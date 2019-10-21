BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|12893
|2.58
|2.48
|2.54+.08
|ASETch
|9894
|5.05
|5.01
|5.04+.02
|AT&TInc 2.04
|34773
|38.62
|38.38
|38.47
|AbbVie 4.28
|7124
|76.94
|75.85
|76.33—.13
|AlcoaCp
|6751
|21.66
|20.92
|20.97—.57
|Alibaba
|24375
|173.28
|170.87
|173.23+4.10
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|13017
|8.77
|8.72
|8.75+.04
|Altria 3.36f
|13719
|45.35
|44.51
|45.24+.91
|Ambev .05e
|21359
|4.54
|4.50
|4.54+.02
|AEagleOut .55
|13202
|15.91
|15.27
|15.73+.61
|Annaly 1e
|14738
|8.85
|8.78
|8.85+.07
|Aphrian
|13203
|4.72
|4.52
|4.61—.14
|ArcelorM .10p
|11554
|15.25
|15.11
|15.18+.59
|AuroraC
|35750
|3.70
|3.56
|3.56—.12
|BB&TCp 1.80f
|6638
|53.40
|53.09
|53.21+.54
|BPPLC 2.44
|13962
|38.21
|38.04
|38.21+.73
|BcBilVArg .27e
|6943
|5.49
|5.47
|5.48+.10
|BcoBrad .06a
|7377
|8.12
|8.06
|8.09—.06
|BcoSantSA .21e
|18327
|4.39
|4.37
|4.38+.08
|BkofAm .72f
|148336
|31.06
|30.63
|30.99+.64
|BkNYMel 1.24f
|6919
|45.93
|45.47
|45.69+.35
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|10328
|17.27
|17.07
|17.16—.03
|BlackBerry
|7282
|5.20
|5.10
|5.15+.07
|Boeing 8.22
|48312
|333.90
|324.40
|328.59—15.41
|BrMySq 1.64
|8656
|53.19
|52.59
|52.59—.45
|CBSB .72
|7233
|37.09
|36.35
|36.84+.09
|CallonPet
|14002
|3.93
|3.83
|3.85+.03
|CanopyGr
|7486
|20.46
|19.74
|20.11—.11
|CntryLink 1
|11258
|12.69
|12.44
|12.69+.25
|ChesEng
|61414
|1.29
|1.27
|1.28—.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|27548
|9.72
|9.51
|9.71—.31
|CgpVelICrd
|33838
|5.89
|5.78
|5.78+.17
|Citigroup 2.04f
|23664
|71.56
|70.52
|71.21+1.47
|ClevCliffs .24
|29868
|7.23
|7.00
|7.15+.23
|CocaCola 1.60
|16218
|54.56
|53.96
|54.09—.70
|Coeur
|9614
|4.98
|4.90
|4.94+.07
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|6885
|54.83
|54.08
|54.71+.76
|Coty .50
|36194
|11.46
|10.70
|11.36+1.24
|DeltaAir 1.61
|7746
|54.56
|54.10
|54.51+.68
|DeutschBk .12e
|12742
|8.16
|8.12
|8.15+.23
|DxGBull
|13833
|29.10
|28.23
|28.46—.14
|DxGlMBr
|7254
|16.26
|15.60
|16.15+.14
|DirDGlBr
|18764
|7.79
|7.54
|7.73+.05
|DxSPOGBl
|28919
|2.58
|2.49
|2.53+.02
|EnCanag .07
|21042
|4.08
|3.99
|4.04—.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|19776
|12.87
|12.73
|12.83+.09
|ErosIntl
|23134
|1.95
|1.79
|1.85+.09
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|11915
|68.77
|67.82
|68.64+1.03
|FiatChrys
|15717
|13.58
|13.43
|13.47+.25
|Fitbit
|8742
|4.04
|3.89
|4.01+.15
|FordM .60a
|x48562
|9.25
|9.16
|9.20+.06
|FrptMcM .20
|61467
|10.00
|9.78
|9.98+.40
|Gap .97
|10711
|17.48
|17.08
|17.23+.35
|GenElec .04
|58684
|9.12
|8.98
|9.01+.05
|GenMotors 1.52
|6578
|36.72
|36.40
|36.48+.31
|HPInc .64
|8013
|17.20
|16.99
|17.20+.35
|Hallibrtn .72
|60768
|19.88
|18.10
|19.59+1.16
|Hanesbds .60
|8245
|15.69
|15.36
|15.59+.36
|HPEnt .45e
|30360
|16.15
|15.79
|16.11+.76
|iPtShFut
|32984
|21.08
|20.86
|20.97—.27
|iShGold
|16858
|14.29
|14.24
|14.27+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|30883
|42.35
|42.14
|42.33—.09
|iShSilver
|39580
|16.68
|16.58
|16.63+.22
|iShChinaLC .87e
|22778
|41.71
|41.59
|41.69+.45
|iShEMkts .59e
|36496
|42.24
|42.10
|42.23+.25
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|7060
|126.92
|126.80
|126.90—.24
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|18741
|138.81
|138.50
|138.81—.77
|iSEafe 1.66e
|46850
|66.75
|66.65
|66.67+.40
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|23588
|87.17
|87.12
|87.14+.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|34886
|154.98
|154.17
|154.47+1.86
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|9170
|64.30
|64.03
|64.08—.00
|Infosys
|222962
|9.43
|8.93
|9.34—1.23
|IBM 6.48
|11612
|133.08
|131.01
