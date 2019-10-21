Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 2:46 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 21, 2019, 12:00 AM

Public, election officials may be kept in the dark on hacks

APNewsBreak: US takes step to require asylum-seekers’ DNA

Donald Trump Jr.: A potent voice for father’s campaign

Mulvaney getting second-guessed on defense of Trump

Pelosi leads congressional delegation in Afghanistan visit

Warren says she’ll detail costs of her health plan soon

US defense chief in Afghanistan for firsthand look at war

Republicans to push for censure of Schiff in probe

American ambassador defends rules for Chinese diplomats

US troops in Syria going to Iraq, not home as Trump claims

