Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:14 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 22, 2019, 12:00 AM

Democrats’ 2020 race has a new shadow: Hillary Clinton

‘Just too much’: Meet the uber-rich who want a wealth tax

US diplomat drawn into Trump’s Ukraine effort set to testify

Trump blasts critics who pushed him to cancel G-7 at Doral

Trump viewed Ukraine as adversary, not ally, witnesses say

US diplomat set to take center stage in impeachment inquiry

AP-NORC poll: Americans agree on many aspects of US identity

Klobuchar tries to turn debate spotlight into momentum

US may now keep some troops in Syria to guard oilfields

The Latest: Pelosi says Trump “most afraid” of Schiff

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up