BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|6381
|2.23
|2.19
|2.22
|AT&TInc 2.04
|29650
|37.74
|37.52
|37.62+.11
|Alibaba
|14105
|169.56
|167.90
|168.01—2.33
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|13884
|9.05
|8.96
|8.98—.07
|Altria 3.36f
|25513
|42.24
|41.85
|42.04+.39
|Ambev .05e
|15112
|4.73
|4.68
|4.73—.03
|Annaly 1e
|6627
|8.69
|8.64
|8.68+.02
|AnteroRes 1
|10288
|2.89
|2.75
|2.87—.03
|Aphrian
|6680
|5.37
|5.17
|5.22—.14
|Aramark .44e
|9542
|43.94
|42.59
|43.82+1.11
|ArcelorM .10p
|7337
|13.25
|13.09
|13.24+.22
|AuroraCn
|31649
|4.37
|4.19
|4.20—.20
|AvayaHl
|34513
|14.00
|13.32
|13.94+.71
|BPPLC 2.44
|8300
|37.13
|36.96
|37.09+.13
|BcoBrad .06a
|20339
|8.09
|7.97
|8.06+.07
|BcoSantSA .21e
|15915
|3.85
|3.82
|3.84
|BkofAm .72f
|45341
|28.37
|28.18
|28.31—.07
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|8538
|17.74
|17.51
|17.67—.08
|BlackBerry
|10908
|5.29
|5.16
|5.21+.05
|Blackstone 2.07e
|10503
|46.66
|45.83
|46.04—.89
|BrMySq 1.64
|7602
|51.09
|50.56
|50.86+.11
|CallonPet
|7460
|3.95
|3.84
|3.95+.02
|CanopyGr
|6989
|22.76
|21.96
|22.17—.76
|ChesEng
|78278
|1.36
|1.31
|1.34—.03
|CgpVelLCrd
|26400
|9.95
|9.74
|9.92+.35
|CgpVelICrd
|19722
|5.86
|5.72
|5.74—.23
|Citigroup 2.04f
|7469
|68.39
|67.87
|68.19+.01
|ClevCliffs .24
|24591
|7.44
|7.24
|7.36—.03
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|7472
|54.26
|53.80
|54.26+.76
|ContlRescs
|14236
|29.16
|28.08
|28.65—.20
|CrescPtEg .25
|6095
|4.05
|3.97
|4.03+.02
|DHTHldgs .20f
|9642
|7.34
|6.95
|7.06+.18
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|10572
|54.11
|53.66
|53.81—.01
|DenburyR
|13818
|1.11
|1.06
|1.11+.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|7626
|7.07
|7.01
|7.05—.14
|DevonE .36f
|13864
|22.60
|21.55
|21.82—.79
|DxSCBearrs
|7405
|50.00
|49.11
|49.30+.35
|DrGMBllrs
|7208
|66.29
|64.00
|65.96—.46
|DxGBull
|11077
|31.37
|30.47
|31.19—.35
|DxGlMBr
|9789
|15.60
|15.10
|15.16+.12
|DirSPBear
|12058
|17.84
|17.66
|17.76+.19
|DirDGlBr
|24539
|7.50
|7.29
|7.32+.07
|DxSPOGBl
|28411
|2.85
|2.66
|2.76—.06
|DrxSCBull .41e
|5616
|52.94
|51.100
|52.75—.33
|DrxSPBull
|6936
|50.51
|50.01
|50.23—.59
|Disney 1.76
|9079
|130.47
|129.04
|129.44—.83
|EnCanag .07
|20057
|4.42
|4.32
|4.38—.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|7665
|12.93
|12.78
|12.84—.07
|ErosIntl
|6003
|1.75
|1.65
|1.71+.05
|Euronav 2.41e
|7363
|10.30
|10.15
|10.22+.27
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|9412
|68.71
|68.27
|68.53—.44
|FordM .60a
|29888
|8.71
|8.61
|8.67—.08
|FrptMcM .20
|19551
|8.96
|8.78
|8.95+.12
|Frontlne .60e
|6782
|10.84
|10.62
|10.79+.51
|GameStop 1.52
|6083
|5.56
|5.41
|5.49—.07
|Gap .97
|5556
|16.52
|16.18
|16.41+.18
|GenElec .04
|63728
|8.60
|8.48
|8.56—.02
|GenMotors 1.52
|6532
|34.64
|34.30
|34.57—.35
|Gerdau .02e
|8300
|3.16
|3.12
|3.15—.04
|GoldFLtd .01e
|6954
|5.36
|5.27
|5.36+.04
|HPInc .64
|16703
|16.94
|16.51
|16.85+.21
|HarmonyG .05
|9882
|3.12
|3.06
|3.12+.01
|ICICIBk .19e
|6006
|11.73
|11.62
|11.71+.06
|iPtShFut
|29447
|24.68
|24.32
|24.53+.44
|iShGold
|30061
|14.37
|14.32
|14.36—.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|17093
|41.99
|41.76
|41.86—.25
|iShSilver
|11222
|16.46
|16.37
|16.41—.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|20739
|40.14
|39.97
|40.04—.20
|iShEMkts .59e
|40931
|40.83
|40.72
|40.75—.22
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|10865
|127.94
|127.72
|127.83—.44
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|8056
|145.32
|145.05
|145.16—.83
|iSEafe 1.66e
|16351
|64.20
|64.08
|64.17
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|6429
|86.38
|86.25
|86.31—.12
|iShR2K 1.77e
|23161
|149.02
|148.12
|148.81—.34
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|8343
|63.89
|63.63
|63.65—.38
|iShREst 2.76e
|6384
|93.42
|93.04
|93.20—.39
|Interpublic .94
|5837
|21.13
|20.64
|21.07+.22
|iSTaiwn
|6479
|36.81
|36.66
|36.74+.03
|iShCorEM .95e
|19846
|49.05
|48.93
|48.96—.26
|ItauUnHs
|11204
|8.22
|8.13
|8.19—.04
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|7215
|114.69
|114.07
|114.53—.09
|KeurDrPep .60
|6549
|27.60
|27.39
|27.53—.08
|KindMorg 1
|5655
|20.54
|20.35
|20.42—.10
|Kinrossg
|8551
|4.87
|4.81
|4.86—.02
|LloydBkg .47a
|6321
|2.53
|2.52
|2.52—.03
|Macys 1.51
|18584
|15.24
|14.97
|15.12+.16
|Mallinckdt
|6034
|2.54
|2.42
|2.52+.03
|MarathnO .20
|15531
|11.58
|11.33
|11.41—.15
|McDerI
|13291
|1.68
|1.62
|1.63—.01
|MorgStan 1.40f
|6281
|40.89
|40.55
|40.76—.02
|Mosaic .20
|6116
|19.37
|19.08
|19.31—.09
|Nabors .24
|14351
|1.60
|1.54
|1.56—.01
|NewResid 2
|6817
|15.01
|14.83
|14.91+.15
|NikeB .88
|7797
|93.08
|92.40
|93.04—.03
|NobleEngy .48
|6087
|20.65
|20.05
|20.26—.33
|NokiaCp .19e
|22783
|4.92
|4.89
|4.92+.03
|NordicAm .11e
|19071
|3.03
|2.79
|2.90+.11
|OasisPet
|12830
|3.22
|3.02
|3.11—.07
|OcciPet 3.16f
|11068
|43.04
|42.38
|42.52—.55
|Oracle .96
|9911
|55.07
|54.75
|54.97—.18
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|39973
|12.29
|10.90
|11.38+.51
|Petrobras
|9886
|14.16
|14.04
|14.12—.07
|Pfizer 1.44
|8462
|35.95
|35.80
|35.91—.02
|PUltSP500
|6928
|53.39
|52.85
|53.10—.62
|PrUCrude
|5551
|15.78
|15.56
|15.76+.39
|PrUShSP
|11346
|30.30
|30.10
|30.21+.25
|RangeRs .08
|12865
|3.67
|3.52
|3.65—.01
|RegionsFn .62
|5689
|15.45
|15.31
|15.40+.01
|RingCentrl
|17058
|177.99
|168.01
|172.45+9.15
|SpdrGold
|7812
|141.60
|141.15
|141.50—.40
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|60253
|293.74
|292.77
|293.21—1.15
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|37601
|21.35
|20.86
|21.11—.14
|Schlmbrg 2
|9459
|32.24
|31.82
|32.12+.24
|Schwab .68
|15115
|36.15
|35.61
|35.92+.25
|SibanyeG .14r
|5997
|6.31
|6.20
|6.31—.06
|SnapIncA
|30169
|14.68
|14.43
|14.45—.07
|SwstnEngy
|24854
|1.87
|1.79
|1.86—.02
|Sprint
|13566
|6.13
|6.04
|6.13+.06
|Square
|6160
|62.65
|61.74
|61.86—.79
|SPMatls .98e
|6785
|56.21
|55.94
|56.20—.11
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|9501
|61.34
|61.07
|61.10—.30
|SPEngy 2.04e
|11792
|57.47
|56.98
|57.24—.15
|SPDRFncl .46e
|34192
|27.39
|27.29
|27.34—.12
|SPInds 1.12e
|8286
|75.42
|75.07
|75.32—.29
|SPTech .78e
|12562
|80.47
|80.15
|80.33—.22
|SPUtil 1.55e
|19623
|64.71
|64.37
|64.39—.38
|TALEduc
|6125
|38.16
|37.38
|37.94+.24
|TaiwSemi .73e
|17325
|47.94
|47.43
|47.77+.35
|TakedaPhn
|66721
|16.98
|16.82
|16.95—.04
|TeekayTnk .21
|18853
|1.68
|1.56
|1.66+.15
|TevaPhrm .73e
|18079
|7.10
|6.93
|7.03+.06
|TotalSA 2.71e
|6492
|49.49
|49.23
|49.36+.50
|Transocn
|17219
|4.28
|4.15
|4.23—.01
|6720
|40.50
|40.06
|40.28—.08
|UberTchn
|28478
|30.75
|29.83
|29.99+.32
|USOilFd
|33517
|11.19
|11.10
|11.17+.13
|USSteel .20
|17410
|10.97
|10.66
|10.90+.13
|ValeSA .29e
|13201
|11.52
|11.42
|11.44—.02
|VanEGold .06e
|35567
|27.83
|27.57
|27.78—.09
|VnEkSemi .58e
|7439
|120.63
|120.08
|120.41+.15
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|12775
|11.24
|11.10
|11.17+.01
|VanEJrGld
|10999
|38.23
|37.81
|38.16—.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|20846
|40.35
|40.22
|40.27—.19
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|10687
|40.49
|40.40
|40.47—.02
|Vereit .56f
|8888
|10.00
|9.89
|9.93—.12
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|8337
|60.19
|59.90
|60.17+.27
|WPXEngy
|6384
|10.10
|9.86
|10.00—.05
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|12302
|49.09
|48.77
|48.99—.23
|WhitngPet
|9934
|7.34
|6.90
|7.10—.15
|Yamanag .02
|20111
|3.45
|3.38
|3.44—.01
|—————————
