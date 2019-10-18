BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 68784 38.09 37.79 38.06+.25 AbbottLab 1.28 8087 82.69 82.28 82.43+.05 AbbVie 4.28 8838 76.10 75.21 76.05+.91 Alibaba 13876 176.23 174.14 174.17—2.68 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 11953 8.73 8.65 8.72+.06 Altria 3.36f 26109 44.57 44.16 44.32+.04 Ambev .05e 12624 4.55 4.52 4.53+.04 Amcorn 8804 9.58 9.53 9.57—.03 AmExp 1.72f 19663 119.98 116.83 117.37—1.73 Annaly 1e 9101 8.73 8.66 8.71+.05 Apache 1 20704 23.60 22.27 23.41+1.29 Aphrian 9807 4.95 4.77 4.87—.06 AuroraCn 31363 3.91 3.75 3.82—.07 BcoBrad .06a x8326 8.14 8.08 8.11+.01 BcoSantSA .21e 9725 4.28 4.24 4.25+.01 BkofAm .72f 98289 30.40 30.10 30.36+.10 BkNYMel 1.24f 8950 44.76 44.25 44.72+.34 BarrickGld 2.82e 14111 17.39 17.11 17.16+.07 BerkHB 9278 209.07 208.20 208.70+.08 BostonSci 14747 38.44 38.15 38.30+.13 BrMySq 1.64 14920 52.74 52.40 52.45+.03 CVSHealth 2 8851 66.46 66.10 66.37—.13 CallonPet 12748 4.11 4.03 4.09 Caterpillar 4.12 x9679 131.85 129.99 131.61+.57 Centenes 8840 47.29 46.26 46.48—.71 CntryLink 1 14502 12.31 11.99 12.31+.27 ChesEng 61303 1.32 1.29 1.31—.01 Chevron 4.76 11265 115.58 114.75 114.95—.40 ChinaMble 1.95e 15983 42.51 42.18 42.36+.22 CgpVelLCrd 14610 10.40 10.27 10.40+.24 CgpVelICrd 20628 5.47 5.40 5.41—.12 Citigroup 2.04f 19399 69.95 69.14 69.87+.27 CitizFincl 1.44f 8682 35.51 34.85 34.90—.11 ClevCliffs .24 10498 7.05 6.95 7.01 CocaCola 1.60 50224 55.09 54.45 54.69+.90 Corning .80 8286 29.39 29.22 29.35 DenburyR 10481 1.05 1.03 1.04+.01 DeutschBk .12e 11959 7.96 7.92 7.93+.03 DxGBull 11861 28.92 27.96 28.27—.19 DxGlMBr 7353 16.06 15.55 15.94+.20 DirDGlBr 25335 7.86 7.61 7.79+.06 DxSPOGBl 12632 2.76 2.66 2.73+.03 Disney 1.76 14846 133.16 131.82 132.82+.45 EnCanag .07 11681 4.28 4.22 4.24+.02 ErosIntl 7706 1.66 1.59 1.62—.04 ExxonMbl 3.48 25609 68.07 67.69 67.94—.21 FiatChrys 18698 13.33 13.25 13.26+.12 Fitbit 8139 4.06 3.96 4.03+.05 FordM .60a 47927 9.19 9.09 9.19+.08 FrptMcM .20 34072 9.77 9.47 9.72+.28 Gap .97 43703 17.12 16.42 16.63—.95 GenElec .04 70260 9.10 8.98 9.04—.01 GenMotors 1.52 8605 36.33 36.01 36.23+.04 Gildan .54 56425 27.24 23.45 27.17—8.21 GoldFLtd .01e 7386 5.64 5.53 5.55—.04 HPInc .64 16597 16.96 16.76 16.91—.05 Hallibrtn .72 23842 19.18 18.50 19.17+.66 Hanesbds .60 27073 15.27 14.47 15.09—.75 HarmonyG .05 7910 3.20 3.14 3.17+.02 HPEnt .45e 13023 15.31 15.20 15.26+.05 HostHotls .85a 7906 16.40 16.26 16.30—.13 Huya 7389 22.81 21.85 22.06—.78 iPtShFut 32622 21.45 21.07 21.11—.18 iShGold 8923 14.28 14.25 14.26—.02 iShBrazil .67e 14803 42.40 42.19 42.31+.27 iShSilver 17020 16.42 16.35 16.37—.03 iShChinaLC .87e 12298 41.59 41.46 41.55—.15 iShEMkts .59e 51728 42.22 42.11 42.15—.05 iSh20yrT 3.05 7565 139.94 139.57 139.62+.04 iSEafe 1.66e 15777 66.29 66.18 66.19—.11 iShR2K 1.77e 22825 153.41 152.75 153.23—.11 iShCorEafe 1.56e 8742 62.24 62.12 62.16—.10 Infosys 25828 10.67 10.60 10.63+.04 IBM 6.48 11352 