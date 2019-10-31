BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 30084 2.55 2.40 2.43—.25 AT&TInc 2.04 29895 38.22 37.88 37.92—.29 AbbVie 4.28 9739 79.74 78.97 79.61—.05 AlamosGld .02 9733 5.51 5.11 5.45+.38 Alibaba 20880 179.24 176.26 176.93—.60 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 19184 8.57 8.50 8.50—.06 Altria 3.36f 18496 47.15 45.96 46.74+.78 Ambev .05e 51516 4.39 4.34 4.36 Annaly 1e 52080 9.03 8.76 8.77—.15 AnteroMid .45e x11916 7.01 6.60 6.64—.26 AnteroRes 1 12888 2.81 2.61 2.62—.08 AuroraC 18550 3.64 3.53 3.55—.06 Avon 10767 4.33 4.21 4.22—.04 BJsWholen 13573 27.14 26.52 27.05+1.72 BPPLC 2.44 12191 38.25 38.07 38.10—.36 BcoBrad .06a 36867 8.85 8.73 8.73—.37 BcoSantSA .21e 20824 3.99 3.94 3.95—.15 BkofAm .72 75481 31.62 31.02 31.10—.53 BarrickGld 2.82e 23831 17.38 17.18 17.38+.33 BorgWarn .68 11656 43.60 40.80 42.19+2.96 BrMySq 1.64 27842 57.93 56.31 57.87+.100 CalifRes 9763 6.00 5.55 5.60—.45 CallonPet 14567 3.92 3.77 3.78—.13 ChesEng 83359 1.42 1.35 1.36—.05 CgpVelLCrd 26658 10.44 10.26 10.29—.32 CgpVelICrd 23726 5.39 5.31 5.38+.15 Citigroup 2.04f 16445 72.97 71.65 71.89—1.09 ClevCliffs .24 10541 7.27 7.12 7.16—.17 Coeur 9249 5.44 5.31 5.44+.20 Cortevan 10396 27.48 25.25 26.12—1.36 DenburyR 18335 1.04 1.00 1.01—.03 DeutschBk .12e 10056 7.34 7.24 7.25—.12 DxSOXBrrs 9118 31.49 30.39 31.39+1.29 DxGBull 26252 30.81 29.85 30.80+1.46 DxGlMBr 21202 14.32 13.80 13.81—.74 DirSPBear 11239 16.06 15.92 16.06+.14 DirDGlBr 36689 7.24 7.00 7.00—.33 DxSPOGBl 29754 2.82 2.62 2.63—.12 EQTCorp .12 23652 11.17 10.00 10.11+.21 8x8Inc 10752 21.53 18.36 18.62—1.30 EnCanag .07 118682 4.25 3.82 3.89—.29 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 15089 12.40 12.23 12.24—.12 ErosIntl 12907 2.31 2.04 2.06—.24 EsteeLdr 1.72 8962 187.92 184.00 185.43—7.85 ExxonMbl 3.48 12363 67.72 67.26 67.45—.27 FiatChrys 50614 15.61 15.41 15.61+.63 Fitbit 19981 6.03 5.76 6.01+.15 FordM .60a 35879 8.58 8.52 8.55+.01 FrptMcM .20 16229 10.15 9.98 9.99—.14 GenElec .04 143965 10.21 9.99 10.01—.10 GenMotors 1.52 8868 37.91 37.03 37.14—.78 Gerdau .02e 16756 3.38 3.32 3.34+.05 GoldFLtd .01e 13478 6.09 5.97 6.09+.19 GrubHub 13146 34.41 32.97 33.05—.96 Hallibrtn .72 10914 19.44 19.02 19.03—.42 Hanesbds .60 38651 14.82 14.03 14.81—1.22 HeclaM .01e 11511 2.28 2.22 2.28+.07 IAMGldg 1.52f 9826 3.68 3.60 3.67+.09 iPtShFut 46583 19.82 19.54 19.79+.32 iShGold 34158 14.46 14.40 14.46+.14 iShBrazil .67e 35805 44.84 44.42 44.45—.83 iShSilver 23455 16.97 16.85 16.96+.23 iShChinaLC .87e 24310 41.31 41.17 41.18—.16 iShEMkts .59e 83766 42.77 42.57 42.57—.35 iSh20yrT 3.05 12460 140.90 140.43 140.90+1.54 iSEafe 1.66e 10465 67.39 67.28 67.29—.29 iShiBxHYB 5.09 9930 87.10 87.05 87.06—.06 iShR2K 1.77e 20677 156.10 155.11 155.28—1.05 iShREst 2.76e 10051 94.71 94.06 94.30—.12 iShHmCnst .09e 12597 44.96 44.63 44.74—.04 iShCorEafe 1.56e 9570 63.29 63.16 63.18—.24 Infosys 23437 9.68 9.55 9.58+.26 IronMtn 2.44 9151 33.19 32.19 32.43—1.06 iShCorEM .95e 15055 51.39 51.16 51.17—.38 ItauUnHs 17161 9.06 8.95 8.95—.23 JPMorgCh 3.20 12756 125.73 124.00 124.57—1.17 KKR 1.31e 8984 28.79 27.99 28.61—.21 Keycorp .74f 10059 18.27 17.95 17.96—.31 KindMorg 1 18414 20.04 19.92 19.95—.05 Kinrossg 17470 4.94 4.85 4.93+.13 Kroger .56f 9044 25.02 24.72 24.95+.21 LloydBkg .47a 23580 2.93 2.88 2.90—.06 MGM Rsts .48 8911 29.33 28.62 28.82+.19 Macquarie 4e 11038 43.60 40.50 43.42+3.89 Macys 1.51 25524 15.01 14.69 14.87—.25 MarathnO .20 10080 11.61 11.37 11.37—.19 MarathPt 2.12 31935 66.94 61.38 64.08—2.11 McDerI 11475 1.68 1.61 1.63—.03 McDnlds 5f 8696 198.00 196.15 197.10+.21 MorgStan 1.40 10030 46.26 45.57 45.72—.55 MurphO 1 9724 21.90 20.42 20.46+.95 Nabors .24 8859 1.89 1.78 1.79—.10 NewResid 2 8817 15.95 15.66 15.66—.06 NYCmtyB .68 12607 12.03 11.69 11.69—.15 NokiaCp .19e 68607 3.68 3.64 3.64—.01 OasisPet 16557 2.66 2.55 2.57—.06 Oracle .96 8988 54.85 54.35 54.37—.48 PG&ECp 2.12f 41672 6.09 5.76 6.03—.11 PetrbrsA 14052 14.98 14.88 14.89—.12 Petrobras 25717 16.21 16.07 16.09—.15 Pfizer 1.44 19106 38.58 38.31 38.48 Pinterestn 16035 26.38 25.33 25.53—.40 Pretiumg 27945 9.69 9.07 9.57—2.66 ProShSP 9766 25.62 25.54 25.62+.09 PrUShSP 10025 28.27 28.12 28.27+.19 RangeRs .08 9832 4.20 3.97 3.99—.05 RegionsFn .62 10890 16.27 15.96 15.97—.31 RoyDShllA 3.76 10172 58.47 58.11 58.29—1.76 SpdrGold 11482 142.48 141.89 142.46+1.44 S&P500ETF 4.13e 69438 304.13 303.22 303.27—.87 SpdrS&PRB .74e 13666 54.49 53.74 53.74—.99 SpdrOGEx .73e 32756 21.40 20.87 20.88—.35 Schlmbrg 2 11994 33.12 32.61 32.69—.41 Schwab .68 9214 41.30 40.14 40.50—.80 SnapIncA 36132 15.05 14.69 14.72—.15 SwstnEngy 25957 2.13 2.03 2.05—.06 Sprint 10889 6.25 6.14 6.15—.11 SPHlthC 1.01e 10239 94.81 94.53 94.73—.13 SPCnSt 1.28e 15414 61.49 61.17 61.39+.14 SPEngy 2.04e 14254 58.06 57.60 57.61—.60 SPDRFncl .46e 54964 28.75 28.59 28.64—.20 SPInds 1.12e 10844 79.12 78.70 78.73—.63 SPTech .78e 15181 83.94 83.49 83.54—.18 SPUtil 1.55e 21320 64.16 63.75 64.03+.13 Suncorg 1.68 9197 30.04 28.92 29.23—.97 TaiwSemi .73e 8817 51.93 51.57 51.63—.28 TataMotors 17044 12.37 11.95 12.06+.11 Teladoc 12425 76.00 72.30 75.20+6.00 TevaPhrm .73e 19569 8.22 8.08 8.09—.10 Transocn 33362 4.98 4.78 4.79—.10 Twilio 42410 99.79 95.59 97.20—10.50 Twitter 76140 29.86 28.95 28.99—.87 USSilica .25 13845 4.90 4.40 4.43—.70 UberTchn 30124 33.36 31.95 32.09—1.66 USOilFd 28578 11.40 11.34 11.35—.12 USSteel .20 22940 11.99 11.61 11.69—.32 ValeSA .29e 20285 11.95 11.76 11.81—.32 VanEGold .06e 68016 27.90 27.60 27.90+.45 VEckOilSvc .47e 17002 11.31 11.12 11.12—.19 VanEJrGld 12502 38.89 38.44 38.87+.64 VangEmg 1.10e 16440 42.06 41.87 41.88—.30 VerizonCm 2.46f 8800 60.82 60.21 60.26—.56 VirgnGal 13681 10.46 9.81 10.03—.58 W&TOff .40 10440 4.15 3.85 3.86—.23 WPXEngy 16677 10.06 9.62 9.63—.27 Wayfair 39460 88.92 83.76 84.93—16.16 WellsFargo 2.04 18169 52.03 51.49 51.57—.46 WmsCos 1.52 25276 22.89 22.32 22.37—.53 WldWEnt .48 13809 60.00 55.60 56.20—10.24 Yamanag .02 33227 3.65 3.56 3.65+.15 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.