BC-150-actives-e,

The Associated Press

October 11, 2019, 10:09 AM

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 31324 2.47 2.33 2.44+.15
AT&TInc 2.04 39775 37.73 37.56 37.66+.24
AbbVie 4.28 x9286 74.15 73.65 74.01+.63
AlcoaCp 9327 19.33 18.97 19.21+.52
AlgonPw .56 19346 13.85 13.70 13.71—.17
Alibaba 45393 173.66 169.57 173.09+7.02
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 14107 8.86 8.79 8.82+.01
Altria 3.36f 10891 43.12 42.41 42.93—.05
Ambev .05e 10892 4.54 4.49 4.54+.07
AEagleOut .55 11296 15.16 14.71 15.10+.66
Annaly 1e 13419 8.73 8.67 8.72+.03
AnteroRes 1 9517 2.61 2.48 2.52+.05
Aphrian 16657 4.88 4.64 4.78+.16
AstraZen 1.37e
10539 44.08 43.67 44.06+.46
AuroraCn 42088 3.87 3.71 3.81+.09
BPPLC 2.44 11708 37.55 37.43 37.43+.27
BcoBrad .06a 11943 8.30 8.23 8.29+.17
BcoSantSA .21e 22657 4.12 4.08 4.11+.16
BkofAm .72f 104638 29.28 28.98 29.16+.71
Barclay .15e 36862 8.04 7.96 8.03+.62
BarrickGld 2.82e
27025 17.74 17.32 17.35—.57
BlackBerry 10554 5.25 5.14 5.21+.15
BrMySq 1.64 23354 51.48 51.22 51.46+.68
CallonPet 12414 4.15 4.04 4.10+.09
CanopyGr 20513 20.75 19.75 20.54+.12
Carnival 2 12052 42.27 41.82 42.26+1.31
Caterpillar 4.12
10613 127.72 125.40 127.66+4.97
Cemex .29t 12440 4.08 3.96 4.06+.15
CntryLink 1 9762 11.92 11.74 11.76+.13
ChesEng 106004 1.35 1.31 1.34+.05
CgpVelLCrd 35658 10.35 10.13 10.20+.20
CgpVelICrd 36414 5.62 5.49 5.58—.12
Citigroup 2.04f 22686 70.65 69.99 70.61+1.99
ClevCliffs .24 17981 7.51 7.39 7.51+.22
CocaCola 1.60 9297 53.70 53.43 53.51—.15
Coeur 13908 5.14 4.90 4.95—.31
DeltaAir 1.61 15609 53.77 52.79 52.83—.27
DenburyR 16443 1.14 1.10 1.10+.02
DeutschBk .12e 11691 7.46 7.41 7.44+.31
DxSCBearrs 11183 48.33 47.07 47.38—2.94
DxGBull 23752 30.77 29.45 29.49—2.56
DxGlMBr 12163 16.04 15.35 15.89+1.03
DirSPBear 20171 17.19 16.92 16.99—.71
DirDGlBr 51619 7.64 7.34 7.63+.56
DxSPOGBl 36899 2.84 2.74 2.78+.14
DrxSCBull .41e
11807 54.85 53.56 54.54+3.01
DrxSPBull 10646 52.47 51.70 52.28+2.07
Disney 1.76 9646 130.65 129.84 130.16+.82
EnCanag .07 19422 4.42 4.34 4.38+.10
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 10763 12.63 12.45 12.61+.19
Euronav 2.41e 19468 11.54 11.28 11.37+.77
ExxonMbl 3.48 9636 69.22 68.89 69.12+.87
FordM .60a 50154 8.80 8.73 8.78+.16
FrptMcM .20 x75221 9.40 9.13 9.39+.48
Frontlne .60e 9666 11.90 11.71 11.80+.61
GenElec .04 74278 8.77 8.58 8.74+.29
GenMotors 1.52 19745 35.49 35.21 35.30+.64
Gerdau .02e 9909 3.21 3.16 3.21+.12
GoldFLtd .01e 12989 5.72 5.55 5.58—.15
HPInc .64 25962 16.42 16.27 16.42+.39
HSBC 2e 16360 38.55 38.36 38.44+1.54
Hallibrtn .72 10212 18.84 18.60 18.80+.37
ING .14e 24823 10.77 10.69 10.76+.32
iPtShFut 94522 23.70 23.29 23.33—1.10
iShGold 43774 14.21 14.15 14.18—.12
iShBrazil .67e 35954 42.16 41.70 42.08+.91
iShHK .61e 15135 22.96 22.85 22.94+.57
iShSilver 54879 16.42 16.31 16.35—.02
iShChinaLC .87e 68936 41.60 41.46 41.55+.80
iShEMkts .59e 100706 41.86 41.69 41.84+.77
iSh20yrT 3.05
21057 141.10 140.53 140.69—1.51
iSEafe 1.66e 46440 65.58 65.37 65.55+1.15
iShiBxHYB 5.09 11691 86.72 86.64 86.69+.28
iShR2K 1.77e
