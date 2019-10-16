Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 2:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 16, 2019, 12:00 AM

Warren and Sanders stockpile millions more than 2020 rivals

Debate rivals assail Warren as she joins Democrats’ top rank

Analysis: Warren still growing into front-runner status

Takeaways: Warren under fire, 70s club ignores age issue

AP FACT CHECK: Dems debate on guns, Syria, health care

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar endorse Bernie Sanders for president

What to watch in Washington: The debate or the Nats?

House Democrats not easing up on impeachment probe

Sondland prepared to deny he was warned about Ukraine work

Fearing US abandonment, Kurds kept back channels wide open

