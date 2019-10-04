BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 26535 37.41 37.13 37.35+.16 AbbVie 4.28 8308 74.55 73.95 74.41+.56 Alibaba 16672 169.88 167.56 169.19—.29 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 17821 9.10 9.04 9.09+.08 Altria 3.36f 8922 40.90 40.55 40.72—.10 Ambev .05e 33134 4.61 4.55 4.59+.06 Annaly 1e 9980 8.70 8.65 8.69+.03 AnteroRes 1 20619 2.89 2.73 2.74—.11 Aphrian 7994 5.53 5.32 5.42+.06 ArcelorM .10p 8219 12.96 12.77 12.87+.04 AuroraCn 49766 4.64 4.43 4.54+.03 AvayaHl 89360 12.79 11.79 12.64+2.52 BPPLC 2.44 7219 36.67 36.53 36.65+.28 BcoBrad .06a 8160 7.87 7.80 7.87+.04 BcoSantSA .21e 17982 3.81 3.79 3.81—.04 BkofAm .72f 64296 28.04 27.84 28.00+.19 BarrickGld 2.82e 14691 17.44 17.20 17.37+.11 BlackBerry 8728 5.17 5.08 5.16+.06 Blackstone 2.07e 8258 48.32 47.63 47.74+.12 BostonSci 7295 40.59 39.89 40.55+.80 BrMySq 1.64 8176 49.91 49.52 49.81+.26 CBSB .72 9903 38.97 38.33 38.94+.49 CallonPet 9143 4.05 3.87 3.90—.07 CanopyGr 9450 23.75 22.78 23.11—.27 ChesEng 49741 1.39 1.35 1.37+.01 ChinaMble 1.95e 7424 41.62 41.45 41.58—.55 CgpVelLCrd 36490 9.79 9.57 9.75+.48 CgpVelICrd 54174 5.96 5.82 5.85—.31 Citigroup 2.04f 11902 67.19 66.67 67.18+.48 ClevCliffs .24 28473 7.55 7.25 7.55+.25 CocaCola 1.60 7805 54.14 53.89 54.05+.21 ContlRescs 21584 30.17 28.59 28.73—1.00 DHTHldgs .20f 8116 6.84 6.51 6.77+.28 DeltaAir 1.61f 9353 53.19 52.68 53.16+.33 DenburyR 13881 1.10 1.06 1.09+.03 DxGBull 19164 30.09 29.12 29.59+.01 DxGlMBr 11625 16.45 15.85 16.22+.05 DirSPBear 19481 18.16 17.94 17.96—.32 DirDGlBr 36562 7.90 7.62 7.76 DxSPOGBl 34968 2.91 2.75 2.78—.06 DrxSCBull .41e 8650 52.67 51.81 52.28+.59 DrxSPBull 12224 49.83 49.21 49.77+.91 Disney 1.76 8571 129.17 128.61 128.79+.64 DomEngy 3.67 11510 81.76 79.73 81.47+1.85 EnCanag .07 27004 4.51 4.39 4.45—.01 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 12828 13.10 12.86 13.08+.21 EquitMidn 1.31e 7380 14.63 14.04 14.51+.41 ExxonMbl 3.48 11519 68.35 67.87 68.28+.30 Farfetch 10890 8.45 8.30 8.38—.04 FTTech .13e 7819 65.58 65.19 65.43+.61 FordM .60a 28962 8.73 8.67 8.72+.01 FrptMcM .20 18003 8.97 8.80 8.85—.02 GenElec .04 81618 8.70 8.58 8.60—.11 Gerdau .02e 19767 3.19 3.13 3.17+.07 HPInc .64 79371 17.04 16.67 16.89—1.51 Hallibrtn .72 10252 18.93 18.54 18.54—.10 HarmonyG .05 11003 3.08 3.03 3.03+.08 HostHotls .85a 17449 16.76 16.64 16.67+.02 ICICIBk .19e 18669 11.64 11.50 11.55—.37 iPtShFut 48704 25.27 24.88 24.94—.50 iShGold 40583 14.38 14.33 14.33—.08 iShBrazil .67e 36155 41.65 41.42 41.60+.40 iShHK .61e 7173 22.61 22.54 22.56—.38 iShSilver 31982 16.36 16.25 16.28—.16 iShChinaLC .87e 51455 40.09 39.97 40.05—.26 iSCorSP500 4.38e 15128 293.95 292.75 293.85+1.81 iShEMkts .59e 75542 40.76 40.64 40.75—.04 iShiBoxIG 3.87 11830 128.06 127.95 127.97+.23 iSh20yrT 3.05 18984 145.55 145.20 145.33+.41 iSEafe 1.66e 14846 63.80 63.70 63.79+.12 iShiBxHYB 5.09 12977 86.32 86.22 86.31+.15 iShR2K 1.77e 28583 148.72 147.91 148.37+.63 iSUSAMinV .87e 10034 63.53 63.15 63.52+.42 Infosys 7964 11.23 11.15 11.22+.06 iShCorEM .95e 18459 48.98 48.85 48.97—.05 ItauUnHs 37585 8.10 8.03 8.08+.05 JPMMom 14743 28.65 28.64 28.64+.22 JPMorgCh 3.20 10762 113.10 112.27 113.03+.84 JohnJn 3.80 7543 132.91 131.25 132.88+1.69 Keycorp .74f 11048 17.20 17.00 17.09—.02 KindMorg 1 7255 20.46 20.36 20.40+.02 Kinrossg 10987 4.86 4.78 4.83+.04 LaredoPet 7173 2.19 2.09 2.12—.03 LloydBkg .47a 10449 2.52 2.50 2.52—.01 Macys 1.51 15923 15.01 14.66 14.91+.11 Mallinckdt 8663 2.68 2.47 2.55—.09 MarathnO .20 14359 11.69 11.43 11.49—.17 McDerI 39354 1.70 1.53 1.58—.12 Nabors .24 9405 1.67 1.62 1.64+.02 NokiaCp .19e 29159 4.89 4.85 4.86+.02 NordicAm .11e 8383 2.50 2.33 2.49+.16 OasisPet 8402 3.29 3.16 3.20—.02 Oracle .96 9869 54.35 53.84 54.30+.44 PG&ECp 2.12f 40595 10.67 9.63 10.48+.93 Penney 7952 .96 .93 .95+.01 PetrbrsA 11797 13.18 13.01 13.05+.03 Petrobras 14047 14.28 14.10 14.16+.01 Pfizer 1.44 19650 35.87 35.45 35.85+.40 PUltSP500 16176 52.66 51.99 52.59+.94 PrUCrude 9973 15.60 15.38 15.56+.49 ProShtQQQ 9653 28.02 27.89 27.90—.23 ProShSP 14315 26.66 26.54 26.56—.17 PrUShSP 17571 30.66 30.40 30.43—.37 QEPRes .08 8013 3.22 3.06 3.16+.01 Qudian 9786 7.04 6.89 6.91—.05 RangeRs .08 10898 3.56 3.46 3.48—.14 RingCentrl 32062 169.58 145.01 160.95+33.41 SpdrGold 21275 141.71 141.14 141.30—.60 S&P500ETF 4.13e 86850 292.31 290.82 292.19+1.77 SpdrBiot .44e 11374 77.77 76.79 77.09+.43 SpdrS&PRB .74e 7959 51.30 50.87 51.02+.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 28580 21.48 21.06 21.14—.13 Schlmbrg 2 8888 32.41 32.08 32.19+.14 SchwUSLgC .98e 7927 69.88 69.61 69.87+.47 Schwab .68 23928 35.66 35.08 35.33+.23 SlackTcn 13091 25.21 24.40 24.56—.38 Smartsh 7774 39.64 38.00 38.73—.36 SnapIncA 110499 15.17 14.54 14.90+.60 SwstnEngy 16062 1.88 1.82 1.83+.01 Sprint 10609 6.00 5.95 5.99+.03 Square 8769 62.92 61.62 62.21+.16 SPMatls .98e 9508 56.40 56.05 56.15+.14 SPHlthC 1.01e 9216 89.58 88.95 89.52+.78 SPCnSt 1.28e 12706 60.82 60.49 60.79+.34 SPEngy 2.04e 13155 57.38 56.97 57.13+.11 SPDRFncl .46e 47154 27.11 26.97 27.11+.15 SPInds 1.12e 14026 75.18 74.80 75.06+.23 SPTech .78e 13543 80.10 79.75 80.08+.84 SpdrRESel 7752 39.41 39.24 39.31+.09 SPUtil 1.55e 40331 64.33 63.96 64.25+.37 TaiwSemi .73e 8669 47.15 46.81 47.01—.13 TeekayTnk .21 8018 1.41 1.35 1.41+.07 TevaPhrm .73e 17746 7.13 6.95 7.01—.03 Transocn 23242 4.37 4.21 4.25+.01 Twitter 10557 40.59 40.04 40.28+.28 UberTchn 11354 30.18 29.30 29.62—.10 USOilFd 49744 11.12 11.04 11.11+.18 USSteel .20 17077 10.94 10.60 10.67—.12 ValeSA .29e 40312 11.35 11.24 11.35+.29 VanEGold .06e 51614 27.43 27.14 27.30+.05 VEckOilSvc .47e 13984 11.37 11.21 11.26—.01 VanEJrGld 8322 37.65 37.18 37.37—.06 VangEmg 1.10e 18455 40.26 40.16 40.25—.02 Vereit .56f 9276 10.01 9.93 9.95—.03 VerizonCm 2.46f 13696 59.61 58.96 59.56+.55 Visa 1 9263 175.78 174.44 175.69+2.82 WPXEngy 13139 10.28 9.98 10.06—.09 WellsFargo 2.04f 15771 48.90 48.57 48.80+.32 WhitngPet 12101 7.30 7.00 7.04—.27 Yamanag .02 12998 3.38 3.33 3.33—.03 All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.