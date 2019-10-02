BC-150-actives-f, The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 109163 2.24 2.14 2.15—.08 AT&TInc 2.04 266032 37.35 36.92 37.08—.33 AbbVie 4.28 83824 73.00 71.57 72.13—1.10 Alibaba 115617 166.88 161.90 165.77+.62 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 189869 9.08 8.94 9.01—.09 Altria 3.36f 97107 40.98 40.11 40.21—.95 Ambev .05e 205984 4.64 4.54 4.54—.13 Annaly 1e 233610 8.64 8.44 8.54—.05 AnteroRes 1 119303 3.11 2.75 2.79—.10 Aphrian 81094 5.42 4.85 5.17+.10 AuroraCn 277514 4.33 3.80 4.15+.03 BPPLC 2.44 85944 37.05 36.40 36.59—1.11 BcoBrad .06a x119281 7.86 7.68 7.77—.19 BcoSantSA .21e 114992 3.90 3.80 3.82—.12 BkofAm .72f 526651 28.30 27.81 27.84—.60 BkNYMel 1.24f 76280 43.50 42.43 42.49—1.24 BarrickGld 2.82e 185566 17.62 17.16 17.37+.15 BlackBerry 88836 5.08 4.95 5.02—.13 Blackstone 2.07e 93864 46.90 45.59 46.66—.55 BostonSci 84314 39.91 38.90 39.15—1.09 BrMySq 1.64 127036 50.37 48.71 49.21—1.44 CabotO&G .36f 98242 17.67 17.10 17.13—.45 CallonPet 230736 4.14 3.88 3.92—.09 CanopyGr 81339 22.58 20.52 21.98+.15 Cemex .29t 89484 3.79 3.60 3.69—.11 CntryLink 1 170117 12.10 11.51 11.53—.60 ChesEng 675766 1.36 1.29 1.32—.01 Chevron 4.76 99402 115.11 111.62 112.29—3.72 CgpVelLCrd 195839 10.00 9.18 9.45—.52 CgpVelICrd 226348 6.20 5.74 6.05+.30 Citigroup 2.04f 151079 67.80 66.19 66.26—1.89 ClevCliffs .24 129734 7.14 6.75 6.80—.37 Cloudera 84788 8.68 8.02 8.15—.59 CocaCola 1.60 144354 54.44 52.90 53.08—1.57 DeltaAir 1.61f 139783 55.75 52.87 54.35—2.66 DenburyR 253247 1.15 1.03 1.04—.09 DxGBull 128526 30.35 28.81 30.06+1.47 DirSPBear 129400 19.00 18.11 18.72+.94 DirDGlBr 191944 8.00 7.56 7.64—.42 DxSPOGBl 226779 3.03 2.67 2.70—.27 DrxSPBull 81710 49.50 47.01 47.78—2.61 Disney 1.76 83389 129.22 127.57 129.14—.41 Enbridge 2.28 89223 35.01 34.13 34.14—1.00 EnCanag .07 265552 4.44 4.26 4.26—.19 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 157198 12.99 12.62 12.67—.32 ExxonMbl 3.48 146293 68.59 67.01 67.15—1.80 FordM .60a 682673 8.86 8.44 8.61—.29 FrptMcM .20 256641 9.12 8.85 8.87—.30 GameStop 1.52 84648 5.55 5.24 5.32—.26 Gap .97 73038 16.97 16.33 16.45—.61 GenElec .04 476269 8.62 8.41 8.51—.10 GenMotors 1.52 130862 35.77 34.41 34.68—1.43 Gerdau .02e 87986 3.03 2.97 3.00—.09 GoldFLtd .01e 76865 5.25 5.06 5.18+.15 HPInc .64 186813 18.71 18.23 18.59 Hallibrtn .72 120744 18.90 18.10 18.17—.41 HeclaM .01e 87919 1.94 1.83 1.93+.09 HPEnt .45e 74443 14.56 14.31 14.44—.21 HostHotls .85a 91045 16.99 16.58 16.59—.39 iPtShFut 836103 26.76 25.47 26.45+1.66 iShGold 258829 14.40 14.25 14.34+.17 iShBrazil .67e 305218 41.19 40.56 40.78—.90 iShCanada .48e 77738 28.47 27.90 28.08—.45 iShEMU .86e 86702 37.95 37.47 37.57—.96 iShGerm .60e 73529 26.29 25.98 26.05—.60 iShHK .61e 82689 22.71 22.58 22.66+.26 iShSilver 213434 16.54 16.27 16.43+.28 iShChinaLC .87e 232426 39.75 39.50 39.67+.04 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 95619 113.31 113.09 113.20+.08 iShEMkts .59e 418129 40.34 40.07 40.27—.31 iShiBoxIG 3.87 113770 