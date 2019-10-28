BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|8962
|2.65
|2.58
|2.63+.07
|AT&TInc 2.04
|159984
|38.86
|37.97
|38.61+1.70
|Alibaba
|20877
|178.43
|176.41
|177.71+3.40
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|21592
|8.77
|8.69
|8.75+.10
|Altria 3.36f
|11170
|46.75
|46.04
|46.37—.43
|Ambev .05e
|35914
|4.45
|4.39
|4.40—.03
|AEagleOut .55
|7776
|16.36
|16.15
|16.34—.32
|Annaly 1e
|19711
|8.84
|8.80
|8.84+.05
|AnteroRes 1
|17971
|2.93
|2.74
|2.87+.16
|Aphrian
|9005
|5.70
|5.41
|5.50—.10
|ArcelorM .10p
|7595
|15.87
|15.75
|15.87+.40
|Athene
|9403
|44.89
|43.57
|44.79+2.79
|AuroraC
|29648
|3.94
|3.84
|3.90+.10
|BPPLC 2.44
|12102
|39.80
|39.65
|39.66+.31
|BcoBrad .06a
|26300
|9.11
|8.96
|9.11+.26
|BcoSantSA .21e
|12399
|4.39
|4.37
|4.38+.01
|BkofAm .72
|120190
|32.23
|31.93
|32.17+.45
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|19558
|17.03
|16.64
|16.83—.37
|BostonSci
|9020
|41.16
|40.81
|40.97+.12
|BrMySq 1.64
|9619
|55.55
|54.71
|55.19+.21
|CallonPet
|15610
|4.31
|4.14
|4.16+.04
|Caterpillar 4.12
|7629
|141.63
|139.84
|140.65+.92
|CntryLink 1
|8025
|13.03
|12.89
|12.99+.10
|CheetahM
|8329
|4.45
|3.81
|4.10+.46
|ChesEng
|98385
|1.59
|1.52
|1.52—.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|12834
|11.81
|11.67
|11.69
|CgpVelICrd
|18750
|4.77
|4.71
|4.76—.01
|Citigroup 2.04f
|20536
|74.28
|73.60
|73.75+.58
|ClevCliffs .24
|11360
|7.33
|7.18
|7.27+.12
|CocaCola 1.60
|10332
|53.95
|53.70
|53.75
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|16004
|12.75
|12.69
|12.74+.17
|DenburyR
|11411
|1.11
|1.08
|1.10+.02
|DrGMBllrs
|11209
|61.90
|60.32
|60.88—3.51
|DxGBull
|20818
|29.44
|28.25
|28.53—1.85
|DxGlMBr
|11179
|15.62
|15.25
|15.49+.79
|DirSPBear
|13830
|16.10
|15.98
|16.00—.29
|DirDGlBr
|29631
|7.66
|7.40
|7.60+.42
|DxSPOGBl
|21178
|3.20
|3.07
|3.16+.13
|DrxSPBull
|8998
|55.48
|55.10
|55.42+.96
|Disney 1.76
|7979
|132.08
|131.36
|131.62+.72
|EnCanag .07
|19627
|4.37
|4.30
|4.35+.09
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|13034
|12.76
|12.61
|12.74+.19
|EntProdPt 1.77f
|7577
|27.77
|27.52
|27.64+.10
|ErosIntl
|8166
|2.07
|1.92
|2.05+.16
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|8170
|69.67
|69.41
|69.54+.29
|FiatChrys
|28538
|13.28
|13.25
|13.27+.14
|FstHorizon .56
|8436
|16.38
|16.22
|16.30+.15
|Fitbit
|10524
|4.50
|4.28
|4.50+.19
|FordM .60a
|49853
|8.76
|8.67
|8.68—.05
|FrptMcM .20
|25009
|10.32
|10.19
|10.30+.16
|GenElec .04
|60957
|9.12
|8.99
|9.09+.09
|GenMotors 1.52
|19021
|37.30
|36.67
|36.82+.08
|Gerdau .02e
|12468
|3.34
|3.29
|3.33+.07
|GoldFLtd .01e
|9762
|5.80
|5.70
|5.79—.08
|HSBC 2e
|11949
|38.11
|38.00
|38.10—1.42
|Hallibrtn .72
|22330
|20.64
|20.27
|20.56+.08
|HarmonyG .05
|13037
|3.36
|3.30
|3.31—.08
|iPtShFut
|41974
|19.89
|19.65
|19.77—.02
|iShGold
|32687
|14.34
|14.25
|14.27—.13
|iShBrazil .67e
|36037
|45.23
|44.93
|45.23+.56
|iShSilver
|31580
|16.81
|16.62
|16.67—.22
|iShChinaLC .87e
|36555
|41.94
|41.87
|41.91+.42
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|11035
|305.36
|304.55
|305.25+1.94
|iShEMkts .59e
|95345
|42.98
|42.88
|42.96+.26
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|8167
|126.94
|126.78
|126.84—.36
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|10168
|137.58
|137.07
|137.20—1.32
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|9306
|87.43
|87.38
|87.41+.02
|iShR2K 1.77e
|15684
|156.43
|155.64
|156.35+1.35
|iShREst 2.76e
|7733
|94.10
|93.57
|93.72—.37
|ItauUnHs
|26483
|9.34
|9.21
|9.33+.24
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|12214
|127.21
|126.40
|127.02+.99
|Keycorp .74f
|8547
|18.47
|18.30
|18.37+.17
|KindMorg 1
