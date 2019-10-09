BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55 6203 15.67 15.51 15.63—.22 AKSteel 10931 2.25 2.18 2.19—.08 AT&TInc 2.04 x31038 37.22 36.93 37.02—.14 Aegon .28e 10395 3.99 3.97 3.97—.07 Alibaba 22699 165.70 163.42 163.84—4.48 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 13729 8.93 8.87 8.88—.09 Altria 3.36f 7622 42.18 41.68 41.88—.29 Ambev .05e 24488 4.60 4.54 4.58—.01 AnteroRes 1 8566 2.53 2.46 2.47—.20 ArcelorM .10p 5885 13.26 13.14 13.15—.09 AuroraCn 20319 4.28 4.12 4.18+.07 BPPLC 2.44 7863 37.38 37.22 37.25+.30 BcoBrad .06a 9362 7.100 7.91 7.95+.09 BcoSantSA .21e 10194 3.85 3.83 3.84—.02 BkofAm .72f 41075 27.95 27.77 27.83—.49 BarrickGld 2.82e 10621 18.05 17.93 17.94+.32 BlackBerry 8346 4.98 4.89 4.90—.20 BostonSci 12077 38.69 38.23 38.69—1.66 BrMySq 1.64 7742 50.94 50.48 50.61—.27 CVSHealth 2 7953 61.34 60.79 61.03—.96 CallonPet 10788 4.01 3.92 3.94+.03 CenovusE .25 9152 8.26 8.01 8.07—.50 ChesEng 85680 1.31 1.28 1.29—.04 CgpVelLCrd 33026 9.92 9.73 9.75+.17 CgpVelICrd 37268 5.86 5.74 5.85—.12 Citigroup 2.04f 8333 67.19 66.79 67.04—1.11 ClevCliffs .24 12655 7.25 7.10 7.15—.28 CocaCola 1.60 11305 54.07 53.76 53.79—.09 DeltaAir 1.61f 7350 54.27 53.68 54.23+.87 DenburyR 19852 1.11 1.07 1.08—.01 DeutschBk .12e 6319 6.94 6.90 6.92—.18 DBXHvChiA .29e 10618 27.32 27.24 27.30+.25 DxSCBearrs 6324 51.06 50.39 50.87+1.65 DxGBull 13806 33.10 32.59 32.74+2.14 DxGlMBr 8769 14.60 14.31 14.51—1.25 DirSPBear 12508 18.30 18.09 18.25+.47 DirDGlBr 22694 6.96 6.85 6.93—.53 DxSPOGBl 25883 2.64 2.55 2.59—.12 DrxSPBull 10312 49.18 48.63 48.77—1.37 Disney 1.76 8449 129.40 128.06 128.76—2.14 EnCanag .07 41827 4.31 4.22 4.26—.26 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 11488 12.60 12.45 12.55—.16 ErosIntl 6874 1.55 1.46 1.53—.21 Euronav 2.41e 5953 10.77 10.65 10.76+.47 ExxonMbl 3.48 8124 67.70 67.20 67.50—.52 FordM .60a 21860 8.64 8.56 8.61—.07 FrptMcM .20 29000 8.67 8.51 8.53—.23 Frontlne .60e 7404 11.91 11.50 11.55+.45 GameStop 1.52 10929 5.30 5.02 5.07—.42 GenElec .04 39334 8.34 8.25 8.31—.26 GenMotors 1.52 8804 34.20 33.79 34.12—.63 Gerdau .02e 8887 3.06 3.01 3.01—.07 GoldFLtd .01e 5995 5.62 5.52 5.59+.17 HPInc .64 8701 16.49 16.37 16.43—.37 Hallibrtn .72 8497 18.50 18.23 18.25—.11 HarmonyG .05 7625 3.24 3.19 3.23+.18 HeclaM .01e 6020 2.03 2.00 2.02+.09 HPEnt .45e 9181 14.09 13.95 14.06—.29 HostHotls .85a 8870 16.60 16.39 16.46—.34 IAMGldg 1.52f 12528 3.75 3.67 3.69+.10 ICICIBk .19e 11974 12.25 12.09 12.17+.42 iPtShFut 47395 25.83 25.42 25.72+1.45 iShGold 11594 14.43 14.40 14.42+.14 iShBrazil .67e 31064 41.21 40.91 41.00+.13 iShSilver 23681 16.68 16.57 16.63+.33 iShChinaLC .87e 23076 40.30 40.19 40.23+.27 iShEMkts .59e 47108 40.70 40.61 40.66+.03 iShiBoxIG 3.87 5978 127.78 127.45 127.54—.08 iSh20yrT 3.05 11507 144.61 144.19 144.38—.40 iSEafe 1.66e 15536 63.95 63.82 63.85—.24 iShiBxHYB 5.09 17364 86.34 86.25 86.32—.05 iShR2K 1.77e 16865 147.68 147.03 147.24—1.65 Infosys 13674 11.21 11.08 11.20—.10 Interpublic .94 5879 20.32 19.88 19.90—1.21 iShCorEM .95e 15913 48.90 48.79 48.85+.07 JPMorgCh 3.20 8416 113.16 112.44 112.49—1.88 JohnJn 3.80 12555 131.25 129.84 129.93—3.23 JohnContln 1.04 6598 41.76 41.56 41.67—.57 Kinrossg 6512 4.89 4.85 4.87+.06 LeviStrn .15p 21422 19.11 17.26 17.86—1.92 Macys 1.51 12090 15.11 14.88 15.04+.01 Mallinckdt 7621 2.55 2.39 2.41—.09 MarathnO .20 9094 11.37 11.19 11.26—.15 MarathPt 2.12 6142 60.97 60.24 60.70+.30 McDerI 23957 1.85 1.69 1.71—.09 MobileTele 1.57e 19708 8.32 8.17 8.31+.25 Nabors .24 12399 1.65 1.57 1.64+.07 NikeB .88 8821 92.57 91.88 92.36—.81 NokiaCp .19e 24864 4.94 4.91 4.93+.02 NordicAm .11e 48078 3.93 3.51 3.64+.56 OasisPet 17503 3.12 2.99 3.06—.09 Oracle .96 x10792 54.35 54.06 54.18—.38 Penney 11619 1.01 .98 .99—.02 Petrobras 8051 14.05 13.92 13.96+.14 Pfizer 1.44 15961 35.89 35.57 35.62—.21 PhilipMor 4.68f 7846 77.44 76.66 76.88—.30 PrUCrude 6904 15.75 15.56 15.58+.21 ProShtQQQ 5911 28.07 27.95 28.04+.23 ProShSP 7911 26.73 26.64 26.71+.24 PrUShSP 10982 30.84 30.60 30.78+.56 QIAGEN 8625 25.47 25.04 25.43—6.63 RangeRs .08 12656 3.46 3.35 3.38—.25 RegionsFn .62 5972 15.04 14.94 14.96—.43 SpdrGold 11270 142.18 141.93 142.11+1.42 S&P500ETF 4.13e 80180 291.25 290.14 290.41—2.67 SpdrS&PRB .74e 6593 50.67 50.43 50.49—1.02 SpdrRetl .49e 6954 41.29 40.89 41.04—.31 SpdrOGEx .73e 23954 20.80 20.55 20.66—.32 Schlmbrg 2 10582 31.10 30.73 30.78—1.02 Schwab .68 12676 35.77 35.49 35.65+.20 SeaLtd 7080 28.84 28.21 28.60—1.94 SlackTcn 15623 25.59 24.61 24.74—1.31 SnapIncA 24321 14.33 14.04 14.17—.30 SwstnEngy 10037 1.86 1.81 1.82—.04 Sprint 7090 6.18 6.08 6.10—.02 Square 6046 61.92 61.27 61.67—.58 StageStrs .20 6232 2.04 1.89 2.04+.30 SPMatls .98e 10453 55.77 55.55 55.57—.54 SPHlthC 1.01e 10070 88.88 88.41 88.51—1.32 SPCnSt 1.28e 6486 60.72 60.53 60.54—.36 SPEngy 2.04e 17139 56.72 56.30 56.49—.38 SPDRFncl .46e 31332 27.05 26.94 26.96—.36 SPInds 1.12e 11020 74.78 74.38 74.51—.72 SPTech .78e 10286 79.82 79.44 79.61—.60 SpdrRESel 6669 39.41 39.24 39.27—.06 SPUtil 1.55e 9813 64.28 64.00 64.11—.41 TaiwSemi .73e 12273 48.44 48.17 48.32+.37 Target 2.64 6927 110.50 109.53 110.23+2.28 TeekayTnk .21 15466 1.91 1.84 1.89+.12 TevaPhrm .73e 21917 6.65 6.44 6.54—.44 Transocn 18575 4.22 4.10 4.17 Twitter 7597 40.10 39.62 39.73—1.08 UberTchn 11823 29.62 28.85 29.03—1.34 UndrArm 9429 19.57 19.14 19.52+.42 UnionPac 3.88f 8893 154.35 152.48 154.10—1.81 USOilFd 28623 11.18 11.10 11.11+.07 USSteel .20 55390 10.95 10.26 10.31—.61 ValeSA .29e 10705 11.20 11.06 11.14—.11 VanEGold .06e 48788 28.36 28.22 28.25+.67 VEckOilSvc .47e 5948 10.99 10.85 10.87—.18 VanEJrGld 8451 38.85 38.59 38.67+.99 VangREIT 3.08e 6567 93.67 93.01 93.15—.08 VangEmg 1.10e 8706 40.17 40.08 40.12—.03 VangFTSE 1.10e 10591 40.36 40.27 40.30—.14 Vereit .56f 7019 9.95 9.87 9.90—.04 VerizonCm 2.46f x14903 59.45 58.94 59.05—.59 Vipshop 8071 8.87 8.59 8.65—.41 WellsFargo 2.04f 13155 48.42 48.14 48.18—.63 WhitngPet 8487 7.13 6.92 6.98—.23 Yamanag .02 7364 3.51 3.48 3.48+.10 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The 