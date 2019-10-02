BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|109163
|2.24
|2.14
|2.15—.08
|AT&TInc 2.04
|266032
|37.35
|36.92
|37.08—.33
|AbbVie 4.28
|83824
|73.00
|71.57
|72.13—1.10
|Alibaba
|115617
|166.88
|161.90
|165.77+.62
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|189869
|9.08
|8.94
|9.01—.09
|Altria 3.36f
|97107
|40.98
|40.11
|40.21—.95
|Ambev .05e
|205984
|4.64
|4.54
|4.54—.13
|Annaly 1e
|233610
|8.64
|8.44
|8.54—.05
|AnteroRes 1
|119303
|3.11
|2.75
|2.79—.10
|Aphrian
|81094
|5.42
|4.85
|5.17+.10
|AuroraCn
|277514
|4.33
|3.80
|4.15+.03
|BPPLC 2.44
|85944
|37.05
|36.40
|36.59—1.11
|BcoBrad .06a
|x119281
|7.86
|7.68
|7.77—.19
|BcoSantSA .21e
|114992
|3.90
|3.80
|3.82—.12
|BkofAm .72f
|526651
|28.30
|27.81
|27.84—.60
|BkNYMel 1.24f
|76280
|43.50
|42.43
|42.49—1.24
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|185566
|17.62
|17.16
|17.37+.15
|BlackBerry
|88836
|5.08
|4.95
|5.02—.13
|Blackstone 2.07e
|93864
|46.90
|45.59
|46.66—.55
|BostonSci
|84314
|39.91
|38.90
|39.15—1.09
|BrMySq 1.64
|127036
|50.37
|48.71
|49.21—1.44
|CabotO&G .36f
|98242
|17.67
|17.10
|17.13—.45
|CallonPet
|230736
|4.14
|3.88
|3.92—.09
|CanopyGr
|81339
|22.58
|20.52
|21.98+.15
|Cemex .29t
|89484
|3.79
|3.60
|3.69—.11
|CntryLink 1
|170117
|12.10
|11.51
|11.53—.60
|ChesEng
|675766
|1.36
|1.29
|1.32—.01
|Chevron 4.76
|99402
|115.11
|111.62
|112.29—3.72
|CgpVelLCrd
|195839
|10.00
|9.18
|9.45—.52
|CgpVelICrd
|226348
|6.20
|5.74
|6.05+.30
|Citigroup 2.04f
|151079
|67.80
|66.19
|66.26—1.89
|ClevCliffs .24
|129734
|7.14
|6.75
|6.80—.37
|Cloudera
|84788
|8.68
|8.02
|8.15—.59
|CocaCola 1.60
|144354
|54.44
|52.90
|53.08—1.57
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|139783
|55.75
|52.87
|54.35—2.66
|DenburyR
|253247
|1.15
|1.03
|1.04—.09
|DxGBull
|128526
|30.35
|28.81
|30.06+1.47
|DirSPBear
|129400
|19.00
|18.11
|18.72+.94
|DirDGlBr
|191944
|8.00
|7.56
|7.64—.42
|DxSPOGBl
|226779
|3.03
|2.67
|2.70—.27
|DrxSPBull
|81710
|49.50
|47.01
|47.78—2.61
|Disney 1.76
|83389
|129.22
|127.57
|129.14—.41
|Enbridge 2.28
|89223
|35.01
|34.13
|34.14—1.00
|EnCanag .07
|265552
|4.44
|4.26
|4.26—.19
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|157198
|12.99
|12.62
|12.67—.32
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|146293
|68.59
|67.01
|67.15—1.80
|FordM .60a
|682673
|8.86
|8.44
|8.61—.29
|FrptMcM .20
|256641
|9.12
|8.85
|8.87—.30
|GameStop 1.52
|84648
|5.55
|5.24
|5.32—.26
|Gap .97
|73038
|16.97
|16.33
|16.45—.61
|GenElec .04
|476269
|8.62
|8.41
|8.51—.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|130862
|35.77
|34.41
|34.68—1.43
|Gerdau .02e
|87986
|3.03
|2.97
|3.00—.09
|GoldFLtd .01e
|76865
|5.25
|5.06
|5.18+.15
|HPInc .64
|186813
|18.71
|18.23
|18.59
|Hallibrtn .72
|120744
|18.90
|18.10
|18.17—.41
|HeclaM .01e
|87919
|1.94
|1.83
|1.93+.09
|HPEnt .45e
|74443
|14.56
|14.31
|14.44—.21
|HostHotls .85a
|91045
|16.99
|16.58
|16.59—.39
|iPtShFut
|836103
|26.76
|25.47
|26.45+1.66
|iShGold
|258829
|14.40
|14.25
|14.34+.17
|iShBrazil .67e
|305218
|41.19
|40.56
|40.78—.90
|iShCanada .48e
|77738
|28.47
|27.90
|28.08—.45
|iShEMU .86e
|86702
|37.95
|37.47
|37.57—.96
|iShGerm .60e
|73529
|26.29
|25.98
|26.05—.60
|iShHK .61e
|82689
|22.71
|22.58
|22.66+.26
|iShSilver
|213434
|16.54
|16.27
|16.43+.28
|iShChinaLC .87e
|232426
|39.75
|39.50
|39.67+.04
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|95619
|113.31
|113.09
|113.20+.08
|iShEMkts .59e
|418129
|40.34
|40.07
|40.27—.31
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|113770
|127.35
|126.97
|127.24—.05
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|128960
|144.27
|143.24
|143.61+.35
|iSEafe 1.66e
|445634
|63.78
|63.10
|63.25—1.32
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|359120
|86.58
|86.04
