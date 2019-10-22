BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|11248
|2.53
|2.43
|2.48—.03
|AT&TInc 2.04
|42227
|38.06
|37.60
|37.98—.26
|AbbVie 4.28
|9330
|78.43
|77.75
|78.33+1.03
|Alibaba
|20100
|175.36
|173.37
|173.97+.45
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|15929
|8.75
|8.68
|8.71—.01
|Altria 3.36f
|9568
|45.69
|45.16
|45.68+.12
|Ambev .05e
|24304
|4.68
|4.61
|4.67+.09
|Annaly 1e
|12218
|8.93
|8.83
|8.86—.09
|AnteroMid .45e
|8650
|7.33
|7.01
|7.09—.16
|AnteroRes 1
|8953
|2.61
|2.45
|2.52—.06
|ArcelorM .10p
|6486
|14.95
|14.71
|14.80—.24
|AuroraC
|22479
|3.66
|3.58
|3.62—.08
|BPPLC 2.44
|12982
|38.64
|38.50
|38.54+.27
|BcoBrad .06a
|15316
|8.37
|8.21
|8.36+.22
|BcoSantSA .21e
|9511
|4.35
|4.33
|4.34—.01
|BkofAm .72f
|73989
|31.01
|30.75
|30.97—.06
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|9083
|16.98
|16.83
|16.89+.06
|Boeing 8.22
|18121
|341.48
|334.46
|338.31+7.25
|BostonSci
|8443
|38.94
|38.40
|38.84+.19
|BrMySq 1.64
|74597
|57.37
|55.53
|56.92+3.72
|CallonPet
|13796
|3.76
|3.69
|3.75+.04
|CenovusE .25
|10618
|8.75
|8.49
|8.67—.08
|Centenes
|14644
|48.63
|45.22
|48.45+2.68
|CntryLink 1
|7622
|12.42
|12.21
|12.41
|ChesEng
|51149
|1.37
|1.31
|1.34—.03
|Cisio
|68554
|10.01
|9.92
|9.98+1.53
|CgpVelLCrd
|20475
|10.28
|10.13
|10.20+.26
|CgpVelICrd
|33837
|5.54
|5.45
|5.49—.16
|Citigroup 2.04f
|10290
|71.98
|71.47
|71.71—.10
|ClevCliffs .24
|40664
|7.05
|6.79
|6.90—.10
|CocaCola 1.60
|10434
|54.42
|54.15
|54.22—.02
|CrescPtEg .25
|9165
|3.92
|3.86
|3.90+.01
|DeltaAir 1.61
|6139
|54.80
|54.06
|54.25—.33
|DenburyR
|7579
|1.03
|1.00
|1.02+.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|6553
|8.05
|7.97
|8.01—.07
|DxGBull
|13759
|27.52
|26.77
|27.28+.40
|DirSPBear
|7003
|16.51
|16.43
|16.45—.09
|DirDGlBr
|26071
|8.19
|7.96
|8.04—.09
|DxBrzBull
|8643
|30.07
|28.98
|30.07+1.75
|DxBiotBll
|9282
|37.67
|36.68
|37.13+1.78
|DxSPOGBl
|20344
|2.65
|2.53
|2.59—.01
|Disney 1.76
|21791
|133.39
|132.10
|132.47+2.21
|EliLilly 2.58
|9609
|111.46
|108.89
|110.34+2.43
|EnCanag .07
|21293
|4.08
|3.96
|3.99—.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|9142
|12.97
|12.83
|12.86
|ErosIntl
|13238
|1.90
|1.75
|1.90+.17
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|11022
|69.09
|68.65
|68.87+.13
|FiatChrys
|9659
|13.24
|13.17
|13.23—.11
|Fitbit
|10162
|4.22
|4.05
|4.22+.05
|FordM .60a
|35749
|9.04
|8.96
|8.99—.05
|FrptMcM .20
|22374
|9.81
|9.70
|9.77—.05
|GNC .80
|15857
|2.43
|2.35
|2.37+.29
|GenElec .04
|89122
|8.80
|8.63
|8.66—.14
|GenMotors 1.52
|6239
|35.85
|35.56
|35.67—.26
|Genworth
|18582
|4.31
|3.98
|3.100—.31
|Gerdau .02e
|6342
|3.19
|3.14
|3.18+.00
|GraphPkg .30
|17002
|15.88
|14.79
|15.75+.87
|Hallibrtn .72
|18691
|19.88
|19.22
|19.41—.21
|HarleyD 1.50
|22148
|40.36
|38.11
|38.48+1.40
|HPEnt .45e
|8193
|16.08
|15.87
|15.100+.03
|ICICIBk .19e
|15668
|12.65
|12.48
|12.59+.38
|iPtShFut
|23370
|20.61
|20.47
|20.51—.17
|iShBrazil .67e
|41153
|43.67
|43.10
|43.66+.86
|iShSilver
|15989
|16.46
|16.38
|16.40—.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|16943
|41.48
|41.41
|41.43—.29
|iShEMkts .59e
|63018
|42.51
|42.38
|42.49+.13
|iSEafe 1.66e
|8753
|66.74
|66.64
|66.72+.09
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|16463
|87.18
|87.10
|87.11—.01
|iShR2K 1.77e
|15173
|154.49
|153.86
|154.09+.05
|Infosys
|87703
|9.08
|8.98
|9.05—.25
|iShJapan
|11864
|57.96
|57.89
|57.91+.13
|iSTaiwn
|7894
|38.41
|38.28
|38.40+.11
|iShCorEM .95e
|13179
|51.09
|50.92
|51.06+.14
|ItauUnHs
|21906
|8.55
|8.43
|8.55+.19
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|10640
|123.62
|123.12
|123.43—.12
|JaggedPk
|7565
|7.03