51274 150.97 149.75 150.68+2.96
iSUSAMinV .87e 19341 64.25 63.97 64.04+.34
iShCorEafe 1.56e
18778 61.55 61.29 61.52+1.09
Infosys 49064 11.31 11.02 11.02—.16
iShCorEM .95e 15076 50.21 50.02 50.18+.89
ItauUnHs 15968 8.25 8.14 8.24+.17
JPMorgCh 3.20
19660 116.68 115.87 116.51+2.30
JohnJn 3.80 10027 131.97 130.82 131.97+2.91
Keycorp .74f 16683 17.64 17.47 17.55+.36
Kinrossg 11350 4.75 4.62 4.64—.11
Kroger .56f 13656 24.41 24.01 24.18+.34
LVSands 3.08 10935 57.05 55.75 57.02+2.23
LloydBkg .47a 51968 2.96 2.93 2.96+.35
Macys 1.51 22448 15.83 15.45 15.79+.49
Mallinckdt 9180 2.30 2.21 2.28+.01
MarathnO .20 13679 11.74 11.53 11.69+.29
McDerI 51373 2.19 1.98 2.15+.20
MorgStan 1.40f 15207 42.38 42.00 42.33+1.28
Nabors .24 23064 1.74 1.65 1.74+.12
NewmtM .56 10016 38.66 37.97 38.02—.93
NokiaCp .19e 57135 5.12 5.09 5.10+.16
NordicAm .11e 22215 4.24 4.05 4.13+.29
OasisPet 9953 3.19 3.10 3.13+.05
Oracle .96 25054 56.79 55.71 56.61+1.12
PG&ECp 2.12f 38493 8.40 7.88 8.32+.53
Petrobras 13628 14.36 14.28 14.35+.26
Pfizer 1.44 21162 36.43 36.11 36.42+.63
PUltSP500 10994 55.42 54.63 55.21+2.22
ProVixST 9226 19.47 19.12 19.19—.93
ProShSP 15230 26.19 26.06 26.09—.36
PrUShSP 18397 29.57 29.27 29.35—.83
RangeRs .08 11332 3.63 3.50 3.52+.10
RegionsFn .62 13174 15.55 15.43 15.53+.42
RBScotlnd 24419 5.78 5.68 5.71+.77
SpdrGold 13897 140.07 139.47 139.68—1.13
S&P500ETF 4.13e
105295 297.44 296.25 297.33+4.09
SpdrRetl .49e 23365 42.67 42.09 42.54+.98
SpdrOGEx .73e 33689 21.35 21.09 21.19+.44
Schlmbrg 2 18989 32.01 31.27 31.96+.89
Schwab .68 11525 37.15 36.82 37.14+1.00
SlackTcn 22241 25.23 24.35 24.100+1.18
SnapIncA 33638 14.35 14.10 14.33+.25
SwstnEngy 38863 1.99 1.86 1.88+.03
Square 18642 63.38 62.43 63.25+1.22
SPMatls .98e 19893 57.39 56.86 57.37+1.11
SPHlthC 1.01e
16078 90.84 89.100 90.66+1.46
SPCnSt 1.28e 30087 61.16 60.72 60.83—.07
SPEngy 2.04e 30702 57.100 57.61 57.91+.79
SPDRFncl .46e 99370 27.86 27.72 27.84+.53
SPInds 1.12e 27400 76.96 76.18 76.85+1.47
SPTech .78e 16873 81.92 81.35 81.88+1.42
SPUtil 1.55e 31058 64.13 63.83 63.88—.28
TailorBr .72 9470 4.22 3.95 4.11+.28
TaiwSemi .73e 11599 49.64 49.38 49.49+.56
TeckResg .19e 14184 16.92 16.31 16.92+1.06
TeekayTnk .21 25214 2.08 1.96 2.05+.19
TevaPhrm .73e 17542 6.90 6.70 6.89+.15
Transocn 36792 4.51 4.30 4.48+.26
Twitter 12629 40.38 39.81 40.24+.70
UberTchn 16913 29.67 28.94 29.61+.74
USOilFd 40731 11.34 11.24 11.28+.09
USSteel .20 50860 10.82 10.32 10.78+.64
ValeSA .29e 24862 11.79 11.67 11.76+.34
VanEGold .06e 64752 27.70 27.31 27.33—.72
VnEkRus .01e 10774 23.01 22.89 22.94+.13
VnEkSemi .58e
10097 122.84 121.92 122.71+3.01
VEckOilSvc .47e
11169 11.33 11.14 11.33+.30
VanEJrGld 10081 37.92 37.33 37.46—.85
VangEmg 1.10e 13234 41.23 41.09 41.21+.67
Vereit .56f 15894 9.78 9.71 9.73—.02
VerizonCm 2.46f 15440 60.38 59.89 60.23+.40
Visa 1 12893 178.79 176.87 178.76+3.88
WalMart 2.12f
11050 120.08 118.72 119.87+.26
WellsFargo 2.04f
27110 49.76 49.35 49.70+1.05
WhitngPet 9491 7.16 6.95 7.09+.23
WmsCos 1.52 10085 23.13 22.94 23.05+.31
Yamanag .02 16271 3.38 3.31 3.32—.10
—————————

