BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|19683
|2.43
|2.27
|2.40+.13
|AT&TInc 2.04
|36641
|37.96
|37.66
|37.72—.12
|AbbVie 4.28
|16314
|76.03
|74.17
|74.70—1.02
|Alibaba
|28030
|168.23
|165.06
|165.91—1.32
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|14878
|9.19
|9.15
|9.17+.03
|Altria 3.36f
|8036
|41.14
|40.88
|40.92+.02
|Ambev .05e
|14886
|4.63
|4.60
|4.61—.01
|Annaly 1e
|8258
|8.81
|8.77
|8.79—.01
|Aphrian
|8028
|5.34
|5.09
|5.30+.11
|ArcelorM .10p
|9085
|14.36
|14.14
|14.29+.05
|AuroraCn
|31092
|4.39
|4.27
|4.33—.06
|BcoBrad .06a
|8491
|8.16
|8.08
|8.09—.05
|BcoSantSA .21e
|8686
|4.03
|4.01
|4.01—.01
|BkofAm .72f
|62363
|29.51
|29.30
|29.31+.14
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|16657
|17.25
|17.03
|17.23—.10
|BauschHl
|13713
|21.58
|20.77
|20.97—.88
|BlackBerry
|10453
|5.39
|5.24
|5.35+.10
|BrMySq 1.64
|12473
|51.44
|50.81
|51.17+.46
|CallonPet
|13692
|4.48
|4.38
|4.38+.04
|CanopyGr
|7560
|22.91
|22.24
|22.51—.42
|Carnival 2
|9077
|44.17
|43.52
|43.52—.19
|Centenes
|8776
|43.62
|42.78
|42.87—.39
|CntryLink 1
|9362
|12.58
|12.37
|12.39—.09
|ChesEng
|49746
|1.46
|1.40
|1.44+.03
|CienaCorp
|15998
|38.25
|36.82
|37.54—1.70
|CgpVelLCrd
|23449
|10.64
|10.51
|10.52+.15
|CgpVelICrd
|19409
|5.45
|5.38
|5.45—.07
|Citigroup 2.04f
|15861
|70.27
|69.25
|69.78+.70
|CitizFincl 1.44f
|7747
|35.83
|35.41
|35.47+.10
|ClevCliffs .24
|12340
|7.51
|7.18
|7.45+.23
|CocaCola 1.60
|18515
|54.78
|54.03
|54.04—.40
|Coeur
|9603
|4.83
|4.73
|4.81
|DHTHldgs .20f
|7581
|6.50
|6.19
|6.45+.30
|DXCTch .84f
|12754
|29.74
|29.46
|29.52+.02
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|8881
|58.68
|57.98
|58.35+.75
|DenburyR
|10033
|1.23
|1.18
|1.21+.02
|DrGMBllrs
|7431
|59.13
|56.33
|58.80+1.66
|DxGBull
|17416
|28.31
|27.22
|28.13+.27
|DxGlMBr
|17164
|17.97
|17.09
|17.18—.57
|DirSPBear
|10847
|17.12
|16.89
|17.11—.04
|DirDGlBr
|45235
|8.46
|8.14
|8.19—.04
|DxBiotBll
|8247
|32.53
|30.66
|32.06+1.16
|DxSPOGBl
|14053
|3.49
|3.35
|3.44+.12
|DrxSPBull
|7787
|53.16
|52.50
|52.51+.20
|Disney 1.76
|8814
|131.78
|130.70
|131.13+.81
|EnCanag .07
|12928
|4.66
|4.59
|4.64+.04
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|17350
|13.21
|13.11
|13.16+.08
|ErosIntl
|7347
|1.96
|1.85
|1.92+.01
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|9534
|70.91
|70.45
|70.55—.06
|FMajSilvg
|7965
|9.19
|8.98
|9.11+.02
|FordM .60a
|45088
|9.24
|9.16
|9.21+.05
|FrptMcM .20
|19281
|9.60
|9.43
|9.56—.02
|GameStop 1.52
|12714
|5.82
|5.62
|5.70+.18
|GenElec .04
|41120
|9.04
|8.92
|8.98+.04
|GenMotors 1.52
|10505
|37.48
|37.18
|37.22—.26
|Gerdau .02e
|7869
|3.17
|3.10
|3.15
|HPInc .64
|18862
|19.18
|18.95
|18.97+.05
|Hallibrtn .72
|8315
|19.07
|18.85
|18.98+.13
|HeclaM .01e
|7890
|1.82
|1.75
|1.82+.06
|ICICIBk .19e
|11287
|11.98
|11.86
|11.89—.29
|iPtShFut
|45340
|23.40
|23.05
|23.37—.37
|iShGold
|44626
|14.07
|13.98
|14.07—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|27888
|42.00
|41.78
|41.83—.30
|iShGerm .60e
|7857
|26.88
|26.80
|26.82—.09
|iShHK .61e
|15349
|22.73
|22.44
|22.45—.25
|iShSilver
|26097
|16.05
|15.91
|16.05+.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|26324
|39.93
|39.72
|39.73—.07
|iShEMkts .59e
|68161
|40.91
|40.71
|40.73—.15
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|11185
|127.11
|126.56
|127.10—.39
|iShUSAMo .81e
|7755
|119.81
|119.22
|119.22—.03
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|11681
|142.01
|141.14
|142.00—1.08
|iSEafe 1.66e
|36041
|65.07
|64.87
|64.88—.33
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|14281
|86.86
|86.80
|86.81—.36
|iShR2K 1.77e
|28377
|153.35
|152.03
|152.72+1.38
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|17206
|64.29
|63.90
|63.91—.19
|iShREst 2.76e
|21389
|93.67
|92.49
|92.49—1.05
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|15557
|61.01
|60.84
|60.85—.22
|Infosys
|11845
|11.25
|11.08
|11.10—.27
|iShJapan
|11582
|56.79
|56.74
|56.76+.02
|iSTaiwn
|8919
|36.60
|36.49
|36.53+.17
|iShCorEM .95e
|33061
|49.09
|48.89
|48.90—.12
|ItauUnHs
|8169
|8.43
|8.33
|8.34—.07
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|12861
|119.00
|118.32
|118.45+.76
|Kinrossg
|19772
|4.61
|4.51
|4.59—.01
|Kroger .56f
|7569
|25.97
|25.78
|25.79+.01
|Macys 1.51
|16494
|15.85
|15.61
|15.63+.09
|Mallinckdt
|34708
|2.66
|2.47
|2.62+.21
|MarathnO .20
|8411
|12.50
|12.30
|12.39+.12
|McDerI
|26132
|2.04
|1.94
|1.96—.06
|McDnlds 5f
|11848
|211.70
|208.46
|209.21—5.50
|Merck 2.20
|9829
|84.60
|83.83
|83.87—.31
|MorgStan 1.40f
|15800
|42.65
|42.06
|42.10—.57
|NewResid 2
|9955
|15.83
|15.69
|15.78+.10
|NikeB .88
|9486
|94.75
|93.08
|93.13—.79
|NokiaCp .19e
|63236
|5.06
|4.97
|4.97—.09
|OasisPet
|13942
|3.61
|3.43
|3.59+.13
|Oracle .96
|12070
|55.64
|55.04
|55.37+.34
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|7267
|9.96
|9.60
|9.86—.14
|Penney
|11767
|.93
|.89
|.92+.03
|Pfizer 1.44
|30065
|36.02
|35.70
|35.74—.20
|PrUShSP
|8591
|29.40
|29.20
|29.38—.12
|Qudian
|7745
|6.96
|6.81
|6.94+.05
|RangeRs .08
|13238
|4.00
|3.82
|3.96+.14
|RegionsFn .62
|9637
|16.08
|15.90
|15.92+.10
|RoanRescn
|18356
|1.54
|1.50
|1.51+.28
|RoyDShllB 3.76
|9293
|59.55
|59.37
|59.43—.47
|SpdrGold
|15477
|138.72
|137.80
|138.60—.27
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|79651
|298.46
|297.32
|297.34+.57
|SpdrBiot .44e
|17892
|77.64
|76.04
|77.23+.98
|SpdAgBd
|17659
|29.53
|29.45
|29.52—.12
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|32492
|22.74
|22.40
|22.62+.26
|Schwab .68
|79036
|39.88
|37.48
|38.31—3.52
|SlackTcn
|15260
|24.07
|23.26
|23.38—.35
|SnapIncA
|58363
|16.35
|15.98
|16.29+.49
|SwstnEngy
|22153
|2.02
|1.94
|1.99+.06
|Sprint
|14708
|6.22
|6.15
|6.16—.01
|Square
|14831
|62.99
|62.07
|62.76+.81
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|13313
|90.57
|90.23
|90.24+.11
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|23015
|61.62
|61.09
|61.09—.33
|SPEngy 2.04e
|11480
|59.62
|59.36
|59.41+.21
|SPDRFncl .46e
|49360
|28.15
|28.00
|28.00
|SPInds 1.12e
|14371
|78.24
|77.75
|77.76+.13
|SPTech .78e
|9108
|81.43
|80.87
|81.09+.56
|SpdrRESel
|9987
|39.40
|38.86
|38.87—.48
|SPUtil 1.55e
|20514
|64.70
|64.24
|64.25—.49
|TaiwSemi .73e
|25423
|47.82
|46.96
|47.60+1.12
|TeekOffsh .04m
|110287
|1.54
|1.53
|1.54+.38
|TevaPhrm .73e
|52901
|7.37
|6.87
|7.29+.41
|TorDBkg 2.96
|9059
|58.09
|56.92
|57.56—.71
|TotalSA 2.71e
|9705
|52.36
|52.19
|52.24+.24
|Transocn
|22046
|4.59
|4.48
|4.53+.06
|11761
|41.57
|41.06
|41.28+.08
|UberTchn
|16134
|30.51
|29.82
|29.93—.55
|USOilFd
|34884
|11.43
|11.37
|11.39+.05
|USSteel .20
|98198
|12.66
|11.60
|12.46+.91
|ValeSA .29e
|12569
|11.64
|11.43
|11.64+.14
|VanEGold .06e
|55226
|26.85
|26.51
|26.81+.10
|VnEkRus .01e
|9606
|22.91
|22.79
|22.80—.01
|VanEJrGld
|15493
|36.74
|36.15
|36.69+.43
|VangEmg 1.10e
|21159
|40.30
|40.10
|40.12—.14
|VangEur 1.71e
|9106
|53.45
|53.26
|53.28—.33
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|9583
|41.02
|40.92
|40.92—.16
|Vereit .56f
|13140
|9.89
|9.67
|9.69—.09
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|12938
|60.43
|59.95
|59.98—.38
|Visa 1
|12414
|174.54
|172.82
|173.59+1.58
|WPXEngy
|7582
|10.86
|10.65
|10.80+.21
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|27756
|50.78
|50.31
|50.37—.07
|WhitngPet
|9695
|8.21
|7.88
|8.07+.04
|WTIndia .22e
|20015
|23.40
|23.29
|23.34—.51
|Yamanag .02
|19305
|3.19
|3.13
|3.19+.01
|—————————
