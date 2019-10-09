BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .55
|6203
|15.67
|15.51
|15.63—.22
|AKSteel
|10931
|2.25
|2.18
|2.19—.08
|AT&TInc 2.04
|x31038
|37.22
|36.93
|37.02—.14
|Aegon .28e
|10395
|3.99
|3.97
|3.97—.07
|Alibaba
|22699
|165.70
|163.42
|163.84—4.48
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|13729
|8.93
|8.87
|8.88—.09
|Altria 3.36f
|7622
|42.18
|41.68
|41.88—.29
|Ambev .05e
|24488
|4.60
|4.54
|4.58—.01
|AnteroRes 1
|8566
|2.53
|2.46
|2.47—.20
|ArcelorM .10p
|5885
|13.26
|13.14
|13.15—.09
|AuroraCn
|20319
|4.28
|4.12
|4.18+.07
|BPPLC 2.44
|7863
|37.38
|37.22
|37.25+.30
|BcoBrad .06a
|9362
|7.100
|7.91
|7.95+.09
|BcoSantSA .21e
|10194
|3.85
|3.83
|3.84—.02
|BkofAm .72f
|41075
|27.95
|27.77
|27.83—.49
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|10621
|18.05
|17.93
|17.94+.32
|BlackBerry
|8346
|4.98
|4.89
|4.90—.20
|BostonSci
|12077
|38.69
|38.23
|38.69—1.66
|BrMySq 1.64
|7742
|50.94
|50.48
|50.61—.27
|CVSHealth 2
|7953
|61.34
|60.79
|61.03—.96
|CallonPet
|10788
|4.01
|3.92
|3.94+.03
|CenovusE .25
|9152
|8.26
|8.01
|8.07—.50
|ChesEng
|85680
|1.31
|1.28
|1.29—.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|33026
|9.92
|9.73
|9.75+.17
|CgpVelICrd
|37268
|5.86
|5.74
|5.85—.12
|Citigroup 2.04f
|8333
|67.19
|66.79
|67.04—1.11
|ClevCliffs .24
|12655
|7.25
|7.10
|7.15—.28
|CocaCola 1.60
|11305
|54.07
|53.76
|53.79—.09
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|7350
|54.27
|53.68
|54.23+.87
|DenburyR
|19852
|1.11
|1.07
|1.08—.01
|DeutschBk .12e
|6319
|6.94
|6.90
|6.92—.18
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|10618
|27.32
|27.24
|27.30+.25
|DxSCBearrs
|6324
|51.06
|50.39
|50.87+1.65
|DxGBull
|13806
|33.10
|32.59
|32.74+2.14
|DxGlMBr
|8769
|14.60
|14.31
|14.51—1.25
|DirSPBear
|12508
|18.30
|18.09
|18.25+.47
|DirDGlBr
|22694
|6.96
|6.85
|6.93—.53
|DxSPOGBl
|25883
|2.64
|2.55
|2.59—.12
|DrxSPBull
|10312
|49.18
|48.63
|48.77—1.37
|Disney 1.76
|8449
|129.40
|128.06
|128.76—2.14
|EnCanag .07
|41827
|4.31
|4.22
|4.26—.26
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|11488
|12.60
|12.45
|12.55—.16
|ErosIntl
|6874
|1.55
|1.46
|1.53—.21
|Euronav 2.41e
|5953
|10.77
|10.65
|10.76+.47
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|8124
|67.70
|67.20
|67.50—.52
|FordM .60a
|21860
|8.64
|8.56
|8.61—.07
|FrptMcM .20
|29000
|8.67
|8.51
|8.53—.23
|Frontlne .60e
|7404
|11.91
|11.50
|11.55+.45
|GameStop 1.52
|10929
|5.30
|5.02
|5.07—.42
|GenElec .04
|39334
|8.34
|8.25
|8.31—.26
|GenMotors 1.52
|8804
|34.20
|33.79
|34.12—.63
|Gerdau .02e
|8887
|3.06
|3.01
|3.01—.07
|GoldFLtd .01e
|5995
|5.62
|5.52
|5.59+.17
|HPInc .64
|8701
|16.49
|16.37
|16.43—.37
|Hallibrtn .72
|8497
|18.50
|18.23
|18.25—.11
|HarmonyG .05
|7625
|3.24
|3.19
|3.23+.18
|HeclaM .01e
|6020
|2.03
|2.00
|2.02+.09
|HPEnt .45e
|9181
|14.09
|13.95
|14.06—.29
|HostHotls .85a
|8870
|16.60
|16.39
|16.46—.34
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|12528
|3.75
|3.67
|3.69+.10
|ICICIBk .19e
|11974
|12.25
|12.09
|12.17+.42
|iPtShFut
|47395
|25.83
|25.42
|25.72+1.45
|iShGold
|11594
|14.43
|14.40
|14.42+.14
|iShBrazil .67e
|31064
|41.21
|40.91
|41.00+.13
|iShSilver
|23681
|16.68
|16.57
|16.63+.33
|iShChinaLC .87e
|23076
|40.30
|40.19
|40.23+.27
|iShEMkts .59e
|47108
|40.70
|40.61
|40.66+.03
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|5978
|127.78
|127.45
|127.54—.08
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|11507
|144.61
|144.19
|144.38—.40
|iSEafe 1.66e
|15536
|63.95
|63.82
|63.85—.24
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|17364
|86.34
|86.25
|86.32—.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|16865
|147.68
|147.03
|147.24—1.65
|Infosys
|13674
|11.21
|11.08
|11.20—.10
|Interpublic .94
