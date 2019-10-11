BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 31324 2.47 2.33 2.44+.15 AT&TInc 2.04 39775 37.73 37.56 37.66+.24 AbbVie 4.28 x9286 74.15 73.65 74.01+.63 AlcoaCp 9327 19.33 18.97 19.21+.52 AlgonPw .56 19346 13.85 13.70 13.71—.17 Alibaba 45393 173.66 169.57 173.09+7.02 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 14107 8.86 8.79 8.82+.01 Altria 3.36f 10891 43.12 42.41 42.93—.05 Ambev .05e 10892 4.54 4.49 4.54+.07 AEagleOut .55 11296 15.16 14.71 15.10+.66 Annaly 1e 13419 8.73 8.67 8.72+.03 AnteroRes 1 9517 2.61 2.48 2.52+.05 Aphrian 16657 4.88 4.64 4.78+.16 AstraZen 1.37e 10539 44.08 43.67 44.06+.46 AuroraCn 42088 3.87 3.71 3.81+.09 BPPLC 2.44 11708 37.55 37.43 37.43+.27 BcoBrad .06a 11943 8.30 8.23 8.29+.17 BcoSantSA .21e 22657 4.12 4.08 4.11+.16 BkofAm .72f 104638 29.28 28.98 29.16+.71 Barclay .15e 36862 8.04 7.96 8.03+.62 BarrickGld 2.82e 27025 17.74 17.32 17.35—.57 BlackBerry 10554 5.25 5.14 5.21+.15 BrMySq 1.64 23354 51.48 51.22 51.46+.68 CallonPet 12414 4.15 4.04 4.10+.09 CanopyGr 20513 20.75 19.75 20.54+.12 Carnival 2 12052 42.27 41.82 42.26+1.31 Caterpillar 4.12 10613 127.72 125.40 127.66+4.97 Cemex .29t 12440 4.08 3.96 4.06+.15 CntryLink 1 9762 11.92 11.74 11.76+.13 ChesEng 106004 1.35 1.31 1.34+.05 CgpVelLCrd 35658 10.35 10.13 10.20+.20 CgpVelICrd 36414 5.62 5.49 5.58—.12 Citigroup 2.04f 22686 70.65 69.99 70.61+1.99 ClevCliffs .24 17981 7.51 7.39 7.51+.22 CocaCola 1.60 9297 53.70 53.43 53.51—.15 Coeur 13908 5.14 4.90 4.95—.31 DeltaAir 1.61 15609 53.77 52.79 52.83—.27 DenburyR 16443 1.14 1.10 1.10+.02 DeutschBk .12e 11691 7.46 7.41 7.44+.31 DxSCBearrs 11183 48.33 47.07 47.38—2.94 DxGBull 23752 30.77 29.45 29.49—2.56 DxGlMBr 12163 16.04 15.35 15.89+1.03 DirSPBear 20171 17.19 16.92 16.99—.71 DirDGlBr 51619 7.64 7.34 7.63+.56 DxSPOGBl 36899 2.84 2.74 2.78+.14 DrxSCBull .41e 11807 54.85 53.56 54.54+3.01 DrxSPBull 10646 52.47 51.70 52.28+2.07 Disney 1.76 9646 130.65 129.84 130.16+.82 EnCanag .07 19422 4.42 4.34 4.38+.10 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 10763 12.63 12.45 12.61+.19 Euronav 2.41e 19468 11.54 11.28 11.37+.77 ExxonMbl 3.48 9636 69.22 68.89 69.12+.87 FordM .60a 50154 8.80 8.73 8.78+.16 FrptMcM .20 x75221 9.40 9.13 9.39+.48 Frontlne .60e 9666 11.90 11.71 11.80+.61 GenElec .04 74278 8.77 8.58 8.74+.29 GenMotors 1.52 19745 35.49 35.21 35.30+.64 Gerdau .02e 9909 3.21 3.16 3.21+.12 GoldFLtd .01e 12989 5.72 5.55 5.58—.15 HPInc .64 25962 16.42 16.27 16.42+.39 HSBC 2e 16360 38.55 38.36 38.44+1.54 Hallibrtn .72 10212 18.84 18.60 18.80+.37 ING .14e 24823 10.77 10.69 10.76+.32 iPtShFut 94522 23.70 23.29 23.33—1.10 iShGold 43774 14.21 14.15 14.18—.12 iShBrazil .67e 35954 42.16 41.70 42.08+.91 iShHK .61e 15135 22.96 22.85 22.94+.57 iShSilver 54879 16.42 16.31 16.35—.02 iShChinaLC .87e 68936 41.60 41.46 41.55+.80 iShEMkts .59e 100706 41.86 41.69 41.84+.77 iSh20yrT 3.05 21057 141.10 140.53 140.69—1.51 iSEafe 1.66e 46440 65.58 65.37 65.55+1.15 iShiBxHYB 5.09 11691 86.72 86.64 86.69+.28 iShR2K 1.77e 51274 