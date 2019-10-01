BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|98364
|2.43
|2.20
|2.23—.04
|AT&TInc 2.04
|243205
|37.96
|37.37
|37.41—.43
|AbbVie 4.28
|109268
|76.03
|72.94
|73.23—2.49
|Alibaba
|141809
|168.23
|163.64
|165.15—2.08
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|151156
|9.19
|9.08
|9.10—.04
|Altria 3.36f
|77045
|41.18
|40.71
|41.16+.26
|Ambev .05e
|269578
|4.69
|4.58
|4.67+.05
|Annaly 1e
|131053
|8.81
|8.58
|8.59—.21
|AnteroRes 1
|102891
|3.10
|2.78
|2.89—.13
|AuroraCn
|241556
|4.39
|4.05
|4.12—.27
|BB&TCp 1.80f
|80076
|53.90
|52.26
|52.34—1.03
|BakHuGE .72
|69173
|23.39
|22.66
|22.67—.53
|BcoBrad .06a
|87799
|8.16
|7.95
|7.97—.17
|BcoSantSA .21e
|81339
|4.03
|3.94
|3.94—.08
|BkofAm .72f
|496696
|29.51
|28.41
|28.44—.73
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|186275
|17.59
|17.03
|17.22—.11
|BauschHl
|103364
|21.58
|19.12
|19.67—2.18
|BlackBerry
|78933
|5.39
|5.08
|5.15—.10
|Blackstone 2.07e
|112763
|49.66
|46.98
|47.21—1.63
|BrMySq 1.64
|99392
|51.44
|50.35
|50.65—.06
|CallonPet
|233548
|4.48
|3.98
|4.01—.33
|Carnival 2
|66944
|44.17
|42.15
|42.49—1.22
|Centenes
|76701
|43.62
|41.63
|42.75—.51
|CntryLink 1
|151348
|12.58
|12.05
|12.13—.35
|ChesEng
|658476
|1.46
|1.33
|1.33—.08
|Chevron 4.76
|72025
|119.46
|115.88
|116.01—2.59
|CienaCorp
|69393
|38.25
|36.12
|36.49—2.74
|CgpVelLCrd
|153742
|10.64
|9.68
|9.97—.40
|CgpVelICrd
|163421
|5.91
|5.38
|5.75+.23
|Citigroup 2.04f
|124707
|70.27
|68.01
|68.15—.93
|ClevCliffs .24
|104903
|7.51
|6.98
|7.17—.05
|CocaCola 1.60
|146495
|54.78
|54.01
|54.65+.21
|Coeur
|72123
|4.100
|4.73
|4.79—.02
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|80738
|58.68
|56.65
|57.01—.59
|DenburyR
|107631
|1.23
|1.10
|1.13—.06
|DeuHYBd
|69948
|49.92
|49.73
|49.80—.28
|DxGBull
|145812
|30.20
|27.22
|28.59+.73
|DxGlMBr
|92633
|17.97
|15.52
|16.80—.95
|DirSPBear
|96626
|17.83
|16.89
|17.78+.63
|DirDGlBr
|242149
|8.46
|7.58
|8.06—.17
|DxSPOGBl
|164464
|3.49
|2.93
|2.97—.35
|EmersonEl 1.96
|77043
|68.27
|65.18
|65.25—1.61
|EnCanag .07
|363364
|4.66
|4.38
|4.45—.15
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|121664
|13.21
|12.99
|12.99—.09
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|114214
|70.91
|68.91
|68.95—1.66
|FordM .60a
|396483
|9.24
|8.87
|8.90—.26
|FrptMcM .20
|270627
|9.60
|9.13
|9.17—.40
|Gap .97
|69163
|17.68
|17.03
|17.06—.30
|GenElec .04
|689212
|9.04
|8.51
|8.61—.33
|GenMotors 1.52
|101235
|37.48
|36.04
|36.11—1.37
|GoldFLtd .01e
|79271
|5.19
|4.83
|5.03+.11
|HPInc .64
|104733
|19.18
|18.58
|18.59—.33
|Hallibrtn .72
|122216
|19.16
|18.37
|18.58—.27
|HPEnt .45e
|79196
|15.40
|14.64
|14.65—.52
|iPtShFut
|480476
|24.80
|23.05
|24.79+1.05
|iShGold
|270828
|14.23
|13.98
|14.17+.07
|iShBrazil .67e
|205242
|42.00
|41.54
|41.68—.45
|iShEMU .86e
|70809
|38.88
|38.45
|38.53—.36
|iShHK .61e
|73418
|22.73
|22.30
|22.40—.30
|iShSilver
|233321
|16.21
|15.91
|16.15+.23
|iShChinaLC .87e
|255076
|39.93
|39.50
|39.63—.17
|iShEMkts .59e
|489067
|40.91
|40.55
|40.58—.29
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|132997
|127.66
|126.56
|127.29—.19
|iShCorUSTr .33
|308608
|26.38
|26.18
|26.35+.03
|iShUSAQlt 1.04e
|67229
|92.85
|91.23
|91.23—1.17
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|168653
|143.91
|141.14
|143.26+.18
|iSEafe 1.66e
|425556
|65.07
|64.46
|64.57—.64
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|279565
|86.86
|86.55
|86.62—.55
|iShR2K 1.77e
|342105
|153.35
|148.05
|148.37—2.97
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|134520
|64.29
|63.52
|63.56—.54
|iShREst 2.76e
|170228
|93.67
|92.47
|92.55—.99
|iShCrSPS
|67167
|78.91
|76.05
|76.31—1.53
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|96119
|61.01
|60.45
|60.58—.49
|Infosys
|108010
|11.25