|5879
|20.32
|19.88
|19.90—1.21
|iShCorEM .95e
|15913
|48.90
|48.79
|48.85+.07
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|8416
|113.16
|112.44
|112.49—1.88
|JohnJn 3.80
|12555
|131.25
|129.84
|129.93—3.23
|JohnContln 1.04
|6598
|41.76
|41.56
|41.67—.57
|Kinrossg
|6512
|4.89
|4.85
|4.87+.06
|LeviStrn .15p
|21422
|19.11
|17.26
|17.86—1.92
|Macys 1.51
|12090
|15.11
|14.88
|15.04+.01
|Mallinckdt
|7621
|2.55
|2.39
|2.41—.09
|MarathnO .20
|9094
|11.37
|11.19
|11.26—.15
|MarathPt 2.12
|6142
|60.97
|60.24
|60.70+.30
|McDerI
|23957
|1.85
|1.69
|1.71—.09
|MobileTele 1.57e
|19708
|8.32
|8.17
|8.31+.25
|Nabors .24
|12399
|1.65
|1.57
|1.64+.07
|NikeB .88
|8821
|92.57
|91.88
|92.36—.81
|NokiaCp .19e
|24864
|4.94
|4.91
|4.93+.02
|NordicAm .11e
|48078
|3.93
|3.51
|3.64+.56
|OasisPet
|17503
|3.12
|2.99
|3.06—.09
|Oracle .96
|x10792
|54.35
|54.06
|54.18—.38
|Penney
|11619
|1.01
|.98
|.99—.02
|Petrobras
|8051
|14.05
|13.92
|13.96+.14
|Pfizer 1.44
|15961
|35.89
|35.57
|35.62—.21
|PhilipMor 4.68f
|7846
|77.44
|76.66
|76.88—.30
|PrUCrude
|6904
|15.75
|15.56
|15.58+.21
|ProShtQQQ
|5911
|28.07
|27.95
|28.04+.23
|ProShSP
|7911
|26.73
|26.64
|26.71+.24
|PrUShSP
|10982
|30.84
|30.60
|30.78+.56
|QIAGEN
|8625
|25.47
|25.04
|25.43—6.63
|RangeRs .08
|12656
|3.46
|3.35
|3.38—.25
|RegionsFn .62
|5972
|15.04
|14.94
|14.96—.43
|SpdrGold
|11270
|142.18
|141.93
|142.11+1.42
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|80180
|291.25
|290.14
|290.41—2.67
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|6593
|50.67
|50.43
|50.49—1.02
|SpdrRetl .49e
|6954
|41.29
|40.89
|41.04—.31
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|23954
|20.80
|20.55
|20.66—.32
|Schlmbrg 2
|10582
|31.10
|30.73
|30.78—1.02
|Schwab .68
|12676
|35.77
|35.49
|35.65+.20
|SeaLtd
|7080
|28.84
|28.21
|28.60—1.94
|SlackTcn
|15623
|25.59
|24.61
|24.74—1.31
|SnapIncA
|24321
|14.33
|14.04
|14.17—.30
|SwstnEngy
|10037
|1.86
|1.81
|1.82—.04
|Sprint
|7090
|6.18
|6.08
|6.10—.02
|Square
|6046
|61.92
|61.27
|61.67—.58
|StageStrs .20
|6232
|2.04
|1.89
|2.04+.30
|SPMatls .98e
|10453
|55.77
|55.55
|55.57—.54
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|10070
|88.88
|88.41
|88.51—1.32
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|6486
|60.72
|60.53
|60.54—.36
|SPEngy 2.04e
|17139
|56.72
|56.30
|56.49—.38
|SPDRFncl .46e
|31332
|27.05
|26.94
|26.96—.36
|SPInds 1.12e
|11020
|74.78
|74.38
|74.51—.72
|SPTech .78e
|10286
|79.82
|79.44
|79.61—.60
|SpdrRESel
|6669
|39.41
|39.24
|39.27—.06
|SPUtil 1.55e
|9813
|64.28
|64.00
|64.11—.41
|TaiwSemi .73e
|12273
|48.44
|48.17
|48.32+.37
|Target 2.64
|6927
|110.50
|109.53
|110.23+2.28
|TeekayTnk .21
|15466
|1.91
|1.84
|1.89+.12
|TevaPhrm .73e
|21917
|6.65
|6.44
|6.54—.44
|Transocn
|18575
|4.22
|4.10
|4.17
|7597
|40.10
|39.62
|39.73—1.08
|UberTchn
|11823
|29.62
|28.85
|29.03—1.34
|UndrArm
|9429
|19.57
|19.14
|19.52+.42
|UnionPac 3.88f
|8893
|154.35
|152.48
|154.10—1.81
|USOilFd
|28623
|11.18
|11.10
|11.11+.07
|USSteel .20
|55390
|10.95
|10.26
|10.31—.61
|ValeSA .29e
|10705
|11.20
|11.06
|11.14—.11
|VanEGold .06e
|48788
|28.36
|28.22
|28.25+.67
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|5948
|10.99
|10.85
|10.87—.18
|VanEJrGld
|8451
|38.85
|38.59
|38.67+.99
|VangREIT 3.08e
|6567
|93.67
|93.01
|93.15—.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|8706
|40.17
|40.08
|40.12—.03
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|10591
|40.36
|40.27
|40.30—.14
|Vereit .56f
|7019
|9.95
|9.87
|9.90—.04
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|x14903
|59.45
|58.94
|59.05—.59
|Vipshop
|8071
|8.87
|8.59
|8.65—.41
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|13155
|48.42
|48.14
|48.18—.63
|WhitngPet
|8487
|7.13
|6.92
|6.98—.23
|Yamanag .02
|7364
|3.51
|3.48
|3.48+.10
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.