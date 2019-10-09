AP Top Political News at 12:29 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

What's new: House Democrats subpoena US diplomat Sondland Better polling means sharper scrutiny. Is Warren ready? Recuperating Sanders says he may slow down campaigning pace AP FACT CHECK: Trump misfires on economy, Syria, impeachment White House vows total halt to impeachment probe cooperation Sen. Feinstein endorses Biden for president, snubbing Harris Trump shifts tone on Turkey in effort to halt Syria invasion Senators warn of foreign social media meddling in US vote Trump's plan for Syria withdrawal weakens GOP unity Trump escalates impeachment fight, barring envoy's testimony