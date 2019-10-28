Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-e,

The Associated Press

October 28, 2019, 10:09 AM

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 8962 2.65 2.58 2.63+.07
AT&TInc 2.04 159984 38.86 37.97 38.61+1.70
Alibaba 20877 178.43 176.41 177.71+3.40
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 21592 8.77 8.69 8.75+.10
Altria 3.36f 11170 46.75 46.04 46.37—.43
Ambev .05e 35914 4.45 4.39 4.40—.03
AEagleOut .55 7776 16.36 16.15 16.34—.32
Annaly 1e 19711 8.84 8.80 8.84+.05
AnteroRes 1 17971 2.93 2.74 2.87+.16
Aphrian 9005 5.70 5.41 5.50—.10
ArcelorM .10p 7595 15.87 15.75 15.87+.40
Athene 9403 44.89 43.57 44.79+2.79
AuroraC 29648 3.94 3.84 3.90+.10
BPPLC 2.44 12102 39.80 39.65 39.66+.31
BcoBrad .06a 26300 9.11 8.96 9.11+.26
BcoSantSA .21e 12399 4.39 4.37 4.38+.01
BkofAm .72 120190 32.23 31.93 32.17+.45
BarrickGld 2.82e
19558 17.03 16.64 16.83—.37
BostonSci 9020 41.16 40.81 40.97+.12
BrMySq 1.64 9619 55.55 54.71 55.19+.21
CallonPet 15610 4.31 4.14 4.16+.04
Caterpillar 4.12
7629 141.63 139.84 140.65+.92
CntryLink 1 8025 13.03 12.89 12.99+.10
CheetahM 8329 4.45 3.81 4.10+.46
ChesEng 98385 1.59 1.52 1.52—.04
CgpVelLCrd 12834 11.81 11.67 11.69
CgpVelICrd 18750 4.77 4.71 4.76—.01
Citigroup 2.04f 20536 74.28 73.60 73.75+.58
ClevCliffs .24 11360 7.33 7.18 7.27+.12
CocaCola 1.60 10332 53.95 53.70 53.75
CredSuiss 1.22e 16004 12.75 12.69 12.74+.17
DenburyR 11411 1.11 1.08 1.10+.02
DrGMBllrs 11209 61.90 60.32 60.88—3.51
DxGBull 20818 29.44 28.25 28.53—1.85
DxGlMBr 11179 15.62 15.25 15.49+.79
DirSPBear 13830 16.10 15.98 16.00—.29
DirDGlBr 29631 7.66 7.40 7.60+.42
DxSPOGBl 21178 3.20 3.07 3.16+.13
DrxSPBull 8998 55.48 55.10 55.42+.96
Disney 1.76 7979 132.08 131.36 131.62+.72
EnCanag .07 19627 4.37 4.30 4.35+.09
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 13034 12.76 12.61 12.74+.19
EntProdPt 1.77f 7577 27.77 27.52 27.64+.10
ErosIntl 8166 2.07 1.92 2.05+.16
ExxonMbl 3.48 8170 69.67 69.41 69.54+.29
FiatChrys 28538 13.28 13.25 13.27+.14
FstHorizon .56 8436 16.38 16.22 16.30+.15
Fitbit 10524 4.50 4.28 4.50+.19
FordM .60a 49853 8.76 8.67 8.68—.05
FrptMcM .20 25009 10.32 10.19 10.30+.16
GenElec .04 60957 9.12 8.99 9.09+.09
GenMotors 1.52 19021 37.30 36.67 36.82+.08
Gerdau .02e 12468 3.34 3.29 3.33+.07
GoldFLtd .01e 9762 5.80 5.70 5.79—.08
HSBC 2e 11949 38.11 38.00 38.10—1.42
Hallibrtn .72 22330 20.64 20.27 20.56+.08
HarmonyG .05 13037 3.36 3.30 3.31—.08
iPtShFut 41974 19.89 19.65 19.77—.02
iShGold 32687 14.34 14.25 14.27—.13
iShBrazil .67e 36037 45.23 44.93 45.23+.56
iShSilver 31580 16.81 16.62 16.67—.22
iShChinaLC .87e 36555 41.94 41.87 41.91+.42
iSCorSP500 4.38e
11035 305.36 304.55 305.25+1.94
iShEMkts .59e 95345 42.98 42.88 42.96+.26
iShiBoxIG 3.87
8167 126.94 126.78 126.84—.36
iSh20yrT 3.05
10168 137.58 137.07 137.20—1.32
iShiBxHYB 5.09 9306 87.43 87.38 87.41+.02
iShR2K 1.77e
15684 156.43 155.64 156.35+1.35
iShREst 2.76e 7733 94.10 93.57 93.72—.37
ItauUnHs 26483 9.34 9.21 9.33+.24
JPMorgCh 3.20
12214 127.21 126.40 127.02+.99
Keycorp .74f 8547 18.47 18.30 18.37+.17
