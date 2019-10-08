Australia’s Bathurst Race Reflects Auto Market’s Shift to Imports

SYDNEY — Are you red or blue? That’s not a political question in Australia. Instead, it represents automotive allegiances —…

SYDNEY — Are you red or blue? That’s not a political question in Australia. Instead, it represents automotive allegiances — are you part of the blue-oval Ford tribe, or do you barrack with the red-lion Holden that signifies the local General Motors brand? For decades, every October it’s been the only question that matters for devotees of Australia’s greatest motor race, the Bathurst 1000.

This six-hour, 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) race that takes place this year on Sunday, Oct. 13, is part of the Australian Supercar series. Set 200 kilometers west of Sydney at Mount Panorama in the city of Bathurst, on a road circuit where cars reach speeds of 300 kilometers per hour, the event draws crowds of 100,000-plus for the annual tussle between Holden and Ford.

In years gone by, the event was the race that epitomized the “Win on Sunday, sell on Monday” mantra of Australia’s car industry. But things have changed in recent years. The red lion turned a corporate silver in 2017 (though dealers and fans still see red) and the locally made Ford and Holden V8 sedans that once dominated sales in this country 20 years ago are gone, replaced by imports from Japan, South Korea, Europe, China and the U.S.

The domestic Australian car-making industry folded after Ford ended its Falcon sedan in October 2016, Holden’s last Australian Commodore rolled off the production line in October 2017, and Toyota closed its Camry line in the country at the same time.

Their decisions reflect the reality that Australian car buyers have fallen out of love with rear-wheel drive family sedans in favor of versatile sport-utility vehicles. Now, automobiles are imported, including the U.S.-manufactured Ford Mustangs, the German-made Holden Commodores (a rebadged Opel Insignia) and the Japanese Nissan Altimas that will race on Sunday. In 1999, Holden sold more than 85,000 Commodores a year; in 2019 it will be lucky to reach 6,000. Ford Falcon sales peaked at 93,000 in 2003 before dropping to 6,500 in 2016, its final year.

By world standards, the Australian automobile market is small, at about 1 million sales a year. And it is in decline: Figures released on Oct. 3 by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries show sales fell for the 18th consecutive month, dropping 6.9% in September from a year earlier.

But Australia remains a useful design center and testing ground for global makers targeting Asia, Africa and the Middle East. It is also incredibly crowded, with more than 50 brands on offer, including Chinese names such as Geely and Haval.

Australia’s top-selling brands in 2019 are Toyota, Mazda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Ford, although Ford’s sales leader is now its Ranger utility vehicle rather than a sedan. Holden ranks No. 9, but that lowly rating hasn’t lessened its crowd appeal at Bathurst, where Holden has 15 victories to Ford’s five in the past 20 years.

Dodging Kangaroos at Blistering Speeds

This year, the 26-competitor field at Bathurst comprises six Ford Mustang GTs, 16 Holden Commodores and four Nissan Altimas. The Ford challenge will be led by New Zealander Scott McLaughlin, who has won 17 of the 24 Supercar events so far this year in his Mustang for the Shell team, backed by racing legends Dick Johnson and Roger Penske through their DJR Team Penske. American Alexander Rossi and Canadian James Hinchcliffe will pilot a Holden Commodore for Michael Andretti’s Walkinshaw Andretti United team.

In the 19th century, Bathurst and the surrounding mountains were sites of one of the country’s first gold rushes. Today, for die-hard fans who camp on top of the mountain and pack into vantage points around the 6.21-kilometer circuit, Bathurst is Australia’s ultimate driving test, where reliability, fuel economy and race strategy play as much a part as flat-out speed.

On the uphill Mountain Straight shortly after the start, the cars reach 250 kilometers per hour before weaving across the top of the mountain, through corners with names such as Skyline, The Esses and The Dipper. On the long downhill Conrod Straight, the fastest cars will momentarily hit 300 kilometers per hour.

Along with tight competition and the fatigue that comes with a six-hour race, drivers must contend with wildlife — kangaroos often hop across the track.

Since its inception in 1963, when it was a 500-mile race, Holden has won at Bathurst 33 times, while Ford has notched up 19 victories. No other maker comes close. That is why, “Are you red or blue?” is still the question in 2019.