|11.01
|11.04—.33
|iShJapan
|82355
|56.79
|56.37
|56.49—.25
|iShUK
|140932
|31.28
|31.03
|31.08—.35
|iShCorEM .95e
|165611
|49.09
|48.70
|48.77—.25
|ItauUnHs
|115814
|8.43
|8.21
|8.23—.18
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|113248
|119.00
|115.41
|115.55—2.14
|JohnJn 3.80
|77033
|130.80
|129.77
|129.99+.61
|Keycorp .74f
|79241
|18.04
|17.33
|17.38—.46
|KindMorg 1
|97350
|20.74
|20.24
|20.29—.32
|Kinrossg
|173752
|4.81
|4.51
|4.73+.13
|Kroger .56f
|78625
|25.97
|25.38
|25.59—.19
|Macys 1.51
|132235
|15.85
|15.27
|15.55+.01
|Mallinckdt
|111125
|2.66
|2.31
|2.39—.02
|MarathnO .20
|125489
|12.50
|11.79
|11.79—.48
|McDerI
|173664
|2.04
|1.82
|1.83—.19
|Merck 2.20
|67492
|84.60
|83.54
|83.61—.57
|MorgStan 1.40f
|135833
|42.65
|41.25
|41.38—1.29
|Nabors .24
|140193
|1.93
|1.68
|1.70—.17
|NewmtM .56
|75272
|38.22
|37.47
|37.56—.36
|NikeB .88
|85028
|94.75
|92.06
|92.28—1.64
|NokiaCp .19e
|541517
|5.06
|4.87
|4.91—.15
|OasisPet
|129091
|3.61
|3.29
|3.37—.09
|Oracle .96
|165000
|55.64
|53.75
|53.80—1.23
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|86835
|10.09
|9.60
|9.90—.10
|Petrobras
|123197
|14.51
|14.29
|14.35—.12
|Pfizer 1.44
|209242
|36.02
|35.43
|35.43—.50
|PhilipMor 4.68f
|75815
|77.99
|76.06
|77.83+1.90
|PrUShSP
|170759
|30.28
|29.20
|30.24+.74
|Qudian
|74210
|6.96
|6.80
|6.90+.01
|RangeRs .08
|156333
|4.00
|3.46
|3.52—.30
|RegionsFn .62
|110213
|16.08
|15.33
|15.43—.39
|RoanRescn
|81163
|1.54
|1.49
|1.49+.26
|SpdrGold
|124836
|140.19
|137.80
|139.63+.76
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|893329
|298.46
|293.00
|293.24—3.53
|SpdrBiot .44e
|74779
|77.64
|74.35
|74.65—1.60
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|74843
|53.65
|51.42
|51.60—1.19
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|353266
|22.74
|21.49
|21.55—.81
|Schlmbrg 2
|128909
|34.57
|32.67
|32.70—1.47
|Schwab .68
|357732
|39.88
|36.92
|37.76—4.07
|SiderurNac
|77530
|3.18
|3.10
|3.17+.01
|SlackTcn
|85546
|24.07
|22.61
|22.87—.86
|SnapIncA
|277296
|16.46
|15.46
|15.52—.28
|SwstnEngy
|237585
|2.02
|1.87
|1.89—.04
|Sprint
|145118
|6.22
|6.10
|6.16—.01
|Square
|75828
|62.99
|61.05
|61.63—.32
|SPMatls .98e
|73185
|58.49
|56.82
|56.83—1.37
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|134345
|90.57
|89.07
|89.25—.88
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|168444
|61.62
|61.01
|61.26—.16
|SPEngy 2.04e
|164233
|59.62
|57.82
|57.83—1.37
|SPDRFncl .46e
|558439
|28.15
|27.41
|27.41—.59
|SPInds 1.12e
|159739
|78.24
|75.70
|75.77—1.86
|SPTech .78e
|110224
|81.43
|79.75
|79.78—.75
|SPUtil 1.55e
|238028
|64.70
|64.24
|64.59—.15
|TaiwSemi .73e
|115800
|47.85
|46.96
|47.19+.71
|TeekOffsh .04m
|219770
|1.54
|1.53
|1.53+.37
|TevaPhrm .73e
|181278
|7.37
|6.69
|6.76—.12
|TotalSA 2.71e
|126969
|52.36
|51.39
|51.50—.50
|Transocn
|232049
|4.59
|4.16
|4.28—.19
|94646
|41.57
|40.03
|40.25—.95
|UberTchn
|134288
|30.51
|28.65
|29.15—1.32
|USOilFd
|264400
|11.43
|11.07
|11.19—.15
|USSteel .20
|309276
|12.66
|11.60
|11.93+.38
|ValeSA .29e
|194153
|11.66
|11.41
|11.45—.05
|VanEGold .06e
|726389
|27.47
|26.51
|26.92+.21
|VnEkRus .01e
|75503
|22.91
|22.62
|22.68—.13
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|112169
|11.93
|11.27
|11.30—.45
|VanEJrGld
|181511
|37.81
|36.15
|36.94+.68
|VangEmg 1.10e
|263399
|40.30
|39.96
|39.98—.28
|VangEur 1.71e
|67940
|53.45
|52.93
|53.02—.59
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|140388
|41.02
|40.63
|40.71—.37
|Vereit .56f
|117433
|9.89
|9.67
|9.75—.03
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|125189
|60.43
|59.81
|59.85—.51
|Visa 1
|81989
|174.82
|172.82
|174.29+2.28
|WPXEngy
|109982
|10.86
|10.19
|10.20—.39
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|273815
|50.78
|49.00
|49.06—1.38
|WmsCos 1.52
|74260
|24.32
|23.76
|23.82—.24
|Yamanag .02
|165238
|3.36
|3.13
|3.27+.09