150.97 149.75 150.68+2.96 iSUSAMinV .87e 19341 64.25 63.97 64.04+.34 iShCorEafe 1.56e 18778 61.55 61.29 61.52+1.09 Infosys 49064 11.31 11.02 11.02—.16 iShCorEM .95e 15076 50.21 50.02 50.18+.89 ItauUnHs 15968 8.25 8.14 8.24+.17 JPMorgCh 3.20 19660 116.68 115.87 116.51+2.30 JohnJn 3.80 10027 131.97 130.82 131.97+2.91 Keycorp .74f 16683 17.64 17.47 17.55+.36 Kinrossg 11350 4.75 4.62 4.64—.11 Kroger .56f 13656 24.41 24.01 24.18+.34 LVSands 3.08 10935 57.05 55.75 57.02+2.23 LloydBkg .47a 51968 2.96 2.93 2.96+.35 Macys 1.51 22448 15.83 15.45 15.79+.49 Mallinckdt 9180 2.30 2.21 2.28+.01 MarathnO .20 13679 11.74 11.53 11.69+.29 McDerI 51373 2.19 1.98 2.15+.20 MorgStan 1.40f 15207 42.38 42.00 42.33+1.28 Nabors .24 23064 1.74 1.65 1.74+.12 NewmtM .56 10016 38.66 37.97 38.02—.93 NokiaCp .19e 57135 5.12 5.09 5.10+.16 NordicAm .11e 22215 4.24 4.05 4.13+.29 OasisPet 9953 3.19 3.10 3.13+.05 Oracle .96 25054 56.79 55.71 56.61+1.12 PG&ECp 2.12f 38493 8.40 7.88 8.32+.53 Petrobras 13628 14.36 14.28 14.35+.26 Pfizer 1.44 21162 36.43 36.11 36.42+.63 PUltSP500 10994 55.42 54.63 55.21+2.22 ProVixST 9226 19.47 19.12 19.19—.93 ProShSP 15230 26.19 26.06 26.09—.36 PrUShSP 18397 29.57 29.27 29.35—.83 RangeRs .08 11332 3.63 3.50 3.52+.10 RegionsFn .62 13174 15.55 15.43 15.53+.42 RBScotlnd 24419 5.78 5.68 5.71+.77 SpdrGold 13897 140.07 139.47 139.68—1.13 S&P500ETF 4.13e 105295 297.44 296.25 297.33+4.09 SpdrRetl .49e 23365 42.67 42.09 42.54+.98 SpdrOGEx .73e 33689 21.35 21.09 21.19+.44 Schlmbrg 2 18989 32.01 31.27 31.96+.89 Schwab .68 11525 37.15 36.82 37.14+1.00 SlackTcn 22241 25.23 24.35 24.100+1.18 SnapIncA 33638 14.35 14.10 14.33+.25 SwstnEngy 38863 1.99 1.86 1.88+.03 Square 18642 63.38 62.43 63.25+1.22 SPMatls .98e 19893 57.39 56.86 57.37+1.11 SPHlthC 1.01e 16078 90.84 89.100 90.66+1.46 SPCnSt 1.28e 30087 61.16 60.72 60.83—.07 SPEngy 2.04e 30702 57.100 57.61 57.91+.79 SPDRFncl .46e 99370 27.86 27.72 27.84+.53 SPInds 1.12e 27400 76.96 76.18 76.85+1.47 SPTech .78e 16873 81.92 81.35 81.88+1.42 SPUtil 1.55e 31058 64.13 63.83 63.88—.28 TailorBr .72 9470 4.22 3.95 4.11+.28 TaiwSemi .73e 11599 49.64 49.38 49.49+.56 TeckResg .19e 14184 16.92 16.31 16.92+1.06 TeekayTnk .21 25214 2.08 1.96 2.05+.19 TevaPhrm .73e 17542 6.90 6.70 6.89+.15 Transocn 36792 4.51 4.30 4.48+.26 Twitter 12629 40.38 39.81 40.24+.70 UberTchn 16913 29.67 28.94 29.61+.74 USOilFd 40731 11.34 11.24 11.28+.09 USSteel .20 50860 10.82 10.32 10.78+.64 ValeSA .29e 24862 11.79 11.67 11.76+.34 VanEGold .06e 64752 27.70 27.31 27.33—.72 VnEkRus .01e 10774 23.01 22.89 22.94+.13 VnEkSemi .58e 10097 122.84 121.92 122.71+3.01 VEckOilSvc .47e 11169 11.33 11.14 11.33+.30 VanEJrGld 10081 37.92 37.33 37.46—.85 VangEmg 1.10e 13234 41.23 41.09 41.21+.67 Vereit .56f 15894 9.78 9.71 9.73—.02 VerizonCm 2.46f 15440 60.38 59.89 60.23+.40 Visa 1 12893 178.79 176.87 178.76+3.88 WalMart 2.12f 11050 120.08 118.72 119.87+.26 WellsFargo 2.04f 27110 49.76 49.35 49.70+1.05 WhitngPet 9491 7.16 6.95 7.09+.23 WmsCos 1.52 10085 23.13 22.94 23.05+.31 Yamanag .02 16271 3.38 3.31 3.32—.10 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 