Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-e

BC-150-actives-e

The Associated Press

October 21, 2019, 10:10 AM

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 12893 2.58 2.48 2.54+.08
ASETch 9894 5.05 5.01 5.04+.02
AT&TInc 2.04 34773 38.62 38.38 38.47
AbbVie 4.28 7124 76.94 75.85 76.33—.13
AlcoaCp 6751 21.66 20.92 20.97—.57
Alibaba 24375 173.28 170.87 173.23+4.10
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 13017 8.77 8.72 8.75+.04
Altria 3.36f 13719 45.35 44.51 45.24+.91
Ambev .05e 21359 4.54 4.50 4.54+.02
AEagleOut .55 13202 15.91 15.27 15.73+.61
Annaly 1e 14738 8.85 8.78 8.85+.07
Aphrian 13203 4.72 4.52 4.61—.14
ArcelorM .10p
11554 15.25 15.11 15.18+.59
AuroraC 35750 3.70 3.56 3.56—.12
BB&TCp 1.80f 6638 53.40 53.09 53.21+.54
BPPLC 2.44 13962 38.21 38.04 38.21+.73
BcBilVArg .27e 6943 5.49 5.47 5.48+.10
BcoBrad .06a 7377 8.12 8.06 8.09—.06
BcoSantSA .21e 18327 4.39 4.37 4.38+.08
BkofAm .72f 148336 31.06 30.63 30.99+.64
BkNYMel 1.24f 6919 45.93 45.47 45.69+.35
BarrickGld 2.82e
10328 17.27 17.07 17.16—.03
BlackBerry 7282 5.20 5.10 5.15+.07
Boeing 8.22 48312 333.90 324.40 328.59—15.41
BrMySq 1.64 8656 53.19 52.59 52.59—.45
CBSB .72 7233 37.09 36.35 36.84+.09
CallonPet 14002 3.93 3.83 3.85+.03
CanopyGr 7486 20.46 19.74 20.11—.11
CntryLink 1 11258 12.69 12.44 12.69+.25
ChesEng 61414 1.29 1.27 1.28—.02
CgpVelLCrd 27548 9.72 9.51 9.71—.31
CgpVelICrd 33838 5.89 5.78 5.78+.17
Citigroup 2.04f 23664 71.56 70.52 71.21+1.47
ClevCliffs .24 29868 7.23 7.00 7.15+.23
CocaCola 1.60 16218 54.56 53.96 54.09—.70
Coeur 9614 4.98 4.90 4.94+.07
ConocoPhil 1.68f 6885 54.83 54.08 54.71+.76
Coty .50 36194 11.46 10.70 11.36+1.24
DeltaAir 1.61 7746 54.56 54.10 54.51+.68
DeutschBk .12e 12742 8.16 8.12 8.15+.23
DxGBull 13833 29.10 28.23 28.46—.14
DxGlMBr 7254 16.26 15.60 16.15+.14
DirDGlBr 18764 7.79 7.54 7.73+.05
DxSPOGBl 28919 2.58 2.49 2.53+.02
EnCanag .07 21042 4.08 3.99 4.04—.02
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 19776 12.87 12.73 12.83+.09
ErosIntl 23134 1.95 1.79 1.85+.09
ExxonMbl 3.48 11915 68.77 67.82 68.64+1.03
FiatChrys 15717 13.58 13.43 13.47+.25
Fitbit 8742 4.04 3.89 4.01+.15
FordM .60a x48562 9.25 9.16 9.20+.06
FrptMcM .20 61467 10.00 9.78 9.98+.40
Gap .97 10711 17.48 17.08 17.23+.35
GenElec .04 58684 9.12 8.98 9.01+.05
GenMotors 1.52 6578 36.72 36.40 36.48+.31
HPInc .64 8013 17.20 16.99 17.20+.35
Hallibrtn .72 60768 19.88 18.10 19.59+1.16
Hanesbds .60 8245 15.69 15.36 15.59+.36
HPEnt .45e 30360 16.15 15.79 16.11+.76
iPtShFut 32984 21.08 20.86 20.97—.27
iShGold 16858 14.29 14.24 14.27+.02
iShBrazil .67e 30883 42.35 42.14 42.33—.09
iShSilver 39580 16.68 16.58 16.63+.22
iShChinaLC .87e 22778 41.71 41.59 41.69+.45
iShEMkts .59e 36496 42.24 42.10 42.23+.25
iShiBoxIG 3.87
7060 126.92 126.80 126.90—.24
iSh20yrT 3.05
18741 138.81 138.50 138.81—.77
iSEafe 1.66e 46850 66.75 66.65 66.67+.40
iShiBxHYB 5.09 23588 87.17 87.12 87.14+.05
iShR2K 1.77e
34886 154.98 154.17 154.47+1.86
iSUSAMinV .87e 9170 64.30 64.03 64.08—.00
Infosys 222962 9.43 8.93 9.34—1.23
IBM 6.48 11612 133.08 131.01 131.33—2.76
