BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 8962 2.65 2.58 2.63+.07 AT&TInc 2.04 159984 38.86 37.97 38.61+1.70 Alibaba 20877 178.43 176.41 177.71+3.40 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 21592 8.77 8.69 8.75+.10 Altria 3.36f 11170 46.75 46.04 46.37—.43 Ambev .05e 35914 4.45 4.39 4.40—.03 AEagleOut .55 7776 16.36 16.15 16.34—.32 Annaly 1e 19711 8.84 8.80 8.84+.05 AnteroRes 1 17971 2.93 2.74 2.87+.16 Aphrian 9005 5.70 5.41 5.50—.10 ArcelorM .10p 7595 15.87 15.75 15.87+.40 Athene 9403 44.89 43.57 44.79+2.79 AuroraC 29648 3.94 3.84 3.90+.10 BPPLC 2.44 12102 39.80 39.65 39.66+.31 BcoBrad .06a 26300 9.11 8.96 9.11+.26 BcoSantSA .21e 12399 4.39 4.37 4.38+.01 BkofAm .72 120190 32.23 31.93 32.17+.45 BarrickGld 2.82e 19558 17.03 16.64 16.83—.37 BostonSci 9020 41.16 40.81 40.97+.12 BrMySq 1.64 9619 55.55 54.71 55.19+.21 CallonPet 15610 4.31 4.14 4.16+.04 Caterpillar 4.12 7629 141.63 139.84 140.65+.92 CntryLink 1 8025 13.03 12.89 12.99+.10 CheetahM 8329 4.45 3.81 4.10+.46 ChesEng 98385 1.59 1.52 1.52—.04 CgpVelLCrd 12834 11.81 11.67 11.69 CgpVelICrd 18750 4.77 4.71 4.76—.01 Citigroup 2.04f 20536 74.28 73.60 73.75+.58 ClevCliffs .24 11360 7.33 7.18 7.27+.12 CocaCola 1.60 10332 53.95 53.70 53.75 CredSuiss 1.22e 16004 12.75 12.69 12.74+.17 DenburyR 11411 1.11 1.08 1.10+.02 DrGMBllrs 11209 61.90 60.32 60.88—3.51 DxGBull 20818 29.44 28.25 28.53—1.85 DxGlMBr 11179 15.62 15.25 15.49+.79 DirSPBear 13830 16.10 15.98 16.00—.29 DirDGlBr 29631 7.66 7.40 7.60+.42 DxSPOGBl 21178 3.20 3.07 3.16+.13 DrxSPBull 8998 55.48 55.10 55.42+.96 Disney 1.76 7979 132.08 131.36 131.62+.72 EnCanag .07 19627 4.37 4.30 4.35+.09 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 13034 12.76 12.61 12.74+.19 EntProdPt 1.77f 7577 27.77 27.52 27.64+.10 ErosIntl 8166 2.07 1.92 2.05+.16 ExxonMbl 3.48 8170 69.67 69.41 69.54+.29 FiatChrys 28538 13.28 13.25 13.27+.14 FstHorizon .56 8436 16.38 16.22 16.30+.15 Fitbit 10524 4.50 4.28 4.50+.19 FordM .60a 49853 8.76 8.67 8.68—.05 FrptMcM .20 25009 10.32 10.19 10.30+.16 GenElec .04 60957 9.12 8.99 9.09+.09 GenMotors 1.52 19021 37.30 36.67 36.82+.08 Gerdau .02e 12468 3.34 3.29 3.33+.07 GoldFLtd .01e 9762 5.80 5.70 5.79—.08 HSBC 2e 11949 38.11 38.00 38.10—1.42 Hallibrtn .72 22330 20.64 20.27 20.56+.08 HarmonyG .05 13037 3.36 3.30 3.31—.08 iPtShFut 41974 19.89 19.65 19.77—.02 iShGold 32687 14.34 14.25 14.27—.13 iShBrazil .67e 36037 45.23 44.93 45.23+.56 iShSilver 31580 16.81 16.62 16.67—.22 iShChinaLC .87e 36555 41.94 41.87 41.91+.42 iSCorSP500 4.38e 11035 305.36 304.55 305.25+1.94 iShEMkts .59e 95345 42.98 42.88 42.96+.26 iShiBoxIG 3.87 8167 126.94 126.78 126.84—.36 iSh20yrT 3.05 10168 137.58 137.07 137.20—1.32 iShiBxHYB 5.09 9306 87.43 87.38 87.41+.02 iShR2K 1.77e 15684 156.43 155.64 156.35+1.35 iShREst 2.76e 7733 94.10 93.57 93.72—.37 ItauUnHs 26483 9.34 9.21 9.33+.24 JPMorgCh 3.20 12214 127.21 126.40 127.02+.99 Keycorp .74f 8547 18.47 18.30 18.37+.17 KindMorg 1 8348 20.53 20.45 20.51+.09 Kinrossg 13743 4.77 4.67 4.69—.13 KrSChIn 