|8348
|20.53
|20.45
|20.51+.09
|Kinrossg
|13743
|4.77
|4.67
|4.69—.13
|KrSChIn 1.26p
|7711
|45.55
|45.30
|45.48+.64
|LibtProp 1.64
|53301
|59.34
|58.60
|59.12+8.55
|LloydBkg .47a
|11628
|3.00
|2.98
|2.100—.06
|Macys 1.51
|14821
|15.72
|15.46
|15.66+.08
|Mallinckdt
|15902
|3.44
|3.21
|3.36+.17
|MarathnO .20
|8221
|12.19
|12.03
|12.10+.12
|McDerI
|11896
|1.69
|1.62
|1.68+.06
|Merck 2.20
|7522
|82.93
|82.32
|82.72+.46
|MobileTele 1.57e
|7579
|8.88
|8.82
|8.86+.12
|MorgStan 1.40
|10839
|47.08
|46.47
|46.82+.45
|Nabors .24
|8734
|1.78
|1.69
|1.76+.01
|NewResid 2
|7631
|15.72
|15.57
|15.65—.03
|NikeB .88
|9793
|91.30
|90.81
|90.100+.08
|NokiaCp .19e
|108052
|3.70
|3.65
|3.69—.10
|OasisPet
|11977
|2.99
|2.93
|2.93
|Oracle .96
|8957
|54.56
|54.29
|54.31+.14
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|191130
|4.00
|3.55
|3.88—1.12
|Petrobras
|15250
|15.93
|15.80
|15.86+.01
|Pfizer 1.44
|17606
|37.19
|36.82
|37.14+.37
|Pinterestn
|10360
|26.30
|25.96
|26.06+.20
|ProLogis 2.12
|39458
|88.44
|87.40
|87.91—2.95
|ProShSP
|11331
|25.64
|25.57
|25.58—.17
|PrUShSP
|10505
|28.32
|28.18
|28.21—.35
|QEPRes .08
|8686
|3.88
|3.56
|3.60—.06
|RangeRs .08
|18812
|4.41
|4.25
|4.35+.13
|RegionsFn .62
|16776
|16.75
|16.50
|16.68+.28
|RestBrnds 2
|9075
|68.24
|65.81
|66.41—2.04
|SpdrGold
|11447
|141.25
|140.47
|140.59—1.27
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|54369
|303.66
|302.91
|303.54+1.94
|SpdrRetl .49e
|13284
|44.99
|44.62
|44.84+.45
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|38249
|22.29
|21.99
|22.18+.34
|STMicro .40
|7608
|22.95
|22.83
|22.85+.47
|Schlmbrg 2
|10208
|35.56
|35.24
|35.43+.34
|SchwUSLgC .98e
|11082
|72.56
|72.37
|72.52+.46
|SlackTcn
|18611
|20.62
|19.86
|20.09—.37
|SnapIncA
|58625
|14.32
|14.01
|14.32+.36
|SwstnEngy
|26492
|2.25
|2.16
|2.22+.10
|Spotify
|22640
|135.92
|129.34
|135.72+15.03
|Sprint
|17197
|6.55
|6.38
|6.54+.16
|Square
|13493
|63.23
|61.91
|62.26—.63
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|8208
|92.82
|92.22
|92.75+.69
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|14279
|61.31
|61.09
|61.19+.10
|SPEngy 2.04e
|11745
|60.06
|59.72
|59.93+.41
|SPDRFncl .46e
|45851
|28.92
|28.74
|28.89+.25
|SPInds 1.12e
|8139
|79.23
|78.77
|79.13+.53
|SPTech .78e
|10119
|83.95
|83.62
|83.73+.81
|SpdrRESel
|10231
|39.42
|39.12
|39.18—.31
|SPUtil 1.55e
|21265
|64.00
|63.71
|63.84—.33
|TALEduc
|10081
|42.55
|41.39
|42.53—.57
|TaiwSemi .73e
|9888
|51.40
|51.05
|51.39+.26
|Target 2.64
|8248
|109.88
|109.02
|109.70+.68
|TeekayTnk .21
|11625
|2.25
|2.20
|2.24+.05
|TevaPhrm .73e
|23289
|8.22
|8.05
|8.16+.13
|Tiffany 2.32
|100552
|128.30
|125.74
|127.37+28.82
|Transocn
|14336
|4.87
|4.74
|4.81+.11
|46196
|30.66
|30.14
|30.26—.05
|Tyson 1.50
|10530
|82.49
|80.42
|80.92+2.44
|UBSGrp .69e
|9284
|11.97
|11.91
|11.96+.19
|UberTchn
|12177
|33.16
|32.66
|32.71
|USNGas
|12654
|20.31
|20.08
|20.29+.81
|USOilFd
|23083
|11.88
|11.83
|11.85+.02
|USSteel .20
|24868
|12.32
|11.89
|12.22+.51
|ValeSA .29e
|33780
|12.20
|12.08
|12.18+.14
|VanEGold .06e
|64006
|27.44
|27.08
|27.17—.57
|VnEkRus .01e
|8809
|24.21
|24.15
|24.20+.09
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|13326
|11.96
|11.83
|11.93+.16
|VanEJrGld
|13117
|37.68
|37.35
|37.49—.65
|VangEmg 1.10e
|9820
|42.25
|42.16
|42.25+.32
|Ventas 3.17
|14556
|64.17
|62.97
|63.73—2.27
|Vereit .56f
|9706
|9.82
|9.74
|9.79+.03
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|16145
|60.66
|60.31
|60.31—.06
|Vipshop
|11862
|11.57
|11.31
|11.40—.08
|Visa 1
|8256
|179.47
|178.35
|178.85+.100
|WellsFargo 2.04
|28201
|52.05
|51.83
|51.96+.39
|WhitngPet
|10047
|7.80
|7.47
|7.62+.21
|Yamanag .02
|33585
|3.62
|3.54
|3.59—.06
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.