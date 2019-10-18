Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-e,

BC-150-actives-e,

The Associated Press

October 18, 2019, 10:09 AM

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AT&TInc 2.04 68784 38.09 37.79 38.06+.25
AbbottLab 1.28 8087 82.69 82.28 82.43+.05
AbbVie 4.28 8838 76.10 75.21 76.05+.91
Alibaba 13876 176.23 174.14 174.17—2.68
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 11953 8.73 8.65 8.72+.06
Altria 3.36f 26109 44.57 44.16 44.32+.04
Ambev .05e 12624 4.55 4.52 4.53+.04
Amcorn 8804 9.58 9.53 9.57—.03
AmExp 1.72f
19663 119.98 116.83 117.37—1.73
Annaly 1e 9101 8.73 8.66 8.71+.05
Apache 1 20704 23.60 22.27 23.41+1.29
Aphrian 9807 4.95 4.77 4.87—.06
AuroraCn 31363 3.91 3.75 3.82—.07
BcoBrad .06a x8326 8.14 8.08 8.11+.01
BcoSantSA .21e 9725 4.28 4.24 4.25+.01
BkofAm .72f 98289 30.40 30.10 30.36+.10
BkNYMel 1.24f 8950 44.76 44.25 44.72+.34
BarrickGld 2.82e
14111 17.39 17.11 17.16+.07
BerkHB 9278 209.07 208.20 208.70+.08
BostonSci 14747 38.44 38.15 38.30+.13
BrMySq 1.64 14920 52.74 52.40 52.45+.03
CVSHealth 2 8851 66.46 66.10 66.37—.13
CallonPet 12748 4.11 4.03 4.09
Caterpillar 4.12
x9679 131.85 129.99 131.61+.57
Centenes 8840 47.29 46.26 46.48—.71
CntryLink 1 14502 12.31 11.99 12.31+.27
ChesEng 61303 1.32 1.29 1.31—.01
Chevron 4.76 11265 115.58 114.75 114.95—.40
ChinaMble 1.95e 15983 42.51 42.18 42.36+.22
CgpVelLCrd 14610 10.40 10.27 10.40+.24
CgpVelICrd 20628 5.47 5.40 5.41—.12
Citigroup 2.04f 19399 69.95 69.14 69.87+.27
CitizFincl 1.44f 8682 35.51 34.85 34.90—.11
ClevCliffs .24 10498 7.05 6.95 7.01
CocaCola 1.60 50224 55.09 54.45 54.69+.90
Corning .80 8286 29.39 29.22 29.35
DenburyR 10481 1.05 1.03 1.04+.01
DeutschBk .12e 11959 7.96 7.92 7.93+.03
DxGBull 11861 28.92 27.96 28.27—.19
DxGlMBr 7353 16.06 15.55 15.94+.20
DirDGlBr 25335 7.86 7.61 7.79+.06
DxSPOGBl 12632 2.76 2.66 2.73+.03
Disney 1.76 14846 133.16 131.82 132.82+.45
EnCanag .07 11681 4.28 4.22 4.24+.02
ErosIntl 7706 1.66 1.59 1.62—.04
ExxonMbl 3.48 25609 68.07 67.69 67.94—.21
FiatChrys 18698 13.33 13.25 13.26+.12
Fitbit 8139 4.06 3.96 4.03+.05
FordM .60a 47927 9.19 9.09 9.19+.08
FrptMcM .20 34072 9.77 9.47 9.72+.28
Gap .97 43703 17.12 16.42 16.63—.95
GenElec .04 70260 9.10 8.98 9.04—.01
GenMotors 1.52 8605 36.33 36.01 36.23+.04
Gildan .54 56425 27.24 23.45 27.17—8.21
GoldFLtd .01e 7386 5.64 5.53 5.55—.04
HPInc .64 16597 16.96 16.76 16.91—.05
Hallibrtn .72 23842 19.18 18.50 19.17+.66
Hanesbds .60 27073 15.27 14.47 15.09—.75
HarmonyG .05 7910 3.20 3.14 3.17+.02
HPEnt .45e 13023 15.31 15.20 15.26+.05
HostHotls .85a 7906 16.40 16.26 16.30—.13
Huya 7389 22.81 21.85 22.06—.78
iPtShFut 32622 21.45 21.07 21.11—.18
iShGold 8923 14.28 14.25 14.26—.02
iShBrazil .67e 14803 42.40 42.19 42.31+.27
iShSilver 17020 16.42 16.35 16.37—.03
iShChinaLC .87e 12298 41.59 41.46 41.55—.15
iShEMkts .59e 51728 42.22 42.11 42.15—.05
iSh20yrT 3.05
7565 139.94 139.57 139.62+.04
iSEafe 1.66e 15777 66.29 66.18 66.19—.11
iShR2K 1.77e 22825 153.41 152.75 153.23—.11
iShCorEafe 1.56e 8742 62.24 62.12 62.16—.10
Infosys 25828 10.67 10.60 10.63+.04
