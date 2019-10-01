AP Top Political News at 1:09 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Democrats plead for campaign cash as third quarter closes House Democrats subpoena Giuliani in Trump impeachment probe AP FACT CHECK:…

Democrats plead for campaign cash as third quarter closes House Democrats subpoena Giuliani in Trump impeachment probe AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s fiction about whistleblower complaint Trump critics struggle to raise money for primary challenge Off message: A Republican takes heat for impeachment remarks Trump sought Australia’s help on Russia probe origins Key dates in the Trump impeachment investigation Of treason and civil war: An agitated Trump amps up threats Biden’s dilemma: Navigating Trump’s no-holds-barred style Whistleblower negotiations delicate amid Trump threats Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.