|86.11—.51
|iShR2K 1.77e
|249918
|147.63
|145.86
|147.25—1.12
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|86985
|59.85
|59.22
|59.36—1.22
|Infosys
|85826
|11.12
|10.94
|11.08+.04
|iShJapan
|82551
|56.15
|55.64
|55.79—.70
|iShCorEM .95e
|197192
|48.47
|48.15
|48.38—.39
|ItauUnHs
|166588
|8.13
|7.94
|8.04—.19
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|126032
|114.90
|112.93
|113.25—2.30
|JohnJn 3.80
|120883
|134.70
|131.22
|132.00+2.01
|Keycorp .74f
|93142
|17.24
|16.88
|17.05—.33
|KindMorg 1
|100580
|20.32
|20.11
|20.17—.12
|Kinrossg
|147370
|4.88
|4.74
|4.85+.12
|Kroger .56f
|78327
|25.45
|24.92
|25.05—.54
|LaredoPet
|73153
|2.28
|2.14
|2.14—.12
|LVSands 3.08
|678507
|57.39
|56.35
|56.50—.71
|LennarA .16
|132464
|57.92
|54.95
|57.82+2.10
|Macys 1.51
|165436
|15.47
|14.60
|14.65—.90
|MarathnO .20
|154573
|11.82
|11.28
|11.30—.49
|McDerI
|143450
|1.83
|1.64
|1.75—.08
|Merck 2.20
|85528
|83.21
|80.54
|81.62—1.99
|MetLife 1.76
|81443
|45.70
|44.31
|44.39—1.64
|MorgStan 1.40f
|121450
|41.09
|40.09
|40.23—1.15
|Nabors .24
|190413
|1.74
|1.58
|1.60—.10
|NobleEngy .48
|89683
|21.59
|20.61
|20.62—.78
|NokiaCp .19e
|313320
|4.87
|4.80
|4.82—.09
|OasisPet
|117049
|3.44
|3.16
|3.18—.19
|Oracle .96
|160445
|53.56
|52.68
|53.15—.65
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|146890
|9.75
|8.92
|8.96—.94
|PetrbrsA
|85026
|13.04
|12.80
|12.91—.27
|Petrobras
|141535
|14.21
|13.86
|14.02—.33
|Pfizer 1.44
|213470
|35.27
|34.66
|34.70—.73
|ProShSP
|118126
|27.06
|26.62
|26.93+.47
|PrUShSP
|152918
|31.60
|30.60
|31.31+1.07
|QEPRes .08
|85408
|3.35
|3.04
|3.10—.28
|RangeRs .08
|155924
|3.72
|3.40
|3.42—.10
|RegionsFn .62
|83227
|15.39
|15.07
|15.16—.27
|RoanRescn
|144246
|1.50
|1.48
|1.49
|SpdrGold
|119426
|141.88
|140.46
|141.26+1.63
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|1241366
|291.51
|286.64
|288.06—5.18
|SpdrBiot .44e
|90516
|75.74
|72.98
|75.16+.51
|SpdrRetl .49e
|79270
|41.92
|40.87
|41.00—1.12
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|370804
|21.71
|20.84
|20.95—.60
|Schlmbrg 2
|135477
|32.75
|31.65
|31.76—.94
|Schwab .68
|209797
|37.36
|36.41
|36.51—1.25
|SnapIncA
|331804
|15.34
|14.71
|14.80—.72
|SwstnEngy
|253320
|2.01
|1.85
|1.89
|Sprint
|125458
|6.13
|5.93
|5.98—.18
|Square
|88989
|61.23
|58.86
|60.08—1.55
|SPMatls .98e
|116887
|56.38
|55.28
|55.81—1.02
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|134116
|89.15
|87.56
|87.95—1.30
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|186708
|61.02
|59.80
|60.03—1.23
|SPEngy 2.04e
|192444
|57.63
|56.25
|56.41—1.42
|SPDRFncl .46e
|782351
|27.25
|26.79
|26.85—.56
|SPInds 1.12e
|124996
|75.13
|73.79
|74.34—1.43
|SPTech .78e
|197592
|79.27
|77.70
|78.28—1.50
|SPUtil 1.55e
|198706
|64.56
|63.57
|63.73—.86
|TevaPhrm .73e
|163224
|7.03
|6.60
|6.98+.22
|Transocn
|214215
|4.15
|4.12
|4.15—.13
|94548
|40.12
|39.25
|39.70—.55
|UberTchn
|90058
|29.55
|28.31
|29.00—.15
|USOilFd
|284462
|11.20
|10.89
|10.98—.21
|USSteel .20
|225860
|11.59
|10.72
|10.94—.99
|ValeSA .29e
|356803
|11.22
|10.85
|10.87—.58
|VanEGold .06e
|742008
|27.50
|27.02
|27.41+.49
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|109650
|11.40
|11.03
|11.08—.22
|VanEJrGld
|168300
|37.83
|37.10
|37.57+.63
|VangEmg 1.10e
|168617
|39.87
|39.61
|39.79—.19
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|104101
|40.24
|39.80
|39.90—.81
|Vereit .56f
|135253
|9.81
|9.65
|9.81+.06
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|121575
|59.72
|58.72
|58.91—.94
|Visa 1
|106770
|172.94
|168.59
|169.83—4.46
|WPXEngy
|104104
|10.39
|9.94
|9.96—.24
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|248009
|49.04
|48.37
|48.47—.59
|WstnUnion .80
|93703
|23.08
|22.67
|22.77—.45
|WhitngPet
|83685
|7.66
|7.02
|7.11—.15
|WmsCos 1.52
|76093
|23.75
|23.32
|23.37—.45
|Yamanag .02
|120970
|3.38
|3.27
|3.35+.08
