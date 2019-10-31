BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|30084
|2.55
|2.40
|2.43—.25
|AT&TInc 2.04
|29895
|38.22
|37.88
|37.92—.29
|AbbVie 4.28
|9739
|79.74
|78.97
|79.61—.05
|AlamosGld .02
|9733
|5.51
|5.11
|5.45+.38
|Alibaba
|20880
|179.24
|176.26
|176.93—.60
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|19184
|8.57
|8.50
|8.50—.06
|Altria 3.36f
|18496
|47.15
|45.96
|46.74+.78
|Ambev .05e
|51516
|4.39
|4.34
|4.36
|Annaly 1e
|52080
|9.03
|8.76
|8.77—.15
|AnteroMid .45e
|x11916
|7.01
|6.60
|6.64—.26
|AnteroRes 1
|12888
|2.81
|2.61
|2.62—.08
|AuroraC
|18550
|3.64
|3.53
|3.55—.06
|Avon
|10767
|4.33
|4.21
|4.22—.04
|BJsWholen
|13573
|27.14
|26.52
|27.05+1.72
|BPPLC 2.44
|12191
|38.25
|38.07
|38.10—.36
|BcoBrad .06a
|36867
|8.85
|8.73
|8.73—.37
|BcoSantSA .21e
|20824
|3.99
|3.94
|3.95—.15
|BkofAm .72
|75481
|31.62
|31.02
|31.10—.53
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|23831
|17.38
|17.18
|17.38+.33
|BorgWarn .68
|11656
|43.60
|40.80
|42.19+2.96
|BrMySq 1.64
|27842
|57.93
|56.31
|57.87+.100
|CalifRes
|9763
|6.00
|5.55
|5.60—.45
|CallonPet
|14567
|3.92
|3.77
|3.78—.13
|ChesEng
|83359
|1.42
|1.35
|1.36—.05
|CgpVelLCrd
|26658
|10.44
|10.26
|10.29—.32
|CgpVelICrd
|23726
|5.39
|5.31
|5.38+.15
|Citigroup 2.04f
|16445
|72.97
|71.65
|71.89—1.09
|ClevCliffs .24
|10541
|7.27
|7.12
|7.16—.17
|Coeur
|9249
|5.44
|5.31
|5.44+.20
|Cortevan
|10396
|27.48
|25.25
|26.12—1.36
|DenburyR
|18335
|1.04
|1.00
|1.01—.03
|DeutschBk .12e
|10056
|7.34
|7.24
|7.25—.12
|DxSOXBrrs
|9118
|31.49
|30.39
|31.39+1.29
|DxGBull
|26252
|30.81
|29.85
|30.80+1.46
|DxGlMBr
|21202
|14.32
|13.80
|13.81—.74
|DirSPBear
|11239
|16.06
|15.92
|16.06+.14
|DirDGlBr
|36689
|7.24
|7.00
|7.00—.33
|DxSPOGBl
|29754
|2.82
|2.62
|2.63—.12
|EQTCorp .12
|23652
|11.17
|10.00
|10.11+.21
|8x8Inc
|10752
|21.53
|18.36
|18.62—1.30
|EnCanag .07
|118682
|4.25
|3.82
|3.89—.29
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|15089
|12.40
|12.23
|12.24—.12
|ErosIntl
|12907
|2.31
|2.04
|2.06—.24
|EsteeLdr 1.72
|8962
|187.92
|184.00
|185.43—7.85
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|12363
|67.72
|67.26
|67.45—.27
|FiatChrys
|50614
|15.61
|15.41
|15.61+.63
|Fitbit
|19981
|6.03
|5.76
|6.01+.15
|FordM .60a
|35879
|8.58
|8.52
|8.55+.01
|FrptMcM .20
|16229
|10.15
|9.98
|9.99—.14
|GenElec .04
|143965
|10.21
|9.99
|10.01—.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|8868
|37.91
|37.03
|37.14—.78
|Gerdau .02e
|16756
|3.38
|3.32
|3.34+.05
|GoldFLtd .01e
|13478
|6.09
|5.97
|6.09+.19
|GrubHub
|13146
|34.41
|32.97
|33.05—.96
|Hallibrtn .72
|10914
|19.44
|19.02
|19.03—.42
|Hanesbds .60
|38651
|14.82
|14.03
|14.81—1.22
|HeclaM .01e
|11511
|2.28
|2.22
|2.28+.07
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|9826
|3.68
|3.60
|3.67+.09
|iPtShFut
|46583
|19.82
|19.54
|19.79+.32
|iShGold
|34158
|14.46
|14.40
|14.46+.14
|iShBrazil .67e
|35805
|44.84
|44.42
|44.45—.83
|iShSilver
|23455
|16.97
|16.85
|16.96+.23
|iShChinaLC .87e
|24310
|41.31
|41.17
|41.18—.16
|iShEMkts .59e
|83766
|42.77
|42.57
|42.57—.35
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|12460
|140.90
|140.43
|140.90+1.54
|iSEafe 1.66e
|10465
|67.39
|67.28
|67.29—.29
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|9930
|87.10
|87.05
|87.06—.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|20677
|156.10
|155.11
|155.28—1.05
|iShREst 2.76e
|10051
|94.71
|94.06
|94.30—.12
|iShHmCnst .09e
|12597
|44.96
|44.63
|44.74—.04
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|9570
|63.29
|63.16
|63.18—.24
|Infosys
|23437
|9.68
|9.55
|9.58+.26
|IronMtn 2.44
|9151
|33.19
|32.19
|32.43—1.06
|iShCorEM .95e
|15055
|51.39
