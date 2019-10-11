BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|31324
|2.47
|2.33
|2.44+.15
|AT&TInc 2.04
|39775
|37.73
|37.56
|37.66+.24
|AbbVie 4.28
|x9286
|74.15
|73.65
|74.01+.63
|AlcoaCp
|9327
|19.33
|18.97
|19.21+.52
|AlgonPw .56
|19346
|13.85
|13.70
|13.71—.17
|Alibaba
|45393
|173.66
|169.57
|173.09+7.02
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|14107
|8.86
|8.79
|8.82+.01
|Altria 3.36f
|10891
|43.12
|42.41
|42.93—.05
|Ambev .05e
|10892
|4.54
|4.49
|4.54+.07
|AEagleOut .55
|11296
|15.16
|14.71
|15.10+.66
|Annaly 1e
|13419
|8.73
|8.67
|8.72+.03
|AnteroRes 1
|9517
|2.61
|2.48
|2.52+.05
|Aphrian
|16657
|4.88
|4.64
|4.78+.16
|AstraZen 1.37e
|10539
|44.08
|43.67
|44.06+.46
|AuroraCn
|42088
|3.87
|3.71
|3.81+.09
|BPPLC 2.44
|11708
|37.55
|37.43
|37.43+.27
|BcoBrad .06a
|11943
|8.30
|8.23
|8.29+.17
|BcoSantSA .21e
|22657
|4.12
|4.08
|4.11+.16
|BkofAm .72f
|104638
|29.28
|28.98
|29.16+.71
|Barclay .15e
|36862
|8.04
|7.96
|8.03+.62
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|27025
|17.74
|17.32
|17.35—.57
|BlackBerry
|10554
|5.25
|5.14
|5.21+.15
|BrMySq 1.64
|23354
|51.48
|51.22
|51.46+.68
|CallonPet
|12414
|4.15
|4.04
|4.10+.09
|CanopyGr
|20513
|20.75
|19.75
|20.54+.12
|Carnival 2
|12052
|42.27
|41.82
|42.26+1.31
|Caterpillar 4.12
|10613
|127.72
|125.40
|127.66+4.97
|Cemex .29t
|12440
|4.08
|3.96
|4.06+.15
|CntryLink 1
|9762
|11.92
|11.74
|11.76+.13
|ChesEng
|106004
|1.35
|1.31
|1.34+.05
|CgpVelLCrd
|35658
|10.35
|10.13
|10.20+.20
|CgpVelICrd
|36414
|5.62
|5.49
|5.58—.12
|Citigroup 2.04f
|22686
|70.65
|69.99
|70.61+1.99
|ClevCliffs .24
|17981
|7.51
|7.39
|7.51+.22
|CocaCola 1.60
|9297
|53.70
|53.43
|53.51—.15
|Coeur
|13908
|5.14
|4.90
|4.95—.31
|DeltaAir 1.61
|15609
|53.77
|52.79
|52.83—.27
|DenburyR
|16443
|1.14
|1.10
|1.10+.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|11691
|7.46
|7.41
|7.44+.31
|DxSCBearrs
|11183
|48.33
|47.07
|47.38—2.94
|DxGBull
|23752
|30.77
|29.45
|29.49—2.56
|DxGlMBr
|12163
|16.04
|15.35
|15.89+1.03
|DirSPBear
|20171
|17.19
|16.92
|16.99—.71
|DirDGlBr
|51619
|7.64
|7.34
|7.63+.56
|DxSPOGBl
|36899
|2.84
|2.74
|2.78+.14
|DrxSCBull .41e
|11807
|54.85
|53.56
|54.54+3.01
|DrxSPBull
|10646
|52.47
|51.70
|52.28+2.07
|Disney 1.76
|9646
|130.65
|129.84
|130.16+.82
|EnCanag .07
|19422
|4.42
|4.34
|4.38+.10
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|10763
|12.63
|12.45
|12.61+.19
|Euronav 2.41e
|19468
|11.54
|11.28
|11.37+.77
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|9636
|69.22
|68.89
|69.12+.87
|FordM .60a
|50154
|8.80
|8.73
|8.78+.16
|FrptMcM .20
|x75221
|9.40
|9.13
|9.39+.48
|Frontlne .60e
|9666
|11.90
|11.71
|11.80+.61
|GenElec .04
|74278
|8.77
|8.58
|8.74+.29
|GenMotors 1.52
|19745
|35.49
|35.21
|35.30+.64
|Gerdau .02e
|9909
|3.21
|3.16
|3.21+.12
|GoldFLtd .01e
|12989
|5.72
|5.55
|5.58—.15
|HPInc .64
|25962
|16.42
|16.27
|16.42+.39
|HSBC 2e
|16360
|38.55
|38.36
|38.44+1.54
|Hallibrtn .72
|10212
|18.84
|18.60
|18.80+.37
|ING .14e
|24823
|10.77
|10.69
|10.76+.32
|iPtShFut
|94522
|23.70
|23.29
|23.33—1.10
|iShGold
|43774
|14.21
|14.15
|14.18—.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|35954
|42.16
|41.70
|42.08+.91
|iShHK .61e
|15135
|22.96
|22.85
|22.94+.57
|iShSilver
|54879
|16.42
|16.31
|16.35—.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|68936
|41.60
|41.46
|41.55+.80
|iShEMkts .59e
|100706
|41.86
|41.69
|41.84+.77
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|21057
|141.10
|140.53
|140.69—1.51
|iSEafe 1.66e
|46440
|65.58
|65.37
|65.55+1.15
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|11691
|86.72
|86.64
|86.69+.28
|iShR2K 1.77e
|51274
|150.97
|149.75
|150.68+2.96
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|19341
|64.25
|63.97
