Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 1, 2019, 12:00 AM

Democrats plead for campaign cash as third quarter closes

House Democrats subpoena Giuliani in Trump impeachment probe

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s fiction about whistleblower complaint

Trump critics struggle to raise money for primary challenge

Off message: A Republican takes heat for impeachment remarks

Trump sought Australia’s help on Russia probe origins

Key dates in the Trump impeachment investigation

Of treason and civil war: An agitated Trump amps up threats

Biden’s dilemma: Navigating Trump’s no-holds-barred style

Whistleblower negotiations delicate amid Trump threats

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up