Trump rallying Louisiana voters without favored candidate
Study links Russian tweets to release of hacked emails
Envoy to Ukraine was removed after pushback on Giuliani
With less to lose, will retiring Republicans desert Trump?
Arrest of Giuliani associates ensnares ‘Congressman 1’
Trump administration ramps up deportations to Cuba
Florida men tied to Giuliani, Ukraine probe arrested
Analysis: In impeachment fight, it’s Trump vs. Constitution
Trump says US-China trade talks are ‘going very well’
Takeaways from the arrests of 2 men with ties to Giuliani
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.