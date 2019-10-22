BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11248 2.53 2.43 2.48—.03 AT&TInc 2.04 42227 38.06 37.60 37.98—.26 AbbVie 4.28 9330 78.43 77.75 78.33+1.03 Alibaba 20100 175.36 173.37 173.97+.45 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 15929 8.75 8.68 8.71—.01 Altria 3.36f 9568 45.69 45.16 45.68+.12 Ambev .05e 24304 4.68 4.61 4.67+.09 Annaly 1e 12218 8.93 8.83 8.86—.09 AnteroMid .45e 8650 7.33 7.01 7.09—.16 AnteroRes 1 8953 2.61 2.45 2.52—.06 ArcelorM .10p 6486 14.95 14.71 14.80—.24 AuroraC 22479 3.66 3.58 3.62—.08 BPPLC 2.44 12982 38.64 38.50 38.54+.27 BcoBrad .06a 15316 8.37 8.21 8.36+.22 BcoSantSA .21e 9511 4.35 4.33 4.34—.01 BkofAm .72f 73989 31.01 30.75 30.97—.06 BarrickGld 2.82e 9083 16.98 16.83 16.89+.06 Boeing 8.22 18121 341.48 334.46 338.31+7.25 BostonSci 8443 38.94 38.40 38.84+.19 BrMySq 1.64 74597 57.37 55.53 56.92+3.72 CallonPet 13796 3.76 3.69 3.75+.04 CenovusE .25 10618 8.75 8.49 8.67—.08 Centenes 14644 48.63 45.22 48.45+2.68 CntryLink 1 7622 12.42 12.21 12.41 ChesEng 51149 1.37 1.31 1.34—.03 Cisio 68554 10.01 9.92 9.98+1.53 CgpVelLCrd 20475 10.28 10.13 10.20+.26 CgpVelICrd 33837 5.54 5.45 5.49—.16 Citigroup 2.04f 10290 71.98 71.47 71.71—.10 ClevCliffs .24 40664 7.05 6.79 6.90—.10 CocaCola 1.60 10434 54.42 54.15 54.22—.02 CrescPtEg .25 9165 3.92 3.86 3.90+.01 DeltaAir 1.61 6139 54.80 54.06 54.25—.33 DenburyR 7579 1.03 1.00 1.02+.02 DeutschBk .12e 6553 8.05 7.97 8.01—.07 DxGBull 13759 27.52 26.77 27.28+.40 DirSPBear 7003 16.51 16.43 16.45—.09 DirDGlBr 26071 8.19 7.96 8.04—.09 DxBrzBull 8643 30.07 28.98 30.07+1.75 DxBiotBll 9282 37.67 36.68 37.13+1.78 DxSPOGBl 20344 2.65 2.53 2.59—.01 Disney 1.76 21791 133.39 132.10 132.47+2.21 EliLilly 2.58 9609 111.46 108.89 110.34+2.43 EnCanag .07 21293 4.08 3.96 3.99—.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 9142 12.97 12.83 12.86 ErosIntl 13238 1.90 1.75 1.90+.17 ExxonMbl 3.48 11022 69.09 68.65 68.87+.13 FiatChrys 9659 13.24 13.17 13.23—.11 Fitbit 10162 4.22 4.05 4.22+.05 FordM .60a 35749 9.04 8.96 8.99—.05 FrptMcM .20 22374 9.81 9.70 9.77—.05 GNC .80 15857 2.43 2.35 2.37+.29 GenElec .04 89122 8.80 8.63 8.66—.14 GenMotors 1.52 6239 35.85 35.56 35.67—.26 Genworth 18582 4.31 3.98 3.100—.31 Gerdau .02e 6342 3.19 3.14 3.18+.00 GraphPkg .30 17002 15.88 14.79 15.75+.87 Hallibrtn .72 18691 19.88 19.22 19.41—.21 HarleyD 1.50 22148 40.36 38.11 38.48+1.40 HPEnt .45e 8193 16.08 15.87 15.100+.03 ICICIBk .19e 15668 12.65 12.48 12.59+.38 iPtShFut 23370 20.61 20.47 20.51—.17 iShBrazil .67e 41153 43.67 43.10 43.66+.86 iShSilver 15989 16.46 16.38 16.40—.01 iShChinaLC .87e 16943 41.48 41.41 41.43—.29 iShEMkts .59e 63018 42.51 42.38 42.49+.13 iSEafe 1.66e 8753 66.74 66.64 66.72+.09 iShiBxHYB 5.09 16463 87.18 87.10 87.11—.01 iShR2K 1.77e 15173 154.49 153.86 154.09+.05 Infosys 87703 9.08 8.98 9.05—.25 iShJapan 11864 57.96 57.89 57.91+.13 iSTaiwn 7894 38.41 38.28 38.40+.11 iShCorEM .95e 13179 51.09 50.92 51.06+.14 ItauUnHs 21906 8.55 8.43 8.55+.19 