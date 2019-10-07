BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 6381 2.23 2.19 2.22 AT&TInc 2.04 29650 37.74 37.52 37.62+.11 Alibaba 14105 169.56 167.90 168.01—2.33 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 13884 9.05 8.96 8.98—.07 Altria 3.36f 25513 42.24 41.85 42.04+.39 Ambev .05e 15112 4.73 4.68 4.73—.03 Annaly 1e 6627 8.69 8.64 8.68+.02 AnteroRes 1 10288 2.89 2.75 2.87—.03 Aphrian 6680 5.37 5.17 5.22—.14 Aramark .44e 9542 43.94 42.59 43.82+1.11 ArcelorM .10p 7337 13.25 13.09 13.24+.22 AuroraCn 31649 4.37 4.19 4.20—.20 AvayaHl 34513 14.00 13.32 13.94+.71 BPPLC 2.44 8300 37.13 36.96 37.09+.13 BcoBrad .06a 20339 8.09 7.97 8.06+.07 BcoSantSA .21e 15915 3.85 3.82 3.84 BkofAm .72f 45341 28.37 28.18 28.31—.07 BarrickGld 2.82e 8538 17.74 17.51 17.67—.08 BlackBerry 10908 5.29 5.16 5.21+.05 Blackstone 2.07e 10503 46.66 45.83 46.04—.89 BrMySq 1.64 7602 51.09 50.56 50.86+.11 CallonPet 7460 3.95 3.84 3.95+.02 CanopyGr 6989 22.76 21.96 22.17—.76 ChesEng 78278 1.36 1.31 1.34—.03 CgpVelLCrd 26400 9.95 9.74 9.92+.35 CgpVelICrd 19722 5.86 5.72 5.74—.23 Citigroup 2.04f 7469 68.39 67.87 68.19+.01 ClevCliffs .24 24591 7.44 7.24 7.36—.03 ConocoPhil 1.22 7472 54.26 53.80 54.26+.76 ContlRescs 14236 29.16 28.08 28.65—.20 CrescPtEg .25 6095 4.05 3.97 4.03+.02 DHTHldgs .20f 9642 7.34 6.95 7.06+.18 DeltaAir 1.61f 10572 54.11 53.66 53.81—.01 DenburyR 13818 1.11 1.06 1.11+.02 DeutschBk .12e 7626 7.07 7.01 7.05—.14 DevonE .36f 13864 22.60 21.55 21.82—.79 DxSCBearrs 7405 50.00 49.11 49.30+.35 DrGMBllrs 7208 66.29 64.00 65.96—.46 DxGBull 11077 31.37 30.47 31.19—.35 DxGlMBr 9789 15.60 15.10 15.16+.12 DirSPBear 12058 17.84 17.66 17.76+.19 DirDGlBr 24539 7.50 7.29 7.32+.07 DxSPOGBl 28411 2.85 2.66 2.76—.06 DrxSCBull .41e 5616 52.94 51.100 52.75—.33 DrxSPBull 6936 50.51 50.01 50.23—.59 Disney 1.76 9079 130.47 129.04 129.44—.83 EnCanag .07 20057 4.42 4.32 4.38—.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 7665 12.93 12.78 12.84—.07 ErosIntl 6003 1.75 1.65 1.71+.05 Euronav 2.41e 7363 10.30 10.15 10.22+.27 ExxonMbl 3.48 9412 68.71 68.27 68.53—.44 FordM .60a 29888 8.71 8.61 8.67—.08 FrptMcM .20 19551 8.96 8.78 8.95+.12 Frontlne .60e 6782 10.84 10.62 10.79+.51 GameStop 1.52 6083 5.56 5.41 5.49—.07 Gap .97 5556 16.52 16.18 16.41+.18 GenElec .04 63728 8.60 8.48 8.56—.02 GenMotors 1.52 6532 34.64 34.30 34.57—.35 Gerdau .02e 8300 3.16 3.12 3.15—.04 GoldFLtd .01e 6954 5.36 5.27 5.36+.04 HPInc .64 16703 16.94 16.51 16.85+.21 HarmonyG .05 9882 3.12 3.06 3.12+.01 ICICIBk .19e 6006 11.73 11.62 11.71+.06 iPtShFut 29447 24.68 24.32 24.53+.44 iShGold 30061 14.37 14.32 14.36—.05 iShBrazil .67e 17093 41.99 41.76 41.86—.25 iShSilver 11222 16.46 16.37 16.41—.01 iShChinaLC .87e 20739 40.14 39.97 40.04—.20 iShEMkts .59e 40931 40.83 40.72 40.75—.22 iShiBoxIG 3.87 10865 127.94 127.72 127.83—.44 iSh20yrT 3.05 8056 145.32 145.05 145.16—.83 iSEafe 1.66e 16351 64.20 64.08 64.17 iShiBxHYB 5.09 6429 86.38 