|64.04+.34
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|18778
|61.55
|61.29
|61.52+1.09
|Infosys
|49064
|11.31
|11.02
|11.02—.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|15076
|50.21
|50.02
|50.18+.89
|ItauUnHs
|15968
|8.25
|8.14
|8.24+.17
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|19660
|116.68
|115.87
|116.51+2.30
|JohnJn 3.80
|10027
|131.97
|130.82
|131.97+2.91
|Keycorp .74f
|16683
|17.64
|17.47
|17.55+.36
|Kinrossg
|11350
|4.75
|4.62
|4.64—.11
|Kroger .56f
|13656
|24.41
|24.01
|24.18+.34
|LVSands 3.08
|10935
|57.05
|55.75
|57.02+2.23
|LloydBkg .47a
|51968
|2.96
|2.93
|2.96+.35
|Macys 1.51
|22448
|15.83
|15.45
|15.79+.49
|Mallinckdt
|9180
|2.30
|2.21
|2.28+.01
|MarathnO .20
|13679
|11.74
|11.53
|11.69+.29
|McDerI
|51373
|2.19
|1.98
|2.15+.20
|MorgStan 1.40f
|15207
|42.38
|42.00
|42.33+1.28
|Nabors .24
|23064
|1.74
|1.65
|1.74+.12
|NewmtM .56
|10016
|38.66
|37.97
|38.02—.93
|NokiaCp .19e
|57135
|5.12
|5.09
|5.10+.16
|NordicAm .11e
|22215
|4.24
|4.05
|4.13+.29
|OasisPet
|9953
|3.19
|3.10
|3.13+.05
|Oracle .96
|25054
|56.79
|55.71
|56.61+1.12
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|38493
|8.40
|7.88
|8.32+.53
|Petrobras
|13628
|14.36
|14.28
|14.35+.26
|Pfizer 1.44
|21162
|36.43
|36.11
|36.42+.63
|PUltSP500
|10994
|55.42
|54.63
|55.21+2.22
|ProVixST
|9226
|19.47
|19.12
|19.19—.93
|ProShSP
|15230
|26.19
|26.06
|26.09—.36
|PrUShSP
|18397
|29.57
|29.27
|29.35—.83
|RangeRs .08
|11332
|3.63
|3.50
|3.52+.10
|RegionsFn .62
|13174
|15.55
|15.43
|15.53+.42
|RBScotlnd
|24419
|5.78
|5.68
|5.71+.77
|SpdrGold
|13897
|140.07
|139.47
|139.68—1.13
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|105295
|297.44
|296.25
|297.33+4.09
|SpdrRetl .49e
|23365
|42.67
|42.09
|42.54+.98
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|33689
|21.35
|21.09
|21.19+.44
|Schlmbrg 2
|18989
|32.01
|31.27
|31.96+.89
|Schwab .68
|11525
|37.15
|36.82
|37.14+1.00
|SlackTcn
|22241
|25.23
|24.35
|24.100+1.18
|SnapIncA
|33638
|14.35
|14.10
|14.33+.25
|SwstnEngy
|38863
|1.99
|1.86
|1.88+.03
|Square
|18642
|63.38
|62.43
|63.25+1.22
|SPMatls .98e
|19893
|57.39
|56.86
|57.37+1.11
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|16078
|90.84
|89.100
|90.66+1.46
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|30087
|61.16
|60.72
|60.83—.07
|SPEngy 2.04e
|30702
|57.100
|57.61
|57.91+.79
|SPDRFncl .46e
|99370
|27.86
|27.72
|27.84+.53
|SPInds 1.12e
|27400
|76.96
|76.18
|76.85+1.47
|SPTech .78e
|16873
|81.92
|81.35
|81.88+1.42
|SPUtil 1.55e
|31058
|64.13
|63.83
|63.88—.28
|TailorBr .72
|9470
|4.22
|3.95
|4.11+.28
|TaiwSemi .73e
|11599
|49.64
|49.38
|49.49+.56
|TeckResg .19e
|14184
|16.92
|16.31
|16.92+1.06
|TeekayTnk .21
|25214
|2.08
|1.96
|2.05+.19
|TevaPhrm .73e
|17542
|6.90
|6.70
|6.89+.15
|Transocn
|36792
|4.51
|4.30
|4.48+.26
|12629
|40.38
|39.81
|40.24+.70
|UberTchn
|16913
|29.67
|28.94
|29.61+.74
|USOilFd
|40731
|11.34
|11.24
|11.28+.09
|USSteel .20
|50860
|10.82
|10.32
|10.78+.64
|ValeSA .29e
|24862
|11.79
|11.67
|11.76+.34
|VanEGold .06e
|64752
|27.70
|27.31
|27.33—.72
|VnEkRus .01e
|10774
|23.01
|22.89
|22.94+.13
|VnEkSemi .58e
|10097
|122.84
|121.92
|122.71+3.01
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|11169
|11.33
|11.14
|11.33+.30
|VanEJrGld
|10081
|37.92
|37.33
|37.46—.85
|VangEmg 1.10e
|13234
|41.23
|41.09
|41.21+.67
|Vereit .56f
|15894
|9.78
|9.71
|9.73—.02
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|15440
|60.38
|59.89
|60.23+.40
|Visa 1
|12893
|178.79
|176.87
|178.76+3.88
|WalMart 2.12f
|11050
|120.08
|118.72
|119.87+.26
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|27110
|49.76
|49.35
|49.70+1.05
|WhitngPet
|9491
|7.16
|6.95
|7.09+.23
|WmsCos 1.52
|10085
|23.13
|22.94
|23.05+.31
|Yamanag .02
|16271
|3.38
|3.31
|3.32—.10
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.