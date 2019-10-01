BC-150-actives-f The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 98364 2.43 2.20 2.23—.04 AT&TInc 2.04 243205 37.96 37.37 37.41—.43 AbbVie 4.28 109268 76.03 72.94 73.23—2.49 Alibaba 141809 168.23 163.64 165.15—2.08 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 151156 9.19 9.08 9.10—.04 Altria 3.36f 77045 41.18 40.71 41.16+.26 Ambev .05e 269578 4.69 4.58 4.67+.05 Annaly 1e 131053 8.81 8.58 8.59—.21 AnteroRes 1 102891 3.10 2.78 2.89—.13 AuroraCn 241556 4.39 4.05 4.12—.27 BB&TCp 1.80f 80076 53.90 52.26 52.34—1.03 BakHuGE .72 69173 23.39 22.66 22.67—.53 BcoBrad .06a 87799 8.16 7.95 7.97—.17 BcoSantSA .21e 81339 4.03 3.94 3.94—.08 BkofAm .72f 496696 29.51 28.41 28.44—.73 BarrickGld 2.82e 186275 17.59 17.03 17.22—.11 BauschHl 103364 21.58 19.12 19.67—2.18 BlackBerry 78933 5.39 5.08 5.15—.10 Blackstone 2.07e 112763 49.66 46.98 47.21—1.63 BrMySq 1.64 99392 51.44 50.35 50.65—.06 CallonPet 233548 4.48 3.98 4.01—.33 Carnival 2 66944 44.17 42.15 42.49—1.22 Centenes 76701 43.62 41.63 42.75—.51 CntryLink 1 151348 12.58 12.05 12.13—.35 ChesEng 658476 1.46 1.33 1.33—.08 Chevron 4.76 72025 119.46 115.88 116.01—2.59 CienaCorp 69393 38.25 36.12 36.49—2.74 CgpVelLCrd 153742 10.64 9.68 9.97—.40 CgpVelICrd 163421 5.91 5.38 5.75+.23 Citigroup 2.04f 124707 70.27 68.01 68.15—.93 ClevCliffs .24 104903 7.51 6.98 7.17—.05 CocaCola 1.60 146495 54.78 54.01 54.65+.21 Coeur 72123 4.100 4.73 4.79—.02 DeltaAir 1.61f 80738 58.68 56.65 57.01—.59 DenburyR 107631 1.23 1.10 1.13—.06 DeuHYBd 69948 49.92 49.73 49.80—.28 DxGBull 145812 30.20 27.22 28.59+.73 DxGlMBr 92633 17.97 15.52 16.80—.95 DirSPBear 96626 17.83 16.89 17.78+.63 DirDGlBr 242149 8.46 7.58 8.06—.17 DxSPOGBl 164464 3.49 2.93 2.97—.35 EmersonEl 1.96 77043 68.27 65.18 65.25—1.61 EnCanag .07 363364 4.66 4.38 4.45—.15 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 121664 13.21 12.99 12.99—.09 ExxonMbl 3.48 114214 70.91 68.91 68.95—1.66 FordM .60a 396483 9.24 8.87 8.90—.26 FrptMcM .20 270627 9.60 9.13 9.17—.40 Gap .97 69163 17.68 17.03 17.06—.30 GenElec .04 689212 9.04 8.51 8.61—.33 GenMotors 1.52 101235 37.48 36.04 36.11—1.37 GoldFLtd .01e 79271 5.19 4.83 5.03+.11 HPInc .64 104733 19.18 18.58 18.59—.33 Hallibrtn .72 122216 19.16 18.37 18.58—.27 HPEnt .45e 79196 15.40 14.64 14.65—.52 iPtShFut 480476 24.80 23.05 24.79+1.05 iShGold 270828 14.23 13.98 14.17+.07 iShBrazil .67e 205242 42.00 41.54 41.68—.45 iShEMU .86e 70809 38.88 38.45 38.53—.36 iShHK .61e 73418 22.73 22.30 22.40—.30 iShSilver 233321 16.21 15.91 16.15+.23 iShChinaLC .87e 255076 39.93 39.50 39.63—.17 iShEMkts .59e 489067 40.91 40.55 40.58—.29 iShiBoxIG 3.87 132997 127.66 126.56 127.29—.19 iShCorUSTr .33 308608 26.38 26.18 26.35+.03 iShUSAQlt 1.04e 67229 92.85 91.23 91.23—1.17 iSh20yrT 3.05 168653 143.91 141.14 143.26+.18 iSEafe 1.66e 425556 65.07 64.46 64.57—.64 iShiBxHYB 5.09 279565 86.86 86.55 86.62—.55 iShR2K 1.77e 342105 153.35 148.05 148.37—2.97 iSUSAMinV .87e 134520 64.29 63.52 63.56—.54 iShREst 2.76e 170228 93.67 92.47 92.55—.99 iShCrSPS 67167 78.91 76.05 76.31—1.53 iShCorEafe 1.56e 96119 