134.49 133.18 133.24—1.03 iShCorEM .95e 11642 50.67 50.55 50.59—.02 ItauUnHs 10986 8.26 8.18 8.22—.05 JPMorgCh 3.20 22786 120.96 119.86 120.83+.48 JohnJn 3.80 41895 134.39 131.26 131.38—4.79 Keycorp .74f 14960 17.68 17.46 17.59+.08 KindMorg 1 20396 20.18 20.04 20.10+.03 Kinrossg 8957 4.75 4.66 4.68—.02 LBrands 1.20 41375 17.40 16.38 16.73—1.37 LloydBkg .47a 21502 3.08 3.06 3.07 Macys 1.51 67395 15.48 14.90 15.22—.56 Mallinckdt 22423 2.70 2.51 2.66+.11 MarathnO .20 12832 11.70 11.53 11.65+.10 MarathPt 2.12 12900 65.08 63.78 64.51+.41 McDerI 28183 2.55 2.37 2.45—.04 Merck 2.20 16677 84.39 83.66 84.23+.43 MetLife 1.76 10953 46.25 45.90 46.21+.31 MitsuUFJ 7884 5.06 5.03 5.05—.02 MobileTele 1.57e 9946 8.38 8.32 8.33+.10 MorgStan 1.40 16891 43.62 43.37 43.56+.12 NikeB .88 8538 95.41 94.80 95.25—.31 NobleEngy .48 9864 20.08 19.56 19.97+.36 NokiaCp .19e 54888 5.24 5.20 5.21—.03 OcciPet 3.16f 11440 41.10 40.35 41.01+.68 Oracle .96 13992 55.26 54.87 54.91—.16 PetrbrsA 7276 13.46 13.37 13.46+.21 Petrobras 25556 14.73 14.52 14.72+.29 Pfizer 1.44 31339 36.70 36.36 36.69+.23 PhilipMor 4.68f 17183 81.46 79.95 81.30+1.45 ProctGam 2.98 14730 117.17 116.17 117.01+.38 Qudian 7720 6.91 6.75 6.91+.18 RangeRs .08 8895 3.90 3.75 3.83+.03 RegionsFn .62 11066 15.64 15.49 15.63+.09 SpdrGold 10282 140.71 140.44 140.48—.13 S&P500ETF 4.13e 44845 299.40 298.69 299.25—.03 SpdrRetl .49e 9289 42.94 42.68 42.92—.42 SpdrOGEx .73e 18709 21.15 20.91 21.10+.15 Salesforce 8830 146.44 144.15 144.30—1.87 Schlmbrg 2 29917 33.06 32.09 32.96+1.07 Schwab .68 10468 39.79 39.43 39.76+.31 SibanyeG .14r 10574 7.06 6.93 6.97+.14 SlackTcn 37094 23.60 22.22 22.43—1.57 SnapIncA 91396 14.28 13.86 13.89+.11 SwstnEngy 30745 2.16 2.09 2.13—.02 Sprint 23826 6.47 6.38 6.43—.02 SPHlthC 1.01e 8357 92.24 91.76 91.99—.11 SPCnSt 1.28e 15380 60.87 60.51 60.82+.20 SPEngy 2.04e 10741 57.64 57.18 57.56+.23 SPDRFncl .46e 58816 28.12 27.96 28.11+.07 SPInds 1.12e 7526 77.60 77.34 77.42—.19 SPUtil 1.55e 16999 63.60 63.30 63.32—.29 StateStr 2.08f 8140 61.84 60.52 60.97+1.27 Synchrony .88f 17236 34.94 34.13 34.80+.82 TJX .92 9196 60.67 60.18 60.63+.14 TaiwSemi .73e 12358 50.09 49.65 49.88+.13 Tapestry 1.35 7466 25.40 25.03 25.20—.24 TevaPhrm .73e 39243 7.88 7.61 7.78+.01 Transocn 13931 4.75 4.63 4.74+.07 Twitter 13929 39.91 39.56 39.64+.03 UberTchn 7513 32.66 32.13 32.24—.38 UnionPac 3.88f 7226 163.93 161.18 161.82—1.86 USBancrp 1.68f 9453 54.96 54.58 54.86+.15 USOilFd 16673 11.37 11.33 11.37+.09 USSteel .20 20657 10.88 10.53 10.79+.16 UtdhlthGp 4.32 8406 245.60 242.51 244.15+.48 ValeSA .29e 22027 11.35 11.24 11.32+.15 VanEGold .06e 43619 27.24 26.93 27.02—.06 VEckOilSvc .47e 10628 11.51 11.27 11.49+.25 VangEmg 1.10e 11317 41.63 41.51 41.57+.06 Vereit .56f 10298 9.80 9.74 9.79+.04 VerizonCm 2.46f 29723 61.10 60.31 60.98+.57 Visa 1 9897 178.20 177.20 177.46—.48 WalMart 2.12f 11013 120.60 120.00 120.18+.34 WellsFargo 2.04f 33452 50.00 49.32 49.90+.29 WhitngPet 10772 7.00 6.71 6.95+.21 WmsCos 1.52 13992 22.92 22.73 22.89+.09 Yamanag .02 15154 3.40 