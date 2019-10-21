BC-150-actives-e The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 12893 2.58 2.48 2.54+.08 ASETch 9894 5.05 5.01 5.04+.02 AT&TInc 2.04 34773 38.62 38.38 38.47 AbbVie 4.28 7124 76.94 75.85 76.33—.13 AlcoaCp 6751 21.66 20.92 20.97—.57 Alibaba 24375 173.28 170.87 173.23+4.10 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 13017 8.77 8.72 8.75+.04 Altria 3.36f 13719 45.35 44.51 45.24+.91 Ambev .05e 21359 4.54 4.50 4.54+.02 AEagleOut .55 13202 15.91 15.27 15.73+.61 Annaly 1e 14738 8.85 8.78 8.85+.07 Aphrian 13203 4.72 4.52 4.61—.14 ArcelorM .10p 11554 15.25 15.11 15.18+.59 AuroraC 35750 3.70 3.56 3.56—.12 BB&TCp 1.80f 6638 53.40 53.09 53.21+.54 BPPLC 2.44 13962 38.21 38.04 38.21+.73 BcBilVArg .27e 6943 5.49 5.47 5.48+.10 BcoBrad .06a 7377 8.12 8.06 8.09—.06 BcoSantSA .21e 18327 4.39 4.37 4.38+.08 BkofAm .72f 148336 31.06 30.63 30.99+.64 BkNYMel 1.24f 6919 45.93 45.47 45.69+.35 BarrickGld 2.82e 10328 17.27 17.07 17.16—.03 BlackBerry 7282 5.20 5.10 5.15+.07 Boeing 8.22 48312 333.90 324.40 328.59—15.41 BrMySq 1.64 8656 53.19 52.59 52.59—.45 CBSB .72 7233 37.09 36.35 36.84+.09 CallonPet 14002 3.93 3.83 3.85+.03 CanopyGr 7486 20.46 19.74 20.11—.11 CntryLink 1 11258 12.69 12.44 12.69+.25 ChesEng 61414 1.29 1.27 1.28—.02 CgpVelLCrd 27548 9.72 9.51 9.71—.31 CgpVelICrd 33838 5.89 5.78 5.78+.17 Citigroup 2.04f 23664 71.56 70.52 71.21+1.47 ClevCliffs .24 29868 7.23 7.00 7.15+.23 CocaCola 1.60 16218 54.56 53.96 54.09—.70 Coeur 9614 4.98 4.90 4.94+.07 ConocoPhil 1.68f 6885 54.83 54.08 54.71+.76 Coty .50 36194 11.46 10.70 11.36+1.24 DeltaAir 1.61 7746 54.56 54.10 54.51+.68 DeutschBk .12e 12742 8.16 8.12 8.15+.23 DxGBull 13833 29.10 28.23 28.46—.14 DxGlMBr 7254 16.26 15.60 16.15+.14 DirDGlBr 18764 7.79 7.54 7.73+.05 DxSPOGBl 28919 2.58 2.49 2.53+.02 EnCanag .07 21042 4.08 3.99 4.04—.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 19776 12.87 12.73 12.83+.09 ErosIntl 23134 1.95 1.79 1.85+.09 ExxonMbl 3.48 11915 68.77 67.82 68.64+1.03 FiatChrys 15717 13.58 13.43 13.47+.25 Fitbit 8742 4.04 3.89 4.01+.15 FordM .60a x48562 9.25 9.16 9.20+.06 FrptMcM .20 61467 10.00 9.78 9.98+.40 Gap .97 10711 17.48 17.08 17.23+.35 GenElec .04 58684 9.12 8.98 9.01+.05 GenMotors 1.52 6578 36.72 36.40 36.48+.31 HPInc .64 8013 17.20 16.99 17.20+.35 Hallibrtn .72 60768 19.88 18.10 19.59+1.16 Hanesbds .60 8245 15.69 15.36 15.59+.36 HPEnt .45e 30360 16.15 15.79 16.11+.76 iPtShFut 32984 21.08 20.86 20.97—.27 iShGold 16858 14.29 14.24 14.27+.02 iShBrazil .67e 30883 42.35 42.14 42.33—.09 iShSilver 39580 16.68 16.58 16.63+.22 iShChinaLC .87e 22778 41.71 41.59 41.69+.45 iShEMkts .59e 36496 42.24 42.10 42.23+.25 iShiBoxIG 3.87 7060 126.92 126.80 126.90—.24 iSh20yrT 3.05 18741 138.81 138.50 138.81—.77 iSEafe 1.66e 46850 66.75 66.65 66.67+.40 iShiBxHYB 5.09 23588 87.17 87.12 87.14+.05 iShR2K 1.77e 34886 154.98 154.17 154.47+1.86 iSUSAMinV .87e 9170 64.30 64.03 64.08—.00 Infosys 222962 9.43 8.93 9.34—1.23 IBM 6.48 11612 133.08 131.01 131.33—2.76 Invesco 1.24 9330 16.28 16.07 16.19+.30 iShCorEM .95e 20837 50.74 50.58 50.74+.35 ItauUnHs 13328 8.26 8.19 8.21—.06 JPMUlSh 17305 50.51 50.50 50.51+.01 JPMorgCh 3.20 19585 123.01 121.99 122.91+2.35 JaggedPk 12889 6.84 6.76 6.77—.01 JohnJn 3.80 19836 129.67 128.03 128.83+1.13 JohnContln 1.04 7631 42.84 41.92 42.84+.99 Kennamtl .80 32170 32.31 29.16 30.08—.63 Keycorp .74f 9933 18.19 17.96 18.15+.38 KindMorg 1 24100 20.35 20.11 20.29+.27 Kinrossg 7625 4.71 4.63 4.64—.02 LBrands 1.20 11792 16.72 16.10 16.61+.30 LVSands 3.08 7816 58.40 57.84 58.04+.58 LloydBkg .47a 13789 3.16 3.14 3.15+.07 Macys 1.51 18367 15.59 15.21 15.33+.21 Mallinckdt 19360 2.75 2.58 2.58—.08 MarathnO .20 14943 11.41 11.23 11.33+.03 McDerI 166120 3.03 2.50 2.64+.29 MorgStan 1.40 11999 44.72 44.08 44.72+1.06 Nabors .24 6976 1.73 1.64 1.71+.06 NokiaCp .19e 21039 5.27 5.22 5.24+.04 OasisPet 19693 2.91 2.71 2.80—.11 OcciPet 3.16f 7335 40.72 40.42 40.55+.10 Oracle .96 9460 55.12 54.82 55.02+.47 ParsleyEn .03p 9318 15.54 15.38 15.41 Petrobras 13526 14.57 14.44 14.57+.04 Pfizer 1.44 9939 36.68 36.46 36.50+.04 Pinterestn 22360 26.38 25.61 26.18+.87 PrUCrude 6766 15.64 15.42 15.62—.33 ProctGam 2.98 8112 118.45 117.35 118.29+.82 PrUShSP 8135 29.03 28.88 29.00—.23 Qudian 7460 6.57 6.37 6.41—.27 RangeRs .08 16074 3.84 3.63 3.64—.04 RegionsFn .62 11751 16.09 15.95 16.07+.30 SpdrGold 15309 140.76 140.35 140.55+.09 S&P500ETF 4.13e 54048 299.86 299.04 299.27+1.30 SpdrS&PRB .74e 9256 54.21 53.73 54.06+.84 SpdrRetl .49e 9019 43.53 43.07 43.26+.55 SpdrOGEx .73e 28399 20.71 20.41 20.55—.01 Salesforce 7084 144.51 143.00 144.00—.09 Schlmbrg 2 16782 33.34 32.22 33.21+.90 SibanyeG .14r 11284 7.07 6.89 6.90—.02 SlackTcn 11447 22.22 21.87 22.19+.38 SnapIncA 67153 14.07 13.73 13.92+.40 SwstAirl .72 10848 54.31 53.25 53.69+.21 SwstnEngy 29949 2.05 1.95 1.97—.04 Sprint 11516 6.43 6.39 6.41—.02 Square 10782 60.85 59.86 60.26—.19 SPHlthC 1.01e 7115 92.28 91.61 91.66—.10 SPCnSt 1.28e 14745 60.82 60.68 60.77+.03 SPEngy 2.04e 13905 57.91 57.07 57.81+.78 SPDRFncl .46e 67156 28.48 28.34 28.41+.30 SPInds 1.12e 15885 77.51 77.11 77.41+.47 SPTech .78e 9076 81.51 81.13 81.24+.33 SPUtil 1.55e 20982 63.86 63.63 63.68—.14 TaiwSemi .73e 7528 49.54 49.33 49.50+.22 TevaPhrm .73e 75962 7.83 7.50 7.70+.20 Transocn 19254 4.60 4.47 4.57+.03 TurqHillRs 9427 .47 .46 .46 Twitter 11242 39.77 39.31 39.56+.57 UBSGrp .69e 7728 11.66 11.60 11.65+.30 UberTchn 10101 32.28 31.80 31.100—.06 USNGas 10282 19.34 19.15 19.17—.90 USOilFd 27295 11.12 11.04 11.11—.11 USSteel .20 32171 11.13 10.84 10.98+.26 ValeSA .29e 9872 11.33 11.22 11.31+.16 VanEGold .06e 26543 27.30 27.01 27.09—.03 VEckOilSvc .47e 12395 11.48 11.08 11.43+.33 VangEmg 1.10e 18404 41.57 41.44 41.57+.17 Vereit .56f 12451 9.89 9.83 9.89+.04 VerizonCm 2.46f 10047 61.23 60.77 60.81—.24 WPXEngy 7585 9.60 9.26 9.48—.06 WellsFargo 2.04f 32162 50.50 50.18 50.28+.31 WhitngPet 7878 6.65 6.42 6.52—.03 WmsCos 1.52 7763 23.07 22.94 23.02+.11 Yamanag .02 12794 3.40 3.35 3.36—.01 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 