61.01 60.45 60.58—.49 Infosys 108010 11.25 11.01 11.04—.33 iShJapan 82355 56.79 56.37 56.49—.25 iShUK 140932 31.28 31.03 31.08—.35 iShCorEM .95e 165611 49.09 48.70 48.77—.25 ItauUnHs 115814 8.43 8.21 8.23—.18 JPMorgCh 3.20 113248 119.00 115.41 115.55—2.14 JohnJn 3.80 77033 130.80 129.77 129.99+.61 Keycorp .74f 79241 18.04 17.33 17.38—.46 KindMorg 1 97350 20.74 20.24 20.29—.32 Kinrossg 173752 4.81 4.51 4.73+.13 Kroger .56f 78625 25.97 25.38 25.59—.19 Macys 1.51 132235 15.85 15.27 15.55+.01 Mallinckdt 111125 2.66 2.31 2.39—.02 MarathnO .20 125489 12.50 11.79 11.79—.48 McDerI 173664 2.04 1.82 1.83—.19 Merck 2.20 67492 84.60 83.54 83.61—.57 MorgStan 1.40f 135833 42.65 41.25 41.38—1.29 Nabors .24 140193 1.93 1.68 1.70—.17 NewmtM .56 75272 38.22 37.47 37.56—.36 NikeB .88 85028 94.75 92.06 92.28—1.64 NokiaCp .19e 541517 5.06 4.87 4.91—.15 OasisPet 129091 3.61 3.29 3.37—.09 Oracle .96 165000 55.64 53.75 53.80—1.23 PG&ECp 2.12f 86835 10.09 9.60 9.90—.10 Petrobras 123197 14.51 14.29 14.35—.12 Pfizer 1.44 209242 36.02 35.43 35.43—.50 PhilipMor 4.68f 75815 77.99 76.06 77.83+1.90 PrUShSP 170759 30.28 29.20 30.24+.74 Qudian 74210 6.96 6.80 6.90+.01 RangeRs .08 156333 4.00 3.46 3.52—.30 RegionsFn .62 110213 16.08 15.33 15.43—.39 RoanRescn 81163 1.54 1.49 1.49+.26 SpdrGold 124836 140.19 137.80 139.63+.76 S&P500ETF 4.13e 893329 298.46 293.00 293.24—3.53 SpdrBiot .44e 74779 77.64 74.35 74.65—1.60 SpdrS&PRB .74e 74843 53.65 51.42 51.60—1.19 SpdrOGEx .73e 353266 22.74 21.49 21.55—.81 Schlmbrg 2 128909 34.57 32.67 32.70—1.47 Schwab .68 357732 39.88 36.92 37.76—4.07 SiderurNac 77530 3.18 3.10 3.17+.01 SlackTcn 85546 24.07 22.61 22.87—.86 SnapIncA 277296 16.46 15.46 15.52—.28 SwstnEngy 237585 2.02 1.87 1.89—.04 Sprint 145118 6.22 6.10 6.16—.01 Square 75828 62.99 61.05 61.63—.32 SPMatls .98e 73185 58.49 56.82 56.83—1.37 SPHlthC 1.01e 134345 90.57 89.07 89.25—.88 SPCnSt 1.28e 168444 61.62 61.01 61.26—.16 SPEngy 2.04e 164233 59.62 57.82 57.83—1.37 SPDRFncl .46e 558439 28.15 27.41 27.41—.59 SPInds 1.12e 159739 78.24 75.70 75.77—1.86 SPTech .78e 110224 81.43 79.75 79.78—.75 SPUtil 1.55e 238028 64.70 64.24 64.59—.15 TaiwSemi .73e 115800 47.85 46.96 47.19+.71 TeekOffsh .04m 219770 1.54 1.53 1.53+.37 TevaPhrm .73e 181278 7.37 6.69 6.76—.12 TotalSA 2.71e 126969 52.36 51.39 51.50—.50 Transocn 232049 4.59 4.16 4.28—.19 Twitter 94646 41.57 40.03 40.25—.95 UberTchn 134288 30.51 28.65 29.15—1.32 USOilFd 264400 11.43 11.07 11.19—.15 USSteel .20 309276 12.66 11.60 11.93+.38 ValeSA .29e 194153 11.66 11.41 11.45—.05 VanEGold .06e 726389 27.47 26.51 26.92+.21 VnEkRus .01e 75503 22.91 22.62 22.68—.13 VEckOilSvc .47e 112169 11.93 11.27 11.30—.45 VanEJrGld 181511 37.81 36.15 36.94+.68 VangEmg 1.10e 263399 40.30 39.96 39.98—.28 VangEur 1.71e 67940 53.45 52.93 53.02—.59 VangFTSE 1.10e 140388 41.02 40.63 40.71—.37 Vereit .56f 117433 9.89 9.67 9.75—.03 VerizonCm 2.46f 125189 60.43 59.81 59.85—.51 Visa 1 81989 174.82 172.82 174.29+2.28 WPXEngy 109982 10.86 10.19 10.20—.39 WellsFargo 2.04f 273815 50.78 49.00 49.06—1.38 WmsCos 1.52 74260 24.32 23.76 23.82—.24 Yamanag .02 165238 3.36 3.13 3.27+.09 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 