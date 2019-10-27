Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:34 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 27, 2019, 12:00 AM

US official: IS leader believed dead in US military assault

AP Interview: Biden undeterred by rival Warren’s ascendancy

Ex-Trump aide wants judge to decide on impeachment testimony

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s takes on impeachment, Syria, climate

Trump intends to uphold tradition of presidents and baseball

Former WH chief of staff says he warned Trump on impeachment

Boxed in? Warren confronts tough politics of health care

Harris speaks at SC candidate forum after organizers nixed

Cummings remembered as ‘fierce champion’ at funeral

House Democrats get a legal victory in impeachment inquiry

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up