1.26p 7711 45.55 45.30 45.48+.64 LibtProp 1.64 53301 59.34 58.60 59.12+8.55 LloydBkg .47a 11628 3.00 2.98 2.100—.06 Macys 1.51 14821 15.72 15.46 15.66+.08 Mallinckdt 15902 3.44 3.21 3.36+.17 MarathnO .20 8221 12.19 12.03 12.10+.12 McDerI 11896 1.69 1.62 1.68+.06 Merck 2.20 7522 82.93 82.32 82.72+.46 MobileTele 1.57e 7579 8.88 8.82 8.86+.12 MorgStan 1.40 10839 47.08 46.47 46.82+.45 Nabors .24 8734 1.78 1.69 1.76+.01 NewResid 2 7631 15.72 15.57 15.65—.03 NikeB .88 9793 91.30 90.81 90.100+.08 NokiaCp .19e 108052 3.70 3.65 3.69—.10 OasisPet 11977 2.99 2.93 2.93 Oracle .96 8957 54.56 54.29 54.31+.14 PG&ECp 2.12f 191130 4.00 3.55 3.88—1.12 Petrobras 15250 15.93 15.80 15.86+.01 Pfizer 1.44 17606 37.19 36.82 37.14+.37 Pinterestn 10360 26.30 25.96 26.06+.20 ProLogis 2.12 39458 88.44 87.40 87.91—2.95 ProShSP 11331 25.64 25.57 25.58—.17 PrUShSP 10505 28.32 28.18 28.21—.35 QEPRes .08 8686 3.88 3.56 3.60—.06 RangeRs .08 18812 4.41 4.25 4.35+.13 RegionsFn .62 16776 16.75 16.50 16.68+.28 RestBrnds 2 9075 68.24 65.81 66.41—2.04 SpdrGold 11447 141.25 140.47 140.59—1.27 S&P500ETF 4.13e 54369 303.66 302.91 303.54+1.94 SpdrRetl .49e 13284 44.99 44.62 44.84+.45 SpdrOGEx .73e 38249 22.29 21.99 22.18+.34 STMicro .40 7608 22.95 22.83 22.85+.47 Schlmbrg 2 10208 35.56 35.24 35.43+.34 SchwUSLgC .98e 11082 72.56 72.37 72.52+.46 SlackTcn 18611 20.62 19.86 20.09—.37 SnapIncA 58625 14.32 14.01 14.32+.36 SwstnEngy 26492 2.25 2.16 2.22+.10 Spotify 22640 135.92 129.34 135.72+15.03 Sprint 17197 6.55 6.38 6.54+.16 Square 13493 63.23 61.91 62.26—.63 SPHlthC 1.01e 8208 92.82 92.22 92.75+.69 SPCnSt 1.28e 14279 61.31 61.09 61.19+.10 SPEngy 2.04e 11745 60.06 59.72 59.93+.41 SPDRFncl .46e 45851 28.92 28.74 28.89+.25 SPInds 1.12e 8139 79.23 78.77 79.13+.53 SPTech .78e 10119 83.95 83.62 83.73+.81 SpdrRESel 10231 39.42 39.12 39.18—.31 SPUtil 1.55e 21265 64.00 63.71 63.84—.33 TALEduc 10081 42.55 41.39 42.53—.57 TaiwSemi .73e 9888 51.40 51.05 51.39+.26 Target 2.64 8248 109.88 109.02 109.70+.68 TeekayTnk .21 11625 2.25 2.20 2.24+.05 TevaPhrm .73e 23289 8.22 8.05 8.16+.13 Tiffany 2.32 100552 128.30 125.74 127.37+28.82 Transocn 14336 4.87 4.74 4.81+.11 Twitter 46196 30.66 30.14 30.26—.05 Tyson 1.50 10530 82.49 80.42 80.92+2.44 UBSGrp .69e 9284 11.97 11.91 11.96+.19 UberTchn 12177 33.16 32.66 32.71 USNGas 12654 20.31 20.08 20.29+.81 USOilFd 23083 11.88 11.83 11.85+.02 USSteel .20 24868 12.32 11.89 12.22+.51 ValeSA .29e 33780 12.20 12.08 12.18+.14 VanEGold .06e 64006 27.44 27.08 27.17—.57 VnEkRus .01e 8809 24.21 24.15 24.20+.09 VEckOilSvc .47e 13326 11.96 11.83 11.93+.16 VanEJrGld 13117 37.68 37.35 37.49—.65 VangEmg 1.10e 9820 42.25 42.16 42.25+.32 Ventas 3.17 14556 64.17 62.97 63.73—2.27 Vereit .56f 9706 9.82 9.74 9.79+.03 VerizonCm 2.46f 16145 60.66 60.31 60.31—.06 Vipshop 11862 11.57 11.31 11.40—.08 Visa 1 8256 179.47 178.35 178.85+.100 WellsFargo 2.04 28201 52.05 51.83 51.96+.39 WhitngPet 10047 7.80 7.47 7.62+.21 Yamanag .02 33585 3.62 3.54 3.59—.06 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The 