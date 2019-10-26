Boxed in? Warren confronts tough politics of health care
Cummings remembered as ‘fierce champion’ at funeral
House Democrats get a legal victory in impeachment inquiry
Esper: US troops, armored vehicles going to Syria oil fields
Acting Homeland Security Secretary McAleenan fights subpoena
Pentagon hands Microsoft $10B ‘war cloud’ deal, snubs Amazon
For Joe Biden, South Carolina is the key to 2020 nomination
What’s new: 3 more Trump officials subpoenaed to testify
Kamala Harris skipping South Carolina forum over Trump award
Trump: Probe of Russia probe will reveal ‘really bad things’
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.