86.25 86.31—.12 iShR2K 1.77e 23161 149.02 148.12 148.81—.34 iSUSAMinV .87e 8343 63.89 63.63 63.65—.38 iShREst 2.76e 6384 93.42 93.04 93.20—.39 Interpublic .94 5837 21.13 20.64 21.07+.22 iSTaiwn 6479 36.81 36.66 36.74+.03 iShCorEM .95e 19846 49.05 48.93 48.96—.26 ItauUnHs 11204 8.22 8.13 8.19—.04 JPMorgCh 3.20 7215 114.69 114.07 114.53—.09 KeurDrPep .60 6549 27.60 27.39 27.53—.08 KindMorg 1 5655 20.54 20.35 20.42—.10 Kinrossg 8551 4.87 4.81 4.86—.02 LloydBkg .47a 6321 2.53 2.52 2.52—.03 Macys 1.51 18584 15.24 14.97 15.12+.16 Mallinckdt 6034 2.54 2.42 2.52+.03 MarathnO .20 15531 11.58 11.33 11.41—.15 McDerI 13291 1.68 1.62 1.63—.01 MorgStan 1.40f 6281 40.89 40.55 40.76—.02 Mosaic .20 6116 19.37 19.08 19.31—.09 Nabors .24 14351 1.60 1.54 1.56—.01 NewResid 2 6817 15.01 14.83 14.91+.15 NikeB .88 7797 93.08 92.40 93.04—.03 NobleEngy .48 6087 20.65 20.05 20.26—.33 NokiaCp .19e 22783 4.92 4.89 4.92+.03 NordicAm .11e 19071 3.03 2.79 2.90+.11 OasisPet 12830 3.22 3.02 3.11—.07 OcciPet 3.16f 11068 43.04 42.38 42.52—.55 Oracle .96 9911 55.07 54.75 54.97—.18 PG&ECp 2.12f 39973 12.29 10.90 11.38+.51 Petrobras 9886 14.16 14.04 14.12—.07 Pfizer 1.44 8462 35.95 35.80 35.91—.02 PUltSP500 6928 53.39 52.85 53.10—.62 PrUCrude 5551 15.78 15.56 15.76+.39 PrUShSP 11346 30.30 30.10 30.21+.25 RangeRs .08 12865 3.67 3.52 3.65—.01 RegionsFn .62 5689 15.45 15.31 15.40+.01 RingCentrl 17058 177.99 168.01 172.45+9.15 SpdrGold 7812 141.60 141.15 141.50—.40 S&P500ETF 4.13e 60253 293.74 292.77 293.21—1.15 SpdrOGEx .73e 37601 21.35 20.86 21.11—.14 Schlmbrg 2 9459 32.24 31.82 32.12+.24 Schwab .68 15115 36.15 35.61 35.92+.25 SibanyeG .14r 5997 6.31 6.20 6.31—.06 SnapIncA 30169 14.68 14.43 14.45—.07 SwstnEngy 24854 1.87 1.79 1.86—.02 Sprint 13566 6.13 6.04 6.13+.06 Square 6160 62.65 61.74 61.86—.79 SPMatls .98e 6785 56.21 55.94 56.20—.11 SPCnSt 1.28e 9501 61.34 61.07 61.10—.30 SPEngy 2.04e 11792 57.47 56.98 57.24—.15 SPDRFncl .46e 34192 27.39 27.29 27.34—.12 SPInds 1.12e 8286 75.42 75.07 75.32—.29 SPTech .78e 12562 80.47 80.15 80.33—.22 SPUtil 1.55e 19623 64.71 64.37 64.39—.38 TALEduc 6125 38.16 37.38 37.94+.24 TaiwSemi .73e 17325 47.94 47.43 47.77+.35 TakedaPhn 66721 16.98 16.82 16.95—.04 TeekayTnk .21 18853 1.68 1.56 1.66+.15 TevaPhrm .73e 18079 7.10 6.93 7.03+.06 TotalSA 2.71e 6492 49.49 49.23 49.36+.50 Transocn 17219 4.28 4.15 4.23—.01 Twitter 6720 40.50 40.06 40.28—.08 UberTchn 28478 30.75 29.83 29.99+.32 USOilFd 33517 11.19 11.10 11.17+.13 USSteel .20 17410 10.97 10.66 10.90+.13 ValeSA .29e 13201 11.52 11.42 11.44—.02 VanEGold .06e 35567 27.83 27.57 27.78—.09 VnEkSemi .58e 7439 120.63 120.08 120.41+.15 VEckOilSvc .47e 12775 11.24 11.10 11.17+.01 VanEJrGld 10999 38.23 37.81 38.16—.08 VangEmg 1.10e 20846 40.35 40.22 40.27—.19 VangFTSE 1.10e 10687 40.49 40.40 40.47—.02 Vereit .56f 8888 10.00 9.89 9.93—.12 VerizonCm 2.46f 8337 60.19 59.90 60.17+.27 WPXEngy 6384 10.10 9.86 10.00—.05 WellsFargo 2.04f 12302 49.09 48.77 48.99—.23 WhitngPet 9934 7.34 6.90 7.10—.15 Yamanag .02 20111 3.45 3.38 3.44—.01 