|51.16
|51.17—.38
|ItauUnHs
|17161
|9.06
|8.95
|8.95—.23
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|12756
|125.73
|124.00
|124.57—1.17
|KKR 1.31e
|8984
|28.79
|27.99
|28.61—.21
|Keycorp .74f
|10059
|18.27
|17.95
|17.96—.31
|KindMorg 1
|18414
|20.04
|19.92
|19.95—.05
|Kinrossg
|17470
|4.94
|4.85
|4.93+.13
|Kroger .56f
|9044
|25.02
|24.72
|24.95+.21
|LloydBkg .47a
|23580
|2.93
|2.88
|2.90—.06
|MGM Rsts .48
|8911
|29.33
|28.62
|28.82+.19
|Macquarie 4e
|11038
|43.60
|40.50
|43.42+3.89
|Macys 1.51
|25524
|15.01
|14.69
|14.87—.25
|MarathnO .20
|10080
|11.61
|11.37
|11.37—.19
|MarathPt 2.12
|31935
|66.94
|61.38
|64.08—2.11
|McDerI
|11475
|1.68
|1.61
|1.63—.03
|McDnlds 5f
|8696
|198.00
|196.15
|197.10+.21
|MorgStan 1.40
|10030
|46.26
|45.57
|45.72—.55
|MurphO 1
|9724
|21.90
|20.42
|20.46+.95
|Nabors .24
|8859
|1.89
|1.78
|1.79—.10
|NewResid 2
|8817
|15.95
|15.66
|15.66—.06
|NYCmtyB .68
|12607
|12.03
|11.69
|11.69—.15
|NokiaCp .19e
|68607
|3.68
|3.64
|3.64—.01
|OasisPet
|16557
|2.66
|2.55
|2.57—.06
|Oracle .96
|8988
|54.85
|54.35
|54.37—.48
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|41672
|6.09
|5.76
|6.03—.11
|PetrbrsA
|14052
|14.98
|14.88
|14.89—.12
|Petrobras
|25717
|16.21
|16.07
|16.09—.15
|Pfizer 1.44
|19106
|38.58
|38.31
|38.48
|Pinterestn
|16035
|26.38
|25.33
|25.53—.40
|Pretiumg
|27945
|9.69
|9.07
|9.57—2.66
|ProShSP
|9766
|25.62
|25.54
|25.62+.09
|PrUShSP
|10025
|28.27
|28.12
|28.27+.19
|RangeRs .08
|9832
|4.20
|3.97
|3.99—.05
|RegionsFn .62
|10890
|16.27
|15.96
|15.97—.31
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|10172
|58.47
|58.11
|58.29—1.76
|SpdrGold
|11482
|142.48
|141.89
|142.46+1.44
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|69438
|304.13
|303.22
|303.27—.87
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|13666
|54.49
|53.74
|53.74—.99
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|32756
|21.40
|20.87
|20.88—.35
|Schlmbrg 2
|11994
|33.12
|32.61
|32.69—.41
|Schwab .68
|9214
|41.30
|40.14
|40.50—.80
|SnapIncA
|36132
|15.05
|14.69
|14.72—.15
|SwstnEngy
|25957
|2.13
|2.03
|2.05—.06
|Sprint
|10889
|6.25
|6.14
|6.15—.11
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|10239
|94.81
|94.53
|94.73—.13
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|15414
|61.49
|61.17
|61.39+.14
|SPEngy 2.04e
|14254
|58.06
|57.60
|57.61—.60
|SPDRFncl .46e
|54964
|28.75
|28.59
|28.64—.20
|SPInds 1.12e
|10844
|79.12
|78.70
|78.73—.63
|SPTech .78e
|15181
|83.94
|83.49
|83.54—.18
|SPUtil 1.55e
|21320
|64.16
|63.75
|64.03+.13
|Suncorg 1.68
|9197
|30.04
|28.92
|29.23—.97
|TaiwSemi .73e
|8817
|51.93
|51.57
|51.63—.28
|TataMotors
|17044
|12.37
|11.95
|12.06+.11
|Teladoc
|12425
|76.00
|72.30
|75.20+6.00
|TevaPhrm .73e
|19569
|8.22
|8.08
|8.09—.10
|Transocn
|33362
|4.98
|4.78
|4.79—.10
|Twilio
|42410
|99.79
|95.59
|97.20—10.50
|76140
|29.86
|28.95
|28.99—.87
|USSilica .25
|13845
|4.90
|4.40
|4.43—.70
|UberTchn
|30124
|33.36
|31.95
|32.09—1.66
|USOilFd
|28578
|11.40
|11.34
|11.35—.12
|USSteel .20
|22940
|11.99
|11.61
|11.69—.32
|ValeSA .29e
|20285
|11.95
|11.76
|11.81—.32
|VanEGold .06e
|68016
|27.90
|27.60
|27.90+.45
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|17002
|11.31
|11.12
|11.12—.19
|VanEJrGld
|12502
|38.89
|38.44
|38.87+.64
|VangEmg 1.10e
|16440
|42.06
|41.87
|41.88—.30
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|8800
|60.82
|60.21
|60.26—.56
|VirgnGal
|13681
|10.46
|9.81
|10.03—.58
|W&TOff .40
|10440
|4.15
|3.85
|3.86—.23
|WPXEngy
|16677
|10.06
|9.62
|9.63—.27
|Wayfair
|39460
|88.92
|83.76
|84.93—16.16
|WellsFargo 2.04
|18169
|52.03
|51.49
|51.57—.46
|WmsCos 1.52
|25276
|22.89
|22.32
|22.37—.53
|WldWEnt .48
|13809
|60.00
|55.60
|56.20—10.24
|Yamanag .02
|33227
|3.65
|3.56
|3.65+.15
