BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 14991 2.53 2.47 2.50 AMCEnt .80 5968 9.25 8.85 8.92—.30 AT&TInc 2.04 15855 37.64 37.50 37.63+.05 Aecom 12353 40.25 39.00 39.23+2.07 AlamosGld .02 8683 5.66 5.35 5.37—.32 AlcoaCp 8072 19.13 18.78 18.98—.30 Alibaba 23318 173.34 170.93 171.75—1.19 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 13650 8.80 8.70 8.71—.12 Altria 3.36f 5906 42.76 42.43 42.66+.09 Ambev .05e 14515 4.55 4.51 4.55—.01 AEagleOut .55 5663 15.01 14.51 14.53—.51 AnglogldA 6035 20.23 19.99 20.12+.54 Annaly 1e 7089 8.70 8.63 8.64—.08 AnteroRes 1 10920 2.71 2.50 2.54—.20 Aphrian 9052 4.75 4.47 4.47—.24 ArcelorM .10p 6055 14.36 14.13 14.35—.41 AstraZen 1.37e 8029 44.15 43.94 44.14+.56 AuroraCn 43818 3.68 3.42 3.44—.24 BcoBrad .06a 8592 8.29 8.23 8.26—.01 BcoSantSA .21e 9982 4.08 4.05 4.08—.02 BkofAm .72f 55881 29.07 28.73 29.02+.11 Barclay .15e 9433 7.95 7.86 7.93—.08 BarrickGld 2.82e 18048 17.29 17.00 17.17+.17 Blackstone 2.07e 6759 47.07 46.42 46.45—.66 BoxInc 8622 16.95 16.18 16.56—.19 CallonPet 17727 4.07 3.88 3.91—.21 CanopyGr 20471 19.46 18.27 18.33—1.10 ChesEng 77641 1.36 1.30 1.31—.08 CgpVelLCrd 36717 9.88 9.56 9.70—.88 CgpVelICrd 42349 5.87 5.70 5.80+.45 Citigroup 2.04f 13091 69.98 69.46 69.87—.23 ClevCliffs .24 17379 7.51 7.27 7.37—.26 CocaCola 1.60 8404 53.68 53.35 53.61+.31 Coeur 13988 4.81 4.63 4.71—.07 DHTHldgs .20f 5994 7.76 7.45 7.68+.21 DeltaAir 1.61 10489 52.67 51.97 52.61—.34 DenburyR 13614 1.10 1.06 1.09—.04 DBXHvChiA .29e 10927 28.38 28.28 28.37+.21 DevonE .36f 8060 20.89 20.42 20.49—.77 DiamOffsh .50 7373 5.53 5.41 5.49—.15 DxNGBllrs 5567 6.90 6.36 6.41—.68 DxGBull 19420 28.95 28.21 28.59+.24 DirSPBear 7880 17.31 17.19 17.21+.03 DirDGlBr 15918 7.92 7.71 7.81—.07 DxSPOGBl 37086 2.69 2.55 2.58—.24 Dir30TrBul 6281 29.65 29.38 29.40+.38 EnCanag .07 11713 4.39 4.25 4.29—.14 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 9843 12.54 12.34 12.39—.18 ErosIntl 5749 1.38 1.30 1.31—.06 Euronav 2.41e 8895 11.41 11.21 11.39+.06 FiatChrys 7800 13.23 13.13 13.13+.13 FordM .60a 24394 8.84 8.76 8.80+.02 FrptMcM .20 48563 9.26 9.14 9.20—.35 Gap .97 15311 17.08 16.54 16.67—.49 GenElec .04 51606 8.85 8.64 8.66—.14 GenMotors 1.52 10131 35.47 35.33 35.35—.23 Gerdau .02e 10829 3.15 3.12 3.14—.08 GoldFLtd .01e 6429 5.61 5.51 5.57+.08 HPInc .64 10626 16.55 16.29 16.51+.27 HSBC 2e 17495 38.21 38.06 38.21+.01 Hallibrtn .72 10763 18.66 18.26 18.31—.64 HPEnt .45e 13737 14.82 14.59 14.80+.45 HostHotls .85a 7742 16.62 16.24 16.28—.39 iPtShFut 43023 23.11 22.73 22.79—.23 iShGold 18092 14.29 14.24 14.26+.05 iShBrazil .67e 10400 42.11 41.92 42.03—.20 iShSilver 26111 16.55 16.40 16.47+.10 iShChinaLC .87e 16932 41.37 41.28 41.36+.03 iShEMkts .59e 39678 41.72 41.62 41.71—.03 iShCorUSTr .33 5699 26.27 26.21 26.23+.02 iSh20yrT 3.05 16145 141.48 141.08 141.11+.67 iSEafe 1.66e 12370 65.36 65.20 65.35—.20 iShR2K 1.77e 20573 150.08 149.23 149.32—.90 Infosys 46737 10.95 10.72 10.77—.21 