|131.33—2.76
|Invesco 1.24
|9330
|16.28
|16.07
|16.19+.30
|iShCorEM .95e
|20837
|50.74
|50.58
|50.74+.35
|ItauUnHs
|13328
|8.26
|8.19
|8.21—.06
|JPMUlSh
|17305
|50.51
|50.50
|50.51+.01
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|19585
|123.01
|121.99
|122.91+2.35
|JaggedPk
|12889
|6.84
|6.76
|6.77—.01
|JohnJn 3.80
|19836
|129.67
|128.03
|128.83+1.13
|JohnContln 1.04
|7631
|42.84
|41.92
|42.84+.99
|Kennamtl .80
|32170
|32.31
|29.16
|30.08—.63
|Keycorp .74f
|9933
|18.19
|17.96
|18.15+.38
|KindMorg 1
|24100
|20.35
|20.11
|20.29+.27
|Kinrossg
|7625
|4.71
|4.63
|4.64—.02
|LBrands 1.20
|11792
|16.72
|16.10
|16.61+.30
|LVSands 3.08
|7816
|58.40
|57.84
|58.04+.58
|LloydBkg .47a
|13789
|3.16
|3.14
|3.15+.07
|Macys 1.51
|18367
|15.59
|15.21
|15.33+.21
|Mallinckdt
|19360
|2.75
|2.58
|2.58—.08
|MarathnO .20
|14943
|11.41
|11.23
|11.33+.03
|McDerI
|166120
|3.03
|2.50
|2.64+.29
|MorgStan 1.40
|11999
|44.72
|44.08
|44.72+1.06
|Nabors .24
|6976
|1.73
|1.64
|1.71+.06
|NokiaCp .19e
|21039
|5.27
|5.22
|5.24+.04
|OasisPet
|19693
|2.91
|2.71
|2.80—.11
|OcciPet 3.16f
|7335
|40.72
|40.42
|40.55+.10
|Oracle .96
|9460
|55.12
|54.82
|55.02+.47
|ParsleyEn .03p
|9318
|15.54
|15.38
|15.41
|Petrobras
|13526
|14.57
|14.44
|14.57+.04
|Pfizer 1.44
|9939
|36.68
|36.46
|36.50+.04
|Pinterestn
|22360
|26.38
|25.61
|26.18+.87
|PrUCrude
|6766
|15.64
|15.42
|15.62—.33
|ProctGam 2.98
|8112
|118.45
|117.35
|118.29+.82
|PrUShSP
|8135
|29.03
|28.88
|29.00—.23
|Qudian
|7460
|6.57
|6.37
|6.41—.27
|RangeRs .08
|16074
|3.84
|3.63
|3.64—.04
|RegionsFn .62
|11751
|16.09
|15.95
|16.07+.30
|SpdrGold
|15309
|140.76
|140.35
|140.55+.09
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|54048
|299.86
|299.04
|299.27+1.30
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|9256
|54.21
|53.73
|54.06+.84
|SpdrRetl .49e
|9019
|43.53
|43.07
|43.26+.55
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|28399
|20.71
|20.41
|20.55—.01
|Salesforce
|7084
|144.51
|143.00
|144.00—.09
|Schlmbrg 2
|16782
|33.34
|32.22
|33.21+.90
|SibanyeG .14r
|11284
|7.07
|6.89
|6.90—.02
|SlackTcn
|11447
|22.22
|21.87
|22.19+.38
|SnapIncA
|67153
|14.07
|13.73
|13.92+.40
|SwstAirl .72
|10848
|54.31
|53.25
|53.69+.21
|SwstnEngy
|29949
|2.05
|1.95
|1.97—.04
|Sprint
|11516
|6.43
|6.39
|6.41—.02
|Square
|10782
|60.85
|59.86
|60.26—.19
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7115
|92.28
|91.61
|91.66—.10
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|14745
|60.82
|60.68
|60.77+.03
|SPEngy 2.04e
|13905
|57.91
|57.07
|57.81+.78
|SPDRFncl .46e
|67156
|28.48
|28.34
|28.41+.30
|SPInds 1.12e
|15885
|77.51
|77.11
|77.41+.47
|SPTech .78e
|9076
|81.51
|81.13
|81.24+.33
|SPUtil 1.55e
|20982
|63.86
|63.63
|63.68—.14
|TaiwSemi .73e
|7528
|49.54
|49.33
|49.50+.22
|TevaPhrm .73e
|75962
|7.83
|7.50
|7.70+.20
|Transocn
|19254
|4.60
|4.47
|4.57+.03
|TurqHillRs
|9427
|.47
|.46
|.46
|11242
|39.77
|39.31
|39.56+.57
|UBSGrp .69e
|7728
|11.66
|11.60
|11.65+.30
|UberTchn
|10101
|32.28
|31.80
|31.100—.06
|USNGas
|10282
|19.34
|19.15
|19.17—.90
|USOilFd
|27295
|11.12
|11.04
|11.11—.11
|USSteel .20
|32171
|11.13
|10.84
|10.98+.26
|ValeSA .29e
|9872
|11.33
|11.22
|11.31+.16
|VanEGold .06e
|26543
|27.30
|27.01
|27.09—.03
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|12395
|11.48
|11.08
|11.43+.33
|VangEmg 1.10e
|18404
|41.57
|41.44
|41.57+.17
|Vereit .56f
|12451
|9.89
|9.83
|9.89+.04
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|10047
|61.23
|60.77
|60.81—.24
|WPXEngy
|7585
|9.60
|9.26
|9.48—.06
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|32162
|50.50
|50.18
|50.28+.31
|WhitngPet
|7878
|6.65
|6.42
|6.52—.03
|WmsCos 1.52
|7763
|23.07
|22.94
|23.02+.11
|Yamanag .02
|12794
|3.40
|3.35
|3.36—.01
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.