.65+.84
|Ambev .05e
|302806
|4.78
|4.55
|4.75+.22
|Amcorn
|67600
|9.56
|9.44
|9.49—.06
|Annaly 1e
|91774
|8.70
|8.61
|8.66
|AnteroRes 1
|136964
|2.92
|2.66
|2.90+.05
|Apache 1
|62287
|23.51
|21.68
|22.16—1.21
|AuroraCn
|143366
|4.64
|4.36
|4.40—.11
|AvayaHl
|282712
|13.25
|11.79
|13.23+3.11
|BPPLC 2.44
|68254
|36.97
|36.45
|36.96+.59
|BcoBrad .06a
|75754
|8.00
|7.80
|7.99+.16
|BcoSantSA .21e
|71406
|3.85
|3.78
|3.84
|BkofAm .72f
|428244
|28.40
|27.84
|28.37+.56
|BkNYMel 1.24f
|144165
|42.77
|42.14
|42.63+.20
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|115120
|17.77
|17.20
|17.75+.49
|Blackstone 2.07e
|65881
|48.32
|46.74
|46.93—.69
|BostonSci
|62357
|40.72
|39.89
|40.53+.78
|BrMySq 1.64
|100831
|50.82
|49.52
|50.75+1.20
|CBSB .72
|58356
|39.36
|38.33
|39.04+.59
|CabotO&G .36f
|62605
|18.02
|17.54
|17.98+.31
|CallonPet
|108359
|4.05
|3.79
|3.93—.04
|CntryLink 1
|93226
|11.62
|11.34
|11.54+.04
|ChesEng
|433205
|1.39
|1.31
|1.36
|CgpVelLCrd
|149411
|9.82
|9.13
|9.57+.30
|CgpVelICrd
|166263
|6.26
|5.80
|5.97—.19
|Citigroup 2.04f
|110229
|68.24
|66.67
|68.18+1.48
|ClevCliffs .24
|184897
|7.56
|7.25
|7.38+.08
|CocaCola 1.60
|93261
|54.54
|53.89
|54.54+.70
|ContlRescs
|60032
|30.17
|28.43
|28.85—.88
|DHTHldgs .20f
|63900
|6.88
|6.51
|6.88+.39
|DRHorton .60
|73775
|52.76
|51.49
|52.54+1.20
|DXCTch .84f
|68768
|27.54
|26.82
|27.27+.03
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|66658
|53.96
|52.68
|53.81+.98
|DenburyR
|88511
|1.10
|1.04
|1.09+.03
|DxGBull
|102087
|31.62
|29.12
|31.54+1.96
|DxGlMBr
|73511
|16.45
|15.03
|15.04—1.13
|DirSPBear
|80394
|18.16
|17.51
|17.57—.71
|DirDGlBr
|218654
|7.90
|7.23
|7.25—.51
|DxSPOGBl
|175482
|2.91
|2.66
|2.82—.01
|Disney 1.76
|67946
|130.44
|128.61
|130.27+2.12
|EQTCorp .12
|59052
|9.90
|9.11
|9.90+.22
|ElancoAn
|58713
|27.14
|26.60
|26.78—.07
|EnCanag .07
|189080
|4.51
|4.32
|4.44—.01
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|83533
|13.13
|12.86
|12.90+.03
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|105855
|69.07
|67.82
|68.97+.99
|Fitbit
|75159
|4.03
|3.68
|3.94+.15
|FordM .60a
|280046
|8.76
|8.66
|8.74+.03
|FrptMcM .20
|211658
|8.97
|8.72
|8.83—.03
|GenElec .04
|524643
|8.70
|8.54
|8.57—.14
|GenMotors 1.52
|71024
|35.19
|34.58
|34.91—.07
|Gerdau .02e
|97982
|3.20
|3.13
|3.18+.08
|GoldFLtd .01e
|70602
|5.36
|5.13
|5.32+.19
|HPInc .64
|412492
|17.04
|16.46
|16.64—1.76
|Hallibrtn .72
|80252
|18.93
|18.28
|18.55—.09
|HPEnt .45e
|97364
|14.51
|14.25
|14.40—.10
|HostHotls .85a
|60330
|16.76
|16.50
|16.62—.03
|ICICIBk .19e
|66237
|11.65
|11.50
|11.65—.26
|iPtShFut
|297888
|25.27
|24.05
|24.09—1.35
|iShGold
|263695
|14.44
|14.33
|14.41
|iShBrazil .67e
|236578
|42.19
|41.41
|42.11+.91
|iShHK .61e
|125155
|22.61
|22.39
|22.53—.41
|iShSilver
|172165
|16.46
|16.25
|16.41—.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|229386
|40.27
|39.88
|40.24—.07
|iShEMkts .59e
|543346
|41.05
|40.63
|40.97+.18
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|91743
|128.27
|127.95
|128.27+.53
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|119359
|146.03
|145.20
|145.99+1.07
|iSEafe 1.66e
|192083
|64.20
|63.68
|64.17+.50
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|179507
|86.44
|86.20
|86.43+.27
|iShR2K 1.77e
|187347
|149.25
|147.12
|149.14+1.40
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|68182
|64.05
|63.15
|64.03+.93
|iShREst 2.76e
|106845
|93.64
|93.13
|93.59+.50
|Infosys
|70180
|11.26
|11.14
|11.22+.06
|iShCorEM .95e
|128017
|49.29
|48.83
|49.22+.21
|ItauUnHs
|491081
|8.23
|8.02
|8.23+.20
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|95064
