Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 9, 2019, 12:00 AM

What’s new: House Democrats subpoena US diplomat Sondland

Better polling means sharper scrutiny. Is Warren ready?

Recuperating Sanders says he may slow down campaigning pace

AP FACT CHECK: Trump misfires on economy, Syria, impeachment

White House vows total halt to impeachment probe cooperation

Sen. Feinstein endorses Biden for president, snubbing Harris

Trump shifts tone on Turkey in effort to halt Syria invasion

Senators warn of foreign social media meddling in US vote

Trump’s plan for Syria withdrawal weakens GOP unity

Trump escalates impeachment fight, barring envoy’s testimony

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up