KindMorg 1 8348 20.53 20.45 20.51+.09
Kinrossg 13743 4.77 4.67 4.69—.13
KrSChIn 1.26p 7711 45.55 45.30 45.48+.64
LibtProp 1.64 53301 59.34 58.60 59.12+8.55
LloydBkg .47a 11628 3.00 2.98 2.100—.06
Macys 1.51 14821 15.72 15.46 15.66+.08
Mallinckdt 15902 3.44 3.21 3.36+.17
MarathnO .20 8221 12.19 12.03 12.10+.12
McDerI 11896 1.69 1.62 1.68+.06
Merck 2.20 7522 82.93 82.32 82.72+.46
MobileTele 1.57e 7579 8.88 8.82 8.86+.12
MorgStan 1.40 10839 47.08 46.47 46.82+.45
Nabors .24 8734 1.78 1.69 1.76+.01
NewResid 2 7631 15.72 15.57 15.65—.03
NikeB .88 9793 91.30 90.81 90.100+.08
NokiaCp .19e 108052 3.70 3.65 3.69—.10
OasisPet 11977 2.99 2.93 2.93
Oracle .96 8957 54.56 54.29 54.31+.14
PG&ECp 2.12f 191130 4.00 3.55 3.88—1.12
Petrobras 15250 15.93 15.80 15.86+.01
Pfizer 1.44 17606 37.19 36.82 37.14+.37
Pinterestn 10360 26.30 25.96 26.06+.20
ProLogis 2.12 39458 88.44 87.40 87.91—2.95
ProShSP 11331 25.64 25.57 25.58—.17
PrUShSP 10505 28.32 28.18 28.21—.35
QEPRes .08 8686 3.88 3.56 3.60—.06
RangeRs .08 18812 4.41 4.25 4.35+.13
RegionsFn .62 16776 16.75 16.50 16.68+.28
RestBrnds 2 9075 68.24 65.81 66.41—2.04
SpdrGold 11447 141.25 140.47 140.59—1.27
S&P500ETF 4.13e
54369 303.66 302.91 303.54+1.94
SpdrRetl .49e 13284 44.99 44.62 44.84+.45
SpdrOGEx .73e 38249 22.29 21.99 22.18+.34
STMicro .40 7608 22.95 22.83 22.85+.47
Schlmbrg 2 10208 35.56 35.24 35.43+.34
SchwUSLgC .98e
11082 72.56 72.37 72.52+.46
SlackTcn 18611 20.62 19.86 20.09—.37
SnapIncA 58625 14.32 14.01 14.32+.36
SwstnEngy 26492 2.25 2.16 2.22+.10
Spotify 22640 135.92 129.34 135.72+15.03
Sprint 17197 6.55 6.38 6.54+.16
Square 13493 63.23 61.91 62.26—.63
SPHlthC 1.01e 8208 92.82 92.22 92.75+.69
SPCnSt 1.28e 14279 61.31 61.09 61.19+.10
SPEngy 2.04e 11745 60.06 59.72 59.93+.41
SPDRFncl .46e 45851 28.92 28.74 28.89+.25
SPInds 1.12e 8139 79.23 78.77 79.13+.53
SPTech .78e 10119 83.95 83.62 83.73+.81
SpdrRESel 10231 39.42 39.12 39.18—.31
SPUtil 1.55e 21265 64.00 63.71 63.84—.33
TALEduc 10081 42.55 41.39 42.53—.57
TaiwSemi .73e 9888 51.40 51.05 51.39+.26
Target 2.64 8248 109.88 109.02 109.70+.68
TeekayTnk .21 11625 2.25 2.20 2.24+.05
TevaPhrm .73e 23289 8.22 8.05 8.16+.13
Tiffany 2.32
100552 128.30 125.74 127.37+28.82
Transocn 14336 4.87 4.74 4.81+.11
Twitter 46196 30.66 30.14 30.26—.05
Tyson 1.50 10530 82.49 80.42 80.92+2.44
UBSGrp .69e 9284 11.97 11.91 11.96+.19
UberTchn 12177 33.16 32.66 32.71
USNGas 12654 20.31 20.08 20.29+.81
USOilFd 23083 11.88 11.83 11.85+.02
USSteel .20 24868 12.32 11.89 12.22+.51
ValeSA .29e 33780 12.20 12.08 12.18+.14
VanEGold .06e 64006 27.44 27.08 27.17—.57
VnEkRus .01e 8809 24.21 24.15 24.20+.09
VEckOilSvc .47e
13326 11.96 11.83 11.93+.16
VanEJrGld 13117 37.68 37.35 37.49—.65
VangEmg 1.10e 9820 42.25 42.16 42.25+.32
Ventas 3.17 14556 64.17 62.97 63.73—2.27
Vereit .56f 9706 9.82 9.74 9.79+.03
VerizonCm 2.46f 16145 60.66 60.31 60.31—.06
Vipshop 11862 11.57 11.31 11.40—.08
Visa 1 8256 179.47 178.35 178.85+.100
WellsFargo 2.04 28201 52.05 51.83 51.96+.39
WhitngPet 10047 7.80 7.47 7.62+.21
Yamanag .02 33585 3.62 3.54 3.59—.06
—————————

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