Invesco 1.24 9330 16.28 16.07 16.19+.30
iShCorEM .95e 20837 50.74 50.58 50.74+.35
ItauUnHs 13328 8.26 8.19 8.21—.06
JPMUlSh 17305 50.51 50.50 50.51+.01
JPMorgCh 3.20
19585 123.01 121.99 122.91+2.35
JaggedPk 12889 6.84 6.76 6.77—.01
JohnJn 3.80 19836 129.67 128.03 128.83+1.13
JohnContln 1.04 7631 42.84 41.92 42.84+.99
Kennamtl .80 32170 32.31 29.16 30.08—.63
Keycorp .74f 9933 18.19 17.96 18.15+.38
KindMorg 1 24100 20.35 20.11 20.29+.27
Kinrossg 7625 4.71 4.63 4.64—.02
LBrands 1.20 11792 16.72 16.10 16.61+.30
LVSands 3.08 7816 58.40 57.84 58.04+.58
LloydBkg .47a 13789 3.16 3.14 3.15+.07
Macys 1.51 18367 15.59 15.21 15.33+.21
Mallinckdt 19360 2.75 2.58 2.58—.08
MarathnO .20 14943 11.41 11.23 11.33+.03
McDerI 166120 3.03 2.50 2.64+.29
MorgStan 1.40 11999 44.72 44.08 44.72+1.06
Nabors .24 6976 1.73 1.64 1.71+.06
NokiaCp .19e 21039 5.27 5.22 5.24+.04
OasisPet 19693 2.91 2.71 2.80—.11
OcciPet 3.16f 7335 40.72 40.42 40.55+.10
Oracle .96 9460 55.12 54.82 55.02+.47
ParsleyEn .03p 9318 15.54 15.38 15.41
Petrobras 13526 14.57 14.44 14.57+.04
Pfizer 1.44 9939 36.68 36.46 36.50+.04
Pinterestn 22360 26.38 25.61 26.18+.87
PrUCrude 6766 15.64 15.42 15.62—.33
ProctGam 2.98
8112 118.45 117.35 118.29+.82
PrUShSP 8135 29.03 28.88 29.00—.23
Qudian 7460 6.57 6.37 6.41—.27
RangeRs .08 16074 3.84 3.63 3.64—.04
RegionsFn .62 11751 16.09 15.95 16.07+.30
SpdrGold 15309 140.76 140.35 140.55+.09
S&P500ETF 4.13e
54048 299.86 299.04 299.27+1.30
SpdrS&PRB .74e
9256 54.21 53.73 54.06+.84
SpdrRetl .49e 9019 43.53 43.07 43.26+.55
SpdrOGEx .73e 28399 20.71 20.41 20.55—.01
Salesforce 7084 144.51 143.00 144.00—.09
Schlmbrg 2 16782 33.34 32.22 33.21+.90
SibanyeG .14r 11284 7.07 6.89 6.90—.02
SlackTcn 11447 22.22 21.87 22.19+.38
SnapIncA 67153 14.07 13.73 13.92+.40
SwstAirl .72 10848 54.31 53.25 53.69+.21
SwstnEngy 29949 2.05 1.95 1.97—.04
Sprint 11516 6.43 6.39 6.41—.02
Square 10782 60.85 59.86 60.26—.19
SPHlthC 1.01e 7115 92.28 91.61 91.66—.10
SPCnSt 1.28e 14745 60.82 60.68 60.77+.03
SPEngy 2.04e 13905 57.91 57.07 57.81+.78
SPDRFncl .46e 67156 28.48 28.34 28.41+.30
SPInds 1.12e 15885 77.51 77.11 77.41+.47
SPTech .78e 9076 81.51 81.13 81.24+.33
SPUtil 1.55e 20982 63.86 63.63 63.68—.14
TaiwSemi .73e 7528 49.54 49.33 49.50+.22
TevaPhrm .73e 75962 7.83 7.50 7.70+.20
Transocn 19254 4.60 4.47 4.57+.03
TurqHillRs 9427 .47 .46 .46
Twitter 11242 39.77 39.31 39.56+.57
UBSGrp .69e 7728 11.66 11.60 11.65+.30
UberTchn 10101 32.28 31.80 31.100—.06
USNGas 10282 19.34 19.15 19.17—.90
USOilFd 27295 11.12 11.04 11.11—.11
USSteel .20 32171 11.13 10.84 10.98+.26
ValeSA .29e 9872 11.33 11.22 11.31+.16
VanEGold .06e 26543 27.30 27.01 27.09—.03
VEckOilSvc .47e
12395 11.48 11.08 11.43+.33
VangEmg 1.10e 18404 41.57 41.44 41.57+.17
Vereit .56f 12451 9.89 9.83 9.89+.04
VerizonCm 2.46f 10047 61.23 60.77 60.81—.24
WPXEngy 7585 9.60 9.26 9.48—.06
WellsFargo 2.04f
32162 50.50 50.18 50.28+.31
WhitngPet 7878 6.65 6.42 6.52—.03
WmsCos 1.52 7763 23.07 22.94 23.02+.11
Yamanag .02 12794 3.40 3.35 3.36—.01
—————————

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up