127.35 126.97 127.24—.05 iSh20yrT 3.05 128960 144.27 143.24 143.61+.35 iSEafe 1.66e 445634 63.78 63.10 63.25—1.32 iShiBxHYB 5.09 359120 86.58 86.04 86.11—.51 iShR2K 1.77e 249918 147.63 145.86 147.25—1.12 iShCorEafe 1.56e 86985 59.85 59.22 59.36—1.22 Infosys 85826 11.12 10.94 11.08+.04 iShJapan 82551 56.15 55.64 55.79—.70 iShCorEM .95e 197192 48.47 48.15 48.38—.39 ItauUnHs 166588 8.13 7.94 8.04—.19 JPMorgCh 3.20 126032 114.90 112.93 113.25—2.30 JohnJn 3.80 120883 134.70 131.22 132.00+2.01 Keycorp .74f 93142 17.24 16.88 17.05—.33 KindMorg 1 100580 20.32 20.11 20.17—.12 Kinrossg 147370 4.88 4.74 4.85+.12 Kroger .56f 78327 25.45 24.92 25.05—.54 LaredoPet 73153 2.28 2.14 2.14—.12 LVSands 3.08 678507 57.39 56.35 56.50—.71 LennarA .16 132464 57.92 54.95 57.82+2.10 Macys 1.51 165436 15.47 14.60 14.65—.90 MarathnO .20 154573 11.82 11.28 11.30—.49 McDerI 143450 1.83 1.64 1.75—.08 Merck 2.20 85528 83.21 80.54 81.62—1.99 MetLife 1.76 81443 45.70 44.31 44.39—1.64 MorgStan 1.40f 121450 41.09 40.09 40.23—1.15 Nabors .24 190413 1.74 1.58 1.60—.10 NobleEngy .48 89683 21.59 20.61 20.62—.78 NokiaCp .19e 313320 4.87 4.80 4.82—.09 OasisPet 117049 3.44 3.16 3.18—.19 Oracle .96 160445 53.56 52.68 53.15—.65 PG&ECp 2.12f 146890 9.75 8.92 8.96—.94 PetrbrsA 85026 13.04 12.80 12.91—.27 Petrobras 141535 14.21 13.86 14.02—.33 Pfizer 1.44 213470 35.27 34.66 34.70—.73 ProShSP 118126 27.06 26.62 26.93+.47 PrUShSP 152918 31.60 30.60 31.31+1.07 QEPRes .08 85408 3.35 3.04 3.10—.28 RangeRs .08 155924 3.72 3.40 3.42—.10 RegionsFn .62 83227 15.39 15.07 15.16—.27 RoanRescn 144246 1.50 1.48 1.49 SpdrGold 119426 141.88 140.46 141.26+1.63 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1241366 291.51 286.64 288.06—5.18 SpdrBiot .44e 90516 75.74 72.98 75.16+.51 SpdrRetl .49e 79270 41.92 40.87 41.00—1.12 SpdrOGEx .73e 370804 21.71 20.84 20.95—.60 Schlmbrg 2 135477 32.75 31.65 31.76—.94 Schwab .68 209797 37.36 36.41 36.51—1.25 SnapIncA 331804 15.34 14.71 14.80—.72 SwstnEngy 253320 2.01 1.85 1.89 Sprint 125458 6.13 5.93 5.98—.18 Square 88989 61.23 58.86 60.08—1.55 SPMatls .98e 116887 56.38 55.28 55.81—1.02 SPHlthC 1.01e 134116 89.15 87.56 87.95—1.30 SPCnSt 1.28e 186708 61.02 59.80 60.03—1.23 SPEngy 2.04e 192444 57.63 56.25 56.41—1.42 SPDRFncl .46e 782351 27.25 26.79 26.85—.56 SPInds 1.12e 124996 75.13 73.79 74.34—1.43 SPTech .78e 197592 79.27 77.70 78.28—1.50 SPUtil 1.55e 198706 64.56 63.57 63.73—.86 TevaPhrm .73e 163224 7.03 6.60 6.98+.22 Transocn 214215 4.15 4.12 4.15—.13 Twitter 94548 40.12 39.25 39.70—.55 UberTchn 90058 29.55 28.31 29.00—.15 USOilFd 284462 11.20 10.89 10.98—.21 USSteel .20 225860 11.59 10.72 10.94—.99 ValeSA .29e 356803 11.22 10.85 10.87—.58 VanEGold .06e 742008 27.50 27.02 27.41+.49 VEckOilSvc .47e 109650 11.40 11.03 11.08—.22 VanEJrGld 168300 37.83 37.10 37.57+.63 VangEmg 1.10e 168617 39.87 39.61 39.79—.19 VangFTSE 1.10e 104101 40.24 39.80 39.90—.81 Vereit .56f 135253 9.81 9.65 9.81+.06 VerizonCm 2.46f 121575 59.72 58.72 58.91—.94 Visa 1 106770 172.94 168.59 169.83—4.46 WPXEngy 104104 10.39 9.94 9.96—.24 WellsFargo 2.04f 248009 49.04 48.37 48.47—.59 