Avoiding a Second Breast Cancer Surgery

A breast cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming for people facing important decisions about treatment options. One of those decisions is to choose between a mastectomy or a lumpectomy, sometimes referred to as breast conserving surgery.

For many, especially people with early-stage breast cancer, a lumpectomy, in which the surgeon removes the malignant tumor while leaving behind as much healthy breast tissue as possible, is the gold standard treatment option. Given a choice, many women prefer the less invasive lumpectomy and its better cosmetic outcome. From a medical standpoint, studies show that this procedure, when coupled with radiation therapy, is as effective as a mastectomy (the complete removal of the breast) at treating the disease.

But a lumpectomy isn’t perfect. This year in the U.S., surgeons will perform roughly 170,000 lumpectomies on breast cancer patients. In 20% of these cases on average, a second procedure will be needed to remove lingering cancer cells. This second surgery is known as re-excision. And rates can vary widely from doctor to doctor and hospital to hospital, in some cases reaching 40%. Many breast cancer surgeons like myself believe the national average of 1 in 5 people requiring a repeat surgery is too high.

The need for a second surgery is determined by what surgeons refer to as “a margin.” When removing a breast tumor, surgeons also remove a surrounding ring of tissue and send it to be examined by a pathologist. This tissue is deemed “clean” or “clear” if no cancer cells are found along its outer edge. This is important because the likelihood of cancer reoccurring is twice as high when a surgeon fails to achieve “clean margins,” meaning another surgery is needed.

The last thing a breast cancer patient wants to hear is that a second surgery will be required. It means prolonged recovery and more time away from work and family, not to mention added anxiety. At that point, many people are frightened and frustrated, and likely will opt for a mastectomy instead.

But breast cancer patients can substantially lower their risk of re-excision by finding an experienced, skilled surgeon trained in the latest techniques to provide the best surgical outcomes. Look for a hospital or surgical center equipped with the best technology that enables surgeons to perform the most effective operation.

3D mammograms are the gold standard for breast screening before surgery. Surgeons are now also using 3D technology to perform specimen tomosynthesis in the operating room to achieve a more precise surgery. For my practice, and many breast cancer centers of excellence around the world, intraoperative 3D specimen tomosynthesis, which is imaging performed during a surgical operation, is making a profound impact.

Data show that using 3D specimen tomosynthesis in the operating room can significantly reduce the risk of re-excision because it provides the surgeon with a higher resolution of the tumor margins in the operating room, which standard specimen radiographs often miss.

In a recent study by researchers at UT Southwest Medical Center in Dallas, surgeons reported that use of the 3D specimen tomosynthesis during breast cancer surgery reduces re-excisions by more than 50% compared to the traditional 2D imaging methods commonly in use. This improvement translated into decreased returns to the operating room, decreased anxiety levels and less costs to patients.

It can also save time in the operating room, because the surgeon does not have to wait while a specimen is taken to a separate radiology area for analysis. Evidence suggests that using 3D specimen tomosynthesis during surgery can reduce a lumpectomy procedure by as much as 15 minutes, which for a patient means less time under anesthesia.

I should note that it’s important to consider variables when talking about re-excision rates. Some surgeons will do more mastectomies and thus have lower re-excision rates. Others will remove a large volume of tissue. Good surgeons have both a low re-excision rate and low mastectomy rate and will work with a plastic surgeon to remove the least amount of tissue possible and then re-shape the other breast so that they match. Using 3D specimen tomosynthesis during surgery has helped the best surgeons reduce their re-excision rates even more.

When it comes to cancer, one cell can be the difference between a full recovery or recurrence of the disease. Surgeons performing lumpectomies should aim for perfection.

If you or someone you love is facing breast cancer, you should demand the very best from your cancer care team. This includes the smart use of the most advanced surgical techniques and technologies available.