Interpublic .94 8534 20.22 19.92 20.22+.14 Invitae 5899 17.95 17.07 17.15—.84 iShCorEM .95e 10562 50.06 49.97 50.04+.01 ItauUnHs 8193 8.27 8.21 8.27+.01 JPMorgCh 3.20 11380 116.45 115.66 116.24+.10 JaggedPk 26076 6.79 6.35 6.45—.38 Keycorp .74f 6458 17.44 17.26 17.44+.04 KindMorg 1 8056 20.16 20.03 20.08—.15 Kinrossg 9052 4.71 4.59 4.69+.09 LloydBkg .47a 15053 2.87 2.83 2.87—.07 Macys 1.51 18123 15.72 15.27 15.27—.45 Mallinckdt 8515 2.29 2.19 2.21—.10 MarathnO .20 14152 11.68 11.47 11.50—.25 McDerI 19793 2.17 2.06 2.16+.12 MorgStan 1.40f 6310 41.98 41.68 41.96+.03 Nabors .24 15130 1.75 1.64 1.64—.14 NikeB .88 6257 94.78 94.05 94.75+.87 NokiaCp .19e 53087 5.03 4.99 4.99—.03 NordicAm .11e 14470 4.35 4.10 4.32+.19 OasisPet 8817 3.18 3.03 3.05—.20 OcciPet 3.16f 13288 41.07 40.28 40.37—.75 Oracle .96 7262 57.21 56.80 57.04+.15 PG&ECp 2.12f 19973 8.11 7.60 7.65—.37 PPLCorp 1.65 24952 32.41 31.62 32.31+.88 ParsleyEn .03p 70337 15.47 14.52 14.81—2.16 PetrbrsA 6713 13.13 13.02 13.07—.24 Petrobras 8659 14.27 14.13 14.17—.23 Pfizer 1.44 7267 36.23 35.98 36.11 Pinterestn 7309 26.69 25.83 26.18—.71 PrUCrude 7920 15.81 15.48 15.61—.85 ProShSP 5832 26.25 26.19 26.20+.02 PrUShSP 20350 29.70 29.57 29.60+.04 RangeRs .08 10615 3.60 3.38 3.42—.17 SMEnergy .10 6006 8.16 7.58 7.69—.57 SpdrGold 8841 140.82 140.34 140.53+.50 S&P500ETF 4.13e 57233 296.30 295.57 296.14—.14 SpdrRetl .49e 8048 42.43 41.83 41.88—.59 SpdrOGEx .73e 36744 20.99 20.61 20.69—.57 Schlmbrg 2 11604 32.24 31.76 31.80—.68 Schwab .68 8644 37.55 37.03 37.52+.24 SlackTcn 18475 25.35 24.81 25.06—.93 SnapIncA 40851 14.22 13.64 13.74—.42 SwstnEngy 15452 1.97 1.91 1.95 Sprint 11278 6.42 6.34 6.37—.06 SPCnSt 1.28e 9882 60.92 60.78 60.85+.01 SPEngy 2.04e 11650 57.65 57.36 57.45—.44 SPDRFncl .46e 30027 27.67 27.53 27.65 SPInds 1.12e 13306 76.72 76.41 76.69—.11 SPTech .78e 5552 81.78 81.49 81.69+.12 SpdrRESel 5865 39.44 39.11 39.18—.05 SPUtil 1.55e 9749 64.13 63.84 63.91—.01 TaiwSemi .73e 14863 49.78 49.30 49.77+.35 Tapestry 1.35 7889 25.35 24.48 24.48—1.50 TeekayTnk .21 25739 2.19 2.00 2.17+.20 TevaPhrm .73e 14850 6.90 6.71 6.77—.14 TotalSA 2.71e 10874 50.44 50.26 50.43—.56 Transocn 26297 4.48 4.37 4.43—.15 Twitter 8135 40.47 39.71 39.80—.56 UberTchn 8575 30.25 29.82 30.10—.03 USNGas 8564 19.66 19.41 19.50+.47 USOilFd 52691 11.18 11.06 11.11—.31 USSteel .20 18169 11.33 11.00 11.28—.06 Valaris 7064 5.22 5.01 5.11—.22 ValeSA .29e 34974 11.62 11.49 11.50—.31 VanEGold .06e 30225 27.19 26.94 27.07+.10 VEckOilSvc .47e 6617 11.33 11.17 11.20—.32 VanEJrGld 8043 37.20 36.83 36.99—.08 VangEmg 1.10e 12864 41.14 41.05 41.11+.03 Vereit .56f 10421 9.79 9.65 9.67—.10 VerizonCm 2.46f 8536 59.98 59.71 59.78—.16 WPXEngy 7147 10.12 9.82 9.87—.46 WellsFargo 2.04f 16014 49.29 48.98 49.21 WstnUnion .80 5799 23.80 23.70 23.71—.03 WhitngPet 14621 7.23 6.85 6.94—.49 WmsCos 1.52 6557 23.06 22.79 22.84—.25 Yamanag .02 13108 3.32 3.27 3.27 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 