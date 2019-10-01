BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 19683 2.43 2.27 2.40+.13 AT&TInc 2.04 36641 37.96 37.66 37.72—.12 AbbVie 4.28 16314 76.03 74.17 74.70—1.02 Alibaba 28030 168.23 165.06 165.91—1.32 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 14878 9.19 9.15 9.17+.03 Altria 3.36f 8036 41.14 40.88 40.92+.02 Ambev .05e 14886 4.63 4.60 4.61—.01 Annaly 1e 8258 8.81 8.77 8.79—.01 Aphrian 8028 5.34 5.09 5.30+.11 ArcelorM .10p 9085 14.36 14.14 14.29+.05 AuroraCn 31092 4.39 4.27 4.33—.06 BcoBrad .06a 8491 8.16 8.08 8.09—.05 BcoSantSA .21e 8686 4.03 4.01 4.01—.01 BkofAm .72f 62363 29.51 29.30 29.31+.14 BarrickGld 2.82e 16657 17.25 17.03 17.23—.10 BauschHl 13713 21.58 20.77 20.97—.88 BlackBerry 10453 5.39 5.24 5.35+.10 BrMySq 1.64 12473 51.44 50.81 51.17+.46 CallonPet 13692 4.48 4.38 4.38+.04 CanopyGr 7560 22.91 22.24 22.51—.42 Carnival 2 9077 44.17 43.52 43.52—.19 Centenes 8776 43.62 42.78 42.87—.39 CntryLink 1 9362 12.58 12.37 12.39—.09 ChesEng 49746 1.46 1.40 1.44+.03 CienaCorp 15998 38.25 36.82 37.54—1.70 CgpVelLCrd 23449 10.64 10.51 10.52+.15 CgpVelICrd 19409 5.45 5.38 5.45—.07 Citigroup 2.04f 15861 70.27 69.25 69.78+.70 CitizFincl 1.44f 7747 35.83 35.41 35.47+.10 ClevCliffs .24 12340 7.51 7.18 7.45+.23 CocaCola 1.60 18515 54.78 54.03 54.04—.40 Coeur 9603 4.83 4.73 4.81 DHTHldgs .20f 7581 6.50 6.19 6.45+.30 DXCTch .84f 12754 29.74 29.46 29.52+.02 DeltaAir 1.61f 8881 58.68 57.98 58.35+.75 DenburyR 10033 1.23 1.18 1.21+.02 DrGMBllrs 7431 59.13 56.33 58.80+1.66 DxGBull 17416 28.31 27.22 28.13+.27 DxGlMBr 17164 17.97 17.09 17.18—.57 DirSPBear 10847 17.12 16.89 17.11—.04 DirDGlBr 45235 8.46 8.14 8.19—.04 DxBiotBll 8247 32.53 30.66 32.06+1.16 DxSPOGBl 14053 3.49 3.35 3.44+.12 DrxSPBull 7787 53.16 52.50 52.51+.20 Disney 1.76 8814 131.78 130.70 131.13+.81 EnCanag .07 12928 4.66 4.59 4.64+.04 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 17350 13.21 13.11 13.16+.08 ErosIntl 7347 1.96 1.85 1.92+.01 ExxonMbl 3.48 9534 70.91 70.45 70.55—.06 FMajSilvg 7965 9.19 8.98 9.11+.02 FordM .60a 45088 9.24 9.16 9.21+.05 FrptMcM .20 19281 9.60 9.43 9.56—.02 GameStop 1.52 12714 5.82 5.62 5.70+.18 GenElec .04 41120 9.04 8.92 8.98+.04 GenMotors 1.52 10505 37.48 37.18 37.22—.26 Gerdau .02e 7869 3.17 3.10 3.15 HPInc .64 18862 19.18 18.95 18.97+.05 Hallibrtn .72 8315 19.07 18.85 18.98+.13 HeclaM .01e 7890 1.82 1.75 1.82+.06 ICICIBk .19e 11287 11.98 11.86 11.89—.29 iPtShFut 45340 23.40 23.05 23.37—.37 iShGold 44626 14.07 13.98 14.07—.04 iShBrazil .67e 27888 42.00 41.78 41.83—.30 iShGerm .60e 7857 26.88 26.80 26.82—.09 iShHK .61e 15349 22.73 22.44 22.45—.25 iShSilver 26097 16.05 15.91 16.05+.13 iShChinaLC .87e 26324 39.93 39.72 39.73—.07 iShEMkts .59e 68161 40.91 40.71 40.73—.15 iShiBoxIG 3.87 11185 127.11 126.56 127.10—.39 iShUSAMo .81e 7755 119.81 119.22 119.22—.03 iSh20yrT 3.05 11681 142.01 141.14 142.00—1.08 iSEafe 1.66e 36041 65.07 64.87 64.88—.33 iShiBxHYB 5.09 14281 86.86 86.80 86.81—.36 iShR2K 1.77e 28377 153.35 152.03 152.72+1.38 iSUSAMinV .87e 17206 64.29 63.90 63.91—.19 iShREst 2.76e 21389 93.67 92.49 92.49—1.05 iShCorEafe 1.56e 15557 61.01 60.84 60.85—.22 Infosys 11845 11.25 11.08 11.10—.27 iShJapan 11582 56.79 56.74 56.76+.02 iSTaiwn 8919 36.60 36.49 36.53+.17 iShCorEM .95e 33061 49.09 48.89 48.90—.12 ItauUnHs 8169 8.43 8.33 8.34—.07 JPMorgCh 3.20 12861 119.00 118.32 118.45+.76 Kinrossg 19772 4.61 4.51 4.59—.01 Kroger .56f 7569 25.97 25.78 25.79+.01 Macys 1.51 16494 15.85 15.61 15.63+.09 Mallinckdt 34708 2.66 2.47 2.62+.21 MarathnO .20 8411 12.50 12.30 12.39+.12 McDerI 26132 2.04 1.94 1.96—.06 McDnlds 5f 11848 211.70 208.46 209.21—5.50 Merck 2.20 9829 84.60 83.83 83.87—.31 MorgStan 1.40f 15800 42.65 42.06 42.10—.57 NewResid 2 9955 15.83 15.69 15.78+.10 NikeB .88 9486 94.75 93.08 93.13—.79 NokiaCp .19e 63236 5.06 4.97 4.97—.09 OasisPet 13942 3.61 3.43 3.59+.13 Oracle .96 12070 55.64 55.04 55.37+.34 PG&ECp 2.12f 7267 9.96 9.60 9.86—.14 Penney 11767 .93 .89 .92+.03 Pfizer 1.44 30065 36.02 35.70 35.74—.20 PrUShSP 8591 29.40 29.20 29.38—.12 Qudian 7745 6.96 6.81 6.94+.05 RangeRs .08 13238 4.00 3.82 3.96+.14 RegionsFn .62 9637 16.08 15.90 15.92+.10 RoanRescn 18356 1.54 1.50 1.51+.28 RoyDShllB 3.76 9293 59.55 59.37 59.43—.47 SpdrGold 15477 138.72 137.80 138.60—.27 S&P500ETF 4.13e 79651 298.46 297.32 297.34+.57 SpdrBiot .44e 17892 77.64 76.04 77.23+.98 SpdAgBd 17659 29.53 29.45 29.52—.12 SpdrOGEx .73e 32492 22.74 22.40 22.62+.26 Schwab .68 79036 39.88 37.48 38.31—3.52 SlackTcn 15260 24.07 23.26 23.38—.35 SnapIncA 58363 16.35 15.98 16.29+.49 SwstnEngy 22153 2.02 1.94 1.99+.06 Sprint 14708 6.22 6.15 6.16—.01 Square 14831 62.99 62.07 62.76+.81 SPHlthC 1.01e 13313 90.57 90.23 90.24+.11 SPCnSt 1.28e 23015 61.62 61.09 61.09—.33 SPEngy 2.04e 11480 59.62 59.36 59.41+.21 SPDRFncl .46e 49360 28.15 28.00 28.00 SPInds 1.12e 14371 78.24 77.75 77.76+.13 SPTech .78e 9108 81.43 80.87 81.09+.56 SpdrRESel 9987 39.40 38.86 38.87—.48 SPUtil 1.55e 20514 64.70 64.24 64.25—.49 TaiwSemi .73e 25423 47.82 46.96 47.60+1.12 TeekOffsh .04m 110287 1.54 1.53 1.54+.38 TevaPhrm .73e 52901 7.37 6.87 7.29+.41 TorDBkg 2.96 9059 58.09 56.92 57.56—.71 TotalSA 2.71e 9705 52.36 52.19 52.24+.24 Transocn 22046 4.59 4.48 4.53+.06 Twitter 11761 41.57 41.06 41.28+.08 UberTchn 16134 30.51 29.82 29.93—.55 USOilFd 34884 11.43 11.37 11.39+.05 USSteel .20 98198 12.66 11.60 12.46+.91 ValeSA .29e 12569 11.64 11.43 11.64+.14 VanEGold .06e 55226 26.85 26.51 26.81+.10 VnEkRus .01e 9606 22.91 22.79 22.80—.01 VanEJrGld 15493 36.74 36.15 36.69+.43 VangEmg 1.10e 21159 40.30 40.10 40.12—.14 VangEur 1.71e 9106 53.45 53.26 53.28—.33 VangFTSE 1.10e 9583 41.02 40.92 40.92—.16 Vereit .56f 13140 9.89 9.67 9.69—.09 VerizonCm 2.46f 12938 60.43 59.95 59.98—.38 Visa 1 12414 174.54 172.82 173.59+1.58 WPXEngy 7582 10.86 10.65 10.80+.21 WellsFargo 2.04f 27756 50.78 50.31 50.37—.07 WhitngPet 9695 8.21 7.88 8.07+.04 WTIndia .22e 20015 23.40 23.29 23.34—.51 Yamanag .02 19305 3.19 3.13 3.19+.01 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.