JPMorgCh 3.20 10640 123.62 123.12 123.43—.12 JaggedPk 7565 7.03 6.92 7.00+.07 JohnJn 3.80 12802 128.98 128.09 128.90+.88 JohnContln 1.04 6958 42.67 42.23 42.33—.06 Keycorp .74f 11667 18.16 17.95 18.00—.13 KindMorg 1 6373 20.27 20.15 20.26+.10 Kinrossg 11884 4.62 4.54 4.59+.06 LloydBkg .47a 8249 3.12 3.09 3.11—.03 MGIC Inv 9482 14.37 13.99 14.30+.56 Macys 1.51 16136 15.64 15.14 15.32—.11 Mallinckdt 6437 2.64 2.50 2.55+.01 MarathnO .20 7386 11.62 11.39 11.50—.04 McDerI 69806 2.09 1.82 1.91—.14 McDnlds 5f 23537 205.25 201.55 204.29—5.56 Merck 2.20 38680 82.68 80.25 80.76—3.76 MobileTele 1.57e 8920 8.48 8.36 8.48+.18 MorgStan 1.40 8496 44.94 44.57 44.93—.06 Nabors .24 6570 1.80 1.73 1.77+.03 NewOriEd .40e 8484 121.40 107.86 111.63—4.93 NokiaCp .19e 34773 5.24 5.20 5.22+.02 Novartis 2.75e 10461 86.64 85.92 86.44—.12 OasisPet 12461 2.91 2.82 2.83—.02 OcciPet 3.16f 6965 41.27 40.77 41.04+.22 PetrbrsA 9846 13.86 13.56 13.86+.46 Petrobras 32781 15.07 14.78 15.07+.43 Pfizer 1.44 20472 36.62 36.25 36.57+.11 Pinterestn 15219 26.88 26.25 26.85+.09 ProctGam 2.98 30952 124.22 123.08 123.47+4.39 PrUShSP 6644 28.80 28.70 28.73—.11 PulteGrp .44 9077 38.71 37.08 38.46+.27 RangeRs .08 12466 3.86 3.61 3.73—.09 RegionsFn .62 43344 16.06 15.36 15.67—.41 SiteCtr .80 17620 15.25 15.05 15.24—.04 S&P500ETF 4.13e 38057 300.80 300.32 300.68+.69 SpdrBiot .44e 12891 81.93 81.22 81.49+1.40 SpdrS&PRB .74e 8097 53.93 53.34 53.56—.37 SpdrOGEx .73e 17611 20.89 20.58 20.73+.02 Schlmbrg 2 19503 33.84 33.46 33.74+.15 Schwab .68 6450 40.90 40.64 40.65—.25 SeaLtd 6472 27.93 27.05 27.65+.42 ServiceMst 9385 50.83 47.40 47.91—8.23 SlackTcn 9330 22.58 21.91 22.00—.58 SnapIncA 131668 15.03 14.27 14.57—.02 SwstnEngy 8649 2.05 1.97 2.00—.02 Sprint 16233 6.43 6.36 6.40—.02 SPMatls .98e 10138 57.36 56.93 57.04—.29 SPHlthC 1.01e 11275 92.92 92.26 92.83+1.17 SPCnSt 1.28e 22793 61.42 61.21 61.34+.40 SPEngy 2.04e 15465 58.39 58.05 58.22+.17 SPDRFncl .46e 26128 28.47 28.33 28.42—.08 SPInds 1.12e 8080 77.52 77.20 77.33—.07 SPTech .78e 7142 82.23 81.89 82.00+.22 SPUtil 1.55e 21456 64.32 64.03 64.28+.21 TALEduc 6541 40.11 38.27 38.59—.64 TaiwSemi .73e 14653 50.79 50.18 50.64+.64 TeekayTnk .21 7447 1.95 1.86 1.90—.02 TevaPhrm .73e 77575 8.33 7.89 7.98—.17 Transocn 17858 4.67 4.45 4.51—.07 Travelers 3.28f 6113 133.75 131.00 131.33—10.58 Twitter 24631 40.48 39.30 39.55—.54 UberTchn 8386 31.75 31.15 31.27—.14 UndrArm 10229 20.68 20.17 20.43+.34 UnArCwi 7711 18.73 18.19 18.47+.30 UPSB 3.84 22390 116.08 111.78 112.77—5.76 USOilFd 26113 11.33 11.28 11.30+.09 USSteel .20 26576 10.84 10.39 10.60—.04 UtdTech 2.94 10597 140.88 139.02 139.50+1.15 ValeSA .29e 17436 11.56 11.46 11.55+.17 VanEGold .06e 23786 26.80 26.56 26.72+.14 VEckOilSvc .47e 9039 11.61 11.42 11.49—.02 VangEmg 1.10e 10543 41.77 41.65 41.76+.06 VangFTSE 1.10e 8385 42.05 41.99 42.04+.05 Vereit .56f 10532 10.01 9.94 9.95+.01 VerizonCm 2.46f 14778 61.23 60.51 60.81+.06 WellsFargo 2.04f 11370 50.48 50.23 50.42—.04 WhitngPet 10343 6.80 6.58 6.70+.01 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated 