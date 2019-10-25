AP source: DOJ review of Russia probe now a criminal inquiry
In a divided Washington, Nationals’ World Series run unites
Democrats lure donors with World Series, ‘Hamilton’ contests
Buttigieg starting to pay price for success: More scrutiny
After withdrawal, Trump shifts focus to Syria oil fields
Gabbard drops congressional race to focus on presidential
Obama, Clinton to honor US Rep. Cummings at funeral
Trump confronts the limits of impeachment defense strategy
Schumer proposes $462 billion car swap – gas for electric
Pence takes swipe at NBA, Nike in critical speech on China
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.