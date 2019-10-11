Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:49 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 11, 2019, 12:00 AM

Trump rallying Louisiana voters without favored candidate

Study links Russian tweets to release of hacked emails

Envoy to Ukraine was removed after pushback on Giuliani

With less to lose, will retiring Republicans desert Trump?

Arrest of Giuliani associates ensnares ‘Congressman 1’

Trump administration ramps up deportations to Cuba

Florida men tied to Giuliani, Ukraine probe arrested

Analysis: In impeachment fight, it’s Trump vs. Constitution

Trump says US-China trade talks are ‘going very well’

Takeaways from the arrests of 2 men with ties to Giuliani