|114.94
|112.27
|114.62+2.43
|JohnJn 3.80
|72390
|133.72
|131.25
|133.66+2.47
|Keycorp .74f
|105398
|17.28
|16.95
|17.27+.16
|KindMorg 1
|63830
|20.54
|20.31
|20.52+.14
|Kinrossg
|88364
|4.91
|4.78
|4.87+.08
|KosmosEn .18
|65236
|5.80
|5.38
|5.45—.25
|Kroger .56f
|78252
|24.80
|24.50
|24.79+.20
|LaredoPet
|75639
|2.19
|2.08
|2.13—.01
|Macys 1.51
|87174
|15.01
|14.66
|14.96+.16
|Mallinckdt
|76172
|2.68
|2.38
|2.49—.15
|MarathnO .20
|107049
|11.69
|11.32
|11.56—.10
|MarathPt 2.12
|61891
|60.99
|59.72
|60.74+.74
|McDerI
|168804
|1.70
|1.53
|1.63—.07
|Merck 2.20
|72411
|85.12
|83.16
|85.00+2.26
|MorgStan 1.40f
|60147
|40.82
|40.18
|40.78+.53
|Nabors .24
|146688
|1.67
|1.53
|1.57—.05
|NokiaCp .19e
|136096
|4.89
|4.84
|4.89+.05
|NordicAm .11e
|65107
|2.79
|2.33
|2.79+.46
|OasisPet
|106386
|3.29
|3.04
|3.17—.05
|Oracle .96
|137160
|55.18
|53.84
|55.14+1.28
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|163394
|10.97
|9.63
|10.87+1.32
|ParsleyEn .03p
|61462
|16.69
|16.16
|16.24—.18
|PetrbrsA
|99064
|13.18
|12.89
|13.02
|Petrobras
|137699
|14.28
|13.96
|14.19+.04
|Pfizer 1.44
|171665
|35.98
|35.45
|35.93+.48
|ProShSP
|60054
|26.66
|26.33
|26.35—.37
|PrUShSP
|74878
|30.66
|29.92
|29.96—.84
|QEPRes .08
|75488
|3.22
|2.97
|3.15
|Qudian
|73656
|7.04
|6.83
|6.86—.10
|RangeRs .08
|115617
|3.70
|3.42
|3.66+.04
|RegionsFn .62
|92807
|15.41
|15.10
|15.39+.16
|RingCentrl
|92405
|169.58
|145.01
|163.30+35.76
|SpdrGold
|96892
|142.31
|141.14
|141.90
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|662396
|294.63
|290.82
|294.35+3.93
|SpdrBiot .44e
|60502
|77.77
|75.44
|76.82+.16
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|246260
|21.48
|20.83
|21.24—.03
|Schlmbrg 2
|105639
|32.41
|31.69
|31.88—.17
|Schwab .68
|143278
|35.79
|35.08
|35.67+.57
|SibanyeG .14r
|62778
|6.37
|6.02
|6.36+.33
|SlackTcn
|66779
|25.21
|24.23
|24.97+.04
|SnapIncA
|336630
|15.17
|14.42
|14.52+.22
|SwstnEngy
|202410
|1.91
|1.71
|1.88+.06
|Sprint
|192396
|6.16
|5.95
|6.07+.11
|SPMatls .98e
|62951
|56.44
|56.00
|56.31+.30
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|92586
|90.18
|88.95
|90.13+1.39
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|119791
|61.41
|60.49
|61.40+.95
|SPEngy 2.04e
|103411
|57.46
|56.68
|57.38+.36
|SPDRFncl .46e
|415065
|27.48
|26.97
|27.46+.50
|SPInds 1.12e
|91789
|75.70
|74.80
|75.61+.78
|SPTech .78e
|109413
|80.65
|79.72
|80.55+1.31
|SPUtil 1.55e
|187017
|64.91
|63.87
|64.77+.89
|TevaPhrm .73e
|86791
|7.13
|6.88
|6.97—.07
|TotalSA 2.71e
|63263
|49.58
|48.77
|48.86—.57
|Transocn
|174483
|4.37
|4.11
|4.24
|63205
|40.59
|39.83
|40.36+.36
|UberTchn
|86318
|30.18
|28.90
|29.67—.05
|USOilFd
|280112
|11.14
|10.86
|11.04+.11
|USSteel .20
|108804
|10.94
|10.46
|10.77—.02
|ValeSA .29e
|218425
|11.47
|11.24
|11.45+.39
|VanEGold .06e
|590168
|27.91
|27.14
|27.87+.62
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|66266
|11.37
|11.06
|11.16—.11
|VanEJrGld
|136083
|38.29
|37.18
|38.24+.81
|VangEmg 1.10e
|138111
|40.52
|40.13
|40.46+.19
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|63265
|40.51
|40.18
|40.49+.31
|Vereit .56f
|194986
|10.05
|9.90
|10.05+.08
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|99242
|59.98
|58.96
|59.90+.89
|Visa 1
|60736
|176.52
|174.44
|175.98+3.11
|WPXEngy
|98433
|10.28
|9.88
|10.05—.10
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|158182
|49.25
|48.53
|49.21+.73
|WstnUnion .80
|58036
|23.34
|22.93
|23.31+.41
|WhitngPet
|73227
|7.30
|6.93
|7.24—.07
|WmsCos 1.52
|60583
|23.78
|23.48
|23.65+.09
|Yamanag .02
|180735
|3.46
|3.32
|3.45+.09