IBM 6.48 11352 134.49 133.18 133.24—1.03
iShCorEM .95e 11642 50.67 50.55 50.59—.02
ItauUnHs 10986 8.26 8.18 8.22—.05
JPMorgCh 3.20
22786 120.96 119.86 120.83+.48
JohnJn 3.80 41895 134.39 131.26 131.38—4.79
Keycorp .74f 14960 17.68 17.46 17.59+.08
KindMorg 1 20396 20.18 20.04 20.10+.03
Kinrossg 8957 4.75 4.66 4.68—.02
LBrands 1.20 41375 17.40 16.38 16.73—1.37
LloydBkg .47a 21502 3.08 3.06 3.07
Macys 1.51 67395 15.48 14.90 15.22—.56
Mallinckdt 22423 2.70 2.51 2.66+.11
MarathnO .20 12832 11.70 11.53 11.65+.10
MarathPt 2.12 12900 65.08 63.78 64.51+.41
McDerI 28183 2.55 2.37 2.45—.04
Merck 2.20 16677 84.39 83.66 84.23+.43
MetLife 1.76 10953 46.25 45.90 46.21+.31
MitsuUFJ 7884 5.06 5.03 5.05—.02
MobileTele 1.57e 9946 8.38 8.32 8.33+.10
MorgStan 1.40 16891 43.62 43.37 43.56+.12
NikeB .88 8538 95.41 94.80 95.25—.31
NobleEngy .48 9864 20.08 19.56 19.97+.36
NokiaCp .19e 54888 5.24 5.20 5.21—.03
OcciPet 3.16f 11440 41.10 40.35 41.01+.68
Oracle .96 13992 55.26 54.87 54.91—.16
PetrbrsA 7276 13.46 13.37 13.46+.21
Petrobras 25556 14.73 14.52 14.72+.29
Pfizer 1.44 31339 36.70 36.36 36.69+.23
PhilipMor 4.68f 17183 81.46 79.95 81.30+1.45
ProctGam 2.98
14730 117.17 116.17 117.01+.38
Qudian 7720 6.91 6.75 6.91+.18
RangeRs .08 8895 3.90 3.75 3.83+.03
RegionsFn .62 11066 15.64 15.49 15.63+.09
SpdrGold 10282 140.71 140.44 140.48—.13
S&P500ETF 4.13e
44845 299.40 298.69 299.25—.03
SpdrRetl .49e 9289 42.94 42.68 42.92—.42
SpdrOGEx .73e 18709 21.15 20.91 21.10+.15
Salesforce 8830 146.44 144.15 144.30—1.87
Schlmbrg 2 29917 33.06 32.09 32.96+1.07
Schwab .68 10468 39.79 39.43 39.76+.31
SibanyeG .14r 10574 7.06 6.93 6.97+.14
SlackTcn 37094 23.60 22.22 22.43—1.57
SnapIncA 91396 14.28 13.86 13.89+.11
SwstnEngy 30745 2.16 2.09 2.13—.02
Sprint 23826 6.47 6.38 6.43—.02
SPHlthC 1.01e 8357 92.24 91.76 91.99—.11
SPCnSt 1.28e 15380 60.87 60.51 60.82+.20
SPEngy 2.04e 10741 57.64 57.18 57.56+.23
SPDRFncl .46e 58816 28.12 27.96 28.11+.07
SPInds 1.12e 7526 77.60 77.34 77.42—.19
SPUtil 1.55e 16999 63.60 63.30 63.32—.29
StateStr 2.08f 8140 61.84 60.52 60.97+1.27
Synchrony .88f 17236 34.94 34.13 34.80+.82
TJX .92 9196 60.67 60.18 60.63+.14
TaiwSemi .73e 12358 50.09 49.65 49.88+.13
Tapestry 1.35 7466 25.40 25.03 25.20—.24
TevaPhrm .73e 39243 7.88 7.61 7.78+.01
Transocn 13931 4.75 4.63 4.74+.07
Twitter 13929 39.91 39.56 39.64+.03
UberTchn 7513 32.66 32.13 32.24—.38
UnionPac 3.88f
7226 163.93 161.18 161.82—1.86
USBancrp 1.68f 9453 54.96 54.58 54.86+.15
USOilFd 16673 11.37 11.33 11.37+.09
USSteel .20 20657 10.88 10.53 10.79+.16
UtdhlthGp 4.32
8406 245.60 242.51 244.15+.48
ValeSA .29e 22027 11.35 11.24 11.32+.15
VanEGold .06e 43619 27.24 26.93 27.02—.06
VEckOilSvc .47e
10628 11.51 11.27 11.49+.25
VangEmg 1.10e 11317 41.63 41.51 41.57+.06
Vereit .56f 10298 9.80 9.74 9.79+.04
VerizonCm 2.46f 29723 61.10 60.31 60.98+.57
Visa 1 9897 178.20 177.20 177.46—.48
WalMart 2.12f
11013 120.60 120.00 120.18+.34
WellsFargo 2.04f
33452 50.00 49.32 49.90+.29
WhitngPet 10772 7.00 6.71 6.95+.21
WmsCos 1.52 13992 22.92 22.73 22.89+.09
Yamanag .02 15154 3.40 3.33 3.35—.02
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