|6.92
|7.00+.07
|JohnJn 3.80
|12802
|128.98
|128.09
|128.90+.88
|JohnContln 1.04
|6958
|42.67
|42.23
|42.33—.06
|Keycorp .74f
|11667
|18.16
|17.95
|18.00—.13
|KindMorg 1
|6373
|20.27
|20.15
|20.26+.10
|Kinrossg
|11884
|4.62
|4.54
|4.59+.06
|LloydBkg .47a
|8249
|3.12
|3.09
|3.11—.03
|MGIC Inv
|9482
|14.37
|13.99
|14.30+.56
|Macys 1.51
|16136
|15.64
|15.14
|15.32—.11
|Mallinckdt
|6437
|2.64
|2.50
|2.55+.01
|MarathnO .20
|7386
|11.62
|11.39
|11.50—.04
|McDerI
|69806
|2.09
|1.82
|1.91—.14
|McDnlds 5f
|23537
|205.25
|201.55
|204.29—5.56
|Merck 2.20
|38680
|82.68
|80.25
|80.76—3.76
|MobileTele 1.57e
|8920
|8.48
|8.36
|8.48+.18
|MorgStan 1.40
|8496
|44.94
|44.57
|44.93—.06
|Nabors .24
|6570
|1.80
|1.73
|1.77+.03
|NewOriEd .40e
|8484
|121.40
|107.86
|111.63—4.93
|NokiaCp .19e
|34773
|5.24
|5.20
|5.22+.02
|Novartis 2.75e
|10461
|86.64
|85.92
|86.44—.12
|OasisPet
|12461
|2.91
|2.82
|2.83—.02
|OcciPet 3.16f
|6965
|41.27
|40.77
|41.04+.22
|PetrbrsA
|9846
|13.86
|13.56
|13.86+.46
|Petrobras
|32781
|15.07
|14.78
|15.07+.43
|Pfizer 1.44
|20472
|36.62
|36.25
|36.57+.11
|Pinterestn
|15219
|26.88
|26.25
|26.85+.09
|ProctGam 2.98
|30952
|124.22
|123.08
|123.47+4.39
|PrUShSP
|6644
|28.80
|28.70
|28.73—.11
|PulteGrp .44
|9077
|38.71
|37.08
|38.46+.27
|RangeRs .08
|12466
|3.86
|3.61
|3.73—.09
|RegionsFn .62
|43344
|16.06
|15.36
|15.67—.41
|SiteCtr .80
|17620
|15.25
|15.05
|15.24—.04
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|38057
|300.80
|300.32
|300.68+.69
|SpdrBiot .44e
|12891
|81.93
|81.22
|81.49+1.40
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|8097
|53.93
|53.34
|53.56—.37
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|17611
|20.89
|20.58
|20.73+.02
|Schlmbrg 2
|19503
|33.84
|33.46
|33.74+.15
|Schwab .68
|6450
|40.90
|40.64
|40.65—.25
|SeaLtd
|6472
|27.93
|27.05
|27.65+.42
|ServiceMst
|9385
|50.83
|47.40
|47.91—8.23
|SlackTcn
|9330
|22.58
|21.91
|22.00—.58
|SnapIncA
|131668
|15.03
|14.27
|14.57—.02
|SwstnEngy
|8649
|2.05
|1.97
|2.00—.02
|Sprint
|16233
|6.43
|6.36
|6.40—.02
|SPMatls .98e
|10138
|57.36
|56.93
|57.04—.29
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|11275
|92.92
|92.26
|92.83+1.17
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|22793
|61.42
|61.21
|61.34+.40
|SPEngy 2.04e
|15465
|58.39
|58.05
|58.22+.17
|SPDRFncl .46e
|26128
|28.47
|28.33
|28.42—.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|8080
|77.52
|77.20
|77.33—.07
|SPTech .78e
|7142
|82.23
|81.89
|82.00+.22
|SPUtil 1.55e
|21456
|64.32
|64.03
|64.28+.21
|TALEduc
|6541
|40.11
|38.27
|38.59—.64
|TaiwSemi .73e
|14653
|50.79
|50.18
|50.64+.64
|TeekayTnk .21
|7447
|1.95
|1.86
|1.90—.02
|TevaPhrm .73e
|77575
|8.33
|7.89
|7.98—.17
|Transocn
|17858
|4.67
|4.45
|4.51—.07
|Travelers 3.28f
|6113
|133.75
|131.00
|131.33—10.58
|24631
|40.48
|39.30
|39.55—.54
|UberTchn
|8386
|31.75
|31.15
|31.27—.14
|UndrArm
|10229
|20.68
|20.17
|20.43+.34
|UnArCwi
|7711
|18.73
|18.19
|18.47+.30
|UPSB 3.84
|22390
|116.08
|111.78
|112.77—5.76
|USOilFd
|26113
|11.33
|11.28
|11.30+.09
|USSteel .20
|26576
|10.84
|10.39
|10.60—.04
|UtdTech 2.94
|10597
|140.88
|139.02
|139.50+1.15
|ValeSA .29e
|17436
|11.56
|11.46
|11.55+.17
|VanEGold .06e
|23786
|26.80
|26.56
|26.72+.14
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|9039
|11.61
|11.42
|11.49—.02
|VangEmg 1.10e
|10543
|41.77
|41.65
|41.76+.06
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|8385
|42.05
|41.99
|42.04+.05
|Vereit .56f
|10532
|10.01
|9.94
|9.95+.01
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|14778
|61.23
|60.51
|60.81+.06
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|11370
|50.48
|50.23
|50.42—.04
|WhitngPet
|10343
|6.80
|6.58
|6.70+.01
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.