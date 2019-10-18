BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|68784
|38.09
|37.79
|38.06+.25
|AbbottLab 1.28
|8087
|82.69
|82.28
|82.43+.05
|AbbVie 4.28
|8838
|76.10
|75.21
|76.05+.91
|Alibaba
|13876
|176.23
|174.14
|174.17—2.68
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|11953
|8.73
|8.65
|8.72+.06
|Altria 3.36f
|26109
|44.57
|44.16
|44.32+.04
|Ambev .05e
|12624
|4.55
|4.52
|4.53+.04
|Amcorn
|8804
|9.58
|9.53
|9.57—.03
|AmExp 1.72f
|19663
|119.98
|116.83
|117.37—1.73
|Annaly 1e
|9101
|8.73
|8.66
|8.71+.05
|Apache 1
|20704
|23.60
|22.27
|23.41+1.29
|Aphrian
|9807
|4.95
|4.77
|4.87—.06
|AuroraCn
|31363
|3.91
|3.75
|3.82—.07
|BcoBrad .06a
|x8326
|8.14
|8.08
|8.11+.01
|BcoSantSA .21e
|9725
|4.28
|4.24
|4.25+.01
|BkofAm .72f
|98289
|30.40
|30.10
|30.36+.10
|BkNYMel 1.24f
|8950
|44.76
|44.25
|44.72+.34
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|14111
|17.39
|17.11
|17.16+.07
|BerkHB
|9278
|209.07
|208.20
|208.70+.08
|BostonSci
|14747
|38.44
|38.15
|38.30+.13
|BrMySq 1.64
|14920
|52.74
|52.40
|52.45+.03
|CVSHealth 2
|8851
|66.46
|66.10
|66.37—.13
|CallonPet
|12748
|4.11
|4.03
|4.09
|Caterpillar 4.12
|x9679
|131.85
|129.99
|131.61+.57
|Centenes
|8840
|47.29
|46.26
|46.48—.71
|CntryLink 1
|14502
|12.31
|11.99
|12.31+.27
|ChesEng
|61303
|1.32
|1.29
|1.31—.01
|Chevron 4.76
|11265
|115.58
|114.75
|114.95—.40
|ChinaMble 1.95e
|15983
|42.51
|42.18
|42.36+.22
|CgpVelLCrd
|14610
|10.40
|10.27
|10.40+.24
|CgpVelICrd
|20628
|5.47
|5.40
|5.41—.12
|Citigroup 2.04f
|19399
|69.95
|69.14
|69.87+.27
|CitizFincl 1.44f
|8682
|35.51
|34.85
|34.90—.11
|ClevCliffs .24
|10498
|7.05
|6.95
|7.01
|CocaCola 1.60
|50224
|55.09
|54.45
|54.69+.90
|Corning .80
|8286
|29.39
|29.22
|29.35
|DenburyR
|10481
|1.05
|1.03
|1.04+.01
|DeutschBk .12e
|11959
|7.96
|7.92
|7.93+.03
|DxGBull
|11861
|28.92
|27.96
|28.27—.19
|DxGlMBr
|7353
|16.06
|15.55
|15.94+.20
|DirDGlBr
|25335
|7.86
|7.61
|7.79+.06
|DxSPOGBl
|12632
|2.76
|2.66
|2.73+.03
|Disney 1.76
|14846
|133.16
|131.82
|132.82+.45
|EnCanag .07
|11681
|4.28
|4.22
|4.24+.02
|ErosIntl
|7706
|1.66
|1.59
|1.62—.04
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|25609
|68.07
|67.69
|67.94—.21
|FiatChrys
|18698
|13.33
|13.25
|13.26+.12
|Fitbit
|8139
|4.06
|3.96
|4.03+.05
|FordM .60a
|47927
|9.19
|9.09
|9.19+.08
|FrptMcM .20
|34072
|9.77
|9.47
|9.72+.28
|Gap .97
|43703
|17.12
|16.42
|16.63—.95
|GenElec .04
|70260
|9.10
|8.98
|9.04—.01
|GenMotors 1.52
|8605
|36.33
|36.01
|36.23+.04
|Gildan .54
|56425
|27.24
|23.45
|27.17—8.21
|GoldFLtd .01e
|7386
|5.64
|5.53
|5.55—.04
|HPInc .64
|16597
|16.96
|16.76
|16.91—.05
|Hallibrtn .72
|23842
|19.18
|18.50
|19.17+.66
|Hanesbds .60
|27073
|15.27
|14.47
|15.09—.75
|HarmonyG .05
|7910
|3.20
|3.14
|3.17+.02
|HPEnt .45e
|13023
|15.31
|15.20
|15.26+.05
|HostHotls .85a
|7906
|16.40
|16.26
|16.30—.13
|Huya
|7389
|22.81
|21.85
|22.06—.78
|iPtShFut
|32622
|21.45
|21.07
|21.11—.18
|iShGold
|8923
|14.28
|14.25
|14.26—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|14803
|42.40
|42.19
|42.31+.27
|iShSilver
|17020
|16.42
|16.35
|16.37—.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|12298
|41.59
|41.46
|41.55—.15
|iShEMkts .59e
|51728
|42.22
|42.11
|42.15—.05
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|7565
|139.94
|139.57
|139.62+.04
|iSEafe 1.66e
|15777
|66.29
|66.18
|66.19—.11
|iShR2K 1.77e
|22825
|153.41
|152.75
|153.23—.11
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|8742
|62.24
|62.12
|62.16—.10
|Infosys
|25828
|10.67
|10.60
|10.63+.04
|IBM 6.48
|11352
|134.49
|133.18
|133.24—1.03
|iShCorEM .95e
|11642
|50.67
|50.55
|50.59—.02
|ItauUnHs
|10986
|8.26
|8.18
|8.22—.05
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|22786
|120.96
|119.86
|120.83+.48
|JohnJn 3.80
|41895
|134.39
|131.26
|131.38—4.79
|Keycorp .74f
|14960
|17.68
|17.46
|17.59+.08
|KindMorg 1
|20396
|20.18
|20.04
|20.10+.03
|Kinrossg
|8957
|4.75
|4.66
|4.68—.02
|LBrands 1.20
|41375
|17.40
|16.38
|16.73—1.37
|LloydBkg .47a
|21502
|3.08
|3.06
|3.07
|Macys 1.51
|67395
|15.48
|14.90
|15.22—.56
|Mallinckdt
|22423
|2.70
|2.51
|2.66+.11
|MarathnO .20
|12832
|11.70
|11.53
|11.65+.10
|MarathPt 2.12
|12900
|65.08
|63.78
|64.51+.41
|McDerI
|28183
|2.55
|2.37
|2.45—.04
|Merck 2.20
|16677
|84.39
|83.66
|84.23+.43
|MetLife 1.76
|10953
|46.25
|45.90
|46.21+.31
|MitsuUFJ
|7884
|5.06
|5.03
|5.05—.02
|MobileTele 1.57e
|9946
|8.38
|8.32
|8.33+.10
|MorgStan 1.40
|16891
|43.62
|43.37
|43.56+.12
|NikeB .88
|8538
|95.41
|94.80
|95.25—.31
|NobleEngy .48
|9864
|20.08
|19.56
|19.97+.36
|NokiaCp .19e
|54888
|5.24
|5.20
|5.21—.03
|OcciPet 3.16f
|11440
|41.10
|40.35
|41.01+.68
|Oracle .96
|13992
|55.26
|54.87
|54.91—.16
|PetrbrsA
|7276
|13.46
|13.37
|13.46+.21
|Petrobras
|25556
|14.73
|14.52
|14.72+.29
|Pfizer 1.44
|31339
|36.70
|36.36
|36.69+.23
|PhilipMor 4.68f
|17183
|81.46
|79.95
|81.30+1.45
|ProctGam 2.98
|14730
|117.17
|116.17
|117.01+.38
|Qudian
|7720
|6.91
|6.75
|6.91+.18
|RangeRs .08
|8895
|3.90
|3.75
|3.83+.03
|RegionsFn .62
|11066
|15.64
|15.49
|15.63+.09
|SpdrGold
|10282
|140.71
|140.44
|140.48—.13
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|44845
|299.40
|298.69
|299.25—.03
|SpdrRetl .49e
|9289
|42.94
|42.68
|42.92—.42
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|18709
|21.15
|20.91
|21.10+.15
|Salesforce
|8830
|146.44
|144.15
|144.30—1.87
|Schlmbrg 2
|29917
|33.06
|32.09
|32.96+1.07
|Schwab .68
|10468
|39.79
|39.43
|39.76+.31
|SibanyeG .14r
|10574
|7.06
|6.93
|6.97+.14
|SlackTcn
|37094
|23.60
|22.22
|22.43—1.57
|SnapIncA
|91396
|14.28
|13.86
|13.89+.11
|SwstnEngy
|30745
|2.16
|2.09
|2.13—.02
|Sprint
|23826
|6.47
|6.38
|6.43—.02
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|8357
|92.24
|91.76
|91.99—.11
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|15380
|60.87
|60.51
|60.82+.20
|SPEngy 2.04e
|10741
|57.64
|57.18
|57.56+.23
|SPDRFncl .46e
|58816
|28.12
|27.96
|28.11+.07
|SPInds 1.12e
|7526
|77.60
|77.34
|77.42—.19
|SPUtil 1.55e
|16999
|63.60
|63.30
|63.32—.29
|StateStr 2.08f
|8140
|61.84
|60.52
|60.97+1.27
|Synchrony .88f
|17236
|34.94
|34.13
|34.80+.82
|TJX .92
|9196
|60.67
|60.18
|60.63+.14
|TaiwSemi .73e
|12358
|50.09
|49.65
|49.88+.13
|Tapestry 1.35
|7466
|25.40
|25.03
|25.20—.24
|TevaPhrm .73e
|39243
|7.88
|7.61
|7.78+.01
|Transocn
|13931
|4.75
|4.63
|4.74+.07
|13929
|39.91
|39.56
|39.64+.03
|UberTchn
|7513
|32.66
|32.13
|32.24—.38
|UnionPac 3.88f
|7226
|163.93
|161.18
|161.82—1.86
|USBancrp 1.68f
|9453
|54.96
|54.58
|54.86+.15
|USOilFd
|16673
|11.37
|11.33
|11.37+.09
|USSteel .20
|20657
|10.88
|10.53
|10.79+.16
|UtdhlthGp 4.32
|8406
|245.60
|242.51
|244.15+.48
|ValeSA .29e
|22027
|11.35
|11.24
|11.32+.15
|VanEGold .06e
|43619
|27.24
|26.93
|27.02—.06
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|10628
|11.51
|11.27
|11.49+.25
|VangEmg 1.10e
|11317
|41.63
|41.51
|41.57+.06
|Vereit .56f
|10298
|9.80
|9.74
|9.79+.04
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|29723
|61.10
|60.31
|60.98+.57
|Visa 1
|9897
|178.20
|177.20
|177.46—.48
|WalMart 2.12f
|11013
|120.60
|120.00
|120.18+.34
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|33452
|50.00
|49.32
|49.90+.29
|WhitngPet
|10772
|7.00
|6.71
|6.95+.21
|WmsCos 1.52
|13992
|22.92
|22.73
|22.89+.09
|Yamanag .02
|15154
|3.40
|3.33
|3.35—.02
|—————————
