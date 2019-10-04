BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|26535
|37.41
|37.13
|37.35+.16
|AbbVie 4.28
|8308
|74.55
|73.95
|74.41+.56
|Alibaba
|16672
|169.88
|167.56
|169.19—.29
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|17821
|9.10
|9.04
|9.09+.08
|Altria 3.36f
|8922
|40.90
|40.55
|40.72—.10
|Ambev .05e
|33134
|4.61
|4.55
|4.59+.06
|Annaly 1e
|9980
|8.70
|8.65
|8.69+.03
|AnteroRes 1
|20619
|2.89
|2.73
|2.74—.11
|Aphrian
|7994
|5.53
|5.32
|5.42+.06
|ArcelorM .10p
|8219
|12.96
|12.77
|12.87+.04
|AuroraCn
|49766
|4.64
|4.43
|4.54+.03
|AvayaHl
|89360
|12.79
|11.79
|12.64+2.52
|BPPLC 2.44
|7219
|36.67
|36.53
|36.65+.28
|BcoBrad .06a
|8160
|7.87
|7.80
|7.87+.04
|BcoSantSA .21e
|17982
|3.81
|3.79
|3.81—.04
|BkofAm .72f
|64296
|28.04
|27.84
|28.00+.19
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|14691
|17.44
|17.20
|17.37+.11
|BlackBerry
|8728
|5.17
|5.08
|5.16+.06
|Blackstone 2.07e
|8258
|48.32
|47.63
|47.74+.12
|BostonSci
|7295
|40.59
|39.89
|40.55+.80
|BrMySq 1.64
|8176
|49.91
|49.52
|49.81+.26
|CBSB .72
|9903
|38.97
|38.33
|38.94+.49
|CallonPet
|9143
|4.05
|3.87
|3.90—.07
|CanopyGr
|9450
|23.75
|22.78
|23.11—.27
|ChesEng
|49741
|1.39
|1.35
|1.37+.01
|ChinaMble 1.95e
|7424
|41.62
|41.45
|41.58—.55
|CgpVelLCrd
|36490
|9.79
|9.57
|9.75+.48
|CgpVelICrd
|54174
|5.96
|5.82
|5.85—.31
|Citigroup 2.04f
|11902
|67.19
|66.67
|67.18+.48
|ClevCliffs .24
|28473
|7.55
|7.25
|7.55+.25
|CocaCola 1.60
|7805
|54.14
|53.89
|54.05+.21
|ContlRescs
|21584
|30.17
|28.59
|28.73—1.00
|DHTHldgs .20f
|8116
|6.84
|6.51
|6.77+.28
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|9353
|53.19
|52.68
|53.16+.33
|DenburyR
|13881
|1.10
|1.06
|1.09+.03
|DxGBull
|19164
|30.09
|29.12
|29.59+.01
|DxGlMBr
|11625
|16.45
|15.85
|16.22+.05
|DirSPBear
|19481
|18.16
|17.94
|17.96—.32
|DirDGlBr
|36562
|7.90
|7.62
|7.76
|DxSPOGBl
|34968
|2.91
|2.75
|2.78—.06
|DrxSCBull .41e
|8650
|52.67
|51.81
|52.28+.59
|DrxSPBull
|12224
|49.83
|49.21
|49.77+.91
|Disney 1.76
|8571
|129.17
|128.61
|128.79+.64
|DomEngy 3.67
|11510
|81.76
|79.73
|81.47+1.85
|EnCanag .07
|27004
|4.51
|4.39
|4.45—.01
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|12828
|13.10
|12.86
|13.08+.21
|EquitMidn 1.31e
|7380
|14.63
|14.04
|14.51+.41
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|11519
|68.35
|67.87
|68.28+.30
|Farfetch
|10890
|8.45
|8.30
|8.38—.04
|FTTech .13e
|7819
|65.58
|65.19
|65.43+.61
|FordM .60a
|28962
|8.73
|8.67
|8.72+.01
|FrptMcM .20
|18003
|8.97
|8.80
|8.85—.02
|GenElec .04
|81618
|8.70
|8.58
|8.60—.11
|Gerdau .02e
|19767
|3.19
|3.13
|3.17+.07
|HPInc .64
|79371
|17.04
|16.67
|16.89—1.51
|Hallibrtn .72
|10252
|18.93
|18.54
|18.54—.10
|HarmonyG .05
|11003
|3.08
|3.03
|3.03+.08
|HostHotls .85a
|17449
|16.76
|16.64
|16.67+.02
|ICICIBk .19e
|18669
|11.64
|11.50
|11.55—.37
|iPtShFut
|48704
|25.27
|24.88
|24.94—.50
|iShGold
|40583
|14.38
|14.33
|14.33—.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|36155
|41.65
|41.42
|41.60+.40
|iShHK .61e
|7173
|22.61
|22.54
|22.56—.38
|iShSilver
|31982
|16.36
|16.25
|16.28—.16
|iShChinaLC .87e
|51455
|40.09
|39.97
|40.05—.26
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|15128
|293.95
|292.75
|293.85+1.81
|iShEMkts .59e
|75542
|40.76
|40.64
|40.75—.04
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|11830
|128.06
|127.95
|127.97+.23
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|18984
|145.55
|145.20
|145.33+.41
|iSEafe 1.66e
|14846
|63.80
|63.70
|63.79+.12
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|12977
|86.32
|86.22
|86.31+.15
|iShR2K 1.77e
|28583
|148.72
|147.91
|148.37+.63
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|10034
|63.53
|63.15
|63.52+.42
|Infosys
|7964
|11.23
|11.15
|11.22+.06
|iShCorEM .95e
|18459
|48.98
|48.85
|48.97—.05
|ItauUnHs
|37585
|8.10
|8.03
|8.08+.05
|JPMMom
|14743
|28.65
|28.64
|28.64+.22
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|10762
|113.10
|112.27
|113.03+.84
|JohnJn 3.80
|7543
|132.91
|131.25
|132.88+1.69
|Keycorp .74f
|11048
|17.20
|17.00
|17.09—.02
|KindMorg 1
|7255
|20.46
|20.36
|20.40+.02
|Kinrossg
|10987
|4.86
|4.78
|4.83+.04
|LaredoPet
|7173
|2.19
|2.09
|2.12—.03
|LloydBkg .47a
|10449
|2.52
|2.50
|2.52—.01
|Macys 1.51
|15923
|15.01
|14.66
|14.91+.11
|Mallinckdt
|8663
|2.68
|2.47
|2.55—.09
|MarathnO .20
|14359
|11.69
|11.43
|11.49—.17
|McDerI
|39354
|1.70
|1.53
|1.58—.12
|Nabors .24
|9405
|1.67
|1.62
|1.64+.02
|NokiaCp .19e
|29159
|4.89
|4.85
|4.86+.02
|NordicAm .11e
|8383
|2.50
|2.33
|2.49+.16
|OasisPet
|8402
|3.29
|3.16
|3.20—.02
|Oracle .96
|9869
|54.35
|53.84
|54.30+.44
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|40595
|10.67
|9.63
|10.48+.93
|Penney
|7952
|.96
|.93
|.95+.01
|PetrbrsA
|11797
|13.18
|13.01
|13.05+.03
|Petrobras
|14047
|14.28
|14.10
|14.16+.01
|Pfizer 1.44
|19650
|35.87
|35.45
|35.85+.40
|PUltSP500
|16176
|52.66
|51.99
|52.59+.94
|PrUCrude
|9973
|15.60
|15.38
|15.56+.49
|ProShtQQQ
|9653
|28.02
|27.89
|27.90—.23
|ProShSP
|14315
|26.66
|26.54
|26.56—.17
|PrUShSP
|17571
|30.66
|30.40
|30.43—.37
|QEPRes .08
|8013
|3.22
|3.06
|3.16+.01
|Qudian
|9786
|7.04
|6.89
|6.91—.05
|RangeRs .08
|10898
|3.56
|3.46
|3.48—.14
|RingCentrl
|32062
|169.58
|145.01
|160.95+33.41
|SpdrGold
|21275
|141.71
|141.14
|141.30—.60
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|86850
|292.31
|290.82
|292.19+1.77
|SpdrBiot .44e
|11374
|77.77
|76.79
|77.09+.43
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|7959
|51.30
|50.87
|51.02+.01
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|28580
|21.48
|21.06
|21.14—.13
|Schlmbrg 2
|8888
|32.41
|32.08
|32.19+.14
|SchwUSLgC .98e
|7927
|69.88
|69.61
|69.87+.47
|Schwab .68
|23928
|35.66
|35.08
|35.33+.23
|SlackTcn
|13091
|25.21
|24.40
|24.56—.38
|Smartsh
|7774
|39.64
|38.00
|38.73—.36
|SnapIncA
|110499
|15.17
|14.54
|14.90+.60
|SwstnEngy
|16062
|1.88
|1.82
|1.83+.01
|Sprint
|10609
|6.00
|5.95
|5.99+.03
|Square
|8769
|62.92
|61.62
|62.21+.16
|SPMatls .98e
|9508
|56.40
|56.05
|56.15+.14
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|9216
|89.58
|88.95
|89.52+.78
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|12706
|60.82
|60.49
|60.79+.34
|SPEngy 2.04e
|13155
|57.38
|56.97
|57.13+.11
|SPDRFncl .46e
|47154
|27.11
|26.97
|27.11+.15
|SPInds 1.12e
|14026
|75.18
|74.80
|75.06+.23
|SPTech .78e
|13543
|80.10
|79.75
|80.08+.84
|SpdrRESel
|7752
|39.41
|39.24
|39.31+.09
|SPUtil 1.55e
|40331
|64.33
|63.96
|64.25+.37
|TaiwSemi .73e
|8669
|47.15
|46.81
|47.01—.13
|TeekayTnk .21
|8018
|1.41
|1.35
|1.41+.07
|TevaPhrm .73e
|17746
|7.13
|6.95
|7.01—.03
|Transocn
|23242
|4.37
|4.21
|4.25+.01
|10557
|40.59
|40.04
|40.28+.28
|UberTchn
|11354
|30.18
|29.30
|29.62—.10
|USOilFd
|49744
|11.12
|11.04
|11.11+.18
|USSteel .20
|17077
|10.94
|10.60
|10.67—.12
|ValeSA .29e
|40312
|11.35
|11.24
|11.35+.29
|VanEGold .06e
|51614
|27.43
|27.14
|27.30+.05
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|13984
|11.37
|11.21
|11.26—.01
|VanEJrGld
|8322
|37.65
|37.18
|37.37—.06
|VangEmg 1.10e
|18455
|40.26
|40.16
|40.25—.02
|Vereit .56f
|9276
|10.01
|9.93
|9.95—.03
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|13696
|59.61
|58.96
|59.56+.55
|Visa 1
|9263
|175.78
|174.44
|175.69+2.82
|WPXEngy
|13139
|10.28
|9.98
|10.06—.09
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|15771
|48.90
|48.57
|48.80+.32
|WhitngPet
|12101
|7.30
|7.00
|7.04—.27
|Yamanag .02
|12998
|3.38
|3.33
|